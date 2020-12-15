Election 2020

Mitch McConnell and Several Other GOP Senators Finally Acknowledge Biden's Victory

The president and his diehard allies in Congress continue to insist the election was stolen.

Mitch-McConnell-Senate-floor-12-15-20
(YouTube)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) today finally acknowledged Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election that was held six weeks ago. "Yesterday electors met in all 50 states," he said on the Senate floor, "so as of this morning, the country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect….The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden."

That wasn't so hard, was it? Yet for a month and a half, McConnell had declined to take this step, because he did not want to antagonize President Donald Trump, who continues to insist that he actually won re-election by a landslide, an outcome that would be apparent but for a vast criminal conspiracy that fraudulently denied him his rightful victory. "Allies insisted privately that [McConnell] would ultimately honor the election results, but did not want to stoke a year-end conflict with the president that could hurt the party's chances in two Georgia Senate runoffs and imperil must-pass legislation," The New York Times reports.

At least McConnell did not join the more than 100 Republican members of Congress who backed Texas Attorney General's Ken Paxton's unsuccessful attempt to stop Biden from taking office by challenging election procedures in four battleground states. The Supreme Court last week unanimously declined to consider Paxton's lawsuit, which was widely derided by legal scholars as an ill-conceived, poorly reasoned, and unprecedented effort to reverse the outcome of a presidential election by asserting that one state has standing to sue others when it disapproves of their election rules.

Trump was unfazed by that setback, saying the Supreme Court—which includes six Republican appointees, half of them nominated by Trump himself—had "chickened out" because the justices "didn't want to rule on the merits of the case." Today he claimed "tremendous evidence" is "pouring in on voter fraud" and repeated his allegation that fraud-facilitating election software helped deliver a phony win to Biden.

Having failed to produce any of that "tremendous evidence" in court, Trump is now holding out the hope that his allies in Congress can give him a second term by challenging the electoral count on January 6. The president is relying on Rep. Mo Brooks (R–Ala.), who refuses to join the "surrender caucus" and plans to "object to the submissions of Electoral College votes from various states that, in my judgment, have such flawed election systems that their vote counts are unworthy of our ratification in the United States Congress."

Yet the ranks of the surrender caucus continue to grow. "At some point, you have to face the music," Sen. John Thune (R–S.D.) told reporters yesterday. "Once the Electoral College settles the issue today, it's time for everybody to move on."

Sen. Roy Blunt (R–Mo.) said "we've now gone through the constitutional process and the electors have voted, so there's a president-elect." Biden is "president-elect, subject to whatever additional litigation is ongoing," Sen. John Cornyn (R–Texas) told CNN. "I'm not aware of any."

Sen. Charles Grassley (R–Iowa) told the Des Moines Register "the Electoral College met and voted according to our constitutional process." Asked if that meant Biden should be recognized as the president-elect, he replied that "under the Constitution, that was decided by the Electoral College." Grassley's fellow Iowa senator, Joni Ernst, also conceded Biden's victory. "I know for Iowans it's disappointing, but the process is what it is, and the Constitution will be followed," she said.

Even Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.), a Trump critic turned toady who initially lent credence to the president's wild claims of massive election fraud, sees the writing on the wall. "I don't see how it gets there from here, given what the Supreme Court did," he said yesterday, although he added that "we'll let those legal challenges play out."

McConnell, Thune, Blunt, Cornyn, Grassley, Ernst, and Graham (sort of) join at least nine other GOP senators who either congratulated Biden shortly after the election or noted that Trump had presented no credible evidence to back up his allegations of systematic cheating. Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas), by contrast, was eager to argue Paxton's lawsuit before the Supreme Court as a personal favor to Trump. And Sen. Ron Johnson (R–Wis.), who has threatened to join Brooks in challenging certain states' electoral votes, plans to hold a hearing tomorrow focusing on Trump's complaints about the election.

Rep. Paul Mitchell (R–Mich.), a retiring congressman who congratulated Biden on November 7, announced yesterday that he was "disaffiliating from the Republican Party" out of disgust at its humoring of Trump's increasingly desperate explanations for losing the election. "The president and his legal team have failed to provide substantive evidence of fraud or administrative failure on a scale large enough to impact the outcome of the election," Mitchell wrote in a letter to Republican Nation Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel. "It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote….If Republican leaders collectively sit back and tolerate unfounded conspiracy theories and 'stop the steal' rallies without speaking out for our electoral process, which the Department of Homeland Security said was 'the most secure in American history,' our nation will be damaged….With the leadership of the Republican Party and our Republican conference in the House actively participating in at least some of these efforts, I fear long-term harm to our democracy."

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. De Oppresso Liber
    December.15.2020 at 2:54 pm

    “…Republican leaders collectively sit back and tolerate unfounded conspiracy theories…”

    Mitchell came to about the same conclusion as I, only 4 years later.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      December.15.2020 at 3:02 pm

      Right no democrat ever pushed an unfounded conspiracy theory. Anyway your token trolling is lame.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        December.15.2020 at 3:18 pm

        So you’re saying Republicans are no better than Democrats? You’re finally coming around to libertarianism. Congrats.

  2. damikesc
    December.15.2020 at 2:55 pm

    Jesus Sullum, if you want to blow Biden, do it on your own dime.

    1. Mother's Lament
      December.15.2020 at 3:09 pm

      Why, when he can do it on Charles Koch’s?

      Getting paid for 25 articles in one month on the exact same subject, is a pretty sweet gig as far as Brown-Envelope Journalism is concerned.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.15.2020 at 2:56 pm

    “…Republican leaders collectively sit back and tolerate unfounded conspiracy theories…”

    Unprecedented.

    1. Mother's Lament
      December.15.2020 at 3:24 pm

      Four years of Russia is different because shut up, bot.

  4. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.15.2020 at 3:04 pm

    Oh good McConnell is on board well the circle is complete. Pence will certify them in January and reason Koch can continue spouting lame diatribes against government that will result in zero changes.

  5. Brandybuck
    December.15.2020 at 3:06 pm

    Kulaks and Wreckers!

    1. Mother's Lament
      December.15.2020 at 3:11 pm

      I thought you were calling the Kulaks “Trump Cultists”.

  6. H. Farnham
    December.15.2020 at 3:06 pm

    Clearly, the Republicans just moved their right bishop upwards-diagonally to the left through space-time… get ready for the check-mate Democrats.

  7. James_William
    December.15.2020 at 3:06 pm

  8. Nardz
    December.15.2020 at 3:13 pm

    Fight back, or submit to tyranny and lose everything.
    My hopes aren’t high.
    Keep thinking everything’s going to be ok, be normal… despite the obliteration of the concept of civil rights using covid, explicitly racist-marxist militias unleashed across the US for months, and seizure of power through a stolen election right in front of our faces.
    They keep telling you themselves- there will be no going back to normal.
    There will be a New Normal.

    We’ve seen how this plays out.
    Sticking your head in the sand doesn’t save you.

  9. Mother's Lament
    December.15.2020 at 3:17 pm

    “That wasn’t so hard, was it? Yet for a month and a half, McConnell had declined to take this step”

    If only the senators would’ve listened to Sullum and the rest of his establishment of media chums, instead of believing their own lying eyes, then all this unpleasantness could’ve been avoided.

    Hopefully next time they’ll have learned to cede when the polls are bad, instead of putting the country through another wasteful election.

  10. Woodchipper of the Apocalypse
    December.15.2020 at 3:18 pm

    Biden did in fact win, but to be fair to the Repubs, yeah, the DNC cheated their hearts out.

    80 million votes for Joe Fuckin’ Biden? Get outta here with that

  11. Sometimes a Great Notion
    December.15.2020 at 3:30 pm

    Obviously Hunter bribed Cocaine Mitch.

  12. Dillinger
    December.15.2020 at 3:32 pm

    never play Risk with Sullum lol

  13. ace_m82
    December.15.2020 at 3:35 pm

    So, for the sake of argument, let’s say there was enough fraud in the election to change the result. Let’s look at the immediate results:
    1. A few people are arrested.
    2. The cheating works.
    3. Most forms of media refuse to recognize the existence of fraud, and try to suppress all info on it.
    4. The GOP establishment doesn’t care because the cheating only looked like it affected the POTUS, and they don’t like him either.
    5. The courts punt hard by basically saying “no standing” (a cop-out).
    6. The rules that the State legislatures and Governors made up as they went along stand (regardless of what the words of the States’ Constitutions actually say).

    What people aren’t looking at is the long term results:
    1. Cheating is rewarded. There is now an incentive to cheat.
    2. Those who are most willing to cheat (those without an outside moral force) will now keep cheating.
    3. There will be nothing done at the national level to reduce this, and most States will be unable or unwilling to fix it either.
    4. The States that either don’t cheat, or move to reduce cheating will quickly learn to hate those that do cheat.
    5. The biggest cheaters will “win” every national election and nothing too bad will happen to them.
    6. Ergo, the people who won’t cheat will lose their ability to change the government by playing by the rules.
    7. If the non-cheaters want to change their government, they’ll have to break the rules. If they remain non-cheaters, then that means they’ll have to get a “divorce” from the cheaters.
    8. (The end result is lots of dead people.)

    Any issues with this analysis?

    -An An-Cap who didn’t vote for any R or D

  14. Ken Shultz
    December.15.2020 at 3:36 pm

    “Mitch McConnell and Several Other GOP Senators Finally Acknowledge Biden’s Victory”

    I’m hoping this means that Sullum, and others here at Reason, will rediscover the issues again–instead of flogging this dead parrot.

    By the way, for some reason, a lot Reason regulars don’t seem to know the first thing about where Biden stands on . . . pretty much anything. The other day, I posted some quotes from Biden’s own website(s), and it seemed to be the first time some of them had ever heard about some of Biden’s biggest policies! They couldn’t believe it.

    You know, Biden’s first 100 days in office starts in less than a month. You might want to start covering the issues already.
    Some of his promises require legislation, but Biden is promising to do a lot by executive orders, too. Once they’re implemented, it’ll be too late.

    . . . not that you probably care about that. If you cared enough about preventing Biden’s awful policies, you’d have voted for Trump.

Please to post comments