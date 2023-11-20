The World's First Libertarian President

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman laud the election of libertarian economist Javier Milei in Argentina and parse the results of the federal case involving the online advertising platform Backpage.

0:31—Javier Milei elected president of Argentina

16:25—Verdicts in the Backpage trial

36:43—Weekly Listener Question

46:44—Sam Altman out at OpenAI

54:48—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Marcos Falcone: Can a Libertarian Still Win in Argentina?" by Zach Weissmueller and Liz Wolfe

"Is Javier Milei's Movement in Argentina a Cult of Personality in the Name of Liberty?" by Jose Benegas and Antonella Marty

"Photo: Argentina's Libertarian Moment?" by Jason Russell

"Gloria Álvarez and Eduardo Marty: The Potential for a Libertarian President in Argentina," by Zach Weissmueller

"The Argentine Libertarian Dog-Friendly Darling?" by Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie

"Don't Confuse Javier Milei With Jair Bolsonaro," by Daniel Raisbeck

"Backpage: The Monumental Free Speech Case the Media Ignored," by Matt Welch

"Why Kamala Harris Won't Be Asked About the Suicide of a Newspaperman She Persecuted," by Matt Welch

"Backpage Founder, Alt-Weekly Entrepreneur, and Free Speech Warrior James Larkin Has Died," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Prosecutors Say Backpage Defendants Shouldn't Be Allowed To Reference the 1st Amendment," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"5 Years After the Backpage Shutdown, Sex Workers—and Free Speech—Are Still Suffering," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"The Sex-Ad Law FOSTA Was a Mistake. Some Lawmakers Want to Fix It." by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Maggy Krell Repackages Her Bogus Backpage Prosecution Into a Book," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"The War on Backpage.com Is a War on Sex Workers," by Paul Detrick

"The Senate Accused Them of Selling Kids for Sex. The FBI Raided Their Homes. Backpage.com's Founders Speak for the First Time," by Elizabeth Nolan

"Are Right-Wingers More Prone to Believe Conspiracy Theories than Left-Wingers?" by Ilya Somin

"RFK Jr.: The Reason Interview," by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller

"Would Anarcho-Capitalism Be a Disaster? A Soho Forum Debate," by Gene Epstein, Bryan Caplan, and Yaron Brook

"I Used ChatGPT To Make Pokémon Versions of Trump, Biden, and RFK Jr.," by Nick Gillespie

"Will AI Destroy Humanity?" by Gene Epstein

"Biden Issues 'A.I. Red Tape Wishlist,'" by Ronald Bailey

"Competition, Not Antitrust, Is Humbling the Tech Giants," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Coleman Hughes: The End of Race Politics?" by Nick Gillespie

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's Sponsor:

Join us on November 27 in New York City for a viewing (and afterparty) of the new Reason documentary: Bitcoin, Bathhouses, and the Future of Energy. Tickets and details here.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve