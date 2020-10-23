Obamacare

On Obamacare, Biden Repeats Obama's 2013 Lie of the Year

Under the Affordable Care Act, if you liked your plan, you couldn't always keep it.

(Kevin Dietsch / Pool via CNP / SplashNews/Newscom)

In December 2013, Politifact, which bills itself as a nonpartisan political fact-checking operation, awarded its lowest honor to President Barack Obama, for "Lie of the Year." On more than 30 occasions, Obama had promised that under the Affordable Care Act, the health law often referred to as Obamacare, no one would lose their health care plan involuntarily. "If you like your plan, you can keep your plan," Obama said. 

This was simply not true. Obamacare's health insurance exchanges, the government-run online portals for purchasing individual market health insurance, launched in October 2013. In the weeks and months that followed, millions of people received notices that their existing insurance plans would be canceled as a direct result of the law. The exact number of cancellations is difficult to pin down, but Politifact, in making its award, cited a figure of around 4 million. Other contemporaneous estimates suggested the number could be higher

"Boiling down the complicated health care law to a soundbite proved treacherous," Politifact noted years later in a review of "Lie of the Year" award winners. "Obama and his team made matters worse, suggesting the claim had been misunderstood all along."

Obama had made the promise in order to ease fears about coverage loss and health care disruption that had helped to doom a health policy overhaul under President Bill Clinton nearly two decades earlier. And he had done so knowing it wasn't true. As the Wall Street Journal reported in November 2013, White House aides questioned the claim in internal discussions. But in the end, they didn't want to complicate what was already a difficult political messaging operation. As the Journal noted at the time: Administration officials worried "that delving into details such as the small number of people who might lose insurance could be confusing and would clutter the president's message." 

Obama lied. And he did so for political reasons—to sell the public on major legislation on a promise he knew wasn't true. 

At last night's final presidential debate, Joe Biden, who is both the current Democratic presidential nominee and Obama's former vice president, repeated that lie. "Not one single person with private insurance would lose their insurance under my plan, nor did they under Obamacare," he said. "They did not lose their insurance unless they chose they wanted to go to something else."

Biden made this statement as a rejoinder to President Donald Trump's accusation that Biden's health care plan would eliminate private insurance. As Biden noted, that is not true: Biden's proposal would set up a government-run health insurance plan known as a public option that would be sold along with private health insurance options. It might degrade private insurance options, and would likely mean that fewer people are covered via private insurance, especially as time goes on. But unlike the Medicare for All plan proposed by Biden's one-time rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.), which would outlaw virtually all private coverage in the space of just four years, Biden's plan would not end private coverage. 

Trump's attack on Biden's health care plan was false, as it has been before. But Biden's claim about Obamacare was false as well. And given the notoriety of that particular false promise—Politifact's award was announced on CNN and covered in The Washington Post, Politico, NPR, and other major outlets, and Obama even apologized to people whose plans were canceled—Biden should have known better. 

In many ways, the health care portion of this debate resembled the health care portion of the prior debate: Trump, asked about his repeated and unfulfilled promises to put forth a replacement plan for Obamacare, dodged the question, saying that he had repealed the health law's individual mandate without specifying what he would do instead. Biden laid out his own plan to spend $750 billion expanding Obamacare's subsidies and building a new government-run health insurance plan.

But there was one notable difference: This time, Biden said that, under his plan, "Obamacare" would become "Bidencare." Biden didn't just repeat Obama's lie. He put his name on it. 

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    October.23.2020 at 2:12 pm

    Obamacare is terrific. Any “problems” with it are actually the result of Republican sabotage.

    Is Mr. Buttplug around today? He explains this much better than I do.

    #IMissObama

    1. perlchpr
      October.23.2020 at 2:32 pm

      *snerk!*

      That’s the OBL I have been missing. 😀

  3. Ra's al Gore
    October.23.2020 at 2:19 pm

    They represent the 99%. They say so. They will never get 99% of the vote, so they represent you whether you like it or not.

    You didn’t like that insurance. They say so. They had to make that decision for you because you are too stupid and selfish to make it yourself.

  4. JesseAz
    October.23.2020 at 2:20 pm

    At least with BidenCare, if someone qualifies for Medicaid but doesn’t have Medicaid, they can pay for the public option… or at least that’s what Biden confusingly said last night.

    1. The White Knight
      October.23.2020 at 2:26 pm

      Biden still blatantly lied about nobody having lost their coverage under Obamacare. Why are you white knighting for Biden, JesseAz?

      1. Red Tony
        October.23.2020 at 2:31 pm

        Why are you constantly ripping on Canadian child psychologists, WK? Is it because one of them diagnosed you with “not being the cool WK, since that’s Andrew?” Because most of us aren’t the cool WK. And that’s okay. It’s OK to not be Andrew WK, WK. Just be yourself. It’s OK to be WK.

        But seriously, chill out about the Canadian child psychologists. It’s just weird.

        P.S.: Joe Biden is a crook.

      2. JesseAz
        October.23.2020 at 2:33 pm

        Wait, you think I’m defending Biden here dummy? I know you’re dumb. I know you’re a liar (see roundup thread you ran away from). But this is literally the bottom of the barrel for you. I am pointing out Biden’s under lack of understanding of his own policy dummy.

  5. Ken Shultz
    October.23.2020 at 2:22 pm

    My mother was forced to stop using her oncologist in the middle of chemo.

    P.S. Joe Biden is a crook.

    1. Red Tony
      October.23.2020 at 2:31 pm

      Did she make it?

      P.S.: Joe Biden is a crook.

      1. Ken Shultz
        October.23.2020 at 2:36 pm

        Yes! She’s cancer free.

        She’s in an area of the country that particularly well known for biotech and cutting edge medical stuff, and her company paid for her to get the top of the line treatment at the best research facility in the area. They found her cancer with a machine that was still under development. They wouldn’t have been able to detect it otherwise. The sooner it’s identified, of course, the higher the survival rate.

        Obama’s restrictions on people getting top of the line care from their employers didn’t kick in until after the cancer was identified, thank goodness. Otherwise, things might have turned out differently. I wonder how many people out there weren’t diagnosed with cancer earlier because of ObamaCare?

        1. Ken Shultz
          October.23.2020 at 2:38 pm

          P.S. Joe Biden is a crook.

          1. Red Tony
            October.23.2020 at 2:49 pm

            Glad to hear it! Congratulations to her on making it through.

            P.S.: Joe Biden is a crook.

        2. I'm Not Sure
          October.23.2020 at 2:42 pm

          “I wonder how many people out there weren’t diagnosed with cancer earlier because of ObamaCare?”

          Or Chinese Cooties?

  6. captcrisis
    October.23.2020 at 2:40 pm

    Obama was telling the truth. It was not a lie. He shouldn’t have apologized for it.

    He couldn’t control what private insurers were going to do. They have always been able to cancel coverage (or increase premiums). They did so before Obamacare and they did so after. But nothing in the Affordable Care Act required them to do either.

    1. Ken Shultz
      October.23.2020 at 2:54 pm

      That’s stupid shit.

      Everybody who isn’t stupid saw what was going to happen and why.

      Incidentally, everybody knew what would happen in Venezuela and why, too?

      Just because you’re too dumb to see the likely consequences of your policies doesn’t mean the rest of us are stupid. I’ve seen six day creationists who aren’t so dumb that they can’t understand basic economics.

      How’s it feel to be dumber than a creationist?

      P.S. Joe Biden is a crook.

    2. Ken Shultz
      October.23.2020 at 2:57 pm

      These people are so stupid, they don’t realize that they’re making Obama look even dumber.

      What’s worse–an honest idiot who’s so stupid he can’t fathom the obvious implications of his own policies?

      . . . or a liar who lied about the most likely outcome?

      Calling Obama a liar is giving him the benefit of the doubt.

    3. Sometimes a Great Notion
      October.23.2020 at 2:57 pm

      Dude, the cats already out of the bag on this one. Gruber admitted it:

      “Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage,” Gruber said. “And basically, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically that was really, really critical for the thing to pass.”

