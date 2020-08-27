George Floyd

Bourgeois Libertarianism Can Save America

Reliance on persuasion, freedom, property, and markets might deliver both peace and justice where "No Justice, No Peace" has so far failed.

|

zumaamericastwentyeight307803
(Chris Juhn/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

As various American cities descend into weeks or even monthslong street disorder, launched by anger and anguish over police brutality, standard American political ideas and groups seem equally powerless to preserve the domestic tranquility for which Americans theoretically give over large chunks of our fortunes and our choices to government. Many of these protests have evolved into generalized orgies of destruction and even arson, which is the most fiendishly destructive thing the average person can do in dense cities and which has been done with careless glee dozens of times.

In the places Americans gather to publicly reason with each other via awkward two-sentence chunks and snide insults, a disturbingly large number of people are insisting we recapitulate the stark choices that Germany seemed to offer its citizens a century ago between the world wars: a controlling, decadent left out to destroy private property, and a right that embraces a harsh, violent authoritarianism suspicious of outsiders of all stripes. 

Both sides' appeal is energized by the existence of the other, and both seem so obviously intolerably evil to each other that they agree on one thing: that no moral or prudential choice exists other than to join one of those two sides and come out swinging. 

The blood on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin (Kenosha, Wisconsin!) this week is a small preview of where that path leads.  

Traditional American libertarianism, to the extent either side acknowledges its existence, is seen by both leftists and rightists as either supporting the Evil Side or, at best, a pusillanimous, pie-in-the-sky distraction from the necessary business of seizing state power to crush the enemy.

But that old school, non-revolutionary, bourgeois American libertarianism, if actually embraced by most Americans, remains the only peaceful way out.

That it's a mistake—both morally wrong and likely ineffective—to use government force to solve most social problems is one of libertarianism's staid tenets. As the past months should have made evident, police power in the conventional sense can't keep cities secure if even a small number of people are unwilling to live and let live. State power simply cannot rule a people if even a small, energized minority refuses to let it. If you actually care about a functioning civilization, it is never enough to have the state controlled by the "right side." 

What makes civilization work, when it does, is people roughly hewing to libertarian principles, which, fortunately for Western civilization, most people do even when they are not being governed in a libertarian manner. 

What makes civilizations collapse, as we are now seeing, is people relentlessly seeking state or state-like solutions to their perceived grievances, particularly the kind that threaten your fellow citizens' liberty to live, think, express, work, save, and do business in peace, even if you have a good reason to be angry and feel a burning, even justified, need to see things change. 

To begin at the root of the current unrest, a more libertarian world would not have a police force engaged in continual series of overaggressive assaults on citizens, whether or not suspected of crimes. We suffer that now because police, as representatives of the state, are not subject to the same discipline for their crimes that most citizens are. 

At that same time, a more thoroughly libertarian world would not see certain tactics pursued by some on the progressive left who agree with the libertarian goal of reducing police's unjust spasms of "authority." For instance, that world would not have angry mobs insisting threateningly that random fellow citizens join them in some public expression of political piety, however noble the cause. It would also lack roving mobs setting fire to buildings and breaking windows. 

Those actions, unchecked and continual, tear at the roots of civilization that have made us as wealthy as we are—the relatively free and unmolested ability of people to possess wealth and space and use it to offer goods and services to others for a price. 

American movement libertarianism was revolutionary—but only intellectually so. Most American libertarians, even in the face of continual obscene injustices on the part of the state, never figured that reducing the civic order to a violent battlefield was the just or prudent response, especially in a world where most fellow citizens didn't want libertarian governance. The mission has always been selling people on the idea that they would benefit from more libertarian governance.

Thus, the notion of "no justice, no peace" that animates both angry anti-police-brutality progressives and major aspects of historic American foreign policy doesn't quite ring true for most American libertarians. Another country's criminality has often been insufficient to convince many libertarians that the mass life and property destruction of war were justified. Likewise, even though they are inspired by justified anger at recalcitrant and evil government policy, the weeks of property destruction and occasional attacks on bystanders are perhaps not the just or effective response.

Libertarians have a narrow sense of when and how force can be justly brought to bear to right wrongs. When it comes to either overseas war or domestic battles to change government policy or public attitudes, most libertarians can't agree that the lives and property of those innocent of committing the crime should suffer, especially when the connection between the violence or destruction and righting all relevant wrongs is tentative and uncertain.

The standard American libertarian has been traditionally and boringly bourgeois. Many think that while preserving life is indeed a higher priority than preserving property, property's vital role in human flourishing and happiness both individually and socially means that one cannot blithely treat it as sacrificeable to make some point about how angry you are or to pursue a vaguely seen path to "justice" for others.

The fanaticism of seeking to bloodily right all the world's wrongs, then, was never really the libertarian thing. The love of peace and prosperity that motivates libertarians to embrace liberty inclined them to think that truly effective and secure social change came not from violence, chaos, and force, but from treating fellow human minds and bodies with respect, as ends not means, and attempting to persuade them that libertarian ideas ought to shape human social life. 

The fanatical pursuit of "no justice, no peace" makes any reasonable civic life impossible. In a polity where agreement from a critical mass of your fellow citizens is necessary, certain sacrifices of peace in pursuit of justice will likely damage your chances of getting the kind of justice you say you want.

Such possibly counterproductive sacrifices include large scale denials of the right to use public streets unmolested and the idea that the livelihoods and savings of people with no direct connection to the wrongs can be justly ruined, most especially given what we know about how weeks or months of urban violence destroy prosperity for decades 

Those craving hope for America's near future might take small comfort in the fact that, as newsmaking as they rightly are, as fascinatingly grim as they are to discuss, as much as they dramatize in a colorfully violent way real fault lines in the beliefs and hopes of America writ large, the number of people so far fighting in the streets, breaking windows, and setting fires is very, very tiny in comparison to the vast number of Americans who do in fact, consciously or unconsciously, live their lives according to the tenets of bourgeois libertarianism.

That is the lived philosophy of the peaceful enjoyment of life and property, mostly minding one's own business, living and letting live, not enforcing orthodoxies of thought and expression no matter how good the cause, or treating other people's lives and property as sacrificable for a political goal. We are seeing that even a small number of people choosing to not live in accordance with those libertarian principles creates civic spaces in which no one can thrive—not even, in the long run, the people choosing to create chaos in the name of justice.

NEXT: Chicago Police Sued Again For Botched Raid, Pointing Guns At Grandma and Child

Brian Doherty is a senior editor at Reason and author of Ron Paul's Revolution: The Man and the Movement He Inspired (Broadside Books).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.27.2020 at 2:02 pm

    The blood on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin

    It’s up to my ankles.

    1. Square = Circle
      August.27.2020 at 2:58 pm

      The blood on the streets, it’s up to my knees.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.27.2020 at 3:01 pm

      All the way in New Jersey? Are you sure that’s not tanning lotion and hair product, mixed with some industrial sludge?

  2. IceTrey
    August.27.2020 at 2:08 pm

    A more libertarian world wouldn’t have drug prohibition which is what causes the majority of police violence.

    1. Sidd Finch v2.01
      August.27.2020 at 2:12 pm

      Do you have a source for that? I’ve heard that about half starts with DV calls.

    2. Lord of Strazele
      August.27.2020 at 2:21 pm

      No doubt. But we also have to keep certain personality/character types away from law enforcement.

    3. Just Say'n
      August.27.2020 at 3:04 pm

      But there would be cops enforcing bathroom policy, cake baking, and nuns buying birth control. So how do you square that?

      1. Just Say'n
        August.27.2020 at 3:06 pm

        Every government policy is enforced by men with guns, there’s no way around that no matter what amount of mental gymnastics you perform

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    August.27.2020 at 2:10 pm

    I agree that libertariansim could solve a lot of problems, but it would only do so if people could not fall back on siccing Big Brother on their perceived enemies.

    I believe what went wrong in the Kenosha shooting was the cop pulling his gun too soon; now his hand had a tool ready to use, a problem in itself, but it also meant he had one less hand for other uses.

    Same thing with SWAT teams in general. You got these highly trained fast operators sitting around in patrol cars doing mundane cop things, all that training going to waste; so why not use them to serve high velocity warrants on 16 year old car thieves? The tool is at hand; it distracts from the main task, makes it harder to stop and think and use a better tool.

    Government is such a tool. They have become so pervasive in daily life that it is much easier to sic them on your enemies, whether politicial, business, or imaginary.

    Libertarianism’s big win is removing that tool, making people stop and think on how to solve problems themselves, or realizing that not all problems need immediate addressing, or even recognizing opportunities where government-thinking only see problems.

    And that means libertarianism will never be implemented when there is this much government already at hand, where the only real question is who controls it, not whether it should exist.

    1. inoyu
      August.27.2020 at 2:44 pm

      In most cases, the police were responding to domestic violence calls for help. In the 1970s many such calls were taken by squad cars NHI. NHI meant No Humans Involved, go slow or no show. That was racist.

      1. Gray_Jay
        August.27.2020 at 2:59 pm

        +1 “Self-cleaning oven”

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      August.27.2020 at 3:00 pm

      This is a reasonable and thoughtful comment. I have reported it as SPAM.

  4. Sidd Finch v2.01
    August.27.2020 at 2:11 pm

    Who sent the memo?

    1. ravenshrike
      August.27.2020 at 2:23 pm

      Dunno, but Don Lemon was stupid enough to explicitly state publicly why the memo went out. Not because people are dying, not because hindres of millions of dollars worth of property has been destroyed, not because hundreds to thousands of small businesses have been destroyed, but because the poll numbers for Trump are going up.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.27.2020 at 2:14 pm

    “No Justice, No Peace” has so far failed.

    Based on all the factors, players, participants and history of the phrase, it can be generally understood that “justice” is defined within the framework of “equity”. Equity is an impossible standard, unachievable and ultimately dangerous to even attempt to pursue. So when someone says “give me something that’s impossible, unachievable and dangerous to society, or you’ll get no peace”, I try not to expose my back to them.

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.27.2020 at 2:22 pm

    O/T – Pelosi says there shouldn’t be any debates between Biden and Trump

    “Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday she doesn’t think there should be any presidential debates ahead of the November election, arguing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shouldn’t “legitimize” a discussion with President Trump.”

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      August.27.2020 at 2:27 pm

      At this point, Biden should probably avoid legitimizing a “discussion with a kitchen faucet”.

    2. Lord of Strazele
      August.27.2020 at 2:30 pm

      It’s a legit perspective. Not going to happen but worth mentioning. The “debates” are crap anyway.

      1. Agammamon
        August.27.2020 at 2:59 pm

        So why would he avoid a debate where he could showcase that personality right alongside Trump. Sort of how Clinton was able to show everyone how warm, human, and tolerant she was through her debate performance?

    3. Moonrocks
      August.27.2020 at 2:40 pm

      Really? That’s a relief, because Biden’s keynote speech at the DNC was so wonderfully delivered that I was worried he’d rhetorically curbstomp Trump in a debate.

    4. Illocust
      August.27.2020 at 2:54 pm

      Damn, shit like this makes me start to really believe Biden may be in a pretty shitty state. I’ve mostly just been supporting the meme to piss off his supporters.

  7. ALEXA_BLISS
    August.27.2020 at 2:22 pm

    ●▬▬▬▬PART TIME JOBS▬▬▬▬▬●my co-employee’s ex-wife makes seventy one dollars every hour at the pc. she’s been unemployed for 4 months.. remaining month her take a look at became $13213 operating on the laptop for four hours each day.. take a look at. …USA JOBES
    .

  8. Nemo Aequalis
    August.27.2020 at 2:29 pm

    But that old school, non-revolutionary, bourgeois American libertarianism, if actually embraced by most Americans, remains the only peaceful way out.

    If there was actually any chance we could be left alone to be old school, non-revolutionary, bourgeois American libertarians, you might have a point. Given that in our current environment, old school, non-revolutionary, bourgeois American libertarianism amounts to unilateral disarmament, I’m calling bullshit.

  9. Quo Usque Tandem
    August.27.2020 at 2:33 pm

    “What makes civilizations collapse, as we are now seeing, is people relentlessly seeking state or state-like solutions to their perceived grievances, particularly the kind that threaten your fellow citizens’ liberty to live, think, express, work, save, and do business in peace, even if you have a good reason to be angry and feel a burning, even justified, need to see things change.”

    Well now that sounds real nice. But as is often the case with such “nice” messages, the audience that most needs to hear it will not:

    “Nah.

    I’m not going to call for peace.
    We’ve tried peace.
    For years.

    Y’all don’t understand that language.

    We are calling for a complete
    dismantling of American policing.

    It’s NOT broken.
    It was built to work this way.

    And mayhem is the consequence.
    You earned it.”

    Shaun King
    August 24, 2020

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.27.2020 at 2:36 pm

    Relevant.

  11. NOYB2
    August.27.2020 at 2:39 pm

    Bourgeois Libertarianism Can Save America Reliance on persuasion, freedom, property, and markets might deliver both peace and justice where “No Justice, No Peace” has so far failed.

    Bourgeois libertarianism (formerly known as liberalism) is what has given us the mess we’re in. That is, when the bourgeoisie adopts liberal/libertarian ideas in a democracy, they do so highly selectively, and in a self-serving, unprincipled, corrupt way. That is, the support libertarian policies that serve their interests while being unwilling to support libertarian policies that are inconvenient or costly for them.

    In the end, “bourgeois libertarians” are just a bunch of useful idiots for socialists, driving a free society off the cliff.

  12. Illocust
    August.27.2020 at 2:51 pm

    Now say it with me. A libertarian government would throw every single person that burned down a building, stole someone else’s property, or assaulted another person for disagreeing with or just being in the wrong place at the wrong time in jail. A libertarian government would have cracked down on the riots that Reason supported right up until someone they knew actually went down there and took a look around. That or a libertarian government would have given an attaboy to the Kenosha Kid and anyone that followed in his footsteps as they enforced the NAP.

    If you want to know why libertarian ideals aren’t catching on, look at the articles Reason has written recently, and ask yourself if they are willing to call the riots completely unjustifiable. If you can’t say that the rioters are completely unjustified in attacking innocent bystanders then your not really a libertarian.

Please to post comments