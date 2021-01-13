Impeachment

5 Profiles in Courage and Cowardice in a Trump-Dominated GOP

Here is how Mitch McConnell, Mike Pence, Liz Cheney, Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley responded to the president's election delusions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.), who steadfastly resisted Donald Trump's first impeachment and did not acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory until more than a month after the election, is reportedly pleased by today's vote to impeach Trump a second time. McConnell "has concluded that President Trump committed impeachable offenses and believes that Democrats' move to impeach him will make it easier to purge Mr. Trump from the party," The New York Times reports, citing "people familiar with Mr. McConnell's thinking."

McConnell's striking turnaround after four years of unquestioning loyalty to Trump is a hopeful sign that the Republican Party may eventually stand for something other than the whims of an authoritarian demagogue. But the fact that McConnell's "thinking" about the merits of tying the GOP's future to Trump did not change decisively until his own workplace was attacked by the president's deluded followers suggests it would be foolhardy to bet that his party can salvage any principles that are worth defending.

Even before last week's deadly invasion of the Capitol, McConnell, to his credit, forcefully rejected efforts to challenge duly certified electoral votes for Biden. "If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral," he warned less than an hour before he was forced to flee the president's enraged fans. "We would never see the whole nation accept an election again," he added, and "every four years would be a scramble for power at all cost."

Based on "sweeping conspiracy theories," McConnell noted, "President Trump claims the election was stolen," but "nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale…that would have tipped the entire election." He added that "public doubt alone" cannot "justify a radical break" from historical practice "when the doubt itself was incited without evidence."

These were strong words, but they came two months too late. From the moment that Trump began insisting that he actually won the election by a landslide, it was clear that the president's conviction had no basis in reality. Yet McConnell humored Trump, neither backing nor rejecting his wild claims, based on the premise that Biden's victory should not be conceded until the president had exhausted his legal options and the Electoral College had met. In the meantime, the fantasy underlying last week's riot grew and spread, unchallenged by all but a few Republican legislators.

One of those honorable exceptions was Rep. Liz Cheney (R–Wyo.), the third-ranking Republican in the House. Cheney, like McConnell, initially said "it's the responsibility of the courts" to address election fraud claims. But by November 20—the day after the president's legal team held a bizarre press conference highlighting the loony conspiracy theory promoted by Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell—she was losing patience.

"The President and his lawyers have made claims of criminality and widespread fraud, which they allege could impact election results," Cheney said. "If they have genuine evidence of this, they are obligated to present it immediately in court and to the American people."

In an interview with NBC News after the Capitol riot, Cheney did not mince words about the threat it represented or about Trump's role in it:

We have very deep and clear political differences in this country, but we don't resolve those differences by mob violence. It doesn't matter what side of those issues you stand on. The president of the United States' statement [after the riot started], in my view, was completely inadequate. What he has done and what he caused here is something that we've never seen before in our history. It has been 245 years, and no president has ever failed to concede or agree to leave office after the Electoral College has voted. I think what we're seeing today is a result of that—a result of convincing people that somehow Congress was going to overturn the results of this election, a result of suggesting he wouldn't leave office. Those are very, very dangerous things. This will be remembered and this will be part of his legacy, and it is a dangerous moment for our country.

Cheney was one of several Republicans in the House who supported Trump's impeachment today.

Vice President Mike Pence's role in all of this was closer to McConnell's than Cheney's. Like McConnell, he did not challenge Trump's fantasy until it was too late. And like McConnell, he eventually sided with the Constitution rather than the president.

"I do not believe that the Founders of our country intended to invest the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide which electoral votes should be counted during the Joint Session of Congress, and no vice president in American history has ever asserted such authority," Pence said in a statement he issued shortly before he presided over the joint session of Congress convened to affirm Biden's victory. "It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not." But that came after weeks of dithering as Trump repeatedly pressured Pence, in public and in private, to exercise a power he does not have.

"Pence had a choice between his constitutional duty and his political future, and he did the right thing," University of California, Berkeley, law professor John Yoo told The New York Times. "I think he was the man of the hour in many ways—for both Democrats and Republicans. He did his duty even though he must have known, when he did it, that that probably meant he could never become president."

Yoo is a vigorous and controversial champion of executive authority who opposed Trump's first impeachment but has criticized the president for asserting nonexistent powers. He was one of the legal scholars Pence consulted as he decided whether to do Trump's unconstitutional bidding, which should not have been a hard call.

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D–N.J.) was less impressed than Yoo by Pence's courage. "I'm glad he didn't break the law, but it's kind of hard to call somebody courageous for choosing not to help overthrow our democratic system of government," Malinowski told the Times. "He's got to understand that the man he's been working for and defending loyally is almost single-handedly responsible for creating a movement in this country that wants to hang Mike Pence."

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R–Ariz.), a longtime Trump critic, split the difference. "There were many points where I wished he would have separated, spoke out, but I'm glad he did it when he did," Flake said. "I wish he would have done it earlier, but I'm sure grateful he did it now."

Even McConnell and Pence are models of bravery compared to Sens. Ted Cruz (R–Texas) and Josh Hawley (R–Mo.), who led the legally groundless objections to Biden's electoral votes in the Senate. In doing so, they cynically and recklessly reinforced the twin delusions that gave rise to last week's violence: that Trump won the election and that Biden's inauguration could still be prevented.

At the same time, neither Cruz nor Hawley had the guts to explicitly endorse those beliefs. They calculated that they could reap the political benefits of kowtowing to the president's supporters without paying the political cost of looking like kooks. It apparently never entered the minds of these two Ivy League lawyers that they might pay a cost for so blatantly trying to advance their careers by sacrificing their supposed devotion to the Constitution. The crucial question for the Republican Party now is whether they were right to ignore that possibility.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Bill Godshall
    January.13.2021 at 1:45 pm

    After just one article, Sullum’s severe case of TDS has quickly returned.

    1. Bill Godshall
      January.13.2021 at 1:52 pm

      Joe Manchin still opposes impeaching Trump and eliminating the filibuster (which would make it impossible for Senate Dems to pack the SCOTUS, add more states, or ban natural gas fracking).
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zR7DQp8k8WM&feature=emb_title

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.13.2021 at 2:53 pm

      He must have escaped his captors, Liam Neeson style.

    3. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      January.13.2021 at 2:59 pm

      Your Sullum Derangement Syndrome, however, never wavered.

  2. Bill Godshall
    January.13.2021 at 1:47 pm

    “Cheney was one of several Republicans in the House who supported Trump’s impeachment today.”

    Cheney was/is an opportunistic never Trumper neocon.

    1. Bill Godshall
      January.13.2021 at 1:48 pm

      https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/13/a-divisive-impeachment-will-only-make-trump-a-martyr/

      1. Lord of Strazele
        January.13.2021 at 2:16 pm

        Martyrdom? You mfers sound more and more like jihadists.

        1. Biden4Liberty
          January.13.2021 at 2:57 pm

          They issued a fatwa on DEMOCRACY!

  3. See Double You
    January.13.2021 at 1:48 pm

    “He’s got to understand that the man he’s been working for and defending loyally is almost single-handedly responsible for creating a movement in this country that wants to hang Mike Pence.”

    Except that the left has been calling for that – and violently dragging Trump out of the office – essentially since day one.

    Reason, you’ve jumped the shark when you praise Liz Cheney as a profile in courage.

    1. JFree
      January.13.2021 at 2:20 pm

      That paragraph quoting Cheney is EXACTLY what outlines the constitutional problem here even at personal risk. What everyone else would call courage.

      It is YOUR derangement about Cheney – related to something else entirely – that blinds you to anything/everything else about that person.

      1. See Double You
        January.13.2021 at 2:30 pm

        What personal risk, exactly?

  5. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 2:05 pm

    Free Minds, Free Markets, and the Cheney family.

    Fuck you, Reason.

    About “Whataboutism”
    When turnabout is never fair play
    https://www.city-journal.org/about-whataboutism-and-political-hypocrisy

    …In any case, debating which rioters are more aggrieved only compounds the underlying problem: contending that any grievance qualifies the otherwise categorical rejection of rioting puts us on a slippery slope to a dangerous place. Perry inadvertently conveys how dangerous by claiming that the BLM riots were not really all that riotous. “The Black Lives Matter protests had no intention of being destructive,” he says, citing a study that determined that “93% of the 7,750 demonstrations . . . were peaceful.” In other words, 7 percent—some 543 demonstrations—were not peaceful. Because the report, by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, examined an 89-day period from May 26 to August 22, 2020, that works out to an average of more than six violent events per day during last summer’s mostly peaceful BLM demonstrations. It appears that the property damage from these austere, placid gatherings totaled between $1 billion and $2 billion, and that some two dozen people were killed amid the prevailing tranquility….

  6. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 2:07 pm

    This is an insurrection, too. Fuck you, Reason. How badly would Sullum have wet his pants if this was a Dem president getting taken to a bunker for safety. Fuck you, Reason.

    Secret Service agents wounded outside White House, car bombs feared; official says Trump was taken to bunker
    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/secret-service-took-trump-to-underground-bunker-amid-george-floyd-protests

    Numerous Secret Service agents were injured, fires set by rioters blazed near the White House and authorities were searching for car bombs late Sunday as protests over the death of George Floyd continued to roil the capital just two days after President Trump had to be taken to a bunker for his safety.

    A senior official in the direct chain of command for defending Washington D.C. told Fox News of the injuries to Secret Service agents, some of whom were hurt by rioters throwing bottles and Molotov cocktails in Lafayette Park, just across from the presidential residence. The official initially put the number of agents injured at over 50, but that may have referred to the weekend toll; the Secret Service has since said the number injured on Sunday was 14….

    …The developments came as it emerged that the Secret Service took President Trump to the White House’s underground bunker on Friday night, when protests outside the complex intensified….

    1. ThomasD
      January.13.2021 at 2:41 pm

      That nobody here at Reason saw fit to express outrage, or even concern over that incident says they are ok with double standards.

      And also says they have no leg to stand on should anyone return the favor in the future.

      They have no credibility

  7. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 2:10 pm

    If they had a clear statement from Trump inciting a riot, they would be posting the video on every article.

    https://twitter.com/TastyChad/status/1349419477486731264
    Imagine how petrified they’d be if somebody stoked on by the media caught them off guard at a recreational activity… Like a congressional baseball game.

    They’d probably be talking about it for years and pass all sorts of new legislation to crack down on those dangerous ideas.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.13.2021 at 2:10 pm

      https://twitter.com/toddstarnes/status/1349366183024349184

      If President Trump had told his supporters to attack Biden supporters in supermarkets and diners and gas stations, if he had told them to “absolutely harass” Democrats – I would endorse impeachment. But he didn’t say that — Maxine Waters did.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 2:11 pm

    https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1349382841751252993

    If you are not responsible for a crowd burning down a police station after you told them that racist cops are hunting and killing black people, then Trump is not responsible for what happened on Wednesday. There is no getting around this. You can’t have it both ways.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 2:12 pm

    Fuck you, Reason

    https://twitter.com/kerpen/status/1349359860350124033
    Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin objected to Florida’s electoral votes in 2017.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 2:13 pm

    The threats and violence Twitter won’t police
    https://nypost.com/2021/01/12/the-threats-and-violence-twitter-wont-police/

    Twitter hosts a #KillTrump hashtag. In all of the glorious English language there is no clearer, plainer, or shorter way to call for violence than the word kill followed by someone’s name. But there it is. One of these tweets reads “#ArrestTrump not enough #KillTrump.” And this isn’t new, back in June the hashtag #AssassinateTrump was bouncing around the website with gems like “Someone take this clown out NOW.” That tweet is still up.

    Twitter
    And while Trump’s alleged calls for violence, in fact he explicitly called for peaceful protest, got him banned, the Ayatollah Khamenei tweeted this in November, “. . . Palestine will be free, while the fake Zionist regime will perish. There’s no doubt about this.” So encouraging a completely legal challenge to election results gets our President banned, but the leader of Iran’s brutal state threatening to wipe out Israel is no problem at all.

    Twitter
    There is a Twitter account that calls itself “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry Em Like Bacon,” a call to kill police that is also found in myriad tweets. There is currently a tweet up from the day of the Capitol riots that reads “I hope the Trumpers out there all die of Covid. When Congressman elect Luke Letlow did die with Covid there were tweets celebrating or calling it justice.

  11. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    January.13.2021 at 2:17 pm

    Since this is just another sullum article that rehashes his own biases let’s instead talk about how Apple will be sending money to only promote certain favored people and not anyone else. Is that Tim’s white supremacist guilt or something else.

  12. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 2:19 pm

    Fuck you

    Say Their Names: 26 People Killed in the George Floyd Riots
    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/07/05/say-their-names-20-people-killed-in-the-george-floyd-riots-n592577

  13. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 2:21 pm

    https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1349424270712168448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

    This is how fake news works. They’re all partisans waiting to attack Republicans which makes them incapable of an objective thought process before they jump to get outrage clicks. Rep. Gohmert was quoting Nancy Pelosi when she tried to whip up rage in 2018.

  14. Idle Hands
    January.13.2021 at 2:26 pm

    One of those honorable exceptions was Rep. Liz Cheney (R–Wyo.), the third-ranking Republican in the House. Cheney, like McConnell, initially said “it’s the responsibility of the courts” to address election fraud claims. But by November 20—the day after the president’s legal team held a bizarre press conference highlighting the loony conspiracy theory promoted by Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell—she was losing patience.

    This is a fucking new low for this website. Praising Liz. Fucking. Cheney. This is fucking disgusting. We going to get the libertarian case for the destruction of Iran and authoritarianism next?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.13.2021 at 2:38 pm

      destruction of Iran

      Local story.

  15. JohannesDinkle
    January.13.2021 at 2:41 pm

    Biden calls for unity, so impeaching Trump, pursuing all Trump supporters to the ends of the earth, and denying them any outlet for speech should do the job. Unity the way it is done in China.
    You won, so let it rest.

    1. Moonrocks
      January.13.2021 at 2:42 pm

      They won’t let it rest because it’s not about winning. It’s about power for the sake of power.

  16. Moonrocks
    January.13.2021 at 2:42 pm

    I don’t even need to read past the headline to know that anti-Trump=courageous and noble and good while pro-Trump=cowardly and nasty and evil.

  17. Number 2
    January.13.2021 at 2:42 pm

    “But the fact that McConnell’s ‘thinking’ about the merits of tying the GOP’s future to Trump did not change decisively until his own workplace was attacked by the president’s deluded followers…”

    Similar to how Democrats “thinking” about how attacking government buildings and causing property damage therein didn’t change from being “not violence” (it’s insured, isn’t it?) to being “sedition” until their own government building was attacked by those who also believed their actions were somehow justified.

  18. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.13.2021 at 2:49 pm

    Just remember rand Paul voulenteering at a hospital to take care of chink flu patience, and getting bricks thrown at him because he actually proposed criminal justice reform (explain that on blm counts) while calling out the survalance state. Tom Massie standing up and saying that he voted against the chink virus relief package and showing that all of congress is liars for saying it was unanimous… Those 2 people are not heroic. Nope the only heros are the ones who agree with the author. Next we will get an article about the heroic libritarian socialists.

    1. See Double You
      January.13.2021 at 2:53 pm

      There was nothing impeachable about Obama overseeing the mass surveillance state, starting a war in Libya, knowingly and falsely blaming some Youtube moron for instigating the embassy debacle, spying on journalists, and the list goes on and on…

  19. Jon Lester
    January.13.2021 at 2:53 pm

    I don’t think a Pence presidency is necessarily unreachable. Considering the neocons and vainglorious fools most likely to run in 2024, Pence may prove the most bearable of the field to primary voters.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.13.2021 at 2:57 pm

      The way things are going, Manchin could be the Republican frontrunner in 2024.

Please to post comments