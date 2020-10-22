Joe Biden

Joe Biden's Economic Policies Would Cost the Economy 4.9 Million Jobs by 2030, According to a New Study

The Democratic presidential candidate has promised not to raise taxes on middle-income earners. That's not the full story.

|

(TOM BRENNER/REUTERS/Newscom)

"Nobody making under 400,000 bucks would have their taxes raised, period, bingo," said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in May. It's a claim he has made repeatedly throughout the course of his campaign. If he takes the White House and sticks to his present platform, it appears to be true.

But that slogan leaves out the broader economic implications of some of Biden's plans, according to a study from the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

The core tenets of Biden's economic agenda are to increase the corporate tax rate as well as taxes on high-income earners, to undo many of President Donald Trump's regulatory reforms, and to implement new subsidies for renewable energy and the health care market. The researchers calculate that over the next decade, these changes would prompt the economy to shed 4.9 million jobs and the gross domestic product to drop $2.6 trillion. In the year 2030 alone, they say, U.S. consumption would be down $1.5 trillion and median-income households would make $6,500 less. 

Let's begin with the first point, which has been at the center of Biden's pitch to the American people. High-earning households would see an uptick in payroll taxes, something the candidate has been clear about. But he could also hike the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, and that's likely to have a more significant effect on the economy.

Before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, America's corporate rate was 35 percent—one of the highest in the world. Many Democrats derided the steep cut to 21 percent, but it put the U.S. in a more moderate bracket. The average statutory corporate tax rate in Europe is 20.27 percent; Sweden, often hailed as a democratic socialist model, employs a corporate tax rate of 22 percent.

Meanwhile, a Biden administration would pivot back to the regulatory approach seen under former President Barack Obama. The researchers hone in on Obama's stringent health care rules, which effectively barred "low cost, high deductible, limited coverage health insurance plans," and his telecom regulations, which were supposed to establish net neutrality. "Forcing people to buy the highest quality and most expensive product, or none at all," they write, "lowers economic efficiency, or redistributes from consumers to the sellers of the expensive products, or both."

The former vice president would further subsidize individual health insurance plans to a greater degree than the government did under Obama. (Biden has promised to implement a "public option," a step further than Obama went.) He also wants to tackle energy and the environment with an array of subsidies and mandates; the former will impose new costs on taxpayers, the latter on employers.

The researchers conclude that their projections are "conservative." Apparently, direct tax hikes don't tell the entire story.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    October.22.2020 at 4:14 pm

    47 years in public life and Joe has only created a single job: Hunter’s

    https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/10/22/the-unspeakable-corruption-of-joe-biden-n1077875

    The Unspeakable Corruption of Joe Biden
    BY STEPHEN GREEN OCT 22, 2020 2:10 PM ET

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum
    The latest stories detailing the financial corruption of Joe Biden come as no shock to anyone with open eyes. But there is one story of the deepest kind of corruption that until today no one has told, or perhaps even realized — the kind of moral corruption that, once acknowledged, may haunt you.

    The latest revelation of Biden’s financial corruption comes from Hunter Biden’s former “business associate,” Tony Bobulinski.

    Last night, Bobulinski released a statement claiming that “the former vice president was a willing and eager participant in a family scheme to make millions of dollars by partnering with a shady Chinese Communist firm,” according to NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin and other news outlets who haven’t spent the last week studiously avoiding perhaps the biggest story of financial corruption in American presidential election history.

    Previously I’ve written that Joe Biden is a villain straight out of an Ayn Rand novel: A scheming mediocrity with no talent other than for gaming a crooked system.

    Despite the millions involved, and from sources as dubious as Communist China and Eastern European kleptocrats, a man’s willingness to grab some easy money when the grabbing is good… isn’t atypical.

    Sadly.

    But as far as I’m concerned, it’s the risks that Biden puts his own son through that reveal the true rot at the center of his character.

    I’m not speaking of possible jail time, either.

    In case you’re unfamiliar with the tragedies that have struck the Biden family, I’ll give you the quick and dirty rundown.

    Back in 1972, Biden lost his first wife, Neilia, and their baby daughter in a car accident:

    Curtis Dunn was driving the tractor-trailer that collided with the car driven by Biden’s first wife, Neilia. Neilia was carrying their 13-month-old infant daughter with her, and young sons Beau and Hunter were in the car, too. They were on their way to buy a Christmas tree when the accident occurred. Police at the time made the determination that Mrs. Biden drove into the path of the oncoming truck, possibly because she was looking the wrong way at a stop sign. Neilia and the girl died of their injuries, despite Dunn’s attempts to provide first aid, and the Bidens’ sons were also hurt very badly.

    Biden spent years claiming — with zero evidence — that Dunn was drunk. In fact, Neilia turned right at a stop sign without checking for oncoming traffic.

    For our VIP supporters: Chins Up, Buckaroos: Donald Trump Is Going to Win
    A few years ago, Biden would lose one of his surviving sons, Beau, to brain cancer.

    I can scarcely imagine burying one of my children, much less both of them. But it’s nearly impossible to comprehend what Biden has done and is doing in the years after the deaths of two of his own.

    You might think that after such loss, Biden would pay special attention to the welfare of the only surviving child of his first marriage.

    You would be wrong.

    I’ve seen serious addiction up close. The kind of addiction that first leads to absences, then to sudden re-appearances to beg for forgiveness — and money. The kind of addiction that destroys relationships through lies, through theft, through neglect, and worse.

    When addiction reaches that stage, there are usually only two possible outcomes: The addict either hits bottom and cleans up their act, or they die.

    There is no doubt in my mind, having seen such behavior from much too close, that Hunter is on that path.

    The only way to help a fellow human being — in this case, a sole surviving son — is to stop enabling them.

    It isn’t easy, cutting a parent or a child off from everything but your love. But it’s either that or they die.

    Joe Biden, having stood over the graves of two of his children, let — or forced? — his remaining son to become his bagman.

    Don’t get me wrong, I’m not going easy on Hunter: I believe he belongs in prison every bit as much as he belongs in a 12-step program.

    The millions Hunter has raked in on his own and his father’s behalf have made them rich while enabling his addictions.

    A father with any kind of concern for his child’s welfare would have cut Hunter off from “family business,” as they say in The Godfather, and stuck him in rehab.

    Instead, Père Biden seems content to watch Hunter commit slow-motion suicide, so long as the easy money keeps coming in.

    That isn’t the petty corruption of a man who sees a chance to grab some questionable money, then takes it. That’s the deep moral stain of a man who would sacrifice his own son on the altar of Mammon.

  2. JesseAz
    October.22.2020 at 4:21 pm

    How do you not even mention biden has promised to undo the the tax cuts under trump?

    1. Overt
      October.22.2020 at 4:52 pm

      Oh he’ll cut taxes for me! He’ll whip that SALT deduction back into play as quickly as he can. My taxes increased by 4% that year.

      That is the ONLY reason I won’t be completely depressed by the Harris presidency.

  3. raspberrydinners
    October.22.2020 at 4:23 pm

    “The researchers hone in on Obama’s stringent health care rules, which effectively barred “low cost, high deductible, limited coverage health insurance plans,” and his telecom regulations, which were supposed to establish net neutrality. “Forcing people to buy the highest quality and most expensive product, or none at all,” they write, “lowers economic efficiency, or redistributes from consumers to the sellers of the expensive products, or both.”

    Ahh yes, it was clearly terrible Obama didn’t let insurers charge money for absolutely shit plans that wouldn’t have covered anything and would’ve not only drained people of monthly premiums but then left them high and dry when they did have something go wrong.

    Ok then..

    I swear, the “freedumb” crowd just wants the freedom to die in the most pitiful way possible.

    1. CE
      October.22.2020 at 4:29 pm

      A high deductible health insurance plan is a way to reduce monthly payments for the consumer, while covering the major risks (i.e. the ones that might kill you or cost you a lot of money). It’s exactly what insurance is supposed to be for — covering risks you can’t cover out of normal savings.

      1. Brandybuck
        October.22.2020 at 4:40 pm

        The concept of insurance is beyond the capability of progressives to understand. To them, “insurance” means someone else pays for it all.

        I used to have a catastrophic plan that that covered anything catastrophic. It was literally $5 a month (my employer paid another $5). As a kid starting out it was fantastic. Then they made those plans illegal and cadillac plans mandatory and it all turned to shit.

      2. Geiger Goldstaedt
        October.22.2020 at 4:40 pm

        $1,200 a month premium, a $5,000 deductible and, one day, with some luck, I can have my colon cancer treated with CBD at the local CVS.

        1. lachrymus
          October.22.2020 at 4:44 pm

          Thanks Obama.

    2. Kevin Smith
      October.22.2020 at 4:38 pm

      So instead you force people to buy plans they can’t afford, and then tax them for not being able to afford it

      And you call us the dumb ones…

    3. Jun Fan
      October.22.2020 at 4:39 pm

      ” it was clearly terrible Obama didn’t let insurers charge”

      Yes it was.

      Hint: Libertarians

    4. JesseAz
      October.22.2020 at 4:39 pm

      Yes. Instead obama plans take roughly 12k of out of pocket costs to begin to utilize the expensive paid for plans.

    5. KLawrence76
      October.22.2020 at 4:41 pm

      The customer making poor choices isn’t an issue the requires Government force.

    6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      October.22.2020 at 4:55 pm

      I had one of those “absolute shit plans”, I liked my “absolute shit plan”, Obama said “if you like your plan, you can keep your plan”, and then he took it away from.

      The only absolute shit here is you and your comment.

    7. Overt
      October.22.2020 at 5:06 pm

      Yeah you are a moron. I had one of those shit plans. My employer paid the entire premium for me, and I only had to pay like $30 a month to ensure my family of 4. Every year, the company deposited $1500 into my HSA. So compared to the alternative PPO, I was already ahead by about $3500 per year. There was only one year where I ended up having to pay out of my HSA more than I was given by my company.

      Today I have that same HSA, but the plan inside it costs $75/month for JUST ME. Nevertheless my account has $30,000 today and gains with the stock market.

      Destroying the HSA/HD plans was the worst thing that Obamacare did.

  4. CE
    October.22.2020 at 4:27 pm

    Biden has already promised to raise taxes on people making less than 400K, by capping 401k deductions.

  5. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.22.2020 at 4:37 pm

    With a Universal Basic Income, “jobs” is just a fancy word for “redundancy.”

    1. Brandybuck
      October.22.2020 at 4:45 pm

      UBI is just a fancy word for I get to retire early!

  6. Brandybuck
    October.22.2020 at 4:44 pm

    The problem with promising not to tax the middle class is that it never comes with a promise not to define the middle class downward.

    The poor don’t have the money, there aren’t enough rich suckers. so the taxes ALWAYS fall on the middle class. And Democrats are always raising taxes to fund their continual spending increases. The middle class WILL see tax hikes under Biden. Under Trump, probably not but they will see inflation skyrocket as he handwaves the massive spending increases away. But at least he gives a reach around. Thank gawd almighty, a reach around at last!

    1. lachrymus
      October.22.2020 at 4:46 pm

      “Under Trump, probably not but they will see”

      Buy gold and get rich then, speculator.

    2. Overt
      October.22.2020 at 5:18 pm

      I’m libertarian, but I can grudgingly accept a safety net for the truly unfortunate. The problem is that our government has decided to solve problems for everybody (SS, Medicare) rather than the truly unfortunate. And so, as you say, there aren’t enough rich people to provide these services for the ENTIRE country.

      Thus we end up in the terrible position of people the middle class paying the worst business (government) to provide services for them.

  7. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.22.2020 at 5:02 pm

    As per my usual statement, fuck the left and the democrats to hell.

  8. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    October.22.2020 at 5:03 pm

    Sounds like 4.9 million people just need to learn to code.

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    October.22.2020 at 5:03 pm

    “Joe Biden’s Economic Policies Would Cost the Economy 4.9 Million Jobs by 2030”

    And still gets the endorsement of the Reason staff.

  10. Dillinger
    October.22.2020 at 5:17 pm

    “economic policies” lol

  11. Marshal
    October.22.2020 at 5:30 pm

    Overheard at Reason HQ:

    “We haven’t written anything on our supposedly core issue in a year of election coverage. Binion give me something we can point to after the election to deflect the criticism we’ll get. You have ten minutes.”

