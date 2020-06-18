The Volokh Conspiracy

Blue Monday turns into Blue Week, and likely Blue June

Conservatives are 0-5 this week. A new #SCOTUS short list will not help.

I dubbed June 15, 2020 "Blue Monday." Conservatives went 0-4, losing on guns, immigration, the death penalty, and Title VII. I previously associated June 15 with Magna Carta day, an important day on the calendar for the rule of law. Now, another sentiment occupies that day.

Blue Monday has now turned into Blue Week, with a loss in the DACA case. Conservatives are 0-5. How did President Trump respond? With a promise for another Supreme Court list!

Those sorts of promises are no longer meaningful. And more importantly, they will no longer appeal to donors. I think the latter fact will quickly modify the former strategy.

Alas, I suspect that Blue Week will turn into Blue June. I previously made predictions for assignments. Let me update my predictions.

January Sitting

There were eight cases argued during the January sitting. Only one is outstanding: Espinoza. Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Breyer have not yet written for that sitting. I don't think either Justice is willing to write an opinion that declares Blaine Amendments unconstitutional nationwide. Certainly stare decisis on the Kagan Court requires standing by the longstanding Blaine Amendments. I view either assignment as a defeat for conservatives: either Roberts or Breyer writes a baby-splitting decision that leaves no one happy. I'm not sure what the middle-ground is here, but they'll think of something.

February Sitting

There were nine cases argued during the February sitting. Four are outstanding: Thuraissigiam, Seila Law, Liu, and June Medical. Roberts, Breyer, Alito, Sotomayor have not yet written.

Justice Sotomayor will write Liu v. SEC, an unremarkable criminal law case. And Roberts will assign Thuraissigiam to Justice Alito. I'm sure Roberts is content to narrow the scope of the Suspension Clause, especially in light of his Guantanamo decisions.

The Chief will assign Seila to Justice Breyer, who upholds the CFPB in its entirety. That agency is far too important to cripple before an election. Vice Presidential candidate Warren would love that sort of ruling to run on! And this decision avoids the need to clarify severability doctrine. Muddled doctrine is ideal in John Roberts's multiverse of madness. Meanwhile, here on Planet Earth, courts and lawyers suffer from this lack of clarity. Justice Kavanaugh dissents, and, as he did in the D.C. Circuit, rules that the Court can simply sever the for-cause removal provision. Gorsuch and Alito find that the for-cause provision is not severable and the entire agency is invalid. Justice Thomas argues that severability doctrine violates Article III, and the remedy should be limited to the Plaintiffs' injuries.

Finally, the Chief Justice will write June Medical. My prediction: he concludes the Fifth Circuit disregarded binding precedent in Whole Woman's Health. June will be blue.

If I am right, the only ostensible conservative victory would be Thuraissigiam, which frankly, no one outside the immigration bar will care about beyond.

I'll hold off on making predictions for the remaining 10 cases argued in May. We probably won't see any decisions for those cases in the next two weeks. Will there also be a Blue July? Probably.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. AmosArch
    June.18.2020 at 6:20 pm

    Souter’s Law: The Court naturally drifts left to at least a 4 v 4 split with 1 swing vote. Most Justices since the 60s become more leftwing over time. I’m not sure why PP et al waste so much time and energy throwing a tantrum at every Republican nomination other than just being dumb.

    https(colon slashslash)tinyurl(dot)com(slash)y28k6562

    Theres also a more general rule floating around that states that any organization that does not explicitly frame itself as conservative or rightwing will become more leftist over time. I forget the name though.

    1. captcrisis
      June.18.2020 at 6:32 pm

      Most Justices move left because they don’t have to cater to bigotry any more.

  2. M L
    June.18.2020 at 6:30 pm

    I appreciate your work Professor Blackman. Unfortunately, I find it difficult to avoid the conclusion that our government is basically illegitimate and a scam. As a member of the millennial generation, my experience is that most regular folks my age and younger, including many who immigrated from all over the world, will generally agree, even though the vast majority of them possess barely a scintilla of basic knowledge and understanding. Or they just find the question uninteresting and a foregone conclusion. There are exceptions, actually some of the most outwardly patriotic friends I have under 40 who will expressly praise the USA as a country and society and culture, which is a different thing than the government to be sure, are an immigrant from Syria and one from Bosnia.

    As a donor or something stated in one of Podesta’s infamous leaked emails, “we’ve all been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry. The unawareness remains
    strong but compliance is obviously fading rapidly.”

    I also found it notable that President Trump has at this moment released another Supreme Court list and called for votes to get more justices. Actually I find it gobsmacking and highly comical. President Trump is just the most prominent and successful current purveyor of the great scam. Perhaps even wittingly so. Give him four more years! We’ll get even more corporate tax cuts, more national debt, more consolidation of power in a centralized government run by unelected bureaucrats and judges. Or you can look at the other side of the aisle and get all of those very same things, with minor differences like a little bit more taxes and pride flags. Things like immigration reform that maximize the financial interests of the working and white collar classes by limiting labor supply, or trade deals that put America first, will always be just around the corner.

