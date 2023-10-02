Photo: Argentina's Libertarian Moment?

Javier Milei shocked the world in August by getting the most votes in Argentina's presidential primary. His coalition, La Libertad Avanza (Liberty Advances), got 30 percent of the vote, compared to 28 percent and 27 percent for the main conservative and Peronist coalitions, respectively.

Milei and his thick sideburns rose to nationwide fame five years ago for hot-tempered free market critiques of then-Argentine President Mauricio Macri. He has dogs named after Milton Friedman, Robert Lucas, and Murray Rothbard.

The first round of the general election is October 22, with a possible second round on November 19.