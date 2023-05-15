There Is No Party of Immigration in American Politics

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman delve into U.S. immigration policy, prompted by the recent lifting of Title 42, a dreadful COVID-era hangover that restricted the ability of migrants to seek asylum.

1:51: Title 42 migrant expulsions finally come to an end.

23:50: The Congressional Budget Office's budget outlook projects a federal budget deficit of $1.5 trillion in 2023 alone.

35:05: Weekly Listener Question

45:53: Donald Trump's CNN town hall appearance

49:04: This week's cultural recommendations

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve