Originalism and the Suspension Clause in DHS v. Thuraissigiam

The majority and dissent vigorously disagree about the role history should play in this Suspension Clause case

A few moments ago, I blogged about Department of Homeland Security v. Thuraissigiam. This case turned on the scope of the Suspension Clause. Justice Alito wrote the majority opinion. Justice Sotomayor wrote the dissent. They disagree, vigorously, about the proper role history should play when interpreting the Suspension Clause.

The majority required the Thuraissigiam to identify a specific case that supports his claim for relief. A close analogy is not enough.

Despite pages of rhetoric, the dissent is unable to cite a single pre-1789 habeas case in which a court ordered relief that was anything like what respondent seeks here. The dissent instead contends that "the Suspension Clause inquiry does not require a close (much less precise) factual match with historical habeas precedent," and then discusses cases that are not even close to this one.

In dissent, Justice Sotomayor writes that Boumediene does not require such a close historical fit:

But as the Court implicitly acknowledges, its inquiry is impossible. The inquiry also runs headlong into precedent, which has never demanded the kind of precise factual match with pre-1789 case law that today's Court demands.

For sure, Justice Kennedy's framework in Boumediene was far more fluid. Justice Sotomayor writes:

But this Court has never rigidly demanded a one-to-one match between a habeas petition and a common-law habeas analog. Boumediene is even clearer that the Suspension Clause inquiry does not require a close (much less precise) factual match with historical habeas precedent. There, the Court concluded that the writ applied to noncitizen detainees held in Guantanamo, despite frankly admitting that a "[d]iligent search by all parties reveal[ed] no certain conclusions" about the relevant scope of the common-law writ in 1789.… But crucially, the Court declined to "infer too much, one way or the other, from the lack of historical evidence on point." Instead, it sought to find comparable common-law habeas cases by "analogy."

I understand Justice Sotomayor's frustration. I don't think this decision is consistent with Boumediene. But Boumediene is no longer a viable precedent. Justice Kennedy is gone, and Chief Justice Roberts sees no institutional need to retain it. It will be whittled away.

Justice Sotomayor describes the majority's test as an exercise in futility. Immigration law is largely a novel invention. It would be impossible to find any relevant caselaw:

To start, the Court recognizes the pitfalls of relying on pre-1789 cases to establish principles relevant to immigration and asylum…. The Court nevertheless seems to require respondent to engage in an exercise in futility. It demands that respondent unearth cases predating comprehensive federal immigration regulation showing that noncitizens obtained release from federal custody onto national soil. But no federal statutes at that time spoke to the permissibility of their entry in the first instance; the United States lacked a comprehensive asylum regime until the latter half of the 20th century. Despite the limitations inherent in this exercise, the Court appears to insist on a wealth of cases mirroring the precise relief requested at a granular level; nothing short of that, in the Court's view, would demonstrate that a noncitizen in respondent's position is entitled to the writ. See also Neuman, Habeas Corpus, Executive Detention, and the Removal of Aliens (1998) (noting the inherent difficulties of a strict originalist approach in the habeas context because of, among other things, the dearth of reasoned habeas decisions at the founding).

In response, Justice Alito faults Justice Sotomayor for scoffing at originalism:

The dissent reveals the true nature of its argument by suggesting that there are "inherent difficulties [in] a strict originalist approach in the habeas context because of, among other things, the dearth of reasoned habeas decisions at the founding." But respondent does not ask us to hold that the Suspension Clause guarantees the writ as it might have evolved since the adoption of the Constitution. On the contrary, as noted at the outset of this discussion, he rests his argument on "the writ as it existed in 1789."

Justice Alito also rejects a "living" model of the Suspension Clause, which Justice Breyer advocated for in his concurrence:

What the dissent merely implies, one concurring opinion states expressly, arguing that the scope of the writ guaranteed by the Suspension Clause "may change 'depending upon the circumstances' " and thus may allow certain aliens to seek relief other than release. Post (BREYER, J., concurring in judgment) (quoting Boumediene). But that is not respondent's argument, and as a general rule "we rely on the parties to frame the issues for decision and assign to courts the role of neutral arbiter of matters the parties present." United States v. Sineneng-Smith (2020).

Justice Sotomayor has produced another impressive historical dissent, akin to her Promesa dissent.

I was surprised Justice Kagan joined Justice Sotomayor's dissent. Here, Kagan is throwing down a gauntlet against originalism. I would think the savvier move would be for her to join Breyer's more moderate dissent.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Martinned
    June.25.2020 at 7:08 pm

    So I assume Justice Alito agrees that, under an originalist approach to the 2nd amendment, anything that’s not a musket can be banned?

    1. branford
      June.25.2020 at 7:27 pm

      I don’t believe the 2nd Amendment refers to the right to keep and bear muskets. It’s keep and bear “arms”, and even when the Constitution was ratified there existed continuing advances in arms. It’s no different than how protecting electronic media under the First Amendment if entirely consistent with originalism. The intent is clear and the language itself permissive. No need for penumbras and emanations to find heretofore unknown constitutional rights.

      Complaints about originalism are nothing new, but references to the 2A are just juvenile and lazy. You comment regularly, and can do much better.

      1. Shadowy Agent
        June.25.2020 at 7:48 pm

        Of course no penumbras but yet it says arms. So why not limit bullets? Or the time it takes to get a weapon? Or tie owning a gun to being a part of a militia? But of course, the response will be the amendment says the right to bear arms shall not be infringed. This is used by originalist to say that no regulations on guns are allowed. Yet in other cases like pornography, fighting words, false statements of facts they can find a way around “congress shall make no law abridging speech”.

        Not trying to say one view is right and the other wrong. I am just saying, we twist the constitution to fit our views.

        1. branford
          June.25.2020 at 7:56 pm

          At the time of the Constitution, every able-bodied male was part of the militia. Don’t tempt the originalists on SCOTUS about the 2A.

          Every judicial decision requires some interpretation, that’s the whole point of judicial review.

          However, some “interpretations” are FAR more expansive than others, and it’s not generally too difficult to determine who subscribes to originalist vs. living Constitution thinking.

          Recall that without penumbras and emanations abortion rights would be a matter for states to decide.

      2. Martinned
        June.25.2020 at 7:52 pm

        Obviously it says arms, but that clearly doesn’t mean those bits of my body between my shoulders and my wrists. It’s a word that needs to be interpreted. And applying an originalist methodology, Alito-style, unless you can point to a pre-1789 court judgment upholding someone’s right to own an AR-15, you don’t have a constitutional right to own one.

        To be clear, I think this approach to the 2nd amendment is dumb, but so is Alito’s approach to the suspension clause. Same logic, equally dumb.

        1. Aladdin's Carpet
          June.25.2020 at 8:10 pm

          I don’t think Alito is a true originalist. I think he is a pragmatist masquerading as an originalist.

  2. Sarcastr0
    June.25.2020 at 7:45 pm

    If you’re going to effectively narrow a precedent, you really should say so.

  3. Aladdin's Carpet
    June.25.2020 at 7:58 pm

    Alito is hardly an originalist. I mean, he says he is, but he has always been on of the most pragmatic judges on the court, just from a conservative side. See the Westboro Baptist church case

    But this is just a ridiculous view of originalism in the majority. Originalism does not say in order to win a case you need to cite an 18th century case on the same thing. Its says, follow the principles, logic, and understanding of the constitution as it was originally understood by the public, and apply that best you can to new cases in a modern setting.

    I happen to believe that the majority opinion agrees with those principles, but the need to cite a 17th century case is insane.

Please to post comments