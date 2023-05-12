Jaan Tallinn and Robin Hanson: Should We Pause A.I.?

This is the audio version of this week's The Reason Live Stream, which takes place every Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern.

This week's topic is artificial intelligence, or A.I., and my Reason colleague Zach Weissmueller interviews two leading thinkers on the subject.

Jaan Tallinn of the Future of Life Institute organized an open letter calling for a pause on A.I. development that was signed by Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and 27,000 other people. Tallinn is a tech investor, one of the software developers who created Skype and Kazaa, and co-founder of the Future of Life Institute.

On the other side of the issue is George Mason University economist Robin Hanson, who thinks the worries over A.I. are overblown. He says much of today's A.I. anxiety is a more generalized "future fear," which is likely to imperil technological progress that would greatly benefit humanity.

To watch the video version, go here.