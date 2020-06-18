The Volokh Conspiracy

Understanding Chief Justice Roberts's DACA Decision

CJ Roberts rejects the A&C analysis of the 2nd, 9th, and D.C. Circuits, and tentatively embraces the 5th Circuit's analysis about DACA's benefits

I have been writing about DACA since I began teaching in 2012. For nearly eight years, I have had to explain a single fact over and over and over again: the deferred action policies were unlawful because they conferred federal benefits; not because they deferred deportations. Early on in the DAPA litigation, Texas conceded that DHS could issue "do not deport" cards. Texas's objection concerned the fact that DACA, and later DAPA, allowed the federal government to grant a host of federal benefits, such as work authorization.

Yet, this simple fact has always been ignored–with good reason. It is far more powerful to raise the specter of deporting Dreamers, then merely taking away their work authorization. Most Dreamers were never a priority for removal. As we are often reminded, the federal government can only deport about 400,000 a year. DACA was always about granting the Dreamers work authorization.

Over the past five years, I have filed several briefs on behalf of the Cato Institute drawing this distinction: DHS had the authority to defer the deportations, but not to grant the benefits. (See pp. 18-21 of our Supreme Court brief). And this argument has consistently fallen on deaf ears.

Now, the most unlikely candidate has breathed life into our position: Chief Justice Roberts. He recognized that the benefits element of DACA was separate from forbearance of removal. And he did not agree with the 2nd, 9th, and D.C. Circuits that the conferral of these benefits was lawful. Instead, he seemed to agree with the 5th Circuit that the conferral of benefits was unlawful. (More on that point later).

But then we get the John Roberts special: because the forbearance of removal provision was permissible, the Secretary acted arbitrarily and capriciously for rescinding the entire DACA policy. In effect, Roberts applied a severability analysis: the unlawful portion of DACA (conferral of benefits) should have been severed from the permissible portion (forbearance). And because the Secretary did not sever the DACA memo appropriately, the entire rescission was unlawful. (If this sort of analysis is applied to the ACA case, Congress's failure to properly repeal the individual mandate would render all of Obamacare unconstitutional–mostly joking.)

The Chief's standard exceeds even the strictest scrutiny I have seen in equal protection cases. Every government gets some degree of latitude, even when dealing with fundamental or enumerated rights. But the failure to adopt the precise legal analysis Chief Justice Roberts adopted, which had been heretofore unknown, renders the policy arbitrary and capricious. We saw a similar mode of analysis last year in the Census case. But here, the A&C standard was upgraded to an electron microscope–a single molecule out of place, and the Chief orders a remand.

I will write a subsequent post that analyzes these points in some detail. But this post should provide a high-level overview of my thoughts.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Dr. Ed
    June.18.2020 at 4:47 pm

    I still wonder how DACA authorizes in-state tuition.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      June.18.2020 at 4:54 pm

      Isn’t that up to each state?

  2. Armchair Lawyer
    June.18.2020 at 4:52 pm

    Here’s a question.

    Since the forbearance on being deported was prosecutorial discretion being utilized, if it stood on its own, would it be reviewable?

  3. Queen Amalthea
    June.18.2020 at 4:53 pm

    “In effect”

    Why do I get the feeling these two words are doing overtime on a holiday work?

  4. Kazinski
    June.18.2020 at 4:57 pm

    What the courts are doing is letting the “chicken” game between Congress and Trump continue. Trump has rightly said that Congress should pass legislation dealing with the DACA arrivals, then he will sign the concensus legislation. The House won’t pass legislation because they know they can’t get everything they want and they want to use it as a campaign issue. The Senate won’t pass a bill because it needs 60 votes, and there isn’t any 60 vote concensus in the Senate.

    This decision actually helps Trump because it removes DACA as a high profile campaign issue.

    But I do think the courts are increasing the disfunction in government by allowing presidents to circumvent Congress and the law by executive order, but I’m pretty sure Trump’s executive won’t recieve the same deference after he leaves office.

    1. Shadowy Agent
      June.18.2020 at 5:13 pm

      I agree that it may help Trump. If he leaves it alone. technically this decision is just telling the Trump administration you can end the program just do it correctly. I have a feeling they may begin the process of ending the program which will become a campaign issue. Plus if he likes the program and wants to sign it into law why then push to have it end? It may very well be that he is attempting to use this to limit Asylum, fund his border wall, and limit legal immigration as a whole. No way democrats ever take that poison pill.

  5. Dilan Esper
    June.18.2020 at 5:01 pm

    I am no admin law scholar, but it sure looks like it was arbitrary and capricious because the only justification originally offered was that DACA was illegal. If only half of DACA was illegal, that doesn’t work. The later justifications were post hoc and were not supposed to be considered.

    That has zero to do with severability or the Obamacare case. It’s just a requirement that you have to offer a justification that actually justifies what you do, and not something else you could have done but didn’t.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      June.18.2020 at 5:07 pm

      If half of it was illegal, and the other half was purely an exercise of discretion, and neither half was adopted with APA procedures,, why wouldn’t the whole thing be subject to being discontinued?

      Trump: “OK, we’re just discontinuing the illegal part, and as for the discretionary part, we’re exercising our discretion differently now.”

    2. Armchair Lawyer
      June.18.2020 at 5:08 pm

      If a policy is illegal and violates the law, that’s an excellent justification to end the policy.

      If only “half” the policy is illegal, then the proper course of action is for the courts to either strike down the entire policy, or if its severable, strike down the illegal half.

      If half the policy is illegal, it seems very odd not to allow the administration to strike down the illegal half, because it didn’t justify the part that wasn’t illegal.

    3. Shadowy Agent
      June.18.2020 at 5:14 pm

      I agree. Furtheremore, Roberts let stand the work authorizations and the Social Security benefits. If Josh was right he would have struck down these benefits as unconstitutional.

  6. bratschewurst
    June.18.2020 at 5:11 pm

    But then we get the John Roberts special: because the forbearance of removal provision was permissible, the Secretary acted arbitrarily and capriciously for rescinding the entire DACA policy.

    Worth noting is that the dissent had its own “special”: that, because the federal benefits could be removed, so could forbearance. It seems at least as much worth noting – although of course your brief did take the opposite position.

  7. bratschewurst
    June.18.2020 at 5:14 pm

    If half the policy is illegal, it seems very odd not to allow the administration to strike down the illegal half, because it didn’t justify the part that wasn’t illegal.

    If’ I’m reading the decision correctly, it didn’t say that either were necessarily illegal (although it suggested that the benefits might be); it was more about the process that the Trump administration went through on both issues being insufficient.

    1. Shadowy Agent
      June.18.2020 at 5:16 pm

      Yea the decision seemed to state that the illegal portion which was the expansion of DACA and the implementation of DAPA which have already been struck in prior decisions.

  8. Shadowy Agent
    June.18.2020 at 5:18 pm

    I think he is reading too much into benefits. In immigration law an individual that has been barred from deportability almost always gets work authorization. Which by extension it should mean that the DACA kids would get work authorizations.

