Justice Kagan on Hamilton in Federalist No. 77

Hamilton said that Senate must consent when a new President "displaces," that is substitutes an old officer with a new officer.

There is much to admire in Justice Kagan's Seila Law dissent. She wrote a robust historical analysis about the removal power. And, to be frank, Chief Justice Roberts didn't bother responding to most of her claims. But there is at least one weak spot in Kagan's analysis: she misread Hamilton in Federalist No. 77. To Kagan, Hamilton thought the Constitution required Senatorial consent for a Presidential removal. Kagan's reading is all-too-common. Indeed, in Myers v. United States, both Chief Justice Taft and Justice Brandeis accepted this understanding of Federalist No. 77

This reading, however, is not the best reading of Federalist No. 77. In that paper, Hamilton was discussing the appointment power, not the removal power. He stated what should be an uncontroversial point: when a new President wants to "displace"–that is replace or substitute–a holdover appointed by his predecessor, the Senate must provide "advice and consent" for the new position. Hamilton was not discussing whether the Senate must consent before the President removes an officer of the United States. He was talking about what happens after the removal: the Senate must provide advice-and-consent to fill the vacancy.

In Federalist No. 77, Hamilton begins by praising the "stability" of the new government when one administration concludes and a new administration begins:

IT HAS been mentioned as one of the advantages to be expected from the co-operation of the Senate, in the business of appointments, that it would contribute to the stability of the administration. The consent of that body would be necessary to displace as well as to appoint. A change of the Chief Magistrate, therefore, would not occasion so violent or so general a revolution in the officers of the government as might be expected, if he were the sole disposer of offices.

Let's consider an example. When President Washington's term concludes, and President Adams's term begins, President Adams would need the Senate's consent to "displace as well as to appoint." That is, Adams would need the Senate's consent to "appoint" people to fill vacant positions. That conclusion is not controversial. And Adams would need the Senate's consent to "displace" some holdovers from the Washington administration. What does it mean to "displace"?

That displacement process can take one of two forms. First, Adams could ask the holdover to resign, which he probably would. If so, the position is now vacant, and the President could seek advice-and-consent to fill it. Second, if the holdovers refuses to resign, Adams could remove the holdover. At that point, now the position is vacant, and the President could seek advice-and-consent to fill it. In short, the Senate's role in "displace[ment]" does not concern asking an Officer to resign, or removing an Officer. Rather, the Senate's role arises on the back-half of this process: replacing, or substituting a new person for that position.

In Federalist No. 77, Hamilton was not discussing the President's removal power; he was trying to sell the Constitution to the people of New York, who were worried about a new executive who will create chaos.  Hamilton makes this point expressly in the next two sentences of Federalist No. 77:

Where a man in any station had given satisfactory evidence of his fitness for it, a new President would be restrained from attempting a change in favor of a person more agreeable to him, by the apprehension that a discountenance of the Senate might frustrate the attempt, and bring some degree of discredit upon himself. Those who can best estimate the value of a steady administration, will be most disposed to prize a provision which connects the official existence of public men with the approbation or disapprobation of that body which, from the greater permanency of its own composition, will in all probability be less subject to inconstancy than any other member of the government.

Hamilton was discussing a simple proposition: a new President could not unilaterally appoint new members to the executive branch; he would need the Senate's consent. Thus, the Senate wold ensure there was some be "stability" from administration to administration, rather than a "violent or so general a revolution." Senate advice-and-consent on the appointment power maintains stability. In other words, the President could not simply fire everyone as a means to appoint new people. If he chooses to fire people, without an eye to the Senate, he would be stuck with vacancies in critical positions, thereby undermining his own administration. Hamilton was prescient: the parallels to present circumstances should be apparent.

At one point in her opinion, Justice Kagan seems to understand the phrase "displace" to mean replace, or substitute. Indeed, she uses the phrase "substituting."

Delegates to the Constitutional Convention never discussed whether or to what extent the President would have power to remove executive officials. As a result, the Framers advocating ratification had no single view of the matter. In Federalist No. 77, Hamilton presumed that under the new Constitution "[t]he consent of [the Senate] would be necessary to displace as well as to appoint" officers of the United States. Id., at 515. He thought that scheme would promote"steady administration": "Where a man in any station had given satisfactory evidence of his fitness for it, a new president would be restrained" from substituting "a person more agreeable to him." Ibid.

Again, Hamilton wrote, "Where a man in any station had given satisfactory evidence of his fitness for it, a new President would be restrained from attempting a change in favor of a person more agreeable to him…" Kagan changed "from attempting a change in favor of" to "from substituting." Here Kagan, perhaps inadvertently, nailed it. But she still drew the same conclusion Taft and Brandeis drew: that "displace" was synonymous with "remove." The better conclusion is that "displace" means "substitute," which is a multi-step process.

This reading also accounts for Hamilton's general reading of a robust, "vigorous" executive. In Myers, Chief Justice Taft wrote that Hamilton "changed his view of this matter" with respect to Washington's proclamation of neutrality. Hamilton didn't change his mind, or state a "heterodox" position in Federalist No. 77. He simply used the word "displace" in a different fashion.

Seth Barrett Tillman wrote about this issue a decade ago in a paper, fittingly titled, "The Puzzle of Hamilton's Federalist No. 77." Once again, Seth shined a light on constitutional puzzles that few others saw. I am always grateful for his careful and prescient scholarship.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Dr. Ed
    July.1.2020 at 2:30 pm

    I think the relevant issue is Andrew Johnson and the Tenure in Office Act. If the Senate already had the power, then why pass the act, and why repeal it?

    1. emanate in my penumbra
      July.1.2020 at 2:36 pm

      This doesnt make sense as evidence against senatorial consent for removal not being included in original understanding.

      The Tenure in Office Act clarified that the President needed the senate’s approval to remove the secretary of war. Under this frame, the statute was passed because the senate believed they had that power.

      Ultimately I agree with Blackman. The unconstitutionality of hampering presidential removal is made clear by the controversy surrounding the Tenure Act, among other things. But the mere fact that it was passed alone could be construed as evidence for the opposite conclusion

  2. bernard11
    July.1.2020 at 2:38 pm

    This sounds just wrong to me.

    The consent of that body would be necessary to displace as well as to appoint.

    The two words “displace” and “appoint” seem to be set in opposition to each other. One means to remove an officeholder, the other to install one. “Displace” does not mean “replace.”

    Where a man in any station had given satisfactory evidence of his fitness for it, a new President would be restrained from attempting a change in favor of a person more agreeable to him, by the apprehension that a discountenance of the Senate might frustrate the attempt,

    This sounds to me as if Hamilton expects the Senate to refuse to approve the dismissal – the displacement – of an officeholder who was doing a good job. It’s not about the specific replacement. After all, there will be any number of candidates “agreeable” to the President. Here, even if one of those is a good choice, Hamilton prefers that the current officeholder be retained in the interests of stability.

    Glad to see that my reading is supported by Taft, Brandeis, and Kagan, probably among others, if not by Blackman and Tillman .

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      July.1.2020 at 2:58 pm

      ” Glad to see that my reading is supported by Taft, Brandeis, and Kagan, probably among others, if not by Blackman and Tillman .”

      You’re probably still listening to the Stones, Motown, and Jimi Hendrix instead of Justin Bieber, Florida Georgia Line, and Britney Spears, too.

  3. QuantumBoxCat
    July.1.2020 at 2:51 pm

    Samuel Johnson’s 1755 Dictionary contains the following entry for “displace” (p. 615):

    1. To put out of place; to place in another situation.
    2. To put out of any state, condition, office, trust, or dignity.
    [Example under definition 2]: “To displace any who are in [multiple spaces here, presumably to be filled in by definition 2] upon displeasure, is by all means to be avoided, unless there be a manifest cause for it.” – Bacon

    The contemporary OED also contains, as a definition of the term, “Remove (someone) from a job or position of authority.

    Now, that’s just two sources, which is far from providing any conclusive answer. Were I inclined to go further I would consult more historical dictionaries, legal treatises, the broader debates over the constitution for other uses of the term in the context of appointments, Hamilton’s broader writing, and probably a contemporary English corpora database.

    But, the rather direct reference in Johnson’s 1755 dictionary, and the citation to Bacon, give me serious reason to doubt the claim in this post. At the very least, it Bacon’s example indicates a more nuance understanding with moral undertones. However, I’m no Originalist, and I dont have a stake in the outcome of the word’s meaning, so I’m probably doing it wrong.

