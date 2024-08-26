Wait, Democrats Now Say They Love Freedom?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman reminisce on the supposed joy and freedom on offer during last week's Democratic National Convention (DNC) and assess Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to essentially drop out of the presidential race.

02:36—At the DNC, Democrats showcase their misunderstanding of freedom.

25:05—RFK Jr. suspends his campaign for president in 10 key states, endorses Donald Trump

41:22—Weekly Listener Question

48:27—Telegram founder Pavel Durov is arrested in France.

54:02—The continued fallout from Matthew Perry's death

56:14—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Thank God It's Over," by Liz Wolfe

"Manufacturing Joy at the DNC," by Matt Welch

"Democrats Are Talking About 'Freedom' Because Voters Really Like Freedom," by Eric Boehm

"Party of COVID-19 Authoritarianism Improbably Rebrands as 'Party of Freedom,'" by Matt Welch

"Democrats Aren't the Freedom Party," by Liz Wolfe

"Criminal Justice Reform Took a Back Seat at the 2024 DNC," by C.J. Ciaramella

"An Over-Orchestrated Rebellion: Dispatch From the DNC," by Nancy Rommelmann

"America Is Ready To Party," by Matt Welch

"Nobody Cared About Bernie's Speech," by Liz Wolfe

"Democrats Just Can't Quit Saving Our Souls," by Matt Welch

"Industrial Policy Is Alive and Well at the Democratic National Convention," by Joe Lancaster

"The Anarchist Dreams: Dispatch From the DNC," by Nancy Rommelmann

"Muted Outrage and Aspirational Crowds: Dispatch From the DNC," by Nancy Rommelmann

"Democrats Unburdened by What They Have Done to Chicago," by Matt Welch

"Kamala Harris' Plan To Hike Corporate Income Taxes Would Fall on All Americans," by Eric Boehm

"Trump and Harris' Economic Plans Are Depressingly Similar," by Veronique de Rugy

"Kamala Harris' Affordability Agenda Is a Good Idea Backed by Terrible Policies," by Peter Suderman

"The Dumb and Dumber of Kamala's 'Greedflation' Narrative," by Jason Sorens

"Who Is the Real Kamala Harris? A Big Government Liberal." by John Stossel

"Economic Liberty Now Has No Place in Either Party," by Peter Suderman

"RFK Jr.: The Reason Interview," by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller

"RFK Jr. Spread Some Libertarian Ideas, Then Sold Out to Trump," by Robby Soave

"At Rally, RFK Jr. Says He'll Stop Forever Wars, Seed Oils From Trump's Cabinet," by Christian Britschgi

"Chase Oliver: Q&A With the Controversial Libertarian Party Candidate," by Nick Gillespie

"Storm Over the Rockies: The West Is at War With Itself," by Karl Hess Jr.

"Battle Over Western Lands Is Far Bigger Than the Bundy Controversy," by J.D. Tuccille

"Why do the feds spend so much to make our Western wilderness theirs?" by Leonard Gilroy

"Is Pavel Durov the Next Julian Assange?" by Nick Gillespie

"Putin and the Ayatollah Wanted To Censor This App. Now It's Macron's Turn." by Matthew Petti

"Matthew Perry, Drug Abuse, and Prohibition," by Nick Gillespie

"Matthew Perry's Death: Doctors, Perry's Assistant and More Charged in Drug Investigation That Revealed 'Underground Criminal Network'" by Ethan Shanfeld and Ellise Shafer

"Charlie Hustle Agonistes," by Nick Gillespie

Too Loud a Solitude

Who would have guessed going into this year's RNC and DNC that aesthetically the Dems would have presented as more @WonderBreadUSA, church-and-family-loving, mom-and-apple pie & the GOP was like a JV version of the Gathering of Juggalos? pic.twitter.com/wPrROYpYzn — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) August 23, 2024

Upcoming Events:

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

Lumen is the world's first handheld metabolic coach. It's a device that measures your metabolism through your breath. On the app, it lets you know if you're burning fat or carbs, and it gives you tailored guidance to improve your nutrition, workouts, sleep, and even stress management. All you have to do is breathe into your Lumen first thing in the morning, and you'll know what's going on with your metabolism, whether you're burning mostly fats or carbs. Then, Lumen gives you a personalized nutrition plan for that day based on your measurements. You can also breathe into it before and after workouts and meals, so you know exactly what's going on in your body in real time, and Lumen will give you tips to keep you on top of your health game. Your metabolism is your body's engine—it's how your body turns the food you eat into fuel that keeps you going. Because your metabolism is at the center of everything your body does, optimal metabolic health translates to a bunch of benefits, including easier weight management, improved energy levels, better fitness results, better sleep, etc. Lumen gives you recommendations to improve your metabolic health. It can also track your cycle as well as the onset of menopause, and adjust your recommendations to keep your metabolism healthy through hormonal shifts, so you can keep up your energy and stave off cravings. So, if you want to take the next step in improving your health, go to lumen.me/ROUNDTABLE to get 15 percent off your Lumen.

We all carry around different stressors—big and small. When we keep them bottled up, it can start to affect us negatively. Therapy is a safe space to get things off your chest—and to figure out how to work through whatever's weighing you down. If you're thinking of starting therapy, give BetterHelp a try. It's entirely online. Designed to be convenient, flexible, and suited to your schedule. Just fill out a brief questionnaire to get matched with a licensed therapist, and switch therapists any time for no additional charge. Get it off your chest, with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/roundtable today to get 10 percent off your first month.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve