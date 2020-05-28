Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police Killed George Floyd, Then Failed To Protect Property Owners From Riots

Police departments exist to protect people's persons and property. The Minneapolis Police Department has failed to do either.

|

reason-fire
(Mark Vancleave/TNS/Newscom)

Police in Minneapolis catalyzed Wednesday night's violent protests by killing George Floyd on Monday. They've since done a terrible job of protecting innocent property owners from being victimized by the rioting that's erupted in response to Floyd's death.

Floyd was killed Monday night after being stopped by four officers with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) on suspicion of forgery. During his arrest, one of the officers held his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes while the man complained that he couldn't breathe. Floyd later died in the hospital.

Video of the incident, and later factual discrepancies in the police account of the event, was enough to get all four officers fired on Tuesday, and for the U.S. Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation into Floyd's death.

Neither move has been enough to mollify many in Minneapolis, who've taken to the streets for two nights of demonstrations that have turned increasingly violent.

On Tuesday, protestors vandalized police vehicles and threw rocks at a local MPD precinct building where the four fired officers involved in Floyd's death were assigned. Police responded with rubber bullets and tear gas.

Things escalated dramatically last night when further demonstrations resulted in the looting of local businesses. At least 16 buildings were damaged in the protests, according to the city's fire chief.

Videos and photos of the protests and their aftermath show an Autozone being torched, a Target being looted, and an under-construction apartment complex being set on fire.

One of the few bright spots was video captured by reporters of several armed men protecting a tobacconist from rioters. Their presence could well have prevented the business from being vandalized or even destroyed.

That these four amateurs were able to protect this one business raises the question of why the city's more numerous and better equipped professional police weren't able to protect other businesses in a similar fashion.

Police departments exist, at least on paper, in order to protect people's rights and people's property. Over the past couple of days, police in Minneapolis have proven unable to do either.

Minneapolis City Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison summed up their failure pretty well in a tweet.

Obviously, the destruction of businesses that had nothing to do with Floyd's death is unjustified. Anyone guilty of vandalism or theft during the past few days of protest deserves to be punished.

None of this relieves police of their responsibility to ensure public order or protect innocent people and businesses from being violated.

In response to questions about last night's destruction, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo put the blame onto outside agitators, saying, "People involved in the criminal conduct last night were not known Minneapolitans." Perhaps he should look closer to home when trying to assign blame for the root of the destruction of the past few days.

Advertisement

NEXT: Platform Immunity and "Platform Blocking and Screening of Offensive Material"

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.28.2020 at 5:04 pm

    Do you see the common thread? Cops went home safely. What more can be asked of them? Someone’s got to use up all those taxpayer dollars.

    1. julia
      May.28.2020 at 5:33 pm

      Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder… Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open…
      Find out how HERE……More here

    2. Colossal Douchebag
      May.28.2020 at 5:58 pm

      As long as the union’s members are safe– and paying their dues on time– it’s all good.

  2. Eddy
    May.28.2020 at 5:04 pm

    So if the police won’t protect life and property, why not the National Guard?

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      May.28.2020 at 5:39 pm

      The National Guard doesn’t need police protection.

  3. Dillinger
    May.28.2020 at 5:05 pm

    get the MOPAR parts out *then* torch the autozone, guys…

  4. Juice
    May.28.2020 at 5:06 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJmeRcML3VM

    Protester: “We need our guns to fight off an oppressive, tyrannical government!”

    Tyrannical government: “Give us your guns.”

    Protester: “Ok.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.28.2020 at 5:07 pm

      A lot of conservatives are being red pilled over this. If the left can avoid overreaction (HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA), they may stay that way.

      1. Juice
        May.28.2020 at 5:47 pm

        I hope so. Might finally see some cop accountability.

        But, really, what’s the fucking point of carrying around a rifle if you’re going to just give it up when the cops tell you to?

  5. Ron
    May.28.2020 at 5:07 pm

    Floyd later died in the hospital.”
    No the hospital confirmed he died which does not mean he didn’t die on the scene either way murder there or in a few days its still murder

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.28.2020 at 5:07 pm

    Acevedo — Arradondo — how about we stop hiring police whose names begin with A? We can get to B-Z later.

    1. Fats of Fury
      May.28.2020 at 6:16 pm

      Reason’s got dibs on the Bees.

  7. SQRLSY One
    May.28.2020 at 5:10 pm

    https://www.wbur.org/cognoscenti/2020/05/28/george-floyd-minnesota-steve-almond Racism in America today…

    Rioting and looting is not a fix!

    Ignoring and failing to stop the rioting and looting isn’t a fix either!

    NOT electing more racist assholes like Trump ***IS*** a part of the fix!

    1. Flatulus
      May.28.2020 at 5:14 pm

      Yeah, when will Trump take responsibility for the actions of Minneapolis municipal police?!

      1. SQRLSY One
        May.28.2020 at 5:20 pm

        When will Trump take responsibility for all the racist bullshit things he has done and said IN THE LINKED ARTICLE?

        When is Trump going to “go back to where he came from” in Germany?

  8. Unicorn Abattoir
    May.28.2020 at 5:11 pm

    Police departments exist to protect people’s persons and property.

    You new here, kid?

    1. Dillinger
      May.28.2020 at 5:29 pm

      exist to cull the Snoopy population.

  9. AustinRoth
    May.28.2020 at 5:12 pm

    Let’s disband the police. That will certainly lead to utopia, especially in Democratic run cities. Those are are the most peaceful and racially harmonious cities in the country already.

    1. SQRLSY One
      May.28.2020 at 5:30 pm

      NAZI Germany put the police on steroids, and that didn’t work so well for them, either! Ditto fascist Italy, Stalinist USSR, Maoist China, and many more! We need BALANCE, not law-and-order on steroids! Police that serve to protect people and property, not police who “serve” to favor the “right” political, ethnic, nationalistic, religious, etc., “good people” against the scapegoats! And Der TrumpfenFuhrer is THE most dangerous scapegoater here in the USA today! (Not talking India’s Modi, Russia’s Putin, etc.).

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      May.28.2020 at 5:43 pm

      Sorry, I unintentionally flagged your comment for review. Just hit the wrong button. 🙁

      But I wanted to say that any violence in Democratic cities is ultimately the GOP’s fault. I mean, those were obviously Republicans who attempted to lynch Jussie Smollett.

  10. Rich
    May.28.2020 at 5:28 pm

    Obviously, the destruction of businesses that had nothing to do with Floyd’s death is unjustified.

    Obviously, the rioters disagree.

  11. Case of the Mondays
    May.28.2020 at 5:31 pm

    Here’s a tip. Stop harassing citizens over stupid shit that eventually results in a confrontation that some police don’t have the training to deal with. Instead of guys like Joe Biden who spent years promoting bigger government and more draconian laws that lead to this elect people who pay more than lip service to your rights. Democrats do a terrible job at civil rights because they are a bunch of scared pussy liberals assholes. Case in point they will probably start passing more gun laws because of riots caused by their failure to reign in the police.

    1. Case of the Mondays
      May.28.2020 at 5:32 pm

      Instead Biden was the biggest promoter of more prisons and more gun laws and bigger police responses to the drug and terror wars. Fuck him and every one of his supporters.

  12. Bearded Spock
    May.28.2020 at 5:33 pm

    Many kudos to Reason for realizing that rioting and looting are not libertarian values, in stark contrast to their breathless teen groupie coverage of the Ferguson riots in 2014.

    Still I can’t help but wonder what would the reaction here would have been had the cops used the level of force necessary to prevent the Target from getting trashed.

    If the cops are expected to protect property from a large violent mob then it’s going to require them to use measures that would make most Reason contributors reflexively scream “police brutality”.

    Eventually the effete upper-crust white liberals who run Minneapolis are going to have to decide whether they want to keep coddling the rioters or protect the economic viability of their city. If they dont want to become Detroit-On-The-Mississippi then the cops are going to have to bust some heads, and it isn’t going to be pretty.

    1. Juice
      May.28.2020 at 5:52 pm

      Do you have a link to show that someone at Reason supported the Ferguson riots?

      But you’ve got a point in that anything the cops could possibly do to prevent or stop rioters from trashing a business would cause even more death and probably escalate the situation to a full blown urban battle.

    2. Paloma
      May.28.2020 at 6:07 pm

      Hundreds of cops were surrounding and guarding the murdering cop’s home so it’s possible they lacked the manpower to orotect the Target.

  13. Ragnarredbeard
    May.28.2020 at 5:34 pm

    “Police departments exist to protect people’s persons and property.”

    No they don’t. SCOTUS has said so more than once. The cops are there to fill out the paperwork after they loot and burn your store.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      May.28.2020 at 5:38 pm

      Cops are glorified janitors. Their job is to take out the trash after the party is over.

  14. Moderation4ever
    May.28.2020 at 5:38 pm

    There were riots like this when I was a kid and now an old man I still see them. Minneapolis has certainly done a poor job at addressing the incident. Every major city should have a response plan to allow people to vent their anger but not like this. When MLK was assassinated Bobby Kennedy did hold up, he went to the people. The city leaders should be there talking to the crowd, then listening, listening, listening. Finally these incidents have to stop. You have to treat black men like everyone else.

    1. Nemo Aequalis
      May.28.2020 at 5:58 pm

      You have to treat black men like everyone else.

      That would be raciss.

  15. John
    May.28.2020 at 5:41 pm

    This is the game police are starting to play in this country. They go out and do something unbeliebably bad and then when the public complains, they just throw up their hands and refuse to do their jobs and leave the public at the mercy of the criminals. This is what they did on an even larger scale than here in Baltimore. The city finally had had enough and wanted something done about the police killing the guy handcuffed in the back of the van. So, what did the cops do in response? Just stopped doing their jobs and let the murder rate go through the roof.

    The cops are basically holding public order hostage as a way to avoid being held accountable for misconduct. And I honestly don’t know what the hell we are going to do about it.

    1. Nemo Aequalis
      May.28.2020 at 5:52 pm

      Imma gonna say “we” won’t be doing anything about it. More likely, people will be forced to take responsibility for their own safety. Whether that turns out for good, bad or indifferent remains to be seen.

      1. Colossal Douchebag
        May.28.2020 at 6:04 pm

        That’s called urban flight, and for the cities, it won’t turn out well.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      May.28.2020 at 5:55 pm

      Make union representation of cops illegal, and start firing any cop that steps out of line on the job. You kill someone with your knee? Sure, maybe prosecution is a dicey play- but you’ll get no union lawyer, and even if we can’t prosecute you, we can actually fire you with zero chance of reinstatement a year later after union arbitration. With the current structure, you have two options: do nothing, or prosecute for murder. The middle ground has been completely eliminated.

      1. Colossal Douchebag
        May.28.2020 at 6:09 pm

        Make union representation of cops illegal, and start firing any cop that steps out of line on the job.

        This.

        The problem remains until individual accountability returns, accountability being what the unions oppose 100%.

    3. TrickyVic (old school)
      May.28.2020 at 5:59 pm

      Starting? Maybe spreading. I’ve seen the NYPD play that game for the last 30 years.

  16. Mauser
    May.28.2020 at 5:50 pm

    Large elements of the African American community are their own worst enemy. From continually electing leftist redistributionists to fanning the flames of the victim mentality to black on black violent crime—how many of these looters are perpetrators of street crimes in their own community? Obviously the decent members of the Minneapolis black community aren’t burning the local businesses.

    May 8th a black sniper killed an elderly white couple visiting a veterans cemetery in Delaware, but nothing from the media. Nothing.

    The killer cop needs to be brought to justice and obviously what he did was heinous but let’s not delude ourselves too much.

    1. Juice
      May.28.2020 at 5:55 pm

      May 8th a black sniper killed an elderly white couple visiting a veterans cemetery in Delaware, but nothing from the media. Nothing.

      I hadn’t heard about that. How’d you hear about it?

      Anyway, you’d think that would be a pretty juicy news story.

      1. Mauser
        May.28.2020 at 6:04 pm

        I found it on Instagram with a link, I was like dang this needs to be way more prominent in the news cycle, really sad for the victims family.

      2. Paloma
        May.28.2020 at 6:09 pm

        Was it caught on camera with the sniper grinning? And then sniper was not arrested?

    2. Juice
      May.28.2020 at 5:57 pm

      Holy shit, the only place I found anything on it is this Blue Lives Matter page.

      https://defensemaven.io/bluelivesmatter/news/breaking-apparent-sniper-shoots-2-people-opens-fire-on-responding-officers-hsrt6Fx2R0Cxc-TIaA-32A

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    May.28.2020 at 6:03 pm

    That these four amateurs were able to protect this one business raises the question of why the city’s more numerous and better equipped professional police weren’t able to protect other businesses in a similar fashion.

    Well, you made them throw away their handbook. If they can’t constrict the airway of a handcuffed and prone citizen how do you expect them to do their job?

  18. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    May.28.2020 at 6:08 pm

    Well I’ll be go to hell…

  19. wingnutx
    May.28.2020 at 6:08 pm

    Are there no Roof Koreans in Minnesota?

  20. Fats of Fury
    May.28.2020 at 6:11 pm

    I saw a video where George Floyd was already in handcuffs and being led away off camera. Then. in another video I see Floyd on the ground with a cop kneeling on his neck. Anyone know what happened in between?

Please to post comments