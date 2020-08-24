Portland Protests

When You Say Yes to Hate: Dispatch From Portland

The situation in Portland on Day 87 is not getting better.

|

Portland protest
(Chelly Bouferrache)

C. and I arrive at Justice Center in downtown Portland on Saturday a little after 11 a.m. Unlike the night demonstrations, in which protesters pelt police headquarters with fireworks and flaming trash, the few dozen people this morning are waving American flags and shouting, "Blue lives matter!"

Which is not popular with the crew across the street, who shout back "ALL COPS ARE BASTARDS!" and that all cops must die.

Even the good ones?

"There are no good ones," an Ojibwe boy wearing a medicine pouch tells me. 

He cannot name an instance where a police officer has done good for someone?

"You need to step six feet away from him," a kid at the curb tells me—and, regarding my question about the police, "I am going to totally KICK YOUR ASS!"

So good morning from Day 87 of the protests in Portland, Oregon. This one is a little different: It's organized by Back the Blue, a group showing its support for police, support that includes a caravan of Trump-supporting motorcyclists who roar up and form a barrier between the opposing sides.

The call-and-response continues.

"All cops are brave!"

"Especially when they're wearing white hoods!"

"God, what a mess," says what looks to be a homeless dude, just before he wings a full water bottle at the flag-wavers.

"The Proud Boys are 100 deep and on their way in, on the MAX [light rail] train," says C. She's referring to the alt-right group behind today's "No to Marxism in America Rally," planned for noon. Last year's meet between the Proud Boys and antifa resulted in just about zero face time, in part because Portland police coordinated with various factions to keep the groups apart.

Things are different this year. Though the action is taking place directly in front of police headquarters, there is not, for the length of today's confrontation, one officer in evidence. Instead, there's a message through a bullhorn several times an hour, "This is the Portland Police Bureau. Our priority is the preservation of life and the protection of everyone's First Amendment [right] to speech… We recognize there are groups with different views gathered here today…"

The message's coda, to "Stop participating in criminal activity," does nothing to stop the anti-cop side from throwing eggs, throwing rocks, and shooting fireworks across the street. They are primed to fight, and they've been practicing every night since late May. The movement has grown from grief and outrage over the killing of George Floyd to demands for the abolition of all police and all forms of what it considers state-sponsored oppression.

The oppressors now appear to include anyone inside their homes at night. For two months the protests—which during that time were mainly protests, with people of all stripes and ages marching in relative peace for the cause of Black Lives Matter—were in the main held at the courthouse blocks where we are today. But the dynamic has now changed. Each night, usually at 8 p.m., the black bloc—the by-any-means-necessary wing of the movement, named for their all-black clothes—meet at a park somewhere in the city and march to the closest institution they deem problematic (police stations, social services buildings), which are graffitied, set on fire, pelted with trash and sometimes feces. Last week they added a new twist, marching through residential streets late at night and shining lights into people's homes, demanding they wake up, that they get "out of the house and into the streets!" These nightly campaigns take place citywide; residents have no idea if or when it will come down their block, which does not make for a peaceful night's sleep.

"I feel, as a community member—we came from East Portland, Cherry Park neighborhood—and as one of many mothers in that neighborhood, we want to see the violence and the rioting end," says Christa, a petite woman standing next to a stroller holding her three children, ages four and under. "We want the city council to make a stand, to make some tough calls. We believe in peaceful protest and Black Lives Matter and all these issues. We do not agree with the collateral damage that is happening to our city. We love Portland and downtown is being ravaged by the ongoing riots; businesses are going out of business. It's just very frustrating."

She holds over her head a sign that reads "WHEELER/HARDESTY—DO SOMETHING!" What does she think Mayor Ted Wheeler and Councilmember Jo Ann Hardesty should do?

"Hardesty needs to step up and support the police doing their job," she says. "People have the absolute First Amendment constitutional right to protest. They do not have the right to destroy property or assault individuals."

Christa is drowned out by the canned police announcement asking people to stop antagonizing each other.

"Right. 'Stop criminal behavior,'" she says. "The problem is, the district attorney refuses to prosecute once they're arrested. In essence, they're promoting ongoing violence by not having any consequences."

Would it be better if the police had a presence here today?

"Honestly? If the police were out here right now, it would just escalate the situation," Christa says. "When you have such a polarized issue, anything can add fodder. The police show up, this could very well turn into a violent situation."

It's already a violent situation: Proud Boys and black bloc screaming in each other's faces, golf balls and eggs being launched, pepper spray and smoke bombs making everyone cough, and the kid who promised to kick my ass whacking the sidewalk with a thick six-foot pole.

"USA! USA!

"BLM! BLM!"

"This is the Portland Police Bureau….We recognize there are groups with different views gathered here today…"

"It's a testament to the passivity of Portlanders that someone hasn't gotten shot," says Kevin. Right, I tell him. Portland is not Pocatello, or Chicago. If someone is eventually shot by, say, someone who feels their home is under threat, the protesters will then have a martyr, who will be held up as proof of a racist system. It's a bit of a finger trap, really.

"And exactly their plan," he says. "For people who claim to be anti-fascist, they're awfully fascist in their tactics."

This "free speech for me but not for thee" manifests, too, in the anti-fascists constantly taking pictures of me, taking pictures of my notes, and, one time, taking my phone. The Ojibwe boy heckles me for 20 minutes. Someone posts photos on Twitter, identifying me as a "fash." 

"I don't like you," a man I have never met tells me. "You spread propaganda."

What?

"Don't deny it, I've watched hours and hours of you online," he says. When I press him for these propagandistic details, he spends 10 minutes telling me he doesn't know exactly but doesn't need to know to know I am an enemy. He then galumphs toward the black bloc side, and I think how it makes sense for him to join a movement where he can feel integral without having to substantiate his reasoning, where the cost of membership is hating the people he is told to hate. As I watch him become subsumed by the crowd, another unidentifiable figure in black, I see him as no part revolutionary, more a meat-sack of insecurity.

I've encountered black bloc activists who, when alone, fold like a cheap suit, and also those who want to talk one on one, to maybe find a way toward progress together. This is not what is happening today.

A painter who's told me he paints the demonstrations because "they need to be captured in a medium other than film" gets a face-full of bear mace. A black bloc "medic" rinses his eyes with milk of magnesia. Five minutes later, C. pukes from the pepper gas.

To quote the homeless guy: What a mess.

"And it's not going to stop until the mayor and the governor let us do our jobs," a Portland police officer later tells me. Which neither have been inclined to do, framing the protests as peaceful when they visibly and exponentially are not.

What, I ask the officer, will it take for the nightly demonstrations to stop?

Maybe violence, he says. "You have a 24-year-old white kid who lives in his mother's basement get hit upside the head? He's not going to come out the next night."

The violence right now is not being doled out by the absent police, nor by the Proud Boys, who a little after 2 p.m. have started to march south. The black bloc contingent, which grew considerably as the afternoon wore on, follows close behind. Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" plays as the Proud Boys are pursued through the empty streets of downtown. A dozen young people in black run up the ramps of the Unitus Plaza building, looking like cat burglars, looking to cut off the Proud Boys, to continue the fight. What else are they going to do in a COVID-closed city on a Saturday night?

But the Proud Boys have apparently ditched, heading not into the streets but directly to the MAX train. There will be no more fight with them tonight.

There will, apparently, be a little more pepper spray.

"I can't open it," says a young woman, her eyes shut and streaming tears as she holds a bag of eye wipes. Two blocks later, C. and I minister to another girl similarly blinded.

"I used to love this city. I used to love waking up and knowing I lived here," says C., as we walk past people cheering and sloganeering in the park across from Justice Center. "Now I just feel bad. Not for Portlanders. For Portland." 

What will the park crew do on a Saturday night? What they do every night, which is take to the streets, maybe your street. They will tell you, via the same six or seven slogans, that if you are not with them, you're against them. They will call it love for their fellow man. They will claim they are righting historical wrongs, and who but a monster or a racist would object to that? They will call the destruction of property free speech, and average citizens, out of fear or confusion or not wanting to be seen as a monster or a racist (because who knows what terrors that might bring?) will say nothing, or squint hard enough to think yes, yes, it all makes sense, better to be with them than against them; better, maybe, to burn it all down.

Nancy Rommelmann is a journalist and author who lived in Portland from 2004–2019.

  1. Art Kumquat
    August.24.2020 at 11:00 am

    Make sure to read the last paragraph, please.

    If you submit, you are as guilty as the marxists.

    1. janifer
      August.24.2020 at 11:22 am

  2. Nardz
    August.24.2020 at 11:06 am

    Nancy Rommelman is by far the best Reason has to offer

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      August.24.2020 at 11:18 am

      ^ This.

    2. Mickey Rat
      August.24.2020 at 11:26 am

      She is certainly contradicting ENB’s assertions about antifa in the Roundup post.

      1. Mother's lament
        August.24.2020 at 12:09 pm

        If ENB read this she would probably try to get Nancy fired.

    3. mad.casual
      August.24.2020 at 11:43 am

      It’s amazing how showing up at the scene and reporting first hand facts as you see them trumps bad writing and abject parroting of ideology. This was why I tended to listen to NPR despite the fact that they were fairly leftist.

      1. John
        August.24.2020 at 11:55 am

        You mean actually going out and finding out the truth and writing it is better than just repeating the latest Journolist talking points? Big if true.

  3. Nemo Aequalis
    August.24.2020 at 11:08 am

    This could be solved with the vigorous use of some flame-throwers.

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.24.2020 at 11:13 am

    Break out the Sarin.

    I mean teargas. Yes. Definitely meant teargas.

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    August.24.2020 at 11:13 am

    “What, I ask the officer, will it take for the nightly demonstrations to stop?”

    Stop the lock downs. Allow businesses to re-open. And then stop the unemployment assistance.

    Longer term, stop government-backed student loans which have no basis in the prospect of being paid back. Let gender studies and other modern-day basket weaving degrees wither away.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      August.24.2020 at 11:20 am

      At this point, it’s going to take a Kent State event.

      1. ThomasD
        August.24.2020 at 12:13 pm

        It’s what the Marxists and Anarchists want, and have been seeking to manufacture all along.

        1. John
          August.24.2020 at 12:21 pm

          Yes. Part of the blame for this lies with the national media and it’s coverage of Charlottesville. There, antifa showed up and started a riot that resulted in one of the Proud Boys or whoever running a car down a street full of people killing a woman. Had the media told the truth, the incident would have been blamed on Antifa just as much as the alt right people there. If a riot results in someone’s death, all the parties involved in that riot are to some measure responsible. Had Antifa not showed up and not started the violence, the incident likely would have never happened.

          Instead, the media blamed everything on the alt right and gave Antifa better publicity than it ever could have dreamed of having. As a result, Antifa decided that violence was a political win win. Either the other side did nothing, in which case Antifa gets to beat and terrorize it’s enemies with impunity (because the media will never report on Antifa violence) or the other side fights back and Antifa gets to be heroes and martyrs, which is even better.

          The media has enabled and aided this entire thing.

  6. legalpillers
  7. Russ Wishtart
    August.24.2020 at 11:18 am

    Portland isn’t that far from the Pacific Ocean. Close enough to bring back free helicopter rides.

  9. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    August.24.2020 at 11:19 am

    They will tell you, via the same six or seven slogans, that if you are not with them, you’re against them. They will call it love for their fellow man.

    WAR IS PEACE

    They will claim they are righting historical wrongs, and who but a monster or a racist would object to that?

    FREEDOM IS SLAVERY

    They will call the destruction of property free speech, and average citizens, out of fear or confusion or not wanting to be seen as a monster or a racist (because who knows what terrors that might bring?) will say nothing, or squint hard enough to think yes, yes, it all makes sense, better to be with them than against them;

    IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH

    Rommelmann gets it.

  10. Tom Bombadil
    August.24.2020 at 11:23 am

    Who are you and what have you done with (lack of) REASON magazine?

    1. JesseAz
      August.24.2020 at 11:28 am

      She actually went to Portland and saw for herself what was going on. This is anathema to most of reasons editors who prefer the Twitter and Vox narrative instead of primary sources. Robby is probably the only other one who goes even 1 layer deep

      1. John
        August.24.2020 at 12:14 pm

        Boehm piece on the GOP hawks endorsing Biden was an embarrassing example of what you are talking about.

  11. SIV
    August.24.2020 at 11:27 am

    Someone posts photos on Twitter, identifying me as a “fash.”

    NANCY ROMMELMANN

    Looks like they got your number, Desert Fox.

    1. The New Number Two
      August.24.2020 at 12:06 pm

      Still a magnificent bastard.

      1. John
        August.24.2020 at 12:11 pm

        I read her book!!

  12. jdgalt1
    August.24.2020 at 11:36 am

    BLM/Antifa are not protestors but terrorists. Their opponents can do no wrong.

  13. rsteinmetz
    August.24.2020 at 11:39 am

    For those interested apnews.com has almost daily reports of the previous days events in Portland.

  14. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
    August.24.2020 at 11:42 am

    Finally, a voice of some reason on reason.

  15. Brett Bellmore
    August.24.2020 at 11:51 am

    It’s not going to get better until they lose their exemption from normal law enforcement, and get treated like anybody else rioting would.

    1. John
      August.24.2020 at 12:01 pm

      No it won’t. This ends one of two ways; either Antifa finally figures out how to build bombs and conducts something akin to Oklahoma City or the public forms real vigilante groups that put a stop to Antifa via a bloodbath. I don’t see how it turns out any other way. It is just a question of which happens first.

      The Portland city government and the State of Oregon are doing nothing except setting the table for some kind of violent tragedy. Even worse than that, I think they are hoping it is the latter because it would allow them to claim the problem was really the evil right wing. If at some point, some Proud Boy or someone else decides they have had enough of this and finally shoots some of these bastards, it will be just like Charlotessville. The 80 days of rioting and lawlessness will be forgotten and the whole thing will be about the act of one person. Antifa rioting and creating the conditions for something like that to happen and the local authorities allowing them to do it will be forgotten.

      The people of Portland are totally screwed. If they do nothing, they lost their city to left wing terrorists. If they stand up, they will be branded criminals and Antifa heroes like they were in Charlottesville. But, they voted for the government that has allowed such a situation to develop. So, what can you say?

      1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        August.24.2020 at 12:20 pm

        This ends one of two ways; either Antifa finally figures out how to build bombs and conducts something akin to Oklahoma City or the public forms real vigilante groups that put a stop to Antifa via a bloodbath.

        Sadly you’re probably right about that. I suppose of the two options, the former would be preferable in the long run. At least then Antifa would show their true colors and some people might finally realize what they really are. As you say, if someone does go vigilante and kill some of these soy-addled retards Antifa will be branded “big damn heroes” in the media narrative.

        But, they voted for the government that has allowed such a situation to develop. So, what can you say?

        You get the government you deserve, good and hard.

  16. Ken Shultz
    August.24.2020 at 11:56 am

    “The movement has grown from grief and outrage over the killing of George Floyd to demands for the abolition of all police and all forms of what it considers state-sponsored oppression.

    The oppressors now appear to include anyone inside their homes at night . . . . Last week they added a new twist, marching through residential streets late at night and shining lights into people’s homes, demanding they wake up, that they get “out of the house and into the streets!” These nightly campaigns take place citywide; residents have no idea if or when it will come down their block, which does not make for a peaceful night’s sleep.”

    This is an orchestrated violation of their property rights. They’re terrorizing these people. Can’t help but wonder what these “protesters” will do to these neighborhoods when someone finally decides to restore order.

    I suppose explicitly threatening the people who liver there seems tame by comparison to the arson these “protesters” are perpetrating.

    June 2019 Arson in Portland = 15
    June 2020 Arson in Portland = 59

    https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/71978

    (59-15)/15 means arson was up 293% in June 2020 compared to June 2019. The Portland police department hasn’t updated their website with the July numbers, but I see not reason to suspect that they aren’t similarly elevated.

    If President Trump is to be faulted here for anything, it’s for failing to send in the National Guard already. Reading the link below, I don’t believe the president requires the consent of the governor. If these kids are still roaming the streets, terrorizing people, and burning buildings down come November 3, after the colleges have opened again–and President Trump is reelected–there won’t be any good reason to believe these “protesters” are leaving of their own accord. Even if Biden is elected, I don’t see what he has to gain from sitting on his hands while anarchists continue to terrorize and burn down this city. If he doesn’t put an end to it quickly, it may become like his Iran hostage crisis. How many days will you sit there and let these people hold the city of Portland hostage?

    1. Ken Shultz
      August.24.2020 at 11:58 am

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Warner_National_Defense_Authorization_Act_for_Fiscal_Year_2007

    2. John
      August.24.2020 at 12:06 pm

      I think it is a legitimate criticism of Trump for not invoking the Insurrection Act and putting a stop to this. That said, the media’s refusal to tell the truth about the situation and the state and local authorities refusal to ask for help or do anything to maintain order has put Trump in a very tough spot. If he does the right thing and protects the property and rights of the people of Portland, the media will call him a tyrant and make martyrs out of Antifa. Since the media has lied about the situation there, a good part of the public might believe them. The fact is there is no national political momentum for the feds to step in and do something about Portland and that makes doing something about it very hard. If the media were anything but lying craven assholes, what is going on in Portland would be a national scandal and the country would be demanding it be stopped. But, alas they are and the country isn’t.

  17. H. Farnham
    August.24.2020 at 11:57 am

    Holy shit… this is probably one of the best articles I’ve read in years.

    Thanks for your work, Nancy, and stay safe out there, seriously.

  18. Furzeydown
    August.24.2020 at 12:02 pm

    Christa is drowned out by the canned police announcement asking people to stop antagonizing each other.

    “Right. ‘Stop criminal behavior,'” she says. “The problem is, the district attorney refuses to prosecute once they’re arrested. In essence, they’re promoting ongoing violence by not having any consequences.”

    – Rule of … what was it again? Oops, my hand slammed down on the scales once more. It keeps slipping like that, and I have no idea why!

  19. Procyon Rotor
    August.24.2020 at 12:02 pm

    “We believe in peaceful protest and Black Lives Matter and all these issues. We do not agree with the collateral damage that is happening to our city.”

    This woman is part of the problem, a useful idiot. Supporting BLM and wishing for no riots is like eating a gallon of ice cream every night and wishing not to get fat. The one leads to the other. If you want to avoid violence, make marxists unwelcome in your community.

    1. John
      August.24.2020 at 12:09 pm

      She is a total idiot. None of these people ever ask themselves just what these “protests” are supposed to accomplish even if they were peaceful. Even if they were not violent and were not trying to burn down and loot the city, at some point people showing up every night to march and take up the streets becomes a public nuisance. Portland is the most liberal city in the country. It has virtually no black population and there isn’t any particular event that happened there or change to the city government these people are demanding or wouldn’t get if they did. So, what the hell is the point of it all? There isn’t any. So, why support it?

    2. H. Farnham
      August.24.2020 at 12:10 pm

      and her second sentence there… can it really be called “collateral damage” if that which is damaged is targeted and intended?

      1. John
        August.24.2020 at 12:12 pm

        No it can’t. Moreover, how could a peaceful protest ever result in collateral damage? If it is peaceful, it shouldn’t result in damage. These people don’t seem to understand the meaning of words.

        1. H. Farnham
          August.24.2020 at 12:16 pm

          Chuck P hit the nail on the head, up-thread, with the 1984 reference.

  20. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.24.2020 at 12:09 pm

    Can we just go ahead and nuke Portland from orbit? It’s the only way to be sure.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      August.24.2020 at 12:19 pm

      I guess that’s one way to prove they’re wrong about nuclear power.

  21. Mother's lament
    August.24.2020 at 12:14 pm

    A big thanks to Nancy Rommelman for bringing some actual journalism to Reason.

  22. John
    August.24.2020 at 12:17 pm

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/08/24/like-a-scene-out-of-hell-armed-blm-rioters-loot-pillage-and-burn-kenosha-following-police-shooting-n831506

    Meanwhile this shit is spreading. BLM rioters showed up armed and looted the center of Kenosha Wisconsin last night. There is no reason for this not to be stopped. It only happens because state and local authorities refuse to take the measures necessary to stop it. I can only conclude that the authorities who do this support the rioting and the looting.

  23. Rob Misek
    August.24.2020 at 12:20 pm

    Politicians are useless when they refuse to enforce the law.

    I wonder how many days in jail It would take before those vandals realized the benefit of civil society? Not many I think.

  24. ThomasD
    August.24.2020 at 12:21 pm

    The civil authorities have effectively abdicated any responsibility. Ideally they should face the consequences in the upcoming elections. But, given the practical situation in the city, who would be willing to run in opposition?

    The situation is much, much worse than mere events on the streets would indicate.

Please to post comments