Sen. Brian Schatz Says 'Libertarians Should Be Freaking Out About Portland.' Where Has He Been?

The Hawaii senator fails to fully consider the causes of bad policing.

(Jay Mallin/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Sen. Brian Schatz (D–Hawaii) took to Twitter on Friday to share his thoughts on the current situation in Portland, Oregon, where animosity is increasing between protesters and police as federal agents have been forcing demonstrators into unmarked vans:

The senator didn't name names or provide any concrete examples of which libertarians he believes have fallen short of the proper outrage threshold. But Schatz's comments are part of a larger trend—one where libertarians have become the perpetual scapegoat for the failed policies of both the left and the right, even when they've been fighting against those very policies for years.

After George Floyd's killing, people on social media coalesced around a common refrain: "Where are the libertarians?" It's a bizarre response, given that libertarians have been beating the drum against police brutality far longer than either mainstream party. "Having left the issue on the back burner for so long," notes Reason's J.D. Tuccille, "some people don't want to admit that we were there ahead of them. Unfortunately, when it comes to police misconduct, we've been way ahead of them."

"As it stands in America today, the police aid in the trampling of rights on such a massive scale that there is hardly a word sufficiently descriptive," wrote Lanny Friedlander, the founder of Reason, back in 1969. "Limited liability? The price of retribution due to the victims of the crimes committed by police on any single day would be beyond calculation, yet not only do these crimes go undenounced (for the most part), and the perpetrators, police and politicians, unpunished, but, even worse, the victims are forced through taxes to finance the operation and salaries of the criminals."

What Friedlander expresses is not only true but also still relevant today. The only difference is that police reform now enjoys widespread support; during Friedlander's day, the opposite was true. 

Had Schatz wanted to engage with libertarians on the subject, he wouldn't have had to look very far. Just 11 hours before the senator sent out his rebuke, the Libertarian Party (L.P.) condemned the actions of the federal agents in Portland: "This is not how law enforcement should be conducted," the L.P. tweeted. "America is the home of the brave, land of the free—not the bastion of secret police. #Gestapo"

But aside from his fantastical suspicions of libertarians, what does Schatz believe? The senator has been a vocal proponent of criminal justice reform. Like so many, however, his understanding of the subject fails to consider the fact that bad policing is in major part a result of bad laws, some of which he's supported.

In a 2014 Senate debate with Rep. Colleen Hanabusa (D–Hawaii), his challenger said she supported allowing states the choice to legalize marijuana. Schatz wasn't convinced, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. "Schatz said he does not think Hawaii is ready to legalize marijuana," wrote the paper, "but does believe there needs to be a national conversation on drug laws that are 'incarcerating young men and women and ruining their lives.'" How Schatz intends to untangle the two remains unclear.

The senator has a similar stance on methamphetamine, which has become a lightning rod issue in the state amid rising overdose deaths. "Some of the strategy's goals mention meth as an example of an illegal substance that the federal government will interdict. This is not enough," he wrote in a letter to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) in December 2019. (Emphasis mine.) "As ONDCP, along with your partner federal agencies, responds to the opioid overdose epidemic, it is imperative that you also prioritize efforts to stem and reduce meth misuse, addiction, and deaths."

It's fair to take issue with the increasing hostilities in Portland while coming to varying conclusions on drug enforcement, which, on its face, sounds unrelated. Yet it's impossible to avoid the reality that more laws mean more interactions between police and the public. Those interactions can turn violent and deadly—something libertarians have been talking about for decades.

In 2019, the senator received a 100 percent rating from the National Organization for Police Organizations, a group that lobbies on behalf of police officers, police unions, and other related law enforcement groups. Also of note is his state's horrendous record on civil asset forfeiture, which allows police to seize assets from people who have not been formally charged with a crime. Gov. David Ige, a Democrat, last summer vetoed legislation to reform the practice. Schatz should have been freaking out!

Though Schatz introduced an amendment last month to curb police militarization, he has voted in support of the National Defense Authorization Act, the law that emboldens such militarization, in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He can criticize libertarians all he wants, but we can at least be glad he's caught up to us now.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    July.20.2020 at 5:13 pm

    HEADLINE: Unidentified Federal Agents Are Detaining Protesters in Portland.
    https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/388347/
    Accompanying photo: Agent with face fully exposed, in uniform with U.S. Border Patrol insignia and an identifying number.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      July.20.2020 at 5:13 pm

      Here is what they are responding to

      https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo

  2.  TdmC
    July.20.2020 at 5:16 pm

    Why would I, a Libertarian, freak out about cops in uniform legally arresting people or detaining them safely for questioning as they are irrefutably doing in Portland?

  3. Ben_
    July.20.2020 at 5:17 pm

    Dumb drama is dumb.

    What facts are you trying to hide behind the stupid drama? And why?

  4. Dillinger
    July.20.2020 at 5:24 pm

    Hawaii’s cream-of-the-crop ladies and gents …

  5. TdmC
    July.20.2020 at 5:25 pm

    https://nypost.com/2020/07/20/sheldon-silver-sentenced-to-more-than-6-years-in-prison/

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      July.20.2020 at 6:19 pm

      Best news I’ve heard all day

  6. Longtobefree
    July.20.2020 at 5:29 pm

    What would a Hawaiian democrat know about big or little ell libertarians?

  7. Giz Rastan
    July.20.2020 at 5:33 pm

    “Sen. Brian Schatz Says ‘Libertarians Should Be Freaking Out”

    This fucking putz thinks on the reg dope smokers freak out?

    1. KLawrence76
      July.20.2020 at 5:39 pm

      Portland is out of smoke?

    2. King of NYC
      July.20.2020 at 5:49 pm

      They most certainly could. From bad acid, bath salts, krokodil, etc. What kind of pussy libertarian limits himself to weed?

  8. Ken Shultz
    July.20.2020 at 5:54 pm

    What the Trump administration is doing should be illegal but isn’t, and the reason it isn’t illegal is because, far as I know, the Democrats haven’t introduced a bill to repeal the section of the Homeland Security Act of 2002 that makes it legal. If Nancy Pelosi wanted to introduce a bill to repeal it, she’d have done it already.

    Getting that bill introduced and passed isn’t the responsibility of libertarians. There is exactly one Libertarian in the House of Representatives. Maybe it’s the Democrats who should be freaking out. It’s unnecessary to wait for the Supreme Court to declare that part of the Homeland Security Act unconstitutional. Why don’t the Democrats simply pass a bill to repeal it and send it to the Senate?

    I suspect the reason is because Nancy Pelosi is only too happy to see the pro-anti-fa faction in the Democratic Party taken down a peg by Homeland Security.

    https://nypost.com/2019/04/14/pelosi-rips-aoc-says-her-posse-in-congress-is-like-five-people/

    Regardless of whether President Trump wins or loses, Nancy Pelosi is likely to abe challenged for the Speaker’s chair in the House by people representing the Democrats’ increasingly radicalized constituency. President Trump is doing Pelosi a big favor by taking anti-fa down a notch. Nancy Pelosi and the establishment Democrats might prefer to see anti-fa and the social justice voters who support them left to twist in the wind and become disillusioned with elections entirely.

    There isn’t anything about anti-fa and their ideological supporters that’s good for Nancy Pelosi in any way.

    1. John
      July.20.2020 at 5:56 pm

      Why should it be illegal for the federal government to use federal law enforcement agents to defend federal property where local officials refuse to do so?

      1. Ken Shultz
        July.20.2020 at 6:13 pm

        “The Secretary may designate employees of the Department of Homeland Security, including employees transferred to the Department from the Office of the Federal Protective Service of the General Services Administration pursuant to the Homeland Security Act of 2002, as officers and agents for duty in connection with the protection of property owned or occupied by the Federal Government and persons on the property, including duty in areas outside the property to the extent necessary to protect the property and persons on the property.

        (2)Powers.—While engaged in the performance of official duties, an officer or agent designated under this subsection may—

        (A) enforce Federal laws and regulations for the protection of persons and property;

        (B) carry firearms;

        (C) make arrests without a warrant for any offense against the United States committed in the presence of the officer or agent or for any felony cognizable under the laws of the United States if the officer or agent has reasonable grounds to believe that the person to be arrested has committed or is committing a felony;

        —-40 U.S. Code § 1315, Homeland Security Act of 2002

        https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/40/1315

        Is carrying a can of spray paint while wearing a black hoodie and walking towards a public building a felony in Portland?

        If not, then isn’t that usually just a citation offense at best? If you want to arrest someone for an infraction or a misdemeanor like that, you’d usually need an arrest warrant, right? The reason they don’t in this case is because of that law. And some of these people are apparently being arrested blocks away from federal property, where Homeland Security wouldn’t normally have any jurisdiction.

        I’m not arguing that federal agents shouldn’t be allowed to arrest people for the destruction of public property right in front of the agents’ faces on federal government property. But they don’t need this law in order to do that. This law lets them arrest people for things that would typically require an arrest warrant. That law was an emotional overreaction to 9/11, just like the Patriot Act and the AUMF for Afghanistan, and it should be repealed just like those others.

        That being said, the people who are saying that what Homeland Security and the Trump administration are doing is illegal, here, are missing the point. What they’re doing is legal (even if it shouldn’t be constitutional, it hasn’t been declared that yet). And the best reason to repeal that part of the Homeland Security Act of 2002 is because without that part of the law, arresting protesters like that wouldn’t be legal.

        1. John
          July.20.2020 at 6:23 pm

          Vandalizing public property is a felony in most states. And they are trying to burn down the courthouse. That is a felony last I looked.

    2. Ken Shultz
      July.20.2020 at 5:58 pm

      Most of the congressional Democrats are like the Democrat establishment was during the Democrat Convention of 1968, when the Democrat establishment was bashing in the heads of the New Left as the New Left was protesting the Democratic Convention.

      “Isserman (2001) reports that the New Left “came to use the word ‘liberal’ as a political epithet”.[46] Historian Richard Ellis (1998) says that the SDS’s search for their own identity “increasingly meant rejecting, even demonizing, liberalism.”[47] As Wolfe (2010) notes, “no one hated liberals more than leftists”.[48]

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Left#United_States

      The Democrat establishment has seen this all before, and they know that anti-fa is their enemy. The Democrat establishment has even less love for anti-fa than the Republican establishment had for the Tea Party.

      Think of it this way: if Trump weren’t bailing out the Democrats by fighting anti-fa, what would the Democrats do? Would they confront anti-fa themselves? Even the mayor of Seattle eventually became embarrassed enough to act. What President Trump is doing is saving the Democratic establishment from a ton of embarrassment in an election year, and that’s why the Democrats aren’t acting to save anti-fa.

      1. John
        July.20.2020 at 6:01 pm

        If Biden is elected President, Antifa will either knock all of this off overnight or end up doing very long prison terms or dead. A Democratic President would have the media cover to murder these people if he wanted. Most people think Antifa will suddenly stop if Biden wins. I think they are way too stupid for that and will continue and end up dead or in a supermax federal prison. Life is really hard when you are as stupid as Antifa is.

        1. King of NYC
          July.20.2020 at 6:10 pm

          This is a good point I hadn’t thought of. I think BLM, and most of the professional race-grievance groups in general, no matter how seemingly “radical,” are smart enough to understand their place in the grand scheme of things–their place on the plantation so to speak. Antifa are just dumb white monkeys and clowns.

        2. Union of Concerned Socks
          July.20.2020 at 6:22 pm

          Exactly right. A Democratic administration will swing the bat very hard, and anyone who isn’t fully in line– like Antifa– will eat it, very hard.

    3. Moonrocks
      July.20.2020 at 6:20 pm

      I disagree that this is bad for Trump. This may be good for Pelosi, but it’s also exactly what Trump needed right now. For weeks, Americans have been watching their cities burn and the President, the most powerful man in America, was doing nothing about it but complain. Now, thanks to the histrionic response by the left over a few arrests, it looks like he is doing something. And regardless of how bad the left will try to make it seem, the ‘secret police’ narrative won’t gain any traction outside the far left because it won’t look disproportionately bad compared to the rioting.

      So Trump gets accused of being an authoritarian dictator (appealing to his base), because he sent federal police to quell riots in Portland (largely appealing to suburbia). All that’s left is for him to say something inflammatory about this to take the spotlight, and we’ll also get a week of nonstop Trump on the 24 hour news, cementing this win.

  9. John
    July.20.2020 at 5:55 pm

    Libertarians should be freaking out that there are violent mobs of fascists that have been terrorizing Portland for going on two months now. So he is right but not in the way he thinks.

  10. King of NYC
    July.20.2020 at 5:59 pm

    It would be best if, having established that this Senator is indeed a hypocritical buffoon with a superficial, left-center-establishment, state-bootlicking concept of standing up for civil liberties, libertarians were buoyed enough by confidence in our own moral superiority to resist the infantile challenge to be reflexively “freaked out” by whatever shit he admonishes us to be freaked out over. Are Trump’s actions in Portland really so inappropriate? What specifically is it? Are suspects disappearing after they’re forced into these “unmarked vehicles,” for example? Why otherwise is it so significant that they are “unmarked,” as is so darkly insinuated? Isn’t that just rather normal procedure?

    1. John
      July.20.2020 at 6:07 pm

      Nothing. These people are rioting and attacking federal agents and being arrested and released by the next morning.

  11. Uncle Jay
    July.20.2020 at 6:08 pm

    Why should libertarians freak out over Portland?
    The BLM thugs and the Antifa soy boys have been doing that for weeks.

  12. Liberty Lover
    July.20.2020 at 6:11 pm

    Portland burns, Trump does nothing, Trump incompetent, fails to act ‘Libertarians Should Be Freaking Out’ Orange man bad.
    Portland burns, Trump sends in Federal Police, Trump is dictator, overstepping authority, ‘Libertarians Should Be Freaking Orange man bad.
    What is a libertarian to do?

  13. JeremyR
    July.20.2020 at 6:17 pm

    Perhaps the most constant attack on libertarians is saying that libertarianism leads to Somalia

    Portland is basically a play action Somalia, with bands of communists running around doing whatever they want.

    1. JeremyR
      July.20.2020 at 6:18 pm

      er, cosplay, not play action.

Please to post comments