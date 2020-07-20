The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Police Abuse

What's Happening in Portland?

From the torching of an Elk statue to clandestine raids by federal officers, it's like a bizarro episode of Portlandia

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

It is really hard to make sense of what's going on in Portland, where protests, vigils, and confrontations have been constant for almost two months. Peaceful protesters burned an iconic elk statute, toppled a George Washington statue, and allegedly set fire to a Portland Police Association office . There are nightly confrontations in front of the federal courthouse, and now unidentified federal officers seem to be roaming the streets engaging in secret-police-style tactics (when not beating protesters). It's sufficiently bad that the U.S. Attorney has called for an investigation into the actions of federal agents in Portland.

Local officials have not asked for federal assistance (even if the Portland police appear to be working with federal agents). Indeed, some have said would like the federal agents to leave. So why are they there?

At Lawfare, Steve Vladeck examines some of the legal questions, showing that the federal government has more authority to send agents into local jurisdictions for "law enforcement" purposes than many realize.

Last Friday, NPR interviewed acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli in search of some answers. As Cato's Walter Olson explains, Cuccinelli's comments were not particularly reassuring. As Olson concludes, "Cuccinelli's comments confirm that what has been happening is disturbing, and badly needs oversight and investigation."

Writes Olson:

As genuine as the problem of violence and disorder in Portland may be, some of the practices being alleged are simply not acceptable ways for the American government to act and, if proven, should not be allowed to stand. . . .

Congress should also investigate and, as appropriate, draw up new legislation to clarify and limit federal police powers and tactics. . . .

Americans won't, and shouldn't, put up with anonymous, arbitrary, and unaccountable police behavior.

Congressional oversight and action cannot come soon enough, as it appears the Trump Administration is preparing to send federal agents to other cities. It is one thing if local jurisdictions request assistance. It is quite another for the federal government to act as a national police force.

Advertisement

NEXT: This Health Care Law Bars Competition And Drives Up Prices, Even as a Pandemic Rages

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    July.20.2020 at 12:48 pm

    Six months, folks.

    Then, the reckoning.

    So do your damnedest for so long and so far as better Americans permit, clingers — six months, in my view.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      July.20.2020 at 1:01 pm

      Not sure why you’d be looking forward to “the reckoning” when we’ve got most of the guns. You HAVE noticed all these riots are in places where your party controls things, right? If your red guard ever tried this garbage in most of the country, they’d end up in a hospital if not the morgue.

      1. Martinned
        July.20.2020 at 1:19 pm

        I assume that by “reckoning” Arthur mean the election. Revealing that you didn’t think of that possibility, and that your might went straight to a change of power through violent means…

        1. Brett Bellmore
          July.20.2020 at 1:42 pm

          I wouldn’t assume he means the election. I’d assume he means the pogrom he expects to follow the election. He is pretty heavy on the flying spittle these days, you might have noticed.

      2. bernard11
        July.20.2020 at 1:31 pm

        So you’re saying that if this happened in, say, Idaho, armed civilians would carry out vigilante attacks, up to and including murder, against the protestors?

        You know what, I think they would, and that you would cheer them on. Don’t ever post a comment about the importance of the “rule of law.”

        1. Brett Bellmore
          July.20.2020 at 1:43 pm

          No, I’m not talking about the protesters, just the rioters. And I’m not willing to pretend rioters are just “protesters”, even as they’re attacking police and setting buildings on fire.

      3. Krychek_2
        July.20.2020 at 1:33 pm

        Brett, you really, really do not want that to happen, even if you’re right that your side has most of the guns.

        Whatever one thinks of the protester’s tactics, their immediate grievances do in fact have a legitimate basis: the police do brutalize minorities, usually without recourse, and the politicians have mostly refused to do anything about it. Thanks to the usual culprits — the electoral college, gerrymandered house seats and an anti-democratic Senate — their political options are limited. So, they are doing what is left to them to do, unless you think they should just continue to accept police brutalization.

        The cost of your side taking its guns and sending them to the hospital or the morgue would be an escalation. As we see in Iraq and Afghanistan, it doesn’t take a whole lot of tech savvy to bomb crowded marketplaces, churches, and other places where people gather, even in the midst of Covid-19. De-escalation is what’s called for, which is why the mayors of Portland and Seattle have been acting with restraint.

        A far better strategy would be to end police brutalization of minorities. It’s a thought.

        1. Bob from Ohio
          July.20.2020 at 1:38 pm

          “politicians have mostly refused to do anything about it. Thanks to the usual culprits — the electoral college, gerrymandered house seats and an anti-democratic Senate — their political options are limited. ”

          Look, a squirrel.

          Portland has a left wing mayor and council and a completely Democratic controlled state government.

          Those Democrats can make any changes they want to the police. Its got nothing to do with the “usual culprits”.

        2. KevinP
          July.20.2020 at 1:49 pm


          A far better strategy would be to end police brutalization of minorities. It’s a thought.

          An excellent idea. Most of this brutalization is due to the systemic racism of Deep Blue cities where progressives and Democrats are in charge of everything, including the police. Can you commit to ending progressive police brutality?

          Chicago, which has not had a Republican mayor since 1931:

          NBC News: ‘Crook County’ Author: Judicial System Stacked Against Blacks, Latinos

          Quote:
          Van Cleve documents how minority defendants in Chicago were referred to as “Mopes,” a term with the same derogatory intent as the N-word. Fabricated police reports were overlooked.

          Rather than a case of rogue officers and “a few bad apples,” Van Cleve presents a searing picture of systemic and deeply entrenched racism – including among defense attorneys. Those within the system who try to fight its defects often risk retaliation and isolation.

          Minority defendants, she writes, were often viewed as objects with no humanity. Van Cleve shows how even members of the public, such as defendants’ family members, were routinely disrespected and subjected to humiliation and abuse.

    2. Union of Concerned Socks
      July.20.2020 at 1:40 pm

      in my view.

      HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

      Whew! That’s a good one.

    3. Jimmy the Dane
      July.20.2020 at 1:48 pm

      Have fun trying to convince the guys you will need (the police) to take all the guns away now that you have trashed them politically. Maybe you can get all the transsexuals and homosexuals you put into the military over the last 10 years though to do the dirty work. Who knows?

  2. Brett Bellmore
    July.20.2020 at 12:49 pm

    “Peaceful protesters burned an iconic elk statute, toppled a George Washington statue, and allegedly set fire to a Portland Police Association office .”

    You forgot the sarcasm font; Some idiots are likely to think they actually were peaceful.

    1. apedad
      July.20.2020 at 1:29 pm

      I agree that Prof. Adler’s blog is sloppy.

      “Not sure why you’d be looking forward to ‘the reckoning’ when we’ve got most of the guns.”

      But you just couldn’t keep control of your internal looney-tunes.

    2. Krychek_2
      July.20.2020 at 1:35 pm

      Of course it was an elk statue. It would have been a gross moosedemeanor to topple a moose statue.

  3. swood1000
    July.20.2020 at 12:53 pm

    iconic elk statute –> “statue”

  4. Joe_dallas
    July.20.2020 at 12:56 pm

    https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/07/unidentified-federal-agents-detaining-protesters-in-portland.html

    FWIW – reports of unidentified federal agents arresting peaceful demonstrators is highly dubious

  5. Al S
    July.20.2020 at 1:00 pm

    “Peaceful protesters burned an iconic elk statute, toppled a George Washington statue, and allegedly set fire to a Portland Police Association office”

    “Peaceful protest” = arson. This is why it’s difficult to take the anti-Trump folks seriously. (There are completely separate reasons why it’s difficult to take the pro-Trump people seriously.)

    I for one don’t think it’s difficult at all to understand what’s happening in Portland. There are nightly riots in which federal property is being damaged and federal personnel are being threatened, and the federal government – in the absence of any local response – it protecting its property and personnel by trying to arrest the rioters. It is not complex at all.

    1. Glaucomatose
      July.20.2020 at 1:07 pm

      If the federal officers were arresting people engaged in rioting and looting, or charging people with arson, then it might play out differently. Unfortunately, video of federal officers beating up and pepper spraying a guy standing still and asking them what they think about their oath to the Constitution doesn’t do a lot for that argument.

      1. Al S
        July.20.2020 at 1:11 pm

        From the OPB link:
        “Federal officers have charged at least 13 people with crimes related to the protests [sic – proper term is riots] so far”.

        1. Glaucomatose
          July.20.2020 at 1:35 pm

          I wasn’t aware that “being in the same neighborhood as a crime” was considered a crime meriting physical assault by the police.

    2. bernard11
      July.20.2020 at 1:27 pm

      “Peaceful protest” = arson.

      How many arsonists do you claim there are? How many peaceful protestors?

      1. KevinP
        July.20.2020 at 1:50 pm

        How many arsonists do you support?

        Antifa Rioters Break Into Portland Police Union and Set It on Fire

        Quote:
        On Saturday evening, two groups of antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters terrorized Portland, squaring off against police and federal troops. One group attacked the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct and the Portland Police Association (PPA) — the police union — while the other group targeted the federal courthouse and Justice Center, returning to set yet another bonfire at the ruins of the elk statue nearby.

        At about 10:45 p.m., antifa rioters broke into the PPA office and ignited a fire inside.

  6. rsteinmetz
    July.20.2020 at 1:02 pm

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday

    1. Sarcastr0
      July.20.2020 at 1:19 pm

      That was a protester-related fire incident.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        July.20.2020 at 1:38 pm

        What’s that, some new euphemism for “arson”?

  7. Bob from Ohio
    July.20.2020 at 1:05 pm

    “engaging in secret-police-style tactics ”

    That “style” is doing a universe worth of heavy lifting.

    Its acceptance of the left’s spin and not true.

    1. Sarcastr0
      July.20.2020 at 1:27 pm

      From the first post, though, you think secret-police style tactics are cool, when used against the left.

    2. Sarcastr0
      July.20.2020 at 1:29 pm

      “you can’t just snatch people and then tell them later who you work for and what law you have allegedly violated to justify your arrest/detainment”

      Yes, you can.

      Its not illegal to not have id plates or visible badges or use rental cars.

      If Portland police were allowed to do their jobs, no need for federal intervention. These “Black Bloc” cosplayers have been attacking the US courthouse daily.

      1. Bob from Ohio
        July.20.2020 at 1:33 pm

        Still not “secret police” tactics.

        Read some history about how real secret police behave. Its not this.

  8. Martinned
    July.20.2020 at 1:06 pm

    Since we’re apparently quoting news headlines, can I play?

    Navy veteran praised as ‘Captain Portland’ after beating by federal officers during riots
    Navy veteran Christopher David, 53, said federal officers struck him with a baton and fired pepper spray at him

    https://www.foxnews.com/us/portland-protest-navy-veteran-federal-officers-baton-pepper-spray

    1. Joe_dallas
      July.20.2020 at 1:13 pm

      “David, wearing a white sweatshirt with the word Navy written across, a mask and a black backpack, walks away from the federal officers, flipping them the middle finger.”

      He went to the court house to join the riots/”peaceful protests”

      What did he think was going to happen

      1. Martinned
        July.20.2020 at 1:15 pm

        Well, just to take a punt here, he might have thought that people who work for the government might respect his first amendment rights…

      2. Sarcastr0
        July.20.2020 at 1:20 pm

        That’s not how I expect the government to respond to speech.

      3. swood1000
        July.20.2020 at 1:21 pm

        One headline says: “Man shown absorbing police baton blows in viral video says he just wanted to talk to federal officers.” Would there be any possible justification for this?

        What if there is a riot zone around a federal courthouse, with numerous people trying to get close either to attack the building or to attack those defending it, and the federal officers defending the building tells a person that they have declared a cordon around the building, that he is within it, and orders him to move away and he refuses? In the heat of battle how much coaxing is required?

        1. Sarcastr0
          July.20.2020 at 1:26 pm

          In the heat of battle

          With such words, one can justify a lot of killing.

          1. swood1000
            July.20.2020 at 1:39 pm

            It can’t be denied that different rules apply when there is an active riot going on and the federal courthouse is actually under attack.

        2. NToJ
          July.20.2020 at 1:38 pm

          “In the heat of battle how much coaxing is required?”

          Why don’t you tell us? Assuming for the sake of argument that the things you think were happening actually happened, do you think the degree of “coaxing” actually used was appropriate, or not?

          1. swood1000
            July.20.2020 at 1:49 pm

            If the federal officers had authority to declare a cordon around the building under riot conditions that were satisfied, and had the authority to physically expel people who, after having been warned, refused to exit the protected area, and if the use of batons is considered an appropriate means of expelling people during this type of disorder since it doesn’t require more than one officer, the idea being that a single blow should suffice to achieve compliance, and if this person was told to exit the area and refused to comply, then yes. Why didn’t he exit immediately, or at most after one blow?

      4. bernard11
        July.20.2020 at 1:22 pm

        So he should have expected to be beaten for standing there?

  9. TwelveInchPianist
    July.20.2020 at 1:08 pm

    “Peaceful protesters burned an iconic elk statute, toppled a George Washington statue, and allegedly set fire to a Portland Police Association office .”

    What the…

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      July.20.2020 at 1:12 pm

      I mean, peaceful protesters shouldn’t be referred to as “rioters” but referring to rioters as peaceful protesters amounts to the same thing.

  10. Rossami
    July.20.2020 at 1:13 pm

    I’m usually skeptical of the arguments that protests weren’t “peaceful” just because the protestors failed to control the criminal elements mixed into their crowd. But Alder goes much too far with the sloppy wording in the second sentence of this article. Peaceful protesting does not include the willful destruction of other people’s property. The fact that it’s less violent than murder or assault does not suddenly make it “peaceful”.

  11. Brett Bellmore
    July.20.2020 at 1:18 pm

    OK, looking at what Olson considers “disturbing”:

    Federal agents identified as to branch, but without individualized names. You know what? I’d find this disturbing, too… In a situation where they didn’t have to worry about some loon tracking them down and firebombing their homes. Are we pretending that isn’t true? Seems so.

    But, wait, they do have individualized codes on their uniforms, which permits you to complain that “XZ1” mistreated you. I expect the veil of anonymity would be pierced in the event a court agreed.

    “* How far from federal property are federal agents operating?”

    How the hell is this legally relevant?

    “* Who invited the feds into Portland in the first place?”

    Where did Olson get the idea that they needed an invitation? OK, apparently he realizes they don’t, but still finds it ‘disturbing’.

    Look, I’m open to the possibility that something shady is happening here, but this is awfully thin gruel.

    1. Martinned
      July.20.2020 at 1:21 pm

      “* How far from federal property are federal agents operating?”

      How the hell is this legally relevant?

      Because they’re legally there to protect federal property.

      Where did Olson get the idea that they needed an invitation?

      Maybe from the fact that the Constitution doesn’t give the federal government plenary police powers?

      1. Bob from Ohio
        July.20.2020 at 1:30 pm

        Federal agents are allowed to enforce federal laws including protecting federal property, its not limited to that one function.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        July.20.2020 at 1:33 pm

        “Maybe from the fact that the Constitution doesn’t give the federal government plenary police powers?”

        Now, that IS a fair point, the feds exercise far too much power. But, again, you’ve literally got mobs trying to burn down federal buildings in Portland, with the local government apparently having been ordered to let them be, and the local prosecutors releasing such arsonists as get caught.

        There’s got to be some federal move short of declaring an insurrection and sending in the army.

  12. bernard11
    July.20.2020 at 1:21 pm

    Is it just possible that there were peaceful protestors as well as some vandals?

    Why does everyone seem to want to lump everyone together into their preferred category?

    1. Joe_dallas
      July.20.2020 at 1:31 pm

      peaceful protesters dont typically hang around rioters

    2. Al S
      July.20.2020 at 1:38 pm

      I don’t see what difference it makes.

      If there is simultaneously a riot, and also a political protest, and also a performance of Phantom of the Opera, the existence of the first amendment protected activity (the protest and Phantom) doesn’t obviate the need for the government to quell the riot. Might some agent mix up the Phantom for a rioter? Sure! That’s probably the risk you run by performing in the midst of a riot.

      1. bernard11
        July.20.2020 at 1:47 pm

        They’re not “quelling the riot.”

        They’re beating up random people on the street.

        Further, they are likely making the situation worse, not better.

        1. Joe_dallas
          July.20.2020 at 1:50 pm

          Said person wasnt a random person – He went there specifically to be part of the protest/riot. When confronted he behaved like he was a participant in the riot.

    3. Bob from Ohio
      July.20.2020 at 1:47 pm

      “peaceful protestors as well as some vandals”

      There are no peaceful protestors late at night.

  13. Sarcastr0
    July.20.2020 at 1:23 pm

    This commentariot has become a pretty awful excuse for libertarian lately.

    1. Martinned
      July.20.2020 at 1:27 pm

      Frankly I’m not even sure why prof. Adler didn’t close the comments straight away. He’s going to have to do that eventually anyway, when all the other toxic alt-right commenters come out in full force.

    2. Don Nico
      July.20.2020 at 1:45 pm

      S-0,
      It is toxic like almost every other unmoderated comments section on the web. In contrast with WaPo comments, the comments here are civil and polite.

  14. Allutz
    July.20.2020 at 1:23 pm

    The protestors in Portland are deputized agents of Mayor Ted Wheeler.

    1. Sarcastr0
      July.20.2020 at 1:24 pm

      Fucking lunacy.

      1. Bob from Ohio
        July.20.2020 at 1:29 pm

        He encourages them, refuses to let the police do anything about them. Actively opposes protecting of federal property.

        Its a fair phrasing.

        1. Sarcastr0
          July.20.2020 at 1:35 pm

          Even the unproven facts you lay out as true doesn’t create a constructive deputization.

          And it’s also not true – Portland cops were out beating up protesters last night just like you want them to.

          Always new depths with you. Your realism just leads to Pinochet.

          1. Bob from Ohio
            July.20.2020 at 1:46 pm

            “leads to Pinochet”

            On the contrary, it is the encouragement of riots by government that leads to leads to Pinochet and Napoleon.

            Normal people eventually get tired of it and will support whatever it takes to stop it.

      2. Joe_dallas
        July.20.2020 at 1:32 pm

        it is lunacy that the mayor is encouraging the rioting

    2. NToJ
      July.20.2020 at 1:46 pm

      You meant the rioters, right?

  15. Don Nico
    July.20.2020 at 1:42 pm

    “Peaceful protesters burned an iconic elk statute, toppled a George Washington statue, and allegedly set fire to a Portland Police Association office”

    Does not sound peaceful at all.

Please to post comments