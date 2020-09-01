Coronavirus

Philadelphia Ordered Restaurants Closed. Then the City's Mayor Went Out To Eat in Maryland.

Public officials are routinely undermining the legitimacy of coronavirus countermeasures by ignoring their own (often arbitrary) rules.

|

sipaphotosten914466
(Chan Long Hei / SOPA Images/Sipa/Newscom)

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney publicly apologized on Monday after he was busted for sneaking across the border to enjoy a meal at a Maryland restaurant over the weekend.

Restaurants and bars in Maryland are allowed to offer limited indoor dining—capacity is capped at 25 percent of what would normally be allowed in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Establishments elsewhere in Pennsylvania are operating under similar restrictions as well. But in Philadelphia, indoor dining is still fully forbidden under restrictions imposed by the city government—the one that Kenney runs. The city's ban on indoor dining, which was extended in late July amid fears of a "second wave" of COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia, is scheduled to be lifted on September 8.

But Kenney apparently couldn't wait that long. A sharp-eyed restaurant-goer caught Kenney dining indoors in Maryland on Sunday. The photo quickly went viral, and Kenney's office confirmed to a local TV station that the mayor had gone south of the border to visit "a restaurant owned by a friend."

On Monday, Kenney issued a more substantial apology via his Twitter account. "I felt the risk was low because the county I visited has had fewer than 800 COVID-19 cases, compared to over 33,000 cases in Philadelphia," he wrote. "Restaurant owners are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. I'm sorry if my decision hurt those who've worked to keep their businesses going under difficult circumstances."

Kenney is right to point out that the coronavirus risk is not the same everywhere at all times, and it certainly makes sense for different jurisdictions to adopt policies that reflect that. But his do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do approach to COVID-19 undermines the legitimacy of the harsh restrictions Philadelphia has imposed on its own restaurant industry and demonstrates a callous disregard for how those policies have impacted the city's residents and businesses. Kenney can drive across the border to Maryland easily, but a Philly bar can't pick up and move to Delaware to escape the city's lockdowns.

If nothing else, Philadelphia's ban on indoor dining certainly fails what I'd call the Burgermeister Meisterburger Yo-Yo Test—a reference, of course, to a memorable scene in the most libertarian Christmas movie ever made. The test is a simple one: If a public official can't avoid breaking his or her own laws—even, as in Kenney's case, the spirit of the law—then they're probably bad laws.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has created fertile ground for arbitrary and meaningless restrictions on economic activity. Worse, it's not clear that lockdowns have helped curb the spread of the virus. As Reason's Jacob Sullum noted last week, both Arizona and Georgia have seen COVID-19 cases decline by roughly the same degree in recent weeks despite adopting far different strategies in July—Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered gyms, bars, movie theaters, and water parks to close and imposed strict limitations on restaurants, while Georgia mostly allowed people to decide for themselves whether it was safe to go out.

The pandemic has also created an opportunity for public officials to meddle in even sillier ways, like when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, told bars they couldn't serve alcohol without also selling food—and then tried to regulate what types of food actually counted as, well, food. He's also threatened to ban not only indoor dining but also outdoor dining in New York state, which would likely condemn thousands of restaurants to failure. There is no clear public health benefit to any of that.

Bars and restaurants were always going to have a hard time surviving the pandemic as more people voluntarily socially distanced and cut back on their spending in the wake of an economic downturn; public officials should avoid making the crisis worse with arbitrary rules. And if you can't resist playing with a yo-yo, maybe don't make it illegal for your constituents to do the same.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Fats of Fury
    September.1.2020 at 1:29 pm

    Did he have a soda pop with his meal?

    1. jasika
      September.1.2020 at 1:32 pm

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      September.1.2020 at 1:54 pm

      He was in Maryland, so maybe. He couldn’t afford to have a soda in Philly.

    3. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      September.1.2020 at 2:11 pm

      What the hell is a soda pop?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        September.1.2020 at 2:15 pm

        It’s what people in New York and Bawston call soda.

  2. Don't look at me!
    September.1.2020 at 1:30 pm

    Got a nice window seat too.

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      September.1.2020 at 1:44 pm

      I’m sure he managed to slip in a “do you know who I am?” to the hostess to ensure he got a good table.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    September.1.2020 at 1:31 pm

    We are expected to obey arbitrary total economic control while wearing masks that hide our individual identities and thinking of each other as deadly disease risk cause we’re all so dumb.

    Obey the state without question and think of other individuals as an interchangeable, indistinguishable, amorphous blob of stupidity and threats.

    Welcome to Socialist Utopia.

  4. jasika
    September.1.2020 at 1:33 pm

  5. Longtobefree
    September.1.2020 at 1:35 pm

    Typical Eric; leave out the most significant fact.
    This lying weasel is a democrat.
    The party that wants to rule every aspect of our lives while having a free pass on anything they do. The party that want to destroy every individual freedom, and force all individual businessmen into an employee status, with strong nudging into union servitude.

  6. Dillinger
    September.1.2020 at 1:41 pm

    Ruling Class sucks.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    September.1.2020 at 1:51 pm

    BREAKING NEWS: FILTHACRAPIA ELECTS A-HOLE AS MAYOR

  8. Unicorn Abattoir
    September.1.2020 at 2:00 pm

    “I felt the risk was low because as a leftist politician, I am above the people’s laws the county I visited has had fewer than 800 COVID-19 cases, compared to over 33,000 cases in Philadelphia,

  9. Ken Shultz
    September.1.2020 at 2:00 pm

    I don’t see hypocrisy as undermining the credibility of lockdowns anywhere near as much as the facts–and let’s review the facts:

    1) The unemployment rates for July of 2020:

    The unemployment rate in New York is 15.9%
    The unemployment rate in California is 13.9%.

    They had mandatory lockdowns in both states.

    The unemployment rate for July of 2020 in Utah is 4.5%.

    They had no mandatory lockdown in Utah.

    2) Urbanization.

    New York has an urbanization rate of 87.9%
    California has an urbanization rate of 95.0%

    Utah has an urbanization rate of 90.6%.

    So, if we’re looking at Utah and think it has a lower infection rate because Utah’s population is more rural, that doesn’t really hold up. Utah is near the median between New York and California in terms of urbanization.

    3) Infection rates

    New York has had 1,799 cases per 100,000 people.
    California has had 1,780 cases per 100,000 people.

    Utah has had 1,670 cases per 100,000 people.

    That’s from the CDC

    https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases

    Despite not having any mandatory lockdown, Utah has fewer cases per 100,000 people than New York or California–both of which implemented mandatory lockdowns early, made them harsh, and made them last for a long time.

    So what did New York’s and California’s mandatory lockdowns get them other than an unemployment rate that’s about three times the size of Utah’s?

    The hypocrisy of politicians is the last reason to oppose mandatory lockdowns. The assumption that sacrificing the economy is worth it if it means keeping the infection rate down doesn’t appear to have any factual basis. Even if the mayor of Philadelphia weren’t a hypocrite, the numbers speak against locking the economy down.

    1. Ken Shultz
      September.1.2020 at 2:01 pm

      Urbanization rates:

      https://www.icip.iastate.edu/tables/population/urban-pct-states

      Somebody please show me where I’m wrong.

    2. I, Woodchipper
      September.1.2020 at 2:06 pm

      They had no mandatory lockdown in Utah.

      I don’t believe this is accurate. They shut down all the schools and closed all indoor restaurants. The Mormon church (half the state) closed all their services and their buildings for ANY use.

      1. Ken Shultz
        September.1.2020 at 2:26 pm

        Doing some hunting, it appears that there was no state wide mandatory lock down in Utah.

        Utah appears to have allowed their counties to put lockdowns in place, and some of them chose to do so. According to this website, Salt Lake County (which comprises the Salt Lake City metropolitan area) had a mandatory lockdown between March 30 and April 13–for two weeks.

        https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/here-are-stay-home-orders-across-country-n1168736

        That is nothing compared to what they did in California and New York. I maintain that the primary cause of the difference in huge rates of unemployment remains the severity and length of the lockdowns–and that the lack of a significant difference in their infection rates is despite the lockdowns.

        If schools, churches, and restaurants electively chose to close themselves in Utah, that’s hardly an argument against lockdowns. The fact that people are free to close themselves down regardless of whether the government forces them to close is an argument against lockdowns.

    3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.1.2020 at 2:24 pm

      “Utah is near the median between New York and California in terms of urbanization.”

      Someone who uses “median” with two figures is probably trying to look smarter than the average statistician.

  10. I, Woodchipper
    September.1.2020 at 2:05 pm

    Pitchforks and torches. Run them all out of town, every single elected official.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      September.1.2020 at 2:18 pm

      Take all the politicians, drop them on an island, and let them build their utopia of regulations.

      They’ll all starve to death before the Life Sustaining Nourishment Acquisition bill makes it out of committee.

  11. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
    September.1.2020 at 2:12 pm

    Christ, what an asshole.

  12. 1002
    September.1.2020 at 2:25 pm

