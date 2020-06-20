The Volokh Conspiracy

DOJ Should Not Let Chief Justice Roberts Decide Anything Concerning the SDNY U.S. Attorney

Generally DOJ is eager to appeal anything, and everything to the Supreme Court. Not during Blue June.

For a generation, legal conservatives have waged a war on Morrison v. Olson. Justice Scalia's dissent is part of our canon. The conventional wisdom was that all of the conservative Justices, if given the chance, would agree with Justice Scalia. Not now. Not during Blue June. Chief Justice has turned this term into a one-man mission: do everything he thinks necessary to save the Supreme Court.

The Department of Justice should tread very carefully with SDNY U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. (Charlie Savage wrote a helpful explainer). The lower courts may rule that his removal–actual or de facto–by Barr is unconstitutional. The lower courts my also rule that Berman's firing by Trump is unconstitutional. And the courts also may conclude that neither Barr nor Trump can appoint Berman's replacement.

If so, the usual move would be to appeal the case to the Supreme Court. Savage writes:

But if potential litigation over the issue were to go all the way to the Supreme Court, a majority of the justices are Republican appointees steeped in a conservative ideology of White House power that includes a robust view of the president's ability to remove officials.

No. Not now. Chief Justice Roberts would be willing to give up the chance of narrowing Morrison, for the sake of saving the Supreme Court. He'll do the opposite, and limit presidential power. And in the process, he will no doubt adopt a cramped, ambiguous reading of Article II that will hamstring the executive branch for generations.

Alas, to use the phrase of the day, this horse may already be out of the barn. DOJ is headed on a kamikaze mission to the Chief. And Barr's successor will have to pick up the pieces.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Dr. Ed
    June.20.2020 at 2:21 pm

    Why is Barr doing this? And why now?

    90% of an iceberg is below the surface.

    1. SimonP
      June.20.2020 at 2:34 pm

      Barr is doing this now because Berman’s office was probably sniffing too close to Trump associates and too close to uncovering yet another embarrassing criminal conspiracy within Trump’s orbit (perhaps involving Trump himself). That’s the only way to understand their taking such a risky move so close to the election.

      “Conservative legal scholars” like Josh here apparently believe the President should be able to shield himself and his co-conspirators in this fashion.

    2. santamonica811
      June.20.2020 at 2:36 pm

      Fair question.
      1. Barr is a whore. A moral and ethical whore.
      2. The timing is baffling to me as well. If you’re gonna whore your principles, then do it before the guy can get going on investigating the president’s lickspittles who have committed criminal acts.
      3. Maybe Berman’s investigators have turned up something (and Barr or Trump recently got a heads-up about it), and this is a last-ditch attempt to bury evidence of the 1,000th bad act done by the president or on the president’s behalf?
      4. Barr is a whore. This bears repeating.

  2. Michael W. Towns
    June.20.2020 at 2:32 pm

    After being Chief Justice and on the Court for fifteen years, I think we can finally describe Robert’s jurisprudence: do whatever it takes to preserve and defend the SCOTUS from all enemies, foreign and domestic.

    1. santamonica811
      June.20.2020 at 2:41 pm

      Nicely put. Although I disagree with many of his rulings (esp re the Voting Rights Act–I think Shelby v Holder will be seen, in the future, as the low point of the Roberts court), Roberts’ lodestar has always seemed to be ensuring the neutrality and independence of the third branch of government. Not the worst legacy to have. . . .

  3. SimonP
    June.20.2020 at 2:39 pm

    I think it’s wrong to try to connect today’s authoritarian-right movement with Scalia’s jurisprudence. He may have written an opinion you aspire to expand upon, Josh, but underlying his jurisprudence is a confidence that the people in power would “do the right thing.” I am skeptical that judges and justices from the past would have written quite so enthusiastically about the unitary executive if they had clearly seen or anticipated a lying scoundrel, cheat, and traitor like Trump at the top.

    Roberts sees the changing facts and is trying to preserve a functioning republic. Enterprising sycophants like yourself are burnishing your CVs for the hoped-for “new order.”

  4. Ben_
    June.20.2020 at 2:55 pm

    DOJ should just transfer all cases and reassign all staff to their designated guy.

    Berman can make his claims with no cases and no staff and no budget.

  5. Allan L.
    June.20.2020 at 3:10 pm

    An acute case of Epstein – Barr.

