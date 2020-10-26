What Will President Biden Do to Us?

Did you notice at last week's final presidential debate that the candidates actually talked about concrete coronavirus-related policies for more than a half-minute there? The discussion was not without its head-scratchers, but at least the most pressing issue facing 2020 America got chewed on a bit. Though it didn't quite answer the question: What would a President Joe Biden do, exactly?

Such dominates the conversation on today's Reason Roundtable podcast, starring Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and Katherine Mangu-Ward. The gang digs into the former vice president's likeliest actions on COVID, education, health care, state bailouts, economic regulation, cancel culture, and much more. His opponent, ol' whatshisface, also comes up a time or two.

Audio production by Ian Keyserand Regan Taylor.

