Jane Coaston: What Is 'Freedom' to Democrats?
The New York Times contributor discusses the Democratic National Convention and the rhetoric of "freedom" on Just Asking Questions.
How do Democrats define "freedom"? Just asking questions.
It's Democratic National Convention week, so we wanted to talk about what's been unfolding there so far: the rhetoric, the thematic choices, and what it all reveals about the Democrats' 2024 agenda. How should we state-power skeptics and liberty appreciators view that agenda?
We invited Jane Coaston to discuss all that with us this week. She's a contributing opinion writer at The New York Times and a former politics reporter at Vox, and she exhibits self-described "libertarian tendencies."
Sources referenced in this episode:
