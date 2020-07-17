Militarization of Police

ACLU Sues Federal Agents Deployed in Portland

The ACLU of Oregon says it's the first of many lawsuits regarding the Trump administration's deployment of federal law enforcement to Portland.

|

fed-riot-cops
(ACLU)

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Oregon filed the first of what it says will be many lawsuits today over the Trump administration's use of federal law enforcement to violently quell weeks-long protests and unrest in Portland, Oregon, over the police killing of George Floyd.

The ACLU of Oregon's lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, seeks a temporary restraining order against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents and U.S. Marshals deployed to Portland from assaulting press and legal observers.

"This is a fight to save our democracy," Kelly Simon, interim legal director with the ACLU of Oregon. "Under the direction of the Trump administration, federal agents are terrorizing the community, risking lives, and brutally attacking protesters demonstrating against police brutality. This is police escalation on top of police escalation. These federal agents must be stopped and removed from our city. We will continue to bring the full fire power of the ACLU to bear until this lawless policing ends."

DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, who visited Portland on Thursday, says the federal law enforcement officers are protecting the city's federal courthouse and other property from "violent anarchists."

"The city of Portland has been under siege for 47 straight days by a violent mob while local political leaders refuse to restore order to protect their city," Wolf said in a lengthy statement issued by DHS Thursday. "Each night, lawless anarchists destroy and desecrate property, including the federal courthouse, and attack the brave law enforcement officers protecting it." 

However, news reports and videos from the protest have raised significant civil liberties concerns. Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reported yesterday that federal law enforcement agents wearing camouflage uniforms—and lacking any identifying insignia—were driving around Portland in unmarked vehicles, grabbing protesters off the street, and detaining them.

Last weekend, federal law enforcement officers shot a protester in the head with a non-lethal munition, fracturing his skull. The man was hospitalized and required facial reconstruction surgery.

The agents are reportedly from the U.S. Marshals Service and CBP's BORTAC team, which the Trump administration has deployed under a June 26 executive order to protect monuments. 

Democratic Oregon officials, including Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Gov. Kate Brown, have denounced the actions of federal law enforcement agents and demanded the Trump administration withdraw them.

"I told the acting secretary that my biggest immediate concern is the violence federal officers brought to our streets in recent days, and the life-threatening tactics his agents use," Wheeler said. "We do not need or want their help."

Brown called Trump's deployment of federal agents "political theater" and a "blatant abuse of power by the federal government."

Democratic Oregon lawmakers in Congress—Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, with Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici—also called today for the DHS Office of Inspector General to investigate what Wyden called "paramilitary assaults."

"It's painfully clear this administration is focused purely on escalating violence without answering my repeated requests for why this expeditionary force is in Portland and under what constitutional authority," Wyden said in a press release. "Simply put, the Office of Inspector General must investigate Trump's assault on Americans' constitutional rights now." 

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, Billy Williams, a Trump appointee, has also called for an inspector general investigation into the action of the agents.

"Based on news accounts circulating that allege federal law enforcement detained two protesters without probable cause, I have requested the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General to open a separate investigation directed specifically at the actions of DHS personnel," Williams said in a statement.

The ACLU of Oregon's lawsuit says federal law enforcement attacked two journalists, Mathieu Lewis-Rolland and Garrison Davis, with non-lethal rounds, despite their being clearly marked as press.

"They also chased away legal observers affiliated with the National Lawyers' Guild by threatening to beat them with batons," the lawsuit says.

The ACLU of Oregon argues that the same court already issued an identical temporary restraining order on July 2 against the Portland Police Department.

"The federal agents are aware of the Court's TRO, but have taken the position that they need not comply, which has once again placed press and legal observers in peril," the lawsuit says.

CBP declined to comment on the ACLU's lawsuit.

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

  1. NashTiger
    July.17.2020 at 10:38 pm

    I hope they Nuke Portland

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      July.17.2020 at 10:47 pm

      Last I checked, Portland was a part of America as well.

      1. Rich
        July.17.2020 at 10:52 pm

        OK, get Eric Swalwell to do it.

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege
        July.17.2020 at 10:57 pm

        Only when it’s convenient.

  2. Red Rocks White Privilege
    July.17.2020 at 10:43 pm

    “It’s painfully clear this administration is focused purely on escalating violence without answering my repeated requests for why this expeditionary force is in Portland and under what constitutional authority,” Wyden said in a press release. “Simply put, the Office of Inspector General must investigate Trump’s assault on Americans’ constitutional rights now.”

    You know why, Wyden, you Antifag piece of shit.

  3. chemjeff radical individualist
    July.17.2020 at 10:46 pm

    Good. Someone needs to hold them accountable.
    I’m sorry, but camo-wearing agents with no name tags picking up random people off the street and placing them into unmarked cars is creepy authoritarian shit. That’s gotta stop.

    What are Trump and Wolf trying to prove here by escalating matters like this? They want to protect the federal courthouse? Fine, so post guards at the federal courthouse. You don’t need this black ops shit to do that.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      July.17.2020 at 10:57 pm

      What are Trump and Wolf trying to prove here by escalating matters like this? They want to protect the federal courthouse? Fine, so post guards at the federal courthouse.

      That’s what they did, you quisling piece of shit. And then you cried like a bitch when the rioters had to deal with the consequences of their actions.

      “Escalating matters”? What’s going on isn’t even close to escalation. Try reading about the LA riots if you want to see “escalation,” you useless vermin.

  4. jdgalt1
    July.17.2020 at 11:11 pm

    Like MSM reports of the Portland situation, this article omits the most important facts.

    For more than a year, Portland has had a no-go neighborhood, controlled by Antifa terrorists, largely because Portland’s mayor and police commissioner are either Antifa members or in bed with them, and have ordered the police to let them do what they want, including beat up and rob any “normies” who try to visit that neighborhood.

    It is outrageous — even treasonous — that this was allowed to go on for one day, and it’s more outrageous that neither Oregon’s governor nor Trump declared it an insurrection and sent in the National Guard to impose order. I’m glad Trump has done so now, and he must not back down.

    Obviously, just like the rest of the riots, the current ones in Portland were preplanned and have nothing to do with Mr. Floyd.

    Reason, please get over your blind spot about BLM/Antifa terrorists if you expect to be taken seriously.

Please to post comments