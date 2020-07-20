Sending Secret Police to Do Protester Snatch-n-Grabs Is Bad, Mmmkay?

"It's nice," Elizabeth Nolan Brown wrote this morning in a long piece about the federal police crackdown in Portland, Oregon, "to see some lawmakers actually attempting to use their power to stop this, instead of simply trying to score Twitter points with spurious allegations that libertarians aren't freaking out enough."

That hyperlink takes you to this tweet, from Sen. Brian Schatz (D–Hawaii).

Libertarians should be freaking out about Portland. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) July 18, 2020

The senator's legislative track record on the relevant issues certainly contains some schatz of its own (on which there will be a story here that I will hyperlink), but on today's Reason Roundtable podcast, Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch do their level best to unpack the legality and propriety of local and federal government action (and sometimes inaction) regarding street scuffles and property destruction, and how the White House is reportedly poised to roll out Portland-style intervention across several American cities.

The team also breaks down the latest breakdowns of how federal Coronavirus responses broke down, tiptoe into the mask-policy wars, and build extended metaphors out of the movie Brazil.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Fog Mist" by TrackTribe

