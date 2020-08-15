Coronavirus

Letting Restaurants Sell To-Go Drinks but Only With a Food Order Is a Good Idea Wrapped in a Dumb One

Where are calorie-counting scolds when you need them?

Cuomo
The food has to be at least this big.

Restaurants, breweries, bars, and other places where Americans used to drink alcohol before the COVID-19 pandemic are struggling to survive. Many have closed. Many others remain open but won't make it.

Thankfully, many states around the country have relaxed rules for selling alcohol in order to help an industry that's been decimated by falling demand and mandatory closures and other restrictions spurred by the pandemic.

Lawmakers in many states have thrown something of a lifeline to these businesses by granting them the freedom to sell alcohol beverages to go. For example, as I reported last month, at least 30 states had changed rules to allow to-go alcohol sales by bars and restaurants temporarily during the pandemic.

Since then, Massachusetts has also joined the party. But the conditions attached to that state's relaxation of its rules, in many cases, seem to defeat the purpose of the bill. One key problem: the rule change requires to-go drinks to be offered only by restaurants (or bars with a foodservice license), and requires that any to-go order be paired with a food order—whether a consumer wants food or not.

Other weird and irritating conditions apply in Massachusetts, too. For example, the new rules cap drinks at two per entrée, imposes drink volume and booze-to-non-booze ratio restrictions, and requires any drinks to be provided in sealed containers. The rules also require any drinks to be served no later than midnight, and mandates any drinks sold to a consumer "to go in the trunk" of any car.

While it's fair to ask whether Massachusetts has imposed so many bizarre and idiotic conditions on to-go sales that the new rules have swallowed the purported exception, it's also the case that the food requirement Massachusetts has adopted for to-go drink orders—no food, no drink—is increasingly common around the country.

Rules in place since March in New York State allow to-go drink sales. Just as in Massachusetts, though, to-go drinks may only be sold with food.

One New York bar owner said the food requirement "will definitely hurt his bottom line because it requires people to purchase things they might not want, which may make them leave instead of order."

It probably comes as no surprise, then, that some bars that sneer at the foodservice requirement have attempted to work around the rule. Last month, an Upstate bar owner added a $1 order of chips and salsa to his menu "so customers would have a cheap food option if they just wanted a drink." The bar's menu dubbed the chips-and-salsa order "Cuomo chips," a sneering nod to New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo, for the "unexpected hurdle" the governor had placed in the bar's path.

When Gov. Cuomo learned he'd been so honored, he allegedly smiled. Then he said Cuomo chips "do not suffice in the existing law as a bar serving food," which is apparently governorspeak for that's not what I meant.

Other states also require food to be sold alongside takeaway drinks. A proposed Maine law says to-go alcohol sales "must be accompanied by a food order." In a nod to the Cuomo chips controversy, the bill directs the state ABC bureau to determine "the type of food order that must accompany a take-out" order.

And here I thought there was an obesity problem. These rules are forcing Americans to consume empty calories they don't want. Where are all the public-health scolds when you need them?

States should be doing everything they can to ensure businesses can survive right now. Offering an oar to bars and restaurants is great, but not when it requires them to paddle and play a trumpet at the same time. 

Baylen Linnekin is a food lawyer, scholar, and adjunct law professor, as well as the author of Biting the Hands That Feed Us: How Fewer, Smarter Laws Would Make Our Food System More Sustainable (Island Press 2016).

  1. Ella Nora
    August.15.2020 at 8:35 am

  2. Longtobefree
    August.15.2020 at 8:44 am

    First choice, recall elections
    Second choice, sell the food at cost, and allow the customers to donate it on the spot to feed the homeless, (but held for later, for one time collection by the charity) and the bar takes a charitable deduction.
    Third choice, revolution; the cops have been defunded anyway, so no worries there. Just carry BLM signs as you storm the city council.

  3. Jerry B.
    August.15.2020 at 9:06 am

    Pandemic Hero Cuomo strikes again. Will he let you send the food you have to buy to the nursing homes he required to take covid-positive patients?

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      August.15.2020 at 9:25 am

      Will he allow you to shop and eat without inventing shitty arbitrary rules to satisfy his mid-wit narcissism?

      This guy is really dumb. I mean….fucken dumb if this is what he comes up with. And he’s not alone. The pandemic flushed out the gunk like a plunger liberating a toilet bowl filled with ‘flushable’ wipes and shit.

      That’s how I low I think of public officials. It’s one thing to not be sure what’s going on – and even to have the courage to admit it – but quite another to pretend you know and covering it with impractical measures that make no sense.

  4. Nail
    August.15.2020 at 9:18 am

    While it’s fair to ask whether Massachusetts has imposed so many bizarre and idiotic conditions

    it’s Mass, what do you expect … bizarre and idiotic conditions is the state motto.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      August.15.2020 at 9:29 am

      Going back to the Bay Colony founding. If you want to learn about some truly freakish treatment of humans, read about those Puritans.

  5. Rufus The Monocled
    August.15.2020 at 9:22 am

    ‘It’s not what I meant’ because no one understands retard.

    It’s MIND BOGGLING how supremely arrogant these stupendously stupid politicians are to think they can micro-manage to this obscene level.

    For a disease we actually know less about than we think it seems. The fog of this pandemic is really bizarre.

  6. Bubba Jones
    August.15.2020 at 9:33 am

    Anyone who has spent 10 minutes on Facebook must realize that people are fools. Electing them to state office doesn’t make them any smarter.

  7. Ella Nora
    August.15.2020 at 9:33 am

  8. Earth Skeptic
    August.15.2020 at 9:38 am

    Somewhere buried in this food vs. drink debate is a distorted reality about the restaurant industry: that the economics of alcohol is very different than food.

    How many times have we heard from owners and managers about how much of their profit margin comes from drinks? And how many of us can see the measurable evidence, comparing the cost of a bottle of wine at the corner store (at retail price) to the same bottle on the restaurant wine list (most likely bought at a wholesale price)?

    I do not mind paying for good food, especially since I would struggle to match the quality of most decent chefs, and never come close to the food prepared by the best (and forget about offering a variety to a dinner party group). But I can open the same exact bottle of wine, pour the same exact beer, and even mix the same exact cocktail.

    So fuck Cuomo, but also fuck the restaurant and bar owners who seek to maintain the same fetish about alcohol.

Please to post comments