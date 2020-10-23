Coronavirus

Trump and Biden Are Both Misleading Us About COVID-19

The president claims success based on a completely implausible worst-case scenario, while his opponent projects more than 3,700 deaths a day.

|

Trump-Biden-debate-10-22-20-Newscom
(Chine Nouvelle/Sipa/Newscom)

During last night's presidential debate, President Donald Trump implied that his response to the COVID-19 pandemic saved 2 million or so lives. "As you know, 2.2 million people, modeled out, were expected to die," he said. "We closed up the greatest economy in the world in order to fight this horrible disease." Trump also mentioned "what we've done in terms of goggles and masks and gowns and everything else, and in particular ventilators." Thanks to these policies, he said, "we're rounding the corner," and "it's going away."

The recent rise in newly identified COVID-19 cases—which exceeded 74,000 nationwide yesterday, according to Worldometer's count—suggests the virus is not in fact "going away." And given the Trump administration's disastrous handling of the virus tests that were crucial to curtailing the epidemic in its early stages, the notion that the president deserves any credit for reducing COVID-19's impact—let alone for saving "millions" of lives, as Republicans claim—is debatable, to say the least. So is the idea that he was responsible for the lockdowns that all but a few states imposed last spring. Even if you think those lockdowns had an important impact on COVID-19 mortality, the decision to impose them was made by governors, not by Trump.

Still, there is a big difference between the current tally of 223,000 deaths and the 2.2 million that Trump says were "expected." Doesn't that contrast suggest he did something right? Only if you think that worst-case scenario was at all plausible to begin with, which it wasn't.

That projection, which Trump embraced at the end of March, was based on a counterfactual "no intervention" scenario that assumed Americans would carry on as usual in the face of the epidemic. That was demonstrably not true, since individuals and businesses were already responding to the threat posed by the virus through voluntary precautions such as limiting travel, avoiding crowds, reducing social interaction, working at home, and canceling events. The projection also assumed an infection fatality rate higher than the current "best estimate" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Both of those assumptions were clearly dubious at the time. But projecting millions of COVID-19 deaths in the United States—which would make the disease as lethal as the Spanish flu of 1918, even after taking population growth into account—had two advantages. It scared Americans into accepting sweeping restrictions on social and economic activity with no precedent in U.S. history, and it allowed politicians like Trump to take credit for the difference between reality and the fantasy that was "modeled out."

Democratic nominee Joe Biden, even while presenting himself as a sober, scientifically informed alternative to a feckless, irrationally optimistic president, engaged in similar scare tactics last night. "The expectation is we'll have another 200,000 Americans dead between now and the end of the year," he said. "If we just wore these masks, the president's own advisers have told him, we can save 100,000 lives."

The current U.S. death toll, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, is about 223,000. Hence Biden, who made a similar claim during his first debate with Trump, is predicting that the number will nearly double by January 1. Is that plausible?

While the seven-day average of newly confirmed cases in the United States has been rising since mid-September, daily deaths so far have risen only slightly. Given the lag between laboratory confirmation and death, we can expect to see a bigger increase in fatalities during the next few weeks. But judging from the experience with this summer's COVID-19 spike, the increase in deaths will not be nearly as large as the increase in cases.

Between June 1 and late July, according to Worldometer's numbers, the seven-day average of daily new cases more than tripled. That was followed by a doubling in the seven-day average of daily deaths between early July and early August, after which the average dropped by 37 percent as of September 8.

The CDC's "ensemble forecast," based on projections from "45 modeling groups," puts the death toll at 235,000 to 247,000 by November 14. Assuming that estimate is in the right ballpark, Biden is projecting at least another 176,000 deaths over six weeks, or more than 3,700 a day, more than four and half times the current seven-day average and two-thirds higher than the peak in April.

That prediction is even less believable than the wildly wrong projection that The New York Times embraced in May, which said daily deaths would exceed 3,000 by June 1. The actual number was about 700.

Biden left himself some wiggle room by suggesting that mask wearing could cut the number of additional deaths by the end of the year in half. But while the weight of the evidence indicates that wearing a mask is a sensible precaution, trying to quantify the impact of that practice is an even more dubious exercise than trying to project COVID-19 deaths. It is not even clear what threshold of mask wearing Biden has in mind, or how he would know whether it had been reached.

Given Trump's record of self-contradiction, equivocation, bizarre medical suggestions, and excessive optimism, I would not trust anything he says about COVID-19. But I do not trust Biden either, since he seems equally willing to treat science as a tool to score political points and promote policies he already supports.

Advertisement

NEXT: Biden and Trump Offer Competing Tax Proposals, but Both Ignore Economic Reality

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. jahemil
    October.23.2020 at 1:37 pm

    Google is now paying $17000 to $22000 per month for working online from home. I have joined this job 2 months ago and i have earned $20544 in my first month from this job. I can say my life is changed-completely for the better! Check it out this link whaat i do…Click here.

    1. jivik39952@prekab.net
      October.23.2020 at 3:02 pm

      I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from asp this without having online working skills. This is what I do….Visit Here

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.23.2020 at 1:40 pm

    “The president claims success based on a completely implausible worst-case scenario.”

    No, no, no.

    You do not get to play this game.

    Fuck that.

    If it was plausible enough for a nationwide shutdown, it is plausible now.

    Trump deserves the credit.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.23.2020 at 1:43 pm

      Correction, it was plausible enough for a worldwide shutdown.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        October.23.2020 at 1:49 pm

        The most infuriating part of the entire debacle is that the media cooked up doomsday by the sheer force of collective propaganda and irrational fear mongering, blamed Trump for ushering in the apocalypse, and then when it all turned out to be bullshit, started blaming Trump for destroying the economy and taking them seriously in the first place (all the while still blaming him for not having done enough).

        Heads on pikes would not be cruel enough for these fucking “maggots,” if I may be so bold as to quote Mr. Olbermann. It really would not. These people are despicable.

      2. Social Justice is neither
        October.23.2020 at 1:51 pm

        It wasn’t even the worst case being pushed.

        Lying leftist journalists including a number of writers here push a narrative of millions of deaths to demand economic suicide. Then whine Trump is lying when he uses their benchmarks as a measure of success. Fuck them.

    2. mad.casual
      October.23.2020 at 1:47 pm

      Moreover;

      But while the weight of the evidence indicates that wearing a mask is a sensible precaution

      Fuck you, Sullum for conflating the *fear* of the virus going away and the *virus* going away by using the rising number of cases and then turning around and saying widespread use of masks is effective at preventing the spread.

      Just because you shit all over both sides of the sandwich doesn’t mean we have to eat it.

      1. Idle Hands
        October.23.2020 at 1:52 pm

        The weight of evidence does not support this as a sensible precaution the evidence is completely inconclusive. The only thing that supports it is surface level common sense and as a placebo device that gives religious/superstitious people some sense of control over something they really don’t have any control over.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          October.23.2020 at 1:55 pm

          Exactly this.

        2. Dillinger
          October.23.2020 at 1:57 pm

          this.

        3. perlchpr
          October.23.2020 at 2:28 pm

          I suspect that masks are actually counterproductive, by giving people a false sense of security.

        4. Anteater
          October.23.2020 at 2:29 pm

          It may give them a false sense of control and therefore they lessen physical distancing with others. Mask mandates have been in our county since March and yet the hospitals are nearing capacity with Covid patients.

    3. Idle Hands
      October.23.2020 at 1:48 pm

      I love reason is now pretending that this magazine didn’t mostly completely freak out and trust the experts from the begining.

      1. mad.casual
        October.23.2020 at 1:52 pm

        I love reason is now pretending that this magazine didn’t mostly forego all reasoning and mostly completely freak out and trust the experts from the begining.

        Here we have Sullum saying that, with the unprecedented numbers of people wearing masks and social distancing, we can tell how effective they are because the cases are rising again.

        *drink*

  3. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
    October.23.2020 at 1:43 pm

    This sums it up nicely

    1. Idle Hands
      October.23.2020 at 1:47 pm

      jfc that’s annoying. Fuck the mask zealots I refuse to bow to the alter of science.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        October.23.2020 at 1:52 pm

        Poe’s Law?

    2. Dillinger
      October.23.2020 at 1:59 pm

      lol! “I think you’ve got a choice, snowflake.”

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    October.23.2020 at 1:49 pm

    Biden left himself some wiggle room by suggesting that mask wearing could cut the number of additional deaths by the end of the year in half.

    You all need to be wearing masks, like black men do when they’re robbing liquor stores! Trump’s a racist!

    I’m Joe Biden, and I approve this message.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      October.23.2020 at 1:53 pm

      You know who else left himself some wiggle room?

  5. Longtobefree
    October.23.2020 at 1:53 pm

    No white coat needed; (band name?)
    The Communist Chinese Virus is a virus.
    As with all viruses, some people will catch it, most will not.
    As with all viruses, of those who catch it, some will die, most will not.
    As with all viruses, saying away from the known infected is a good idea.
    As with all viruses, washing your hands and covering coughs and sneezes with a handkerchief is a good idea.
    As with all viruses, if you are already sick, you should be even more careful than the average citizen.
    There is nothing about this virus so dramatically different from all viruses that a total shutdown of any economy is necessary.

    1. Longtobefree
      October.23.2020 at 1:54 pm

      Oh, I forgot

      P.S. Joe Biden is a crook

  6. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.23.2020 at 2:40 pm

    Total fatality rate is low stop pimping the democrat talking points.

  7. TracyMMadison
    October.23.2020 at 2:56 pm

    Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot….. Read More  

  8. Jefferson's Ghost
    October.23.2020 at 3:02 pm

    So both sides are “spinning” the numbers. How very unsurprising.

Please to post comments