Brickbat: I'm Going to Make Them an Offer They Can't Refuse

The New York City Hospitality Alliance, which represents the city's restaurants, said it might go to court if the state continues to keep restaurants closed to inside dining to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. But hours after the NYCHA spoke of the possibility of legal action, Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened to end outside dining as well, saying the city's bars and restaurants haven't done as good a job as those in other parts of the state in enforcing mask mandates and social distancing. The NYCHA says thousands of restaurants will be forced to close if the restrictions aren't eased.