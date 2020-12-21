Immigration

How Immigrants Make America Great Again (and Again and Again)

A new book documents that newcomers revitalize beliefs in hard work, property rights, and the rule of law.

|

Do immigrants bring with them the worst attributes of the countries they left behind?

The fear that they do motivates populists, nationalists, and even some free market economists, such as Harvard University's George Borjas, the University of Oxford's Paul Collier, and George Mason University's Garett Jones, who speculate that mass immigration from countries with illiberal traditions will undermine Western culture.

In their new book, Wretched Refuse?: The Political Economy of Immigration and Institutions, the Cato Institute's Alex Nowrasteh and Texas Tech University's Benjamin Powell take an exhaustive look at the data and find that destination countries not only benefit economically from immigration but that key markers of liberal democracy—such as support for the rule of law and limited government, belief in private property rights, and trust in government—improve when newcomers arrive en masse.

In the 1990s, for instance, Israel took in enough immigrants from the former Soviet Union to increase its population by 20 percent. Yet despite the influx of people from a nation that was explicitly anti-capitalist, the country moved from around 90th in global economic freedom to around 45th. Closer to home, the authors note that the United States implemented its biggest expansions in entitlements (Social Security, Medicare) when immigrant flows were at historic lows.

Nowrasteh and Powell point to record levels of favorable views of immigrants as a reason to be optimistic about immigration policy in the coming years. "Public opinion eventually affects policy," Nowrasteh tells Nick Gillespie. "We can point back to our Italian, Irish Welsh, Persian ancestors who came here and faced the same criticism that immigrants are facing today, whether it's about institutions like our book is about, or whether it's about economics, or anything else. And these fears in the past turned out to be unfounded. And we can make that argument again and again in the United States."

Narrated by Nick Gillespie. Edited by John Osterhoudt. Feature graphic by Lex Villena.

Photos: David T. Foster III/TNS/Newscom; imageBROKER/Martin Siepmann/Newscom; Robert Gallagher/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Ken Lund/Flickr/Creative Commons; Gage Skidmore/Flickr/Creative Commons; Gage Skidmore/Flickr/Creative Commons; Karen Focht/ZUMA Press/Newscom; D.J. Peters/MCT/Newscom; David R. Frazier/DanitaDelimont.com Danita Delimont Photography/Newscom; Spencer Grant/ZUMA Press/Newscom; ID 144144905 © Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime.com; Ted Soqui/Sipa USA/Newscom; Travis Wise/Flickr/Creative Commons; White House/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Erik McGregor/Sipa USA/Newscom; Circa Images/Newscom; JT Vintage/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Syd Kaplan/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom; Pedro Portal/TNS/Newscom; Justin Lane/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom; Oliver Contreras/CNP/AdMedia/Newscom; Bobby Hidy/Flickr/Creatives Commons

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!
    December.21.2020 at 10:15 am

    SleepyJoe will solve this problem.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      December.21.2020 at 10:24 am

      I don’t like the nickname “Sleepy,” but that’s right. He’ll #AbolishICE and #OpenTheBorders within his first week. Maybe even on his first day.

      1. SQRLSY One
        December.21.2020 at 11:24 am

        What we have seen in very recent history, is that Trumpistas have been adamantly opposed to immigrant Lizard People, who use Mind-Control beams to make voters against Trump. They have, however, welcomed with open arms (and open legs), the Amphibian People, who use Mind-Control beams to make voters FOR Trump.

        Now that Biden will soon replace Trump, we’ll have a simple inversion… Immigrant Lizard people now GOOD! Immigrant Amphibian People now BAD!

        1. LaurentG
          December.21.2020 at 11:34 am

          they are easy to welcome when they are so few…

          1. SQRLSY One
            December.21.2020 at 11:54 am

            You’re correct, there’s not very many of them. Few of us have EVER seen ANY of them! But that also just goes to show you, how VERY smart they are, that they can hide from us, so well!

            But that whole thing (their low numbers) misses THIS fact: Their Mind-Control beams are VERY powerful! Just a VERY FEW of the Lizard People (with their powerful beams) were enough to throw the recent elections!

            You want PROOF? I give you THIS: The Donald LOST the elections!

            1. vefila
              December.21.2020 at 1:32 pm

              1. Ashley Hawkins
                December.21.2020 at 2:20 pm

      2. SQRLSY One
        December.21.2020 at 11:39 am

        Before we get a flurry of posts here from xenophobic Trumpistas slamming even the idea of pro-“R”-party Amphibian People immigration… “R” fanatics saying that ALL immigration is UTTERLY EVIL… Let me point out to you, that the Amphibian People ARE indeed “benevolent”, per the “R”-Party yardstick (“R” good, all other parties BAD!).

        Let me give you a VERY prominent Amphibian Person with the CORRECT thoughts and attitudes! I give you Pepe the Amphibian Person, stolen-IP-4Chan-Frog! Racist frog, NAZI frog, yaya-yada!

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pepe_the_Frog

        1. TeresaHartmann
          December.21.2020 at 2:55 pm

    2. huynhlap
      December.21.2020 at 11:38 am

    3. loveconstitution1789
      December.21.2020 at 1:38 pm

      A new book documents that newcomers revitalize beliefs in hard work, property rights, and the rule of law.

      unreason is so full of shit.

      non-Americans break the law the moment they enter the USA without permission.

      In other words, unreason Commies lie right in their byline.

      1. The White Knight
        December.21.2020 at 1:45 pm

        There was nothing in that sentence about entering the USA without permission.

        1. Social Justice is neither
          December.21.2020 at 3:27 pm

          There was nothing excluding them from the statement either so including them can and should be assumed as they are immigrants even if through illegal means.

    4. MarieHarper
      December.21.2020 at 3:25 pm

  2. vonoto8010
    December.21.2020 at 10:19 am

  3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.21.2020 at 10:22 am

    “destination countries not only benefit economically from immigration”

    And more importantly for Koch / Reason libertarians, billionaires benefit economically from immigration. That’s why Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch has been funding open borders advocacy for decades.

    The evidence is clear. By the most reliable measure of economic health — that is, whether Mr. Koch’s net worth is increasing fast enough — the low-immigration Drumpf economy was an absolute disaster even before the pandemic. Which is why billionaires, Wall Street, and the best Reason writers overwhelmingly backed Biden. And now we’re only a month away from a President who understands the most important function of government is to create an environment in which billionaires can get even richer.

    #OpenTheBordersToHelpCharlesKoch
    #56BillionIsntEnough

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.21.2020 at 1:27 pm

      The key to solving wealth inequality and promoting strong property rights is a never ending supply of cheap, unskilled labor from our South American neighbors.

  4. Olivia_John
    December.21.2020 at 10:36 am

  5. Ra's al Gore
    December.21.2020 at 11:03 am

    Clearly we should forcibly deport all US citizens to make room for more immigrants, seeing how useless I am for being born here.

    Fuck off and die, Reason.

    1. Gray_Jay
      December.21.2020 at 11:55 am

      You’re not useless, Ra’s. Just…too expensive to give employment to.

  6. T. Durden
    December.21.2020 at 11:09 am

    So the book points out the US expanded entitlements when immigration was at historic lows…then tons of immigrants came. Hmmmm….I’m sure CATO and Reason think this is a quinky dink.

    1. Rat on a train
      December.21.2020 at 2:12 pm

      Immigrants don’t use entitlements. They are all doctors, engineers, venture capitalists, and the like.

  7. JohannesDinkle
    December.21.2020 at 11:14 am

    No real argument… Just like water, immigrants are needed for growth. However, also like water, too much, too soon can cause problems as well.
    Control of immigration is not the same as denial of immigration, no matter how much some Reason writers try to make us think it is so.

    1. Gasman
      December.21.2020 at 3:18 pm

      And some water is good stuff, while other is sewage. The left wants us to pretend that central american migrants without a day of schooling are somehow going to become Nobel laureates just by being here without documentation.

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.21.2020 at 11:22 am

    Reason Koch is in the confirmation bias hole when it comes to immigration.

    Remember when they pretended that all blm antifa protests were peaceful.

  9. Best Articles
    December.21.2020 at 11:26 am

  10. LaurentG
    December.21.2020 at 11:32 am

    I’m sure that native americans are completely sold to mass immigration…

    1. Brian
      December.21.2020 at 2:46 pm

      If not, they’re racist.

  11. Barnstormer
    December.21.2020 at 11:49 am

    “Do immigrants bring with them the worst attributes of the countries they left behind?”

    Ilhan Omar comes to mind.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.21.2020 at 1:33 pm

      Islam is perfectly compatible with the United States. Muhammad was a successful merchant and caravan leader before he supposedly heard the voice of God. Many Arab states are now wisely investing in Israel military tech firms to help bolster their own armies against their mutual enemy, Iran (who also threatens America).

    2. Echospinner
      December.21.2020 at 3:00 pm

      Or Albert Einstein, Nikolai Tesla, Henry Kissinger, Eddie Van Halen, Melania Trump, Jerry Yang, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elon Musk, my grandfather ( ok he wasn’t famous but was a terrific man ), Marine Sgt. Rafael Peralta (look him up there is a ship named after him),
      Rita Levi-Montalcini (Nobel prize in medicine)…

  12. NOYB2
    December.21.2020 at 12:04 pm

    (1) Arguments about economic benefits to a country are intrinsically progressive and collectivist. That is, the fact that the total GDP of a country goes up when adopting some policy is not a justification for the policy from a libertarian point of view.

    (2) The view neglects non-economic issues. For example, the US government attempted to forcibly assimilate Amerindians into Western culture by taking away children and placing them with European parents. This no doubt improved their economic outcomes, but it was morally wrong. Likewise, the existing population of European Christians may not want to live as a minority in a multicultural society.

    (3) The arguments apply to immigration under the current, selective criteria and numerical limits; just because a little bit of something is good doesn’t mean that more of it is better.

    1. SQRLSY One
      December.21.2020 at 1:02 pm

      “(1) Arguments about economic benefits to a country are intrinsically progressive and collectivist. That is, the fact that the total GDP of a country goes up when adopting some policy is not a justification for the policy from a libertarian point of view.”

      Development of controlled thermonuclear fusion… Clean, affordable, near-infinite supplies of fuel… Intrinsically progressive and collectivist! Because Noy-Boy-Toy the Internet Freedom DeSTROYer said so!

      Affordable space travel, space-based industries and habitats, polluting (toxic) industries located in deep space, not on the Earth… Mining of asteroids… Intrinsically progressive and collectivist! Because Noy-Boy-Toy the Internet Freedom DeSTROYer said so!

      Quantum computers… Intrinsically progressive and collectivist! Because Noy-Boy-Toy the Internet Freedom DeSTROYer said so!

      Genetic engineering for better, safer foods and medicines, and for eliminating genetic diseases, for those who are willing to accept it… Intrinsically progressive and collectivist! Because Noy-Boy-Toy the Internet Freedom DeSTROYer said so!

      Brain-healing techniques for wiping out mental illness, for willing recipients… Intrinsically progressive and collectivist! Because Noy-Boy-Toy the Internet Freedom DeSTROYer said so!

      Laws putting the onus of lies (slander and libel laws) onto the LIARS instead of the conveyer of information (ie, I report the FACT that so-and-so said this-and-such), to give us more and better freedom of speech… Intrinsically progressive and collectivist! Because Noy-Boy-Toy the Internet Freedom DeSTROYer said so!

    2. Marshal
      December.21.2020 at 1:28 pm

      the fact that the total GDP of a country goes up when adopting some policy is not a justification for the policy from a libertarian point of view.

      The metric to even understand if it’s a benefit is GDP / capita, total GDP shows nothing. It’s amusing how many libertarian supporters cite data reflective of the state rather than the individuals within it.

  13. John el Galto
    December.21.2020 at 12:41 pm

    “Do immigrants bring with them the worst attributes of the countries they left behind?”

    Depends if they would plan to vote Democrat after being granted citizenship.

  14. Marshal
    December.21.2020 at 1:18 pm

    In the 1990s, for instance, Israel took in enough immigrants from the former Soviet Union to increase its population by 20 percent. Yet despite the influx of people from a nation that was explicitly anti-capitalist,

    It’s a long way from this specific case to the general assertion immigrants don’t bring problem attitudes and beliefs with them. There could hardly be a better integration plan for this group of immigrants. They’re educated, reject the philosophy of the place they’re leaving, and already shared much of the culture of the new location.

    Consider that immigration restrictionists rarely care about Anglosphere immigrants (except pass-through immigrants). The difficulty is (1) mass immigration of (2) poor people (3) with significant barriers to integration (4) with cultural factors usable to foster separatism.

    This “proof” smacks of searching for whatever can support the “correct” conclusion rather than searching for the truth.

    1. Echospinner
      December.21.2020 at 1:48 pm

      Not the best example. A lot of the Russians just used Israel as a stopover and applied elsewhere.

      Israel though is a country of immigrants from all over. They are almost all Jewish but many only nominally so and widely differing backgrounds. Culturally very mixed. Then you have the Arab population who were already there and have both Christian and Muslims.

      The reason so many of the Russian Jews went there was Israel would take them. Nobody else had such an open policy. As part of the deal the US gave money to help the Israelis resettle them.

      1. Moderation4ever
        December.21.2020 at 2:04 pm

        I agree that Israel immigration is not the best example but it is a good example of the fact that countries can take in large numbers without significant effects on the economy and civil institutions.

        I think Marshal took some liberties in his assumptions to try to make a point about immigration.

      2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        December.21.2020 at 2:53 pm

        Strange. A state inviting members of a single nation (Jewish) to reside within its borders, something like a nation-state? How obtuse.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.21.2020 at 2:51 pm

      Muslim immigration to France is another example of a successful immigrant story. French society has become more vibrant and diverse by including African and Muslim cultures as counterparts to their own secular institutions and suffered only a few decapitations.

  15. JFree
    December.21.2020 at 1:26 pm

    I truly don’t understand how people can think ‘immigration policy’ must be either on or off. Never both. It’s not even in people’s mindsets. It’s like the issue itself is a trigger to determine how much of a stupid obsessive-compulsive asshole one can be.

    Two sides of monkeys flinging poo at each other and getting themselves more and more riled up that poo-flinging becomes the entirety of their existence.

    This has become so fucking tiresome.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.21.2020 at 1:39 pm

      America needs to continue to subsidize higher education while simultaneously increasing H1B visa admissions to the United States. This way we can force young Americans to take on loads of debt to fund an education for a future career that will be occupied by an Indian from Bombay. Student debt is the gift that keeps on giving from an investment perspective.

    2. Echospinner
      December.21.2020 at 1:52 pm

      A lot of it is political propaganda. Both sides use different arguments and nothing much happens. It benefits them to keep kicking this back and forth.

  16. Moderation4ever
    December.21.2020 at 2:28 pm

    The US problem with immigration more complex than may be addressed by the book. We have people that want to immigrate, people that want to work here only, and people that don’t want to be here by have little choice.

    Most of the people that really want to come here are likely leaving war torn countries or countries with authoritative crackdowns. They are educated. These will likely be assets to our country. We need to assist in their entry and assimilation with good immigration policies.

    Those wanting to work here likely have no affinity for our country other than to make money. They do jobs that need to be done and will then leave. We need to facilitate their entry and exit from the country. Border policies need to consider and support this goal.

    Finally those who don’t want to be here are likely fleeing problems in their country causing instability. Best thing here is to work to create stability. Get the money out of the drug trade by legalizing more drugs in this country. Give effective financial aid to these countries. I realize this is tricky. You don’t want the money to end up in some government official hands. But that alone is not a reason to not supply financial aid.

    1. JFree
      December.21.2020 at 2:51 pm

      Very intelligent comment

Please to post comments