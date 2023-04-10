Abortion, Guns, Trump, and the New Era of Shout-Down Politics

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman question new opposing decisions from federal judges regarding the abortion pill mifepristone and take up the recent expulsion of two Democrats from the Tennessee state Legislature over their roles in a gun control protest.

2:13: New rulings on abortion pill mifepristone

22:07: Tennessee House expels two Democratic lawmakers

35:03: Weekly Listener Question

45:41: Lightning Round: The Trump indictment, continued

52:40: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Dueling Decisions Leave Abortion Pill's Fate Uncertain," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"The Abortion Debate Is Messy. Two Lawsuits Against the FDA May Make It Worse." by J.D. Tuccille

"What 'Freedom' Means to Ron DeSantis," by Eric Boehm

"Recent Supreme Court Decisions and Equality," by Eugene Volokh

"Idaho Takes Aim at Interstate Travel for Abortion. Health Care Providers Are Suing." by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Blue-State AGs Have A Mifepristone Lawsuit of Their Own," by Jonathan H. Adler

"In Defense of Roe," by Nick Gillespie and Regan Taylor

"Get Ready for the Post-Roe Sex Police!" by Nick Gillespie

"Do 'More Guns Lead To More Deaths'? by Nick Gillespie

"How To Create a Gun-Free America in 5 Easy Steps," Austin Bragg

"3 Reasons Not To Sweat The Citizens United Ruling," by Meredith Bragg and Nick Gillespie

"The Radical Freedom of Dungeons and Dragons," by C.J. Ciaramella

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser;

assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve