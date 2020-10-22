Debates 2020

Joe Biden's Proposal To Double the Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour Won't Help Small Businesses

President Donald Trump said he'd leave it to the states to decide if a minimum wage hike was appropriate.

|

reason-biden8
(Sipa USA/Newscom)

Former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden wants to help small businesses during the pandemic by raising their labor costs with a minimum wage hike.

"I do," said Biden in response to a question at tonight's debate about whether now is the time to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, before going on an extended riff about the need for a federal small business bailout. The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

"We have to help our small businesses by raising the minimum wage? That's not helping" shot back an incredulous Trump. "How are you helping small businesses when you're forcing wages [up]? What's going to happen and what's been proven to happen is when you do that these small businesses fire many of their employees."

"There is no evidence that when you raise the minimum wage businesses to go out of business," rebutted Biden, saying that a minimum wage hike was needed to increase the pay of first responders.

Trump, in response to a prompt from debate moderator Kristen Welker, said he would consider raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, but also said it should be left up to the states, saying "Alabama is different from New York. New York is different from Vermont. It should be a state option." Make of that what you will.

Back in July 2019, the Congressional Budget Office released a report finding that a $15 federal hourly minimum wage would result in 1.3 million workers losing their jobs, while raising pay for another 17 million workers.

While the effects of the minimum wage on unemployment are not without controversy, most studies find they lead to higher unemployment or disemployment (where firms hire fewer workers over time, give current workers fewer hours, or outsource more tasks to machines or customers.)

A detailed study commissioned by the Seattle city government to examine its own $15 minimum wage found that worker pay rose about 3 percent but hours worked fell by 6 to 7 percent. These disemployment effects were hardest on the lowest paid, least experienced workers. That means the proposed wage increase won't only hurt businesses, it'll likely hurt workers too.

A lot of the debate and empirical evidence about the effects of raising the minimum wage is predicated on more normal economic circumstances where a global pandemic isn't scaring away customers, of course, and local and state governments aren't forcibly closing businesses or requiring them to operate at reduced capacity.

In the current environment, wage hikes would likely be devastating for the countless mom-and-pop operations on the verge of failure. In fact, many of those small businesses are already maxed out as they struggle to keep employees on the payroll in order to qualify for loan forgiveness under another federal program.

Why Biden thinks that small businesses already coping with massive declines in revenue and increased operating costs would benefit from having their labor get more expensive is a bit of a mystery. While Trump was right to point out the negative consequences that can come from raising the minimum wage, he undermined his own case by equivocating on whether doing so was a good idea.

Biden, during his minimum wage answer, said that Congress should allocate more money to struggling businesses. If he has his way on the minimum wage, they'll need all the assistance they can get.

Bonus: Check out Reason's video on the effects of a $15 hourly minimum wage on New York car wash workers:

Advertisement

NEXT: Joe Biden Has No Realistic Plan To Reopen Schools

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir
    October.22.2020 at 11:44 pm

    “There is no evidence that when you raise the minimum wage businesses to go out of business,” rebutted Biden, saying that a minimum wage hike was needed to increase the pay of first responders.

    In what state are cops, firefighters and EMTs drawing minimum wage? Cops in my town make $100K+ (seriously).

    1. Agammamon
      October.22.2020 at 11:54 pm

      When cornered you always pull out the first responder or teacher card.

    2. JesseAz
      October.22.2020 at 11:56 pm

      Biden floundered all over the place tonight. Some of the winners.

      Talking to NK was like the us being friendly to Hitler (they weren’t they just stayed out of the war)

      Bidens public option would give affordable coverage to people who qualify for medicaid but can’t get medicaid (ummm?)

      He was a wreck. He kept repeating memorized talking points over and over, looking at his notes (and watch) constantly.

      1. Nardz
        October.23.2020 at 12:09 am

        He also said he wouldn’t ban franking, but that he would end the oil industry.
        He completely fell apart.

      2. Roberta
        October.23.2020 at 12:09 am

        He actually said his plan would help those who qualified for Medicaid but didn’t have the wherewithal to get Medicaid. Those are the closest I remember his exact words. Which would mean, what, there’s some minimum wealth or income you need to take advantage of Medicaid benefits you qualify for?

      3. JesseAz
        October.23.2020 at 12:20 am

        Also…

        “Joe can afford to lock himself in a basement. He’s made a lot of money someplace…”

        Made Joe bring up his foreign benefactors on his own.

  2. NJ2AZ
    October.22.2020 at 11:45 pm

    Obviously making it more expensive and onerous to put people to work will be good for the economy, especially in an an economic downturn. a doy

    (/s)

    1. JesseAz
      October.22.2020 at 11:56 pm

      Liberals don’t think of wages as a business cost, they think of it as something people deserve (even if not working)

      1. NJ2AZ
        October.23.2020 at 12:15 am

        they also seem to think anyone who owns a business is rich (and undeservedly rich at that).

  3. Brian
    October.22.2020 at 11:46 pm

    ‘“There is no evidence that when you raise the minimum wage businesses to go out of business,” rebutted Biden, saying that a minimum wage hike was needed to increase the pay of first responders.‘

    Is that it? We all pay more shit so that first responders can get a raise?

    And no one points out the ridiculousness of this?

    We’ve just given up on having meaningful political leadership, haven’t we?

    1. NJ2AZ
      October.23.2020 at 12:22 am

      Even if you buy the bogus studies that say jacking the minimum wage up in an already wage-inflated jurisdiction is fine, it proves nothing about the effects of doing it where ‘prevailing’ minimum wage is already low.

      Raising minimum wage to $15 in seattle might not be a disaster since very few there make less than that anyway. Doing it in podunk, WV could destroy the local economy. I agree with Trump, minimum wage should be a state by state issue.

      If i could go back in time i would tell the founders “be more clear on the 2nd amendment, and be MUCH MORE LITERAL about the definition of ‘interstate commerce’

  4. Roberta
    October.22.2020 at 11:58 pm

    Trump said he’d “consider” it when pressed with that specific follow-up question, so as not to look intransigent. People want a president to be able to consider things, not necessarily do them. It’s the answer you give as a parent when a child pleads for something, so you don’t sound mean.

  5. Biden4Liberty
    October.23.2020 at 12:04 am

    Reason is always so right. $15 is not enough. The minimum wage should be the median wage and it should reset every year to reflect the cost of living.

    1. creech
      October.23.2020 at 12:11 am

      While we are at it, can we raise the median IQ to 125?

      1. Biden4Liberty
        October.23.2020 at 12:23 am

        Genocidal MONSTER!
        reported

      2. JesseAz
        October.23.2020 at 12:27 am

        By definition of IQ, NO.

  6. Jerryskids
    October.23.2020 at 1:02 am

    To be fair, the minimum wage could easily be raised to $15 if the federal government were to subsidize it. Just like it’s going to subsidize new ventilation systems for schools, more teachers and more pods for smaller classes, plexiglass dividers for restaurants, solar and wind power development, healthcare and all those other things Joe mentioned. Because the federal government has an unlimited supply of free money.

Please to post comments