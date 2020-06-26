The Volokh Conspiracy

New on NRO: "Justice Gorsuch's Half-Way Textualism Surprises and Disappoints in the Title VII Cases"

Randy Barnett and I explain where Justice Gorsuch went wrong in Bostock

Randy Barnett and I published a new essay in National Review Online, titled "Justice Gorsuch's Half-Way Textualism Surprises and Disappoints in the Title VII Cases." We spent some time thinking about Bostock, and recognized precisely where Justice Gorsuch went wrong.

Here is the introduction:

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 made it unlawful for employers to "discriminate against" employees "because of . . . sex." Did that landmark statute also prohibit discrimination against employees because of their sexual orientation or gender identity? In Bostock v. Clayton County, the Supreme Court answered yes by a 6–3 vote. Justice Neil Gorusch wrote the majority opinion, which was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, and the Court's four progressives. Justices Alito, Thomas, and Kavanaugh dissented.

But we were both surprised and disappointed by Justice Gorsuch's majority decision. And after some reflection, we think we know where he went wrong. Justice Gorsuch's analysis did not begin with first principles. Rather, he simply assumed that decades of case law accurately interpreted Title VII. Indeed, he treated decades of precedent as part of the "law's ordinary meaning" in 1964. Moreover, Justice Gorsuch failed to recognize the relationship between two essential phrases in Title VII: "discriminate against" and "because of." These terms cannot be considered in splendid isolation. When combined, they reference discrimination based on bias or prejudice. In short, Justice Gorsuch built an elaborate textualist framework on a shaky foundation. Regrettably, this half-way textualism led Justice Gorsuch astray.

And the conclusion:

During oral argument in October, Justice Gorsuch suggested that this "case is really close, really close, on the textual evidence." Something apparently changed between October and June when he concluded that the "law's ordinary meaning" in 1964 was "unambiguous." But that meaning only seemed unambiguous because it was premised on a faulty foundation: moving from the ordinary meaning of the phrase "discriminate against because of sex" to a technical meaning of "because of."

In the wake of Bostock, some political conservatives have started to question the merits of textualism itself. We understand the visceral reaction to this surprising decision, but we think this criticism is overstated. Textualism provides the strongest basis to criticize Justice Gorsuch's majority's decision in Bostock.

In dissent, Justice Alito charged that Justice Gorsuch's opinion "sails under a textualist flag," but is more like a "pirate ship." Justice Alito's metaphor is half-right. Justice Gorsuch flew the textualist flag at half-mast.

We welcome any comments or feedback.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. JohannesDinkle
    June.26.2020 at 12:08 pm

    Back in 1964 no one in the Senate or House knew of the existence of gay – called ‘homosexuals’ by the small group aware of their existence – people, so did not include them in the Civil Rights Act. If they had only known of them, they would have been included.
    Good of the Supreme Court to both know what the writers of the act would have done if they only knew, and to include transsexuals as well.

    1. Sarcastr0
      June.26.2020 at 12:43 pm

      Nice intentionalist argument.

      But that’s not the mode of analysis Gorsuch prefers.

  2. IamtheBruce
    June.26.2020 at 12:27 pm

    “Justice Gorsuch flew the textualist flag at half-mast.”

    Befitting its death (if the countless columns to that effect are to be believed.)

  3. Travis Ormsby
    June.26.2020 at 12:29 pm

    The problem here is much more straightforward than JB acknowledges. In order for textualist intellectuals to have high status, they need to deliver substantiative wins for Republican policy preferences. Gorsuch’s only mistake is that he forgot that.

  4. Dilan Esper
    June.26.2020 at 12:34 pm

    Rather, he simply assumed that decades of case law accurately interpreted Title VII.

    Imagine that! In a common law system, six Supreme Court justices decide they are not the smartest people who ever walked the earth, and pay attention to how the doctrine has iterated over time.

    Seriously, that one sentence refutes this entire essay. If you want to argue all the precedents are wrong- that male-on-male sexual harassment and sex stereotype discrimination should have been upheld as legal, you need to argue that. And even then, you would also need to argue why established doctrine on statutory stare decisis doesn’t preclude the Court from overturning it.

    But you don’t get to just say “how dare the Supreme Court follow its own precedents?”. That’s just beneath you guys. You guys are law professors, and one of you has some significant appellate experience as a lawyer as well. You MUST know why it doesn’t work that way.

    1. Sarcastr0
      June.26.2020 at 12:45 pm

      Indeed; I don’t think textualism means no stare. That’s a whole separate vein of jurisprudence.

  5. Squirrelloid
    June.26.2020 at 12:38 pm

    The logic of your article is flawed, because it never asks how you could treat men differently than women without bias or prejudice.

    I mean, let’s take the toy example again: a man and a woman are hired, and both prefer to date men. If you fire the man, but not the woman, what possible motive could their be except bias or prejudice? Literally the only difference is one is a man and one is a woman – you’re necessarily prejudiced against the man because he doesn’t adhere to how you expect a man to be, that is, because of his sex.

    I await any plausible argument that there could be a motive here that doesn’t reflect bias or prejudice.

  6. Sarcastr0
    June.26.2020 at 12:40 pm

    During oral argument in October, Justice Gorsuch suggested that this “case is really close, really close, on the textual evidence.” Something apparently changed between October and June when he concluded that the “law’s ordinary meaning” in 1964 was “unambiguous.”

    A close case as to whether the text is ambiguous seems a pretty normal way to read this.

    You did not do so.

    1. Dilan Esper
      June.26.2020 at 12:43 pm

      Also, there’s no estoppel effect in oral arguments. Justices are literally JAQing off, as the Internet likes to say. I have been at oral arguments where a judge asked a really tough question of the Appellants, did not get a good answer, and then signed an opinion ruling for the Appellees.

      This whole notion of reading the tea leaves from oral argument is something lawyers and analysts do because we have nothing else to go on. But justices do not have any responsibility to accurately state what they are thinking at oral argument. They have every right to go so far as to lie about which side they are favoring if they think it will draw useful information.

      1. Sarcastr0
        June.26.2020 at 12:51 pm

        He’s implying something untoward happened.

        1. Dilan Esper
          June.26.2020 at 12:59 pm

          He’s full of it. He’s acting like the most ignorant clients, who see a judge change his or her mind about something or rule inconsistently with a comment at oral argument and assume the judge must be on the take or have been “gotten to”.

          He knows comments at oral argument don’t have this sort of talismanic significance.

  7. loki13
    June.26.2020 at 12:52 pm

    If someone (like Blackman) continues to cite the most consequentialist Supreme Court justice, Alito, as his guiding light on textualism and originalism ….

    Well, that tells you everything you need to know about exactly where Blackman’s (lack of) principles lie.

    Tell us more about “Blue June”!

