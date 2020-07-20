Reason Roundup

Feds Send Outside Agitators To Escalate Conflict in Portland

Plus: How H-1B visa restrictions cost U.S. jobs, a woman sues the British health service over hormone blockers, and more...

|

sipaphotosten921157
(Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Clampdown in the Northwest. In Oregon this past weekend, federal agents fired tear gas into a group of moms, including one pregnant woman, who were peacefully gathering to demand police reform. They also pummeled the Portland crowd with pepper bombs, according to those on the scene and a plethora of video.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents and U.S. marshals dressed in military gear and brandishing large weapons have been stationed in Portland since around the start of the month, per an executive order from President Donald Trump. The feds are allegedly there to protect national monuments and guard against potential domestic terrorism.

Instead, this deliberately intimidating gaggle of outside "law enforcement" officers has been agitating peacefully assembled people who are merely exercising their constitutional rights. This has included shooting one man directly in the head with an impact munition of some sort (sending him to the hospital and necessitating facial reconstruction surgery) and, reportedly, forcing protesters into unmarked vans.

According to an internal Homeland Security memo, "federal agents facing backlash for their militarized approach to Portland were not specifically trained in riot control or mass demonstrations," The New York Times reports.

That doesn't bode well for the idea that they were sent in with mitigation in mind.

Despite federal agent actions last week, large Portland protests continued over the weekend…

…and so did federal agents acting in unnecessarily hostile and abusive ways:

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler told CNN on Sunday that "they're not wanted here, we haven't asked them here, in fact we want them to leave." He continued:

What I want to do is raise awareness nationally. This could happen in your city. And what we're seeing is a blatant abuse of police tactics by the federal government, by a Trump admin that's falling in the polls. This is a direct threat to our democracy.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has suggested the feds' presence was a "deliberate effort to provoke." She told The Washington Post "that her contacts with Trump administration officials about the situation had convinced her that 'they are not interested in problem solving,' and this has 'nothing to do with public safety.'"

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) last week sought a temporary restraining order against federal agents stationed in Portland. (Read the ACLU motion here.)

And Oregon's Department of Justice is suing the DHS, the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Federal Protection Service. The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Saturday, alleges that "they seized and detained Oregonians without probable cause," explains Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley say they'll be introducing legislation to address the situation. "When I get back to DC next week, I will be introducing an amendment to the defense bill with @RonWyden to stop the Trump administration from sending its paramilitary squads onto America's streets," tweeted Merkley on Saturday. "We won't let these authoritarian tactics stand."

It's nice to see some lawmakers actually attempting to use their power to stop this, instead of simply trying to score Twitter points with spurious allegations that libertarians aren't freaking out enough.

FREE MINDS

A British woman who was given hormone blockers as a teenager is suing the U.K.'s National Health Service. "Keira Bell said the care she received for gender dysphoria, a condition where a person experiences distress due to a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity, steered her towards medical treatment," reports Sky News:

Ms Bell, who used to identify as a boy, was 15 when she went to the Tavistock Centre in London. She said after "roughly three sessions" she started receiving hormone blockers.

Eight years later, and after undergoing surgery, Ms Bell is de-transitioning to return to a woman.

Ms Bell wants clinicians to do more to explore the reasons a young person changes gender before they are treated. She believes that during treatment, priority needs to be given to a person's "biological sex as much as their gender identity".

FREE MARKETS

Immigration restrictions kill U.S. jobs: 

QUICK HITS

• Some potentially good news on the COVID-19 front…

• …and more bad news: "A rare but serious and potentially deadly inflammatory syndrome believed to be associated with the coronavirus has now been identified in 15 children in Los Angeles County," the Los Angeles Times reports.

• "CEOs have often been ahead of cops and politicians on gay rights": Richard Morrison reviews the book The Queering of Corporate America.

Advertisement

NEXT: 12 Modules for Constitutional Law I (Structure and Powers)

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Weigel's Cock Ring
    July.20.2020 at 9:35 am

    Reason “libertarians” for violent domestic left-wing terrorists.

    1. Juice
      July.20.2020 at 9:39 am

      Andy Ngo probably has the best coverage of the events in Portland.

      https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo

    2. Queen Amalthea
      July.20.2020 at 9:43 am

      Reason “libertarians” for violent federal government intervention.

      1. Weigel's Cock Ring
        July.20.2020 at 9:49 am

        It would be far better all around if the feds didn’t have to get involved in this nightmare at all, but they’re completely justified when the state and local authorities decided to abdicate their constitutional duties for such a long period of time and won’t abide by the law themselves. Kind of like when back in the days the feds had to intervene in certain places to ensure that desegregation laws were being followed.

        But you believe people should be allowed to riot, destroy property, and physically assault others with no repercussions whatsoever.

        Do you think this should be the case for everyone, or just rabid left-wingers only?

        1. Ra's al Gore
          July.20.2020 at 9:57 am

          But you believe people should be allowed to riot, destroy property, and physically assault others with no repercussions whatsoever.

          People, yes. Non-socialists, no.

        2. Queen Amalthea
          July.20.2020 at 10:04 am

          Just to be clear, when are you a big fan of aggressive federal intervention?

          I’m not trying to be a smart alec, just trying to see where the line is here.

          1. Weigel's Cock Ring
            July.20.2020 at 10:17 am

            I thought I made it pretty clear before that it would be a lot better if the local authorities were handling this situation themselves, but they obviously refuse to, so therefore the feds come in. I even gave you a similar example with the desegregation battles from decades ago.

            Now you answer my that I already asked you.

            1. Queen Amalthea
              July.20.2020 at 10:22 am

              I’m sorry, but you haven’t answered my initial question. I asked for a neutral, general principle of when the feds should intervene in local matters. Can you supply an answer? Thanks.

              1. JesseAz
                July.20.2020 at 10:29 am

                The feds intercede when the local government is either allowing or pursuing a violation of individual rights. This is happening now in Portland as the tights of business owners and those being assaulted are being violated. When the D.A. in Portland is releasing arsonists without charge there is an issue.

                This shouldnt be difficult to grasp.

                In this case the federal agents were focused on federal buildings which have been attacked almost nightly. They always have jurisdiction in that regard.

                1. Queen Amalthea
                  July.20.2020 at 10:44 am

                  “The feds intercede when the local government is either allowing or pursuing a violation of individual rights.”

                  “In this case the federal agents were focused on federal buildings which have been attacked almost nightly. ”

                  It speaks volumes that you offer these two rationales casually.

                2. Overt
                  July.20.2020 at 10:52 am

                  If the Feds are attempting to protect the rights of the local businesses, where is the federal judge’s order finding that their rights are abridged? At least in the case of desgregation, the president was enforcing a judge’s court order.

                  If the feds were protecting federal buildings, why were they shooting into crowds? How hard is it to stand on the steps and shoot someone that comes on the property?

              2. ErictheRed
                July.20.2020 at 10:39 am

                QA- It is you being disingenuous. WCR asked you a question first.

              3. m1shu
                July.20.2020 at 10:46 am

                Lady, stop being pedantic. If that was the principle you are standing on, you would be against Eisenhower sending the 101st to Little Rock. Just say you are siding with the rioting commies and the enablers in local government. Portland has become a shithole thanks to antifa and their perpetual rioting.

          2. JesseAz
            July.20.2020 at 10:26 am

            You’re essentially an anarchist, not a libertarian. There has been 50 days of riots at this point. Tens of millions in damage. Assaults. Murder. Robbery.

            If you dont think at that point government cant intervene you believe in no government.

        3. King of NYC
          July.20.2020 at 10:05 am

          14A case for Federal intervention. Hmm. I’d just thought of it as justified to protect federal property, but I do think this has to work. Bit of a blank check for my comfort, but I guess it kind of always was.

          1. John
            July.20.2020 at 10:22 am

            There is no blank check about it. If the states refuse to protect the federal rights of their citizens, the feds have a duty to intervene and do so.

            1. Queen Amalthea
              July.20.2020 at 10:45 am

              You were, of course, all over this with the Bundy case?

          2. Weigel's Cock Ring
            July.20.2020 at 10:24 am

            It’s never ever a good thing when this becomes necessary, and it should be used very sparingly and only as a last resort.

            But putting an end to violent seditious rebellion is THE core function of the federal government. If this isn’t the case, then there may as well not even be a central authority at all. This has been the case going all the way back to when George Washington had to send his troops into western Pennsylvania to put down the “Whiskey Rebellion”.

      2. SilentSkies
        July.20.2020 at 10:09 am

        Oh no! We can’t have federal intervention when people have their rights violated by “riots of peace” and the state refuses to protect them! It’s not like we have a 14th amendment and constitutional supremacy or anything!

        1. Queen Amalthea
          July.20.2020 at 10:12 am

          It’s interesting to see conservatives be such ardent champions of the 14th Amendment suddenly. States rights was a passing fad indeed…

          1. John
            July.20.2020 at 10:25 am

            Fine, get rid of the cops. I know a ton of people, myself included, who would be happy to go to Portland and settle this issue and would if the threat of prison were not on the table. But when we do, we will show up at the next BLM Antifa riot and will be shooting back. And when we are done there will not be a BLM or Antifa thug or human shield left alive.

            We will have a peaceful society. We can have it that way or we can have it with the cops putting a stop to this. So, my advice is that you better start sucking that cop dick hard, I mean really throat it, because that big blue dick is the only thing standing between you and your antifa buddies and a bullet in your head.

            1. Queen Amalthea
              July.20.2020 at 10:41 am

              “because that big blue dick”

              You seem to have big dicks heavy on your mind…Maybe you think the 14th is important in a Lawrence v. Texas way?

            2. a libertarian
              July.20.2020 at 10:49 am

              LMAO this is by far the most pathetic internet tough guy post I’ve ever seen holy shit

          2. SilentSkies
            July.20.2020 at 10:46 am

            10th amendment. States have some rights, but they certainly don’t have the right to violate the rights of their citizens.
            It is slightly surprising to see a “libertarian” think that denial of rights is ok if it is done on the state level, rather than the federal level.

      3.  Dan S.
        July.20.2020 at 10:40 am

        Now do Alabama in the 60’s.

      4. JohannesDinkle
        July.20.2020 at 10:43 am

        Downtown Portland has been a war zone for over a year. The protesters are some sort of Antifa groupies, spray painting, rock throwing, arsonist thugs. If you truly believe they are peaceful, then go to the ‘protest’ with a MAGA hat and await the people’s justice.

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      July.20.2020 at 10:09 am

      Hello.

      I’ve written and erased my comment a few times now but I can’t quite find ‘les mots justes’ after watching those mothers. It explains a lot though.

      2020. Something happened and I can’t quite process it.

    4. JesseAz
      July.20.2020 at 10:16 am

      Here is what ENB and the other ignorant here are ignoring. The violence. There is lots of it. Millions and millions of damage alone.

      But having watched a bunch of streams from independent journalists this weekend, what seems to be happening is this.

      Police give these marches wide birth until violence, arson, or assaults tick up. They then use loud speakers to announce the police need to march to an area to clamp down on the violence. These groups such as the mothers above often end up willingly mock the police who are en route to break up the rioting areas. They ignore police asks to clear the area so they may get to the area that needs attention. The leftists then post these shortened clips so the useful idiots think that the police are simply randomly attacking people. Ignoring the violence and buildup as well as requests by police to clear so they can intercede in the areas of violence.

      You can see this with Ngo, Pool and his friends, and many others constantly posting videos of the actual violence.

      1. John
        July.20.2020 at 10:26 am

        40+ days of violent riots. The local authorities refuse to do anything about it. And all ENB can do is cheer on the rioters and tell everyone how peaceful having your city burned to the ground is.

        1. JesseAz
          July.20.2020 at 10:31 am

          50 days now.

      2. Rufus The Monocled
        July.20.2020 at 10:39 am

        Just like how politicians ignored the enormous ramifications of their lockdowns, they’re ignoring the potential negative harmful effects of mass mask wearing.

        Malice intent at this point.

    5. Red Rocks White Privilege
      July.20.2020 at 10:25 am

      The protesters are getting desperate if they have to bring in pregnant women and the disabled to serve as human shields. It’s not sincere, or they would have already been there weeks ago.

      If you’re pregnant, going to a riot where you know rioters have been routinely getting tear-gassed and trying to burn buildings down is exceptional. You’re deliberately putting your baby’s health at significant risk, just for internet ass-pats (it worked, look at ENB’s whinging).

      These protesters cry for mercy out of one side of their mouth and spit at you with the other.

      1. John
        July.20.2020 at 10:29 am

        I said it at the time that the media was too stupid to understand the significance of designating BLM as a terrorist organization. That order meant the FBI counter terrorism task forces could investigate Antifa. And Antifa is guilty of a long list of federal crimes that carry long mandatory prison sentences. The feds showing up in Portland means Antifa and most importantly it’s leadership is going to face real prison time. But what are they going to do? If they stop, they are revealed to be cowards and laughing stocks. So, they just keep doing stupid shit and it isn’t going to turn out well for them. Yeah, desperate is a good word for it.

      2. JesseAz
        July.20.2020 at 10:33 am

        It is literally a Palestinian tactic. Launch rockets from a school, mosque, hospital. Get Israel to retaliate. Pull put the aggressors. Show footage of only the damaged school, mosque, or hospital.

        Useful idiots abound.

      3. Queen Amalthea
        July.20.2020 at 10:39 am

        “The protesters are getting desperate if they have to bring in pregnant women and the disabled to serve as human shields.”

        These people, of course, have no agency. It’s all part of the master plot bwha ha ha!

        1.  Dan S.
          July.20.2020 at 10:47 am

          Stupid enough to risk your baby for Antifa?

          No agency is the best case scenario.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    July.20.2020 at 9:35 am

    CEOs have often been ahead of cops and politicians on gay rights

    And yet we need CEO quotas because there are too many white male ones.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      July.20.2020 at 9:46 am

      Well, true diversity is all on the outside.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    July.20.2020 at 9:37 am

    A British woman who was given hormone blockers as a teenager is suing the U.K.’s National Health Service.

    And now she’s officially a TERF.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      July.20.2020 at 9:47 am

      Can she be a dolphin next?

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        July.20.2020 at 9:57 am

        I believe Dr. Lilly was working on that exact treatment.

        1. Rich
          July.20.2020 at 10:07 am

          LOL

          Dr. Lilly was a head of his time.

      2. Queen Amalthea
        July.20.2020 at 10:06 am

        If you had a friend who had plastic surgery, say rhinoplasty, would you insist on showing her pictures of her pre-surgery days and telling her that her current look is a biological lie? Would you say ‘what’s next, you’re a dolphin?’

        1. JesseAz
          July.20.2020 at 10:35 am

          Someone didn’t read the story about the woman de transitioning and asking for courts to simply not let clinics push life altering drugs after 3 visits to teenagers.

          1. Queen Amalthea
            July.20.2020 at 10:38 am

            Someone isn’t following this conversation.

    2. King of NYC
      July.20.2020 at 9:47 am

      Hopefully she just becomes a normal, well adjusted woman instead of joining one of those two rival clown schools.

  4. Queen Amalthea
    July.20.2020 at 9:38 am

    “She believes that during treatment, priority needs to be given to a person’s “biological sex as much as their gender identity”.”

    Biology is destiny?

    1. Social Justice is neither
      July.20.2020 at 10:20 am

      Wait, so now we’re not supposed to respect her decisions and beliefs? Why is that other than she’s now stepping on your leftist orthodoxy?

      You’re fucking insane, and intentionally so.

      1. Queen Amalthea
        July.20.2020 at 10:26 am

        “Wait, so now we’re not supposed to respect her decisions and beliefs?”

        Uh, yeah, as much as they are about other people’s situations.

        I love your instant hyperbolic move to ‘you’re insane!’ though. I feel for anyone who gets in a Domino’s vs. Papa John’s argument with you…

        1. JesseAz
          July.20.2020 at 10:37 am

          She was given the altering drugs while a teenager based on very little actual determination of her underlying issues.

          The horror of her asking for something a bit more in depth so future children dont alter their lives over bad diagnosis.

        2. Oscar Wilde
          July.20.2020 at 10:38 am

          Forcing children to take hormones and pretend to be a different sex than they actually are is kinda like picking a pizza joint. Or at least when you’re an alcoholic piece of shit.

          1. Queen Amalthea
            July.20.2020 at 10:47 am

            coming to someone and they prescribing you something = forcing?
            Lol.

        3. Social Justice is neither
          July.20.2020 at 10:51 am

          Right, so no response other than it violates your leftist orthodoxy. Everything must be recreated from the ground up every single time by you collectivist asshats who suddenly (when convenient) find individualism when you need to use it to discredit somebody else’s lived experiences.

          The insane bit is having read your incoherent logic and intentional obtuseness (or maybe you are just that stupid or brainwashed, who knows).

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      July.20.2020 at 10:27 am

      Yes, it’s called DNA.

    3. JesseAz
      July.20.2020 at 10:35 am

      Biology is science.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        July.20.2020 at 10:47 am

        But not Science.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    July.20.2020 at 9:38 am

    Instead, this deliberately intimidating gaggle of outside “law enforcement” officers has been agitating peacefully assembled people who are merely exercising their constitutional rights.

    I don’t trust either side is acting in good faith at this point.

    1. Juice
      July.20.2020 at 9:46 am

      Yeah, looks like both sides suck here.

      1. King of NYC
        July.20.2020 at 9:53 am

        The right has really doubled down with righteousness on their cop bootlicking. Very sad. Libertarianism as much the subject of ridicule as establishment conservatives. Not entirely without justification, unfortunately.

        1. John
          July.20.2020 at 10:31 am

          Fine, get rid of the cops. I know a ton of people, myself included, who would be happy to go to Portland and settle this issue and would if the threat of prison were not on the table. But when we do, we will show up at the next BLM Antifa riot and will be shooting back. And when we are done there will not be a BLM or Antifa thug or human shield left alive.

          We will have a peaceful society. We can have it that way or we can have it with the cops putting a stop to this. So, my advice is that you better start sucking that cop dick hard, I mean really throat it, because that big blue dick is the only thing standing between you and your antifa buddies and a bullet in your head.

          Those cops are there to protect dumb asses like you. You are just too retarded to understand that.

          1. Queen Amalthea
            July.20.2020 at 10:36 am

            Is this Tango or Cash? You’re amazing toughness is apparent, of course, so it makes further distinctions difficult.

          2. King of NYC
            July.20.2020 at 10:43 am

            When did I say I wanted to get rid of the cops or had an ounce of sympathy for the “protesters”? Did you reply to the wrong comment?

        2. Red Rocks White Privilege
          July.20.2020 at 10:36 am

          If your city had another 9/11, no one except the coasts would give a shit now.

        3. JesseAz
          July.20.2020 at 10:38 am

          Does that mean you’re pro cop assaults and murder?

          1. King of NYC
            July.20.2020 at 10:48 am

            No, Cathy Newman, I am not. Where the hell is everyone getting this stuff.

    2. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      July.20.2020 at 10:40 am

      I don’t trust either side is acting in good faith at this point.

      Yeah, there really aren’t any “good guys” in Portland right now.

  6. Nemo Aequalis
    July.20.2020 at 9:39 am

    Feds Send Outside Agitators To Escalate Conflict in Portland

    It’s about time! If they’d been doing this in 1968, we wouldn’t have to put up with this kind of shit today.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      July.20.2020 at 10:00 am

      I believe the Chicago PD did do this in 1968, so your hypothesis needs work.

  7. Earth Skeptic
    July.20.2020 at 9:45 am

    Portland panic: they wanted a totalitarian state, just not this totalitarian state.

  8. JesseAz
    July.20.2020 at 9:48 am

    Ahhh government.

    “We know that, when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We have done it. We have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly by doing the things that you’re talking about,” Fauci said.

    The state with the most deaths. The state that put covid patients in nursing homes. The state that started lock downs the latest. The state that didnr clean subway cars.

    Yet this is the person we have been told to listen to.

    The same people who say to keep schools closed. Yet the flu is worse for children.

    https://www.conservativereview.com/news/horowitz-panicmongers-consistent-wed-close-schools-every-flu-season/

    1. JesseAz
      July.20.2020 at 9:51 am

      The same media that had Mayor Gallagos from arizona on CNN claiming there was triage when there wasnt. The media lies constantly.

      https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/coronavirus-in-arizona-stick-to-data-and-stop-media-induced-panic

      Arizona cases are already reducing from the peak which never got higher than 40% ICU usage.

      1. Queen Amalthea
        July.20.2020 at 10:10 am

        Is the Washington Examiner media?

        1. MT-Man
          July.20.2020 at 10:19 am

          Is anything media?

          1. Queen Amalthea
            July.20.2020 at 10:27 am

            I’ll do you one better, why is media?

        2. JesseAz
          July.20.2020 at 10:39 am

          I said same media, ie the leftist media who celebrates Cuomo.

          Cute argument though.

          1. Queen Amalthea
            July.20.2020 at 10:48 am

            Ah, so some media=good, some bad. I’m glad you’re making distinctions now!

    2. JesseAz
      July.20.2020 at 9:52 am

      Cases are already dropping in texas too.

      https://mobile.twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1284532076000292867

      Buy wait…

    3. JesseAz
      July.20.2020 at 9:53 am

      That new South Korea study showing kids are carriers the NYT is pushing???

      Oh yeah…

      That is crumbling too

      https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2020/07/19/bombshell-crumbling-caution-urged-over-nyt-article-on-that-south-korea-study-and-schools-reopening/ (thread inside)

    4. JesseAz
      July.20.2020 at 9:55 am

      In fact…

      Pediatricians are saying to open the schools, which one shocked MSNBC journalist wasnt prepared for.

      https://www.westernjournal.com/look-msnbc-hosts-face-priceless-experts-unanimously-agree-us-reopen-schools/amp/

      Also that surge of infants with covid in Texas? More media lies. Number is infants over the whole covid period, not a surge. Only a handful has even a single complication.

      1. Rich
        July.20.2020 at 10:14 am

        Thanks, Jesse. Please stay on it!

    5. Red Rocks White Privilege
      July.20.2020 at 10:35 am

      Remember, the main reason the 1918 flu had such a massive second spike was because soldiers in Europe brought back a mutated strain from the front that was much stronger than the one that caused the initial bump.

      If cases are already on a downward trajectory, the third bump will probably be this fall when kids start vectoring it into their own homes. After that, it will likely burn out and be just another in the cocktail of annual flu bugs.

  9. darkflame
    July.20.2020 at 9:54 am

    See, it’s hard for me to believe that the “moms” were “peaceful” when they show up wearing helmets. Why would they need armor if they’re only peacefully protesting? It’s especially hard for me to believe when I get to see videos of these people attacking the feds and trying to burn down the courthouse. If you’re part of a violent riot, you don’t get to act the victim when the feds respond accordingly

    1. sarcasmic
      July.20.2020 at 10:00 am

      “Why would they need armor if they’re only peacefully protesting?”

      Because peaceful protesters are routinely attacked by cops?

      Oh, wait. There are no peaceful protesters. They’re all terrorists who should be exterminated like vermin. Right JesseAz and Nardz?

      1. damikesc
        July.20.2020 at 10:11 am

        There are precious few peaceful ones and if the moms didn’t suck at being moms, this would’ve already ended.

        1. sarcasmic
          July.20.2020 at 10:13 am

          “I realized some time ago that I’m not separate from nature just because I have a primate brain – an upper brain – because underneath the primate brain, there’s a mammalian brain, and beneath the mammalian brain, there’s a reptilian brain; and it’s those two lower brains that made the upper brain possible in the first place. Here’s the way it works: The primate brain says, “Give peace a chance.” The mammalian brain says, “Give peace a chance, but first let’s kill this motherfucker.” And the reptilian brain says, “Let’s just kill the motherfucker, go to the peace rally and get laid.””
          George Carlin

          1. Oscar Wilde
            July.20.2020 at 10:17 am

            Hey look, the alcoholic boomer Marxist posted a non-sequitur he copped from another alcoholic boomer Marxist.

      2. Oscar Wilde
        July.20.2020 at 10:12 am

        The 99% of protestors who are violent savage psychopaths committing murder, assault, vandalism, and battery give that other 1% a really bad name. Kinda like the cops. Except that you don’t suck the cops’ dick like a pathetic little faggot.

        1. Queen Amalthea
          July.20.2020 at 10:16 am

          My, but you’re edgy!

          1. Oscar Wilde
            July.20.2020 at 10:18 am

            Socking already faggot? LMFAO. If it offends you feel free to go fuck yourself with a rusty chainsaw.

            1. Queen Amalthea
              July.20.2020 at 10:28 am

              Faggot? LMFAO, you’re mom certainly would dispute that.

              1. sarcasmic
                July.20.2020 at 10:29 am

                Ignore it.

                1. JesseAz
                  July.20.2020 at 10:42 am

                  Or else sarcasmic will sock too.

              2. Oscar Wilde
                July.20.2020 at 10:32 am

                Hahahahahahahahahaha

                Really, that’s all you could come up with? “I know you are but what am I”? Again?

                Good move replying to your sock btw. Keep it on the qt. You’re doing great bro, nobody can tell!

                1. Queen Amalthea
                  July.20.2020 at 10:34 am

                  It’s hardly I know you are but what am I, unless you too are thoroughly and somewhat violently (with full consent of course) boning your mom.

                  1. Oscar Wilde
                    July.20.2020 at 10:36 am

                    It’s OK buddy, I know it’s hard to keep track when you’re drunk and handle hopping at 9 in the morning.

                    1. Queen Amalthea
                      July.20.2020 at 10:49 am

                      Your mother helps me keep track. She’s very grateful it seems.

      3. darkflame
        July.20.2020 at 10:20 am

        I mean, you can see the evidence yourself if you care to look. Utah and Georgia didn’t declare states of emergency over peaceful protesters, and peaceful protestors didn’t cause over $500 million in damage in Minnesota. At some point sheep like you have to admit that the media’s lying to you.

        1. sarcasmic
          July.20.2020 at 10:23 am

          “peaceful protestors didn’t cause over $500 million in damage”

          Duh. My point, which flew over your head, is that not every protester is a rioter.

          1. Oscar Wilde
            July.20.2020 at 10:35 am

            Nobody suggested they were, of course. But thanks for clearing that up. Now let’s explore the implications of your “point” – that it’s inappropriate to disperse the riotous crowds numbering in the hundreds and thousands while they steal, maim, vandalize, murder, rape and assault because not every single person there has committed a crime, just an overwhelming majority. Well golly gee, that’s almost like you’re defending Marxist violence for the 10,000th time. What a coincidence. Go have another drink and jack off to CNNPC you stupid fucking cunt.

      4. JesseAz
        July.20.2020 at 10:41 am

        Hey white knight, your arguments are still terrible. Try watching some of the actual live streams from independent journalists so you dont look stupid next time.

        1. sarcasmic
          July.20.2020 at 10:46 am

          I know you don’t believe me, so this comment isn’t for you, but I’ve never used any handle other than this one. Mostly I post as a diversion while at work. So the impostor who ruined my reputation in the evenings and weekends was, well, an impostor. Again, I don’t expect you to believe that because it would shatter your belief that everyone who disagrees with you is the same person using multiple names, so whatever. Have a great day.

    2. The White Knight
      July.20.2020 at 10:11 am

      Those are bicycle helmets. It is likely they have bicycle helmets on because they rode their bicycles to the protest.

      1. Oscar Wilde
        July.20.2020 at 10:13 am

        And those pallets of bricks and trunks full of baseball bats were just construction materials and sporting enthusiasts. What are you, some kind of conspiracy theorist?

      2. darkflame
        July.20.2020 at 10:24 am

        now explain away these animals attacking people in Denver you commie fuck.

      3. JesseAz
        July.20.2020 at 10:44 am

        Oh looks like he already got his sock.

    3. Troglodyte Rex
      July.20.2020 at 10:20 am

      They’re “moms”, so they’re used to being fucked.

  10. JesseAz
    July.20.2020 at 9:56 am

    New york times is owned by ex slave holders who widely supported the confederacy.

    https://nypost.com/2020/07/18/the-family-that-owns-the-new-york-times-were-slaveholders-goodwin/amp/

  11. JesseAz
    July.20.2020 at 9:57 am

    Some of the latest pictures and videos from the 50 day portland “peaceful protest.”

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/07/19/watch-on-the-ground-footage-shows-just-how-bad-the-riots-in-portland-really-are-n2572726

    1. JesseAz
      July.20.2020 at 9:58 am

      Chicago’s peaceful protests.

      https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/07/19/18-chicago-cops-injured-in-riot-and-activists-scream-police-brutality-n661717

  12. Ra's al Gore
    July.20.2020 at 10:00 am

    New Zealand is claiming the right to quarantine people indefinitely. The US is claiming the right to quarantine people if they test positive. People are getting notified of positive tests when they didn’t get tested.

    But yea, lets worry if rioters get arrested. Orange man bad.

    1. sarcasmic
      July.20.2020 at 10:07 am

      So protester equals rioter? False equivalence much?

      1. damikesc
        July.20.2020 at 10:12 am

        There is no difference. Shoot them all and then torch their bodies. Then find their parents and slap them.

        1. Queen Amalthea
          July.20.2020 at 10:18 am

          The NAP at work, folks!

          1. sarcasmic
            July.20.2020 at 10:20 am

            Conservatives have no use for the NAP. Conform or get a club upside the head. The only difference between them and progressives is what incites them to initiating violence.

            1. Oscar Wilde
              July.20.2020 at 10:31 am

              “Allow all of the public and private property to burn to the ground because it’s a hell of a lot better than using tear gas to disperse a crowd” is… an interesting version of the NAP. Perhaps you could explain the intricacies of your philosophy to your sockpuppet, since you keep replying to it.

              1. JesseAz
                July.20.2020 at 10:45 am

                They are too stupid to even realize this is the argument they are making.

                1. sarcasmic
                  July.20.2020 at 10:49 am

                  I don’t know what argument “they” are making. I’m not “they.”

                  But I’m sure you will tell me.

          2. JesseAz
            July.20.2020 at 10:45 am

            Wait… now you support the NAP? Not when rioters burned down buildings left and right?

            1. Queen Amalthea
              July.20.2020 at 10:50 am

              No fan of rioters or of police who beat peaceful protesters.

              You should check out this thing called ‘principles.’ It’s different than ‘partisanship.’ You might like it!

      2. Ra's al Gore
        July.20.2020 at 10:13 am

        No, rioter = rioter. Let me help you, set fire to a federal courthouse and you are a rioter.

        1. sarcasmic
          July.20.2020 at 10:16 am

          Is everyone who showed up a rioter when some asshole torches something? I see a lot of ‘guilt by association’ going on here.

          1. Oscar Wilde
            July.20.2020 at 10:20 am

            “No snowflake in an avalanche ever feels responsible” – George Carlin, or somebody

          2. Ra's al Gore
            July.20.2020 at 10:23 am

            So let rioters riot, because not everybody there is violent?

            1. sarcasmic
              July.20.2020 at 10:25 am

              I didn’t say that either. Assholes need to be arrested. But don’t treat everyone like an asshole.

              1. Oscar Wilde
                July.20.2020 at 10:29 am

                Any proposal on how to arrest the rioters in the middle of a riot when they’re in a crowd of thousands of “peaceful protestors”, or is that above your paygrade when you’re on your 16th natty lite at 9 in the morning?

                1. Queen Amalthea
                  July.20.2020 at 10:33 am

                  “Arrest them all when in doubt!”

                  Such a libertarian sentiment!

                  1. Oscar Wilde
                    July.20.2020 at 10:42 am

                    I know you’re already heavily sloshed and having a really hard time keeping your handles straight, but dispersing a crowd is not the same as arresting them. Try and remember what you were defending 13 seconds ago on your other handle. If you focus you can do it.

                    1. Queen Amalthea
                      July.20.2020 at 10:51 am

                      Pepper spraying and flash banging innocent people is really a small, not intrusive government action! I’m a libertarian y’all!

              2. JesseAz
                July.20.2020 at 10:47 am

                Yet those assholes you want to be arrested are getting away because those “peaceful protestors” refuse to disperse to allow the cops to get those assholes. Weird.

                Can you try consistency of argument?

          3. MT-Man
            July.20.2020 at 10:23 am

            Like systematic racism?

          4. JesseAz
            July.20.2020 at 10:46 am

            So those peaceful protestors not clearing streets to allow police to respond to the rioters arent helping the rioters?

          5. Sometimes a Great Notion
            July.20.2020 at 10:53 am

            Maybe, maybe not but once the rioters started you either go home or risk being associated with them. Its the problem with large crowds and why you only have a right to peaceful assembly. The longer this goes on my fear is any of the proposed legislation will be sunk because of the rioters.

      3. Oscar Wilde
        July.20.2020 at 10:14 am

        False equivalence much

        Of course, but then we’re used to it coming from you since you’re a drunken piece of subhuman shit Marxist.

        1. Queen Amalthea
          July.20.2020 at 10:18 am

          “since you’re a drunken piece of subhuman shit Marxist.”

          Every accusation is a confession with some folks…

          1. Oscar Wilde
            July.20.2020 at 10:20 am

            “I know you are but what am I” is precisely the level of discourse expected from drunken subhuman piece of shit Marxists. Thanks for playing. Good sock btw. Nobody can tell!

            1. Queen Amalthea
              July.20.2020 at 10:30 am

              What’s wrong with you?

              1. sarcasmic
                July.20.2020 at 10:33 am

                It’s Tulpa or Mary or something waging personal attacks to get a reaction. Ever heard the expression “Don’t wrestle with a pig. You just get dirty and the pig like it.”?

                Oscar Mayer here is the pig. Don’t wrestle with it.

                1. Oscar Wilde
                  July.20.2020 at 10:41 am

                  LMFAO, and yet here you are compulsively replying to every single post I’ve made on this page with your main and your sock. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Holy fucking shit bro.

                  1. Queen Amalthea
                    July.20.2020 at 10:52 am

                    I’m not sarcasmic. You’ve got to have enough self-awareness to know more than one person can see you’re awful, right?

                2. JesseAz
                  July.20.2020 at 10:49 am

                  You’ve been in the shit the whole time.

                  But like the others, please continue to act sanctimonious.

    2. MikeT1986
      July.20.2020 at 10:21 am

      I mean, worry about both? the unidentified law enforcement in military (looking) gear is a real visual attention grabber, so don’t be surprised it dominates headlines. Iron fists tend to.

      1. JesseAz
        July.20.2020 at 10:50 am

        Every officer in the videos I have seen have been identified with both police badges front and back and agency badges on the arms.

        What does unidentified mean?

    3. The White Knight
      July.20.2020 at 10:24 am

      “ People are getting notified of positive tests when they didn’t get tested.”

      Can you link to more information on that?

      1. JesseAz
        July.20.2020 at 10:51 am

        Here are positive tests from negative results.

        https://news.yahoo.com/113-rhode-islanders-got-false-150144143.html

      2. JesseAz
        July.20.2020 at 10:52 am

        Here is the untested.

        https://www.timesonline.com/news/20200709/bernstine-bartolotta-say-untested-residents-told-they-have-covid-19

      3. JesseAz
        July.20.2020 at 10:53 am

        By the way, took 5 seconds to find.

        Do you enjoy being intentionally ignorant?

  13. Ra's al Gore
    July.20.2020 at 10:05 am

    At least the peaceful protestors in Portland got that Confederate General Elk statue torn down.

    1. King of NYC
      July.20.2020 at 10:13 am

      The elk raised their families on Native American land!

  14. Quo Usque Tandem
    July.20.2020 at 10:07 am

    I think it is unfortunate that federal agents have even gotten involved in Portlandia. Much better to just stand down and let the events unfold and be on the heads of the inept city leaders. Otherwise every opportunity will be taken to escalate the feds and do exactly what MSM is doing here.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      July.20.2020 at 10:21 am

      Makes one wonder if this isn’t exactly what the BLM group wanted to happen. They were looking pretty bad with the rioting, but of course the ineptitude of the Feds has been quite effective in making themselves look bad (potentially worse).

      Could it be that you can out-troll a troll?

  15. sarcasmic
    July.20.2020 at 10:09 am

    “I had a pony, her name was Lucifer”

    1. Oscar Wilde
      July.20.2020 at 10:15 am

      Hey, did you know that nobody gives a single tiny little daunt of a fuck about your inane boomer shit you alcoholic Marxist apologist?

      1. sarcasmic
        July.20.2020 at 10:17 am

        Tulpa is drunk again….

        1. Oscar Wilde
          July.20.2020 at 10:21 am

          Did you forget that you’re using your Queen Amalthea sock to defend yourself this morning you alcoholic fucking piece of shit?

          1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
            July.20.2020 at 10:52 am

            Go take your Droxy, Trump Trash. Be a good little Trumptard.

        2. JesseAz
          July.20.2020 at 10:53 am

          Jealous? Miss the old days?

  16. Ra's al Gore
    July.20.2020 at 10:09 am

    Judge Esther Salas Assigned to Epstein Deutsche Bank Case 4 Days Before Husband, Son Shot
    https://www.newsweek.com/judge-esther-salas-shooting-deutsche-bank-epstein-1518974

    1. The White Knight
      July.20.2020 at 10:18 am

      Hmm, although the case has Epstein’s name in it, it sounds like a boring civil case that isn’t likely to cause embarrassment to any powerful people.

      The article mentions that she has gotten death threats before, so maybe there’s another case where she pissed someone off, and the timing just happens to be a coincidence.

      1. Ron
        July.20.2020 at 10:48 am

        unless the bank has deposit boxes with information it them.

  17. Ra's al Gore
    July.20.2020 at 10:11 am

    ‘Hamilton’ Loses Its Snob Appeal
    Political correctness is a barrier to keep the working class from becoming upwardly mobile.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/hamilton-loses-its-snob-appeal-11594746441

    TL;dr, it is available to the poors on streaming and thus no longer hip.

    1. King of NYC
      July.20.2020 at 10:17 am

      Fascinating though paywalled! Much more exciting than debates about whether making him a PR makes it OK to make a flattering portrayal of Michael Malice’s favorite Founding Father.

  18. lap83
    July.20.2020 at 10:17 am

    “Incredible scene in Portland right now. A group of Moms are chanting, “Feds stay clear! Moms are here!” at the federal courthouse.”

    Omg I hate these idiots

    1. Social Justice is neither
      July.20.2020 at 10:30 am

      The fact that these imbeciles supposedly reproduced should frighten us all.

    2. Ron
      July.20.2020 at 10:51 am

      women want equal right well guess what batons don’t know the difference between mens or womens skulls

  19. ohbother
    July.20.2020 at 10:20 am

    I think the Fed’s using unmarked fans on protestors and teargassing a group of moms is a bad move and truly warrants criticism and condemnation. However, just as bad are roving bands of anarchists causing property damage, setting fires, attacking people, and frightening citizens and businesses. Not all of the protestors are comprised of these violent individuals but they do exist and they are not insignificant.

    That Elizabeth Nolan Brown fails to spare even a few sentences for the ongoing violence and destruction caused by some of the protestors is telling and depressing.

    One of the critiques about libertarians is that we’re all a bunch of anarchists when, in fact, what we stand for is limited government. The joke goes that lawless countries like Somalia are, indeed, libertarian paradises. When you have libertarians like Brown sparing little to no space to the lawless and destructive behavior of some of the protestors, it shows that, perhaps, this argument has some merit.

    1. Oscar Wilde
      July.20.2020 at 10:26 am

      That Elizabeth Nolan Brown fails to spare even a few sentences for the ongoing violence and destruction caused by some of the protestors is telling and depressing.

      It’s probably best that she didn’t spare those few sentences, since she would have ended up advocating for racial violence yet again.

    2. Social Justice is neither
      July.20.2020 at 10:33 am

      ENB is a marxist cheerleader since the leftist Journolisters she so wants to be all support and defend the violent rioters.

    3. mad.casual
      July.20.2020 at 10:39 am

      I think the Fed’s using unmarked fans on protestors and teargassing a group of moms is a bad move and truly warrants criticism and condemnation.

      The vans weren’t unmarked. One edited video shows the van from the front. Other videos of the same van show it licensed out of the state of Florida. It’s as marked as civilians are required to mark it.

      The bigger and more outright offense is that Merkley and Wyden know exactly why the Federal troops are there and are going with the pro-rioter narrative *and Reason is on their side*. Reason, an auspiciously libertarian publication, is effectively siding with the brown shirts and the Nazi party members who are backing them.

      As much as we heard that Trump was Hitler in ’16. It appears that somebody like Biden, Harris, Klobuchar, Pelosi, Schumer, AOC, or whomever (Clinton?) is going to wind up more exactlingly cloning Hitler’s playbook.

  20. lap83
    July.20.2020 at 10:22 am

    Meanwhile China is sending people to reeducation camps to probably die, as evidenced by the ambassador’s inability to provide a coherent rationale for the footage of people being literally filed into trains. But Reason is busy covering the important stuff, like idiot moms using themselves as human shield to protest….the fact that they are human shields? Or something. So brave

    1. lap83
      July.20.2020 at 10:23 am

      https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/19/chinas-uk-ambassador-denies-abuse-of-uighurs-despite-fresh-drone-footage

    2. Ra's al Gore
      July.20.2020 at 10:23 am

      Stunning, too.

    3. Oscar Wilde
      July.20.2020 at 10:27 am

      Koch Industries loves them some Chinese communism.

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        July.20.2020 at 10:32 am

        #BillionairesKnowBest

  21. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    July.20.2020 at 10:24 am

    Ms Bell wants clinicians to do more to explore the reasons a young person changes gender before they are treated. She believes that during treatment, priority needs to be given to a person’s “biological sex as much as their gender identity”.

    HaTe SPeEcH! /woketards

  22. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    July.20.2020 at 10:26 am

    Did all those protesting “moms” get babysitters for the night? Must be a boom time for babysitters in Portlandia.

  23. Ra's al Gore
    July.20.2020 at 10:27 am

    Michelle Malkin beaten by BLM thugs and prevented from speaking at Denver pro-police rally
    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/07/michelle_malkin_beaten_by_blm_thugs_and_prevented_from_speaking_at_denver_propolice_rally.html

  24. Ra's al Gore
    July.20.2020 at 10:28 am

    Antifa Rioters Break Into Portland Police Union and Set It on Fire as Mayor Hamstrings Federal Troops
    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/07/19/antifa-rioters-break-into-portland-police-union-and-set-it-on-fire-as-mayor-hamstrings-federal-troops-n661172

  25. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    July.20.2020 at 10:30 am

    This degree of economic inequality is simply not sustainable.

    Jeff Bezos has accumulated more wealth this year ($61.4 billion) than Charles Koch has in his entire life ($52.7 billion).

    Koch / Reason libertarians aren’t satisfied with an economy in which only some billionaires prosper. We demand an economy in which all billionaires prosper.

    Just because Bezos (like Gates, and Zuckerberg, and Ballmer, and Page, and Brin, and Musk, and Ellison, and the Waltons) has found a way to make money in the #DrumpfDepression, it’s not fair to expect Mr. Koch to do the same. Our benefactor cannot thrive if he’s forced to hire people born in the US.

    #OpenTheBordersToHelpCharlesKoch

  26. mad.casual
    July.20.2020 at 10:30 am

    including one pregnant woman

    If you’ve ever wondered whether ENB’s stance on abortion and women’s agency had any principles whatsoever, you can rest knowing the answer is “No. No principles whatsoever.” ENB would toss a fetus under a bus to “save a woman” and then toss the woman under the bus to make a point.

    1. The White Knight
      July.20.2020 at 10:34 am

      You have to explain the logic of what you just wrote. How is ENB throwing a fetus under the bus by mentioning that a pregnant woman was in a crowd of protestors?

      1. Oscar Wilde
        July.20.2020 at 10:44 am

        If a fetus is just an inanimate clump of cells to be disposed without ceremony or consequence up to and including the moments after being shat out of a woman’s slippery love tunnel then it doesn’t really bear mentioning that a woman involved in a riot was pregnant, now does it?

        1. The White Knight
          July.20.2020 at 10:52 am

          So, your core complaint about ENB isn’t what she wrote about the pregnant woman at the protest. If she were anti-abortion and mentioned the pregnant woman, that would be OK.

          So, your core complaint is that ENB is not anti-abortion. Not getting into a discussion of whether abortion is right or wrong, you must have that complaint about a lot of people, since roughly half of the people in this country are not anti-abortion.

      2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        July.20.2020 at 10:46 am

        Aborto-Freaks want Womb Cops! It’s the new libertarian fad!

      3. mad.casual
        July.20.2020 at 10:52 am

        Couldn’t find the two loose neurons you spark to get the rest of your brain to turn over this morning, huh?

        Her stance on abortion throws fetuses under a bus dumbass. The fact that, when it’s politically expedient, she’ll highlight a fetus as some sort of special ‘Get Out Of Jail Free’ card that voids the mother’s agency is where she then throws the mother under the bus and loses the rest of the credibility she never really had.

        A woman showed up at a riot pregnant? Setting aside that women can and do get pregnant out of spite all the time, as far as ENB’s concerned it’s just a lump of cells and she should be sifting through all the mammograms to make sure none of the other women showed up with potentially malignant lumps.

  27. Ken Shultz
    July.20.2020 at 10:37 am

    Violent crime is out of control in our major cities. The primary impetus behind that is economic, but a lot of it is also because the police are reluctant to interact with criminal suspects in the wake of George Floyd.

    “For the five investigations [of police brutality] that were preceded by a viral incident of deadly force, there was a stark increase in crime—893 more homicides and 33,472 more felonies than would have been expected with no investigation. The increases in crime coincide with an abrupt change in the quantity of policing activity. In Chicago alone after the killing of Laquan McDonald, the number of police-civilian interactions decreased by 90% in the month the investigation was announced.

    Importantly, in the eight cities that had a viral incident but no investigation, there was no subsequent increase in crime. Investigations are crucial, but we need to find ways of holding police accountable without sacrificing more black lives.

    —-Roland G. Fryer Jr., Harvard University

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/what-the-data-say-about-police-11592845959

    Meanwhile, liberal, young, white professionals are fleeing the cities for the suburbs, applications for background checks are twice as high as they normally are and 40% of them are first time gun buyers. The media continues to behave as if the police are the cause of the crime problem, and that’s practically become the official position of the Democratic party.

    How do you think this plays in Peoria?

    1. Ken Shultz
      July.20.2020 at 10:45 am

      All of this has happened before. Here’s what happened last time:

      The Democrats went all out on the root causes of crime, rehabilitation, and forgiveness. When crime spiked, she shit the Democrats did and said was so embarrassing, it started to look like no one from the reform minded generation could be elected to the White House again. It sure made Michael Dukakis easy pickings for George H.W. Bush’s Willie Horton ad.

      The only way the Democrats were able to beat the wrap that they were soft on crime was for them no nominate a southern Democrat from Arkansas, who went out of his way to execute a man who was basically retarded–just to prove that, unlike Dukakis, he was “tough on crime”. I’ll go to my grave criticizing Bill Clinton for that, but the truth of the matter is, he might not have won if he hadn’t done it. After he executed that functionally retarded man–and was criticized for it in public–no one accused him of being soft on crime again.

      There were two other large scale reactions to “liberals” back then.

      1) The militarization of the police.

      It accelerated with 9/11, but that wasn’t where it started. The militarization of the police really started when Daryl Gates started up the first SWAT teams in Los Angeles. No, what he did wasn’t the solution to anything, but the public’s support for it was a reaction to the policies of liberals at the time.

      2) Broken Windows policing.

      Support for arresting people for minor infractions became an openly discussed and celebrated policy. And we’re not talking about Arizona or Texas. Even in a liberal stronghold like New York City, people like Dinkins were kicked out of office for being soft on crime and blaming the racism of the police, etc. for riots and crime getting out of control. People like Giuliani were cheered on and celebrated in a liberal stronghold for being tough on crime, too.

      To get a sense of the public mood at the time, think of the first Mad Max movie, being all about crime spiraling out of control with its catch and release justice system. Think of Robocop, robots and cyborgs are hardly enough to deal with the crime. Best of all, think of Escape from New York, the central premise of which is that if trends continued, the best thing to do with New York City might be to wall it off to keep the out of control criminal population there from affecting the rest of the country.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76jy3zJ9_PE

      We are early in this cycle. We’re maybe in the Jimmy Carter getting elected phase. IF IF IF Biden wins office, it’ll be in spite of the things the Democrats and their cheerleaders in the media are saying–not because of them. And if the progressives gain power, 1) getting rid of them will become the most important cause for libertarian freedom and 2) the right-wing backlash when the American public swings away from the progressives will present a bigger threat to our liberty than anything Trump is doing now.

      The best thing we can do now is to speak the truth wherever we find it–to both sides of these arguments. The press, in the meantime, is the enemy of liberty. Feeding into this pro-crime narrative unnecessarily with their horseshit is indefensible. Watch for the polls of the American people’s confidence in the news media. I bet we’ll be hitting new lows–lower than in 2016.

  28. OneSimpleLesson
    July.20.2020 at 10:43 am

    A Christian Blog I follow summarized White Fragility. https://www.challies.com/articles/white-fragility-and-the-story-it-tells/
    I’ll look forward to him responding to its arguments.

  29. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    July.20.2020 at 10:43 am

    Trump, Meadows, McConnell, Mnuchin et al working on Trump Welfare and Handout Virus Bill of 2020 version 4.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-18/white-house-against-testing-funds-in-stimulus-bill-wash-post

    1. Ken Shultz
      July.20.2020 at 10:52 am

      From the link:

      “The meeting comes as the Trump administration balks at $25 billion in new funding favored by Republican lawmakers to help states with coronavirus testing and contact tracing, according to a person familiar.

      Trump’s team also opposes a plan to allocate billions for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and extra funding for the Pentagon and State Department to address the pandemic around the world, said the person, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

      Were you trying to make President Trump look good?

  30. AlmightyJB
    July.20.2020 at 10:50 am

    The Noble Protestor reminds me a lot of the Noble Savage.

  31. Illocust
    July.20.2020 at 10:53 am

    The article about the girl who is de-transitioning mentions research done by an activist group that says only 1% of people come to regret doing so. Leaving aside that an activist group has every reason to use dodgy methodology to get the results they want.

    I’d be interested to see research on how many people are convinced to walk away from transitioning. The girl says within three meetings she was on the drug. Surely someone could check if this is a standard experience. If NHS was doing due diligence on their patients, you’d expect some percentage of people to be turned down because they don’t actually have gender dysphoria and instead some other underlying issue that needs to be fixed.

Please to post comments