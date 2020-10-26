Joe Biden

What Will President Biden Do to Us?

The Reason Roundtable war-games the domestic policies of the likeliest next administration.

, , , and |

BidenDebate
What Will President Biden Do to Us?

Did you notice at last week's final presidential debate that the candidates actually talked about concrete coronavirus-related policies for more than a half-minute there? The discussion was not without its head-scratchers, but at least the most pressing issue facing 2020 America got chewed on a bit. Though it didn't quite answer the question: What would a President Joe Biden do, exactly?

Such dominates the conversation on today's Reason Roundtable podcast, starring Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and Katherine Mangu-Ward. The gang digs into the former vice president's likeliest actions on COVID, education, health care, state bailouts, economic regulation, cancel culture, and much more. His opponent, ol' whatshisface, also comes up a time or two.

Audio production by Ian Keyserand Regan Taylor.

Relevant links from the show:

"On Obamacare, Biden Repeats Obama's 2013 Lie of the Year," by Peter Suderman

"Trump and Biden Are Both Misleading Us About COVID-19," by Jacob Sullum

"Joe Biden Has No Realistic Plan To Reopen Schools," by Robby Soave

"Trump Is Wrong About Military Distribution of a COVID-19 Vaccine," by Sam Rutzick

"Mark Meadows: 'We're Not Going To Control the Pandemic,'" by Eric Boehm

"PPParty Time!" by Christian Britschgi

"Biden and Trump Offer Competing Tax Proposals, but Both Ignore Economic Reality," by J.D. Tuccille

"Joe Biden's Proposal To Double the Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour Won't Help Small Businesses," by Christian Britschgi

"Joe Biden's Economic Policies Would Cost the Economy 4.9 Million Jobs by 2030, According to a New Study," by Billy Binion

"Voting Is Overrated," by Katherine Mangu-Ward

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Katherine Mangu-Ward is editor in chief of Reason.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    October.26.2020 at 4:03 pm

    He will Steve Smith us.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    October.26.2020 at 4:04 pm

    https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/10/25/us/politics/trump-biden-campaign-donations.html?referringSource=articleShare

    The median household in the United States was $68,703 in 2019. In ZIP codes above that level, Mr. Biden outraised Mr. Trump by $389.1 million. Below that level, Mr. Trump was actually ahead by $53.4 million.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.26.2020 at 4:05 pm

      The New Feudalism
      https://www.aier.org/article/the-new-feudalism/

      Another way to look at this, however, is that the lockdowns have created a new feudalism. The workers/peasants toil in the field, struggling for their own survival, unable to escape their plight, while privileged lords and ladies live off the labors of others and issue proclamations from the estate on the hill above it all.

      Consider a restaurant at which I dined one week ago in New York City. The mask mandate is in full force except that diners can take them off once seated. The staff cannot. The wait staff of restaurants wear plastic gloves too. Here you have diners enjoying themselves with food and drink and laughter, many of whom work at home and have faced relatively less economic deprivation, which I assume given how much this class of diners is throwing around on evening revelry.

      Meanwhile, you have this wait staff and the kitchen staff too with their faces covered, their voices muffled, and forced into what seems to be a subservient role. They appear like a different caste. Society has decided to treat them as the ranks of the unclean. The lockdowns have turned a dignified equality that once existed between the staff and customers, all cooperating together to live better lives, and turned it into a theater for feudalistic absurdism.

      The symbolism of this troubles me so much that my own dining experiences have been changed from a time of socializing into a vision of tragedy that breaks my heart. Think for a moment about the main victims of lockdowns: working classes, the poor, people who travel for a living, those working in arts and hospitality, children locked out of schools, people who can’t just convert their office jobs into living-room jobs. They were never asked their opinions on policies that destroyed their lives and degraded their choice of profession.

      The main victims do not typically have Twitter accounts. They do not write academic articles. They do not write articles for newspapers. They aren’t talking heads on TV. And they sure as heck aren’t economically protected with a tax-funded job in a public health department in a state bureaucracy. They are out there getting food to the groceries, delivering things to your front door, hopping around in restaurants to make sure you get your food. They are in the factories, the warehouses, the fields, the meat-packing plants, and also in the hospitals and hotels. They are voiceless and not only because their masks impede their ability to communicate; they have been robbed of any voice in public affairs even though their lives are on the line.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        October.26.2020 at 4:15 pm

        I agree with Mike Rowe… the biggest tragedy of this thing was calling 60% of Americans “non-essential”.

      2. lap83
        October.26.2020 at 4:19 pm

        “Here you have diners enjoying themselves with food and drink and laughter, many of whom work at home and have faced relatively less economic deprivation”

        Probably some teachers among them, just happy to be alive for a few months longer before having to return to certain doom in the plague-infested halls of the public school system

  3. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    October.26.2020 at 4:05 pm

    Do we have any guesses as to which member of the Reason staff masturbated during the strategy session?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.26.2020 at 4:27 pm

      Only if Gillespie had tweezers available.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.26.2020 at 4:10 pm

    Did you notice at last week’s final presidential debate that the candidates actually talked about concrete coronavirus-related policies for more than a half-minute there?

    Speaking of this, in my youtube feed, I got a very slickly produced ad/psa about the superiority of the Cuban healthcare system over America’s.

  5. Longtobefree
    October.26.2020 at 4:18 pm

    IF it happens that there is a President Biden, what he will do is first to take the oath of office, then carefully read over the amendment 25 statement Kween Kamala hands him, and ask if this will affect his pension or his graft.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.26.2020 at 4:23 pm

      Nah, they will prop him up for a couple years to have Harris as a 10 year President.

  6. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.26.2020 at 4:20 pm

    President Biden, should that come to pass, will be a footnote in history to a President Harris regime. That is the one you should be focused on because watching her cackle that evil Joker laugh when asked questions, knowing she doesn’t have to answer because the media carries water for the democrat party, was truly frightening. That was a woman who truly believes she will be above the law and knows you will not.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.26.2020 at 4:26 pm

      Intelligence agencies, the permanent government, the media and entertainment industries, major corporations, Wall Street (which is giving 4x as much to Biden as Trump), and tech giants all on the same side, which is the side currently restricting any info that makes a Dem look bad.

      Yea, free minds my ass, Reason. But at least we get food trucks.

Please to post comments