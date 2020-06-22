The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Justice Sotomayor writes majority opinion in Liu, and my predictions for Blue June are still on track
Four cases are pending from the pre-Covid arguments, 10 cases are pending from the May siting
Today the Supreme Court decided a single case: Liu v. SEC. Last week I predicted by Justice Sotomayor would write the majority opinion. My prediction was accurate. I am now more confident in my other predictions. There are now four cases pending from the January and February sittings. Here are my predictions for the majority opinions.
- Espinoza: Chief Justice Roberts or Justice Breyer.
- Seila Law: Justice Breyer
- Thuraissigiam: Justice Alito
- June Medical: Chief Justice Roberts
I suspect these four cases will be decided by next week, and the remaining ten cases from May will spill into July. But who knows? It is going to be a long Blue June, and perhaps a Blue July.