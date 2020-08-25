Activism

'Silence Is Violence': D.C. Black Lives Matter Protesters Adopt Strategy of Intimidating Random White People

Evergreen College, but everywhere

|

Screen Shot 2020-08-25 at 5.38.26 PM
(Screenshot via Twitter)

Following yet another horrific and unjust police shooting of a black man—this time the victim is 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin—protesters have again taken to the streets.

In D.C., these protests took the form of bands of Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists roaming the streets and harassing random white people seated outdoors at restaurants. Videos of several of the encounters appeared all over social media on Tuesday. These are short clips, and it's not possible to say for certain what happened immediately before and after the recordings. Context often matters in viral videos.

But by reviewing all the videos, and eyewitness testimony, it's possible to arrive at a general understanding of what was going on, and it's not good. Chanting "silence is violence," the protesters demanded that people they encountered in the street, as well as the patrons of various restaurants, raise their hands to indicate solidarity with the goals of BLM. Many complied, but some did not. One white woman who declined to raise her hand became surrounded by protesters, most of whom were also white. These protesters hovered over her and even got in her face, as evidenced by the video:

Other videos also show direct, face-to-face confrontations between protesters and random white people.

This is the Evergreen College model of social justice deployed off-campus. Readers may recall the infamous 2017 episode involving a progressive professor who was forced to leave campus after drawing the ire of activist students. These students then essentially physically cornered the president of the college and refused to let him leave a meeting until he accepted their demands. In 2020, these theatrics are by no means confined to a college campus: Last night, activists walked the streets trying to bully people into submission. It's a poorly considered tactic almost perfectly calibrated to breed resentment toward the very cause it purports to serve: racial justice.

It's also wrong on its own terms. The U.S. is still in the throes of a deadly pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 170,000 people. In situations where a lot of people are shouting in each other's faces, the virus is likely to spread more easily. Policymakers, health officials, and the media are keen to remind everyone of this when the topic of discussion is school re-openings, social gatherings, and even funerals. The protesters, though, have often enjoyed an exemption from social distance shaming.

Two years ago, there was a debate about whether restaurants were morally justified in asking Trump administration officials to leave their establishments. It's a distressing sign of the times that such an act of public confrontation looks positively tame compared with what D.C. BLM activists did yesterday. A movement that deploys large crowds to confront, intimidate, and provoke random small businesses and their customers will quickly and rightly find itself demonized by the public.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.25.2020 at 6:00 pm

    This is an effective strategy to get people on board. Keep doing it.

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      August.25.2020 at 6:28 pm

      Something tells me they really are that stupid.

      1. Brandybuck
        August.25.2020 at 6:36 pm

        They probably do indeed believe that raising a fist helps Blacks.

        If there’s one thing that constant about humanity, it’s the belief that cheap symbolism is meaningful.

        p.s. I was going to say a constant of the Left, but the Right engages in its own silly symbolism.

        1. Mother's lament
          August.25.2020 at 6:52 pm

          “They probably do indeed believe that raising a fist helps Blacks”

          They don’t give a shit about blacks.
          Being part of a gang and feeling like they have total power and control over their victims is what they’re getting off on.
          Having control over others is the whole point of progressivism, they always devolve into this in the end.

  2. SQRLSY One
    August.25.2020 at 6:03 pm

    “You’re with us or you’re against us.”

    And then DEMAND a demonstration of loyalty!

    A quick way to make enemies instead of friends!

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.25.2020 at 6:04 pm

    Following yet another horrific and unjust police shooting of a black man

    FYI, I agree that from the video it looks unjust. But if we’re doing journalisming, do we throw out that it was ‘unjust’ as a statement of fact? Horrific, yes. No argument there, because it looked horrific. But ‘unjust’ is a statement based on the legitimacy of the shooting given the facts on the ground, usually following a detailed investigation.

    For example, I haven’t read any of the detailed stories on the shooting, beyond seeing the video (from one angle only– my understanding is there is video from multiple angles), and I am still assuming that Blake was not yanking a firearm from the center console of his vehicle. Has any of that information come out yet?

    1. Paulpemb
      August.25.2020 at 6:13 pm

      It’s hilarious that right after he says that, he says this: “Context often matters in viral videos.”

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        August.25.2020 at 6:37 pm

        I did some googling, and while details are scant, I haven’t seen any evidence there was a firearm. The cop was apparently yelling “drop the knife”, but I’m sad to say that many cops are fucksticks and will yell shit like that to give them cover in an investigation (stop resisting!).

        I’m not trying to slag on Robby here, because this may very well turn out to be an unjust shooting. But we’re still in that ‘under investigation’ phase and I don’t think anything has been ruled unjust.

    2. Sidd Finch v2.01
      August.25.2020 at 6:25 pm

      But if we’re doing journalisming, do we throw out that it was ‘unjust’ as a statement of fact?

      That’s why journalists who aren’t judgement proof phrase it like “White cop horrifically shoots unarmed black father with assault pistol.”

    3. Moonrocks
      August.25.2020 at 6:44 pm

      From what I understand, it’s wasn’t unjust. The cops were called on the guy, he had at least one arrest warrant already, he was actively resisting arrest, and he appeared to be either escaping or reaching for a weapon against lawful orders from police to stop.

      Horrific, absolutely. Every such shooting is. But this I don’t think qualifies as unjust. We’re heading towards a situation where any use of force by the police is unjust unless there’s ready video evidence of the victim/perpetrator shooting at the cops at exactly the moment he got shot, and even then it would probably be excused as self defense.

      1. Moonrocks
        August.25.2020 at 6:47 pm

        On second thought, I’m jumping the gun by saying this was justified use of force. We should wait for the bodycam footage to be made public. If it isn’t (like in the Floyd case) then I think it’s safe to assume the DA is trying to hide something.

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    August.25.2020 at 6:08 pm

    OK, maybe you could argue interrupting meals isn’t the best tactic. However, I guarantee these protesters agree with us Koch / Reason libertarians on immigration. That automatically makes them better people than any Drumpf supporter.

    #BlackLivesMatter

  5. Lord of Strazele
    August.25.2020 at 6:09 pm

    Hopefully these guys wise up.

  6. DajjaI
    August.25.2020 at 6:19 pm

    It’s tempting to throw a nazi salute in that kind of situation just to give them a sarcastic f-u. Nevertheless, don’t. Assuming you’re not pummeled, the resulting images will be taken out of context and you’ll never live it down.

  7. Dillinger
    August.25.2020 at 6:20 pm

    is violation of NAP to swing my chair @the fatty in the tank top and her Link-obsessed boyfriend if they’re in my face like that?

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      August.25.2020 at 6:33 pm

      No. They initiated aggression by screaming in your face. In most states that’s enough to be considered assault, you’re well within your rights to defend yourself if you believe they are making “true threats.”

  8. Echo Chamber
    August.25.2020 at 6:25 pm

    I wonder if they do that shit in open or concealed carry states too

    1. Number 2
      August.25.2020 at 6:30 pm

      Beat me to it. I was going to ask the same question.

  9. A Thinking Mind
    August.25.2020 at 6:26 pm

    These are violating the rights of business owners to let their patrons enjoy a meal in peace, and violating the right of people to enjoy a meal without being harassed. So what are police doing about this harassment?

    Oh, right. Refusing to arrest them, and for the few who are arrested, the DA will refuse to prosecute. And ENB thinks we’re clutching pearls when we make Mad Max references.

  10. AlbertP
    August.25.2020 at 6:31 pm

    And here I thought that the members of Congress were the stupidest people in DC.

  11. Brandybuck
    August.25.2020 at 6:32 pm

    So bunch of White people harass other White people for not engaging in cheap symbolism aimed at showing they think Black people are socialists? Got it.

  12. ErictheRed
    August.25.2020 at 6:38 pm

    No MOTHERFUCKER!

    Get in my wife’s face like that and yell “silence is violence” and you will learn real fucking fast what violence is.

  13. Art Kumquat
    August.25.2020 at 6:42 pm

    Likely to get shot. Or severely beaten down.

    Notice they only try this shit where gun ownership is low or democrats are in charge.

  14. Moonrocks
    August.25.2020 at 6:49 pm

    Are they still peacefully protesting if they’re intimidating random people?

  15. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.25.2020 at 6:49 pm

    This behavior will continue until the moment that one of these “activists” get a bullet in the head from their intended target.

  16. Gaear Grimsrud
    August.25.2020 at 6:51 pm

    Total assholes.

  17. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.25.2020 at 6:54 pm

    the protesters demanded that people they encountered in the street, as well as the patrons of various restaurants, raise their hands to indicate solidarity with the goals of BLM.

    You better make your face up with your favorite disguise
    With your button down lips and your roller blind eyes
    With your empty smile and your hungry heart
    Feel the bile rising from your guilty past…

