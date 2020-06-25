Justice Alito wrote Thuraissigiam; Chief Justice Roberts and/or Justice Breyer will wrap up Blue June

Today the Supreme Court decided Department of Homeland Security v. Thuraissigiam. My prediction was right: Justice Alito wrote the majority opinion. Three cases remain from the pre-COVID cases. I am standing by my predictions.

Espinoza: Chief Justice Roberts or Justice Breyer.

Seila Law: Justice Breyer

June Medical: Chief Justice Roberts

We will only hear from Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Breyer for the remainder of this month. I think Justice Thomas will be in dissent in each case. It will be a long Blue June.