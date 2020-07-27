Protests

The Feds Are Still the Jackbooted Thugs We Were Warned About

Government agents brutalizing people are in the wrong, whether or not we sympathize with those on the receiving end.

(Nathan Howard/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Federal law-enforcement agents brutally enforcing the government's will against a segment of the population on the outs with the current administration are "jack-booted government thugs," the National Rifle Association (NRA) charged in communications with its membership. Questioned by the press, the gun-rights group's Wayne LaPierre defended the heated words, saying "they are a pretty close description of what's happening in the real world."

But that was in 1995, and the federal agents in question were (very much still) out-of-control agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Now booted-and-helmeted Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents battle protesters in Portland over the protests of local officials, adding fuel to the fire of violent demonstrations there and in a growing number of other cities. Yet the NRA and other past critics of federal overreach are silent.

The NRA's tough 1995 language came at a time of increasing government restrictions on self-defense rights, including the 1994 "assault weapons" ban. Gun opponents pushed hard at the state and federal level to limit the types of firearms that Americans could own.

Enforcement of restrictive laws brought complaints about the government's methods. As early as 1982, even before federal misconduct at Ruby Ridge and Waco, a report by the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution concluded that "enforcement tactics made possible by current federal firearms laws are constitutionally, legally, and practically reprehensible."

That was the climate in which the NRA wrote in a fund-raising letter that "not too long ago, it was unthinkable for federal agents wearing Nazi bucket helmets and black storm trooper uniforms to attack law-abiding citizens."

Twenty-five years later, "heavily armed men in camouflage fatigues advanc[ed] in a skirmish line along downtown Portland's Main Street at 2 a.m., firing tear gas at fleeing crowds," The Oregonian reports. "Federal officers clearing out nearby Lownsdale Square, yanking shields from some people and striking others with batons. Uniformed government agents pulling at least two people into unmarked vans off city streets for questioning."

Federal agents still target Americans, but now it's Homeland Security instead of ATF, and they're after protesters supporting Black Lives Matter and police reform instead of gun owners and antigovernment activists. And that makes all the difference, unfortunately.

"Where is the NRA?" critics ask. It's a valid question—one I posed to the organization. I received no reply.

More responsive was a representative of the Arizona Citizens Defense League (AZCDL), a grassroots gun-rights organization in the Copper State (full disclosure: I'm a member).

"While the AZCDL does not endorse the federal government parachuting into local jurisdictions, that said, if the local jurisdiction is malfeasant in protecting federal property, the federal government has a duty to act," media coordinator Charles Heller told me.

Fair enough so far as it goes—the federal government does have the responsibility to protect its property. But while much of the increasingly violent street theater in Portland is now focused around federal buildings, that wasn't the case when the feds arrived.

"Weeks of raucous demonstrations had nearly wound down in Portland at the beginning of July. Then President Donald Trump sent in federal forces," notes The Oregonian. "The protests against police violence and systemic racism quickly grew bigger and louder."

Since then, federal agents have often acted "with no city police in view and at least a block away from the federal courthouse that President Donald Trump and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad F. Wolf said they sent 114 federal officers to protect," The Oregonian adds.

Reason's Nancy Rommelman—who got tear-gassed so you don't have to—has documented the action on the ground in Portland. While she points out that the "vast majority of the protesters are peaceful," she makes clear that a subset of them are not.

Now, violent protests—riots—are spreading beyond Portland to other cities. The federal government's minions have successfully provoked a nasty reaction in Seattle, Austin, and elsewhere.

That was true in 1995, too. The NRA got its biggest pushback on criticism of federal agents after the Oklahoma City bombing, which was planned and carried out by extremists outraged over lethal federal abuses at Ruby Ridge and during the Waco siege. Then, as now, brutal federal tactics provoked a violent reaction with which defenders of the federal government tried to associate critics of official misconduct.

That's a shame; if the critics had been taken seriously, we might have avoided more violence and loss of life. That is, correctly calling out "jackbooted thugs" no matter who their targets are could be a good way of trying to head-off a cycle of reactive violence, if the warnings are heeded.

But we live in a time when too many people are concerned about the treatment of their tribe rather than equal protection and decent treatment for everybody. An unfortunate number of gun rights supporters and people on the right who, quite rightly, raged against abusive ATF agents in the past are quiet about or even supportive of federal agents busting the heads of protesters. Maybe they see that as payback for the folks on the left who dismissed criticism of federal agents in the past but are now suffering their own jackbooted-thug moment.

But you can't preserve a free society if support for limited government and civil liberties are situational, depending on who is on the receiving end. If you think it's fine to set enforcers to rousting people if you dislike their causes, you're just weaponizing the law and hoping that your side will, somehow, stay in power indefinitely. That's a no-win tactic.

The NRA and its allies were right 25 years ago when they called out federal "jackbooted thugs." But they need to learn to recognize the same thuggery when it's directed against people they don't like.

By the same token, the folks suffering from the current deployment of jackbooted thuggery should concede that they were wrong in the past when they defended such conduct on behalf of laws that they favored.

And all of us need to recognize that brutal government responses seem very effective at provoking more of the violence they're supposedly intended to subdue. There's a lesson to be learned when, again and again, enforcers sent in to suppress opposition produce more work for themselves and their colleagues.

In the past, now, and in the years to come, jackbooted thugs are in the wrong, whether or not we sympathize with those on the receiving end.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. JohnTheRevelator
    July.27.2020 at 10:24 am

    I’m not sure why you choose to believe the narrative about “mostly peaceful protests.” Multiple police officers have been injured and a few killed, along with a number of protestors and passers-by. There are hundreds to thousands of hours of video online showing what goes on. The local authorities are so corrupt and incompetent that, for example, Seattle tried to order its police to stop using all non-lethal crowd-control weapons (a judge issued an injunction against the law) These kinds of actions, which effectively legalize property crimes, are universal in Democrat-run cities now. If people aren’t secure in their property, then on top of being deprived of a key Constitutional right, they can’t conduct any worthwhile economic activities. The proper comparison is to federal intervention in southern states in the Jim Crow era, when local authorities tolerated lawless violence in the service of a political cause.

    1. Ben of Houston
      July.27.2020 at 10:38 am

      Not to mention the articles on this very site from the past several weeks. Have you read any of Ms. Rommelmann’s posts?

      I don’t like the feds involvement in this. However, claiming that they are somehow out of line for using force against people that have been committing mass arson for months is getting absurd.

      The problem in prior issues is that the Feds fired the first shot, turning standoffs into bloodbaths. However, in this case, people have been getting killed since May.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      July.27.2020 at 10:39 am

      Considering the rioters are calling for open rebellion against the US, it’s the height of autism to be complaining about the use of government force against them.

      A government that won’t actually use force against people calling for its overthrow deserves to go down.

      1. SilentSkies
        July.27.2020 at 11:01 am

        Thats the ultimate failing of pure libertarianism. Letting the perfect be the enemy of the good, failing to pragmatically accept government.

    3. AndyWingall
      July.27.2020 at 10:48 am

      Jim Crow in the south, Democrats responsible then too.

  2. Ben_
    July.27.2020 at 10:28 am

    Maybe, but not because of the lame melodrama about them arresting two guys in Portland and letting them go after 90 minutes.

  3. sarcasmic
    July.27.2020 at 10:30 am

    Haaaaaaaaaa ha ha ha ha!

    Principals, not principles!

    The politics of the people on the receiving end is the only thing that matters!

    These antifa anarchist scum hate America and deserve whatever they get!

    MAGA 2020!

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      July.27.2020 at 10:41 am

      A country must always tolerate people destroying property and calling for open rebellion against it!

      1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
        July.27.2020 at 10:44 am

        To Sarc it does.

      2. sarcasmic
        July.27.2020 at 10:51 am

        Damn straight! Every single protester is an anarchist rebel who should be shot on sight! The police are too lenient! They should be mowing down these anarchists with machine guns, Tiananmen style!

        MAGA 2020!

        1. Mother's lament
          July.27.2020 at 11:05 am

          Sarc’s just butthurt because the Cops are thwarting some of the church burnings.
          That’s practically a violation of the establishment clause in his eyes.

  4. Brian
    July.27.2020 at 10:35 am

    Isn’t the most important question whether or not the feds or the states should be brutalizing people?

  5. Ron
    July.27.2020 at 10:36 am

    let them burn down your favorite barrista palace and see how you feel then and if your still okay with it invite them to your house

  6. Jerry B.
    July.27.2020 at 10:37 am

    Whataboutism? Yep.

  7. Ken Shultz
    July.27.2020 at 10:40 am

    “While the AZCDL does not endorse the federal government parachuting into local jurisdictions, that said, if the local jurisdiction is malfeasant in protecting federal property, the federal government has a duty to act,” media coordinator Charles Heller told me.

    Fair enough so far as it goes—the federal government does have the responsibility to protect its property. But while much of the increasingly violent street theater in Portland is now focused around federal buildings, that wasn’t the case when the feds arrived.”

    I’m not sure I see the fundamental distinction here between blaming gun rights activists for abuses by federal law enforcement and blaming gun rights activists for armed robberies.

    I haven’t seen gun rights groups advocate for armed robbery. In fact, we can safely assume they’re against armed robbery. I don’t remember seeing gun rights activists advocate that the police should beat people up for no reason either.

    It’s entirely possible to support federal law enforcement appropriately defending both government and private property from destruction by “protesters” and oppose law enforcement using inappropriate means to do so. Why pretend otherwise?

    1. Ken Shultz
      July.27.2020 at 10:46 am

      Stated another way: Because some people will behave inappropriately doesn’t mean no one should be allowed to do anything that might be done inappropriately.

      That logic applies to our right to bear arms as much as it applies to support for the use of police. Because the police sometimes act inappropriately in no way suggest that people who support their appropriate use support inappropriate behavior.

  8. JohannesDinkle
    July.27.2020 at 10:44 am

    Trump has made his first point – someone should protect property. Now he should bow very publicly and regretfully and withdraw the agents from Portland. First, though, he should remove all documents and computers from the Federal Courthouse. Then just lock the doors and leave.
    When the building is looted and burned, he will have made his second point.

    1. Kevin Morlin
      July.27.2020 at 10:46 am

  9. AndyWingall
    July.27.2020 at 10:45 am

    Rather than Wild West style shootouts the federal troops are the only alternative to a failed local government that is endangering citizens’ lives by taking a side and encouraging violence. We’ve already opened a massive catastrophic can of worms with the lockdowns. Can it hurt to have some law and order?

  11. sparkstable
    July.27.2020 at 10:45 am

    Violence is not inherently bad or immoral or distasteful. The intent and context of its use is what allows us to determine if/when it is “bad.” In a social contract theory, the police are tasked to use violence in the defense of the rights of the people so the people do not have to do it themselves (which allows the masses to avoid risk/spend time more productively leading to a better society). With that as a given… we SHOULD cheer our police when they use violence to successfully interrupt the violation of rights, even if it is not our specific rights being put to risk. If the cops stop my neighbor from being robbed, I should be happy for that. If we translate that to what is happening in the riots… if a person who has acted to violate someone else’s rights is apprehended by agents tasked by law with stopping such actions… then this is well within the constraints of what we should actually WANT the police to do. Police are not inherently evil (again, in the social contract sphere… and with a libertarian view the state is still justified to have them; an anarchist may claim with consistency that police are inherently bad) but can become evil if they begin to act beyond what their existence was created for. If they begin to attack innocent people, that is wrong. And as libertarians… that is something we are quick to point out. But not all use of violence by the police is the same. As the riots continue, as the rioters continue to to try and cause harm to people and structures, the level of appropriate violence necessary to stop them increases as well. After 50+ days it would be completely reasonable for someone under attack to resort to a much more lethal form of violence to make the aggressors comply. That they police/feds have NOT done this is a sign of restraint. Restraint is not the same as doing nothing. That is concession.

  13. creech
    July.27.2020 at 10:48 am

    Now do what George Wallace, Lester Maddox, and Bull Connor had to say about federal agents interfering with local officials.

  14. Jack Kerouac
    July.27.2020 at 10:54 am

    Because the ATF using the allegation of a sawed off shotgun as a pretext to illegally surveil private property, murder a 14 year old boy, and blow the head off of a woman with a 9 month old baby in her arms, or using the allegation of full-auto modified AR-15 receivers as a pretext to murder dozens of women and children and then bulldoze and burn all of the evidence, is exactly the same as using teargas to disperse violent Marxist psychopaths while they attempt to burn down a federal building.

    If that’s your actual moral calculation here, Tim McVeigh is quite literally a national hero.

    1. ThomasD
      July.27.2020 at 11:04 am

      Well. they sure ‘brutally enforced’ ‘government will’ on McVeigh in Terre Haute.

      Sure, he earned it. But J.D. isn’t really about squaring circles so much as ‘raising questions.’

      He’s very concerned about all this.

  15. MikeP2
    July.27.2020 at 10:57 am

    This article is appalling filth, with false moral comparisons of constitutionally protected lawful behavior and active riotous denial of others constitutionally protected rights.

    We have a constitutionally guaranteed right to access to the courts. These riotous scum are attacking a courthouse, working to deny citizens of their constitutional right to said court. This isn’t the peaceful exercise of free speech to address grievances. This is mob rule, denying others of their speech and their rights.

    The constitution of the US requires the Feds to intercede and protect that courthouse and rights of the citizens of Portland. So far they are failing because of fear of optics in an election year.

    If this was WACO, there would tanks. If this was Ruby Ridge there would be snipers. Stuff your false equivalence.

  16. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.27.2020 at 10:58 am

    The Feds Are Still the Jackbooted Thugs We Were Warned About

    I certainly hope that the peaceful protesters that are firebombing courthouses and destroying property are wearing more sensible footwear.

  17. MikeP2
    July.27.2020 at 11:05 am

    Really love how you perpetuate the lie that the feds caused the violence. I’ve seen the videos for weeks, long before the feds arrived. The violence predated. I saw the violence in Seattle, long before Feds intervened. I’ve seen the video of the mob at the columbus statue in Chicago where no feds were present but the riotous mob was throwing cans, stones, sticks, explosives and a bunch of local bike-cops.
    You should be ashamed.

  18. Mickey Rat
    July.27.2020 at 11:05 am

    Waco and Ruby Ridge were the federal government doing heavy handed assaults on people who were not an immediate danger to other people (the Branch Davidians had alleged crimes against people in their cult, if memory serves) and their property on weapons charges. The BLM protests have often devolved into riots featuring assault, looting, arson and other destruction of private and public property. Why would the NRA have more concern about one over the othe?

    Tucille, please stop strawmanning organizations as an argument that they must support causes you like. It is a moronic basis for an article.

