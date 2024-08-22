Jane Coaston: What Is 'Freedom' to Democrats?

How do Democrats define "freedom"? Just asking questions.

It's Democratic National Convention week, so we wanted to talk about what's been unfolding there so far: the rhetoric, the thematic choices, and what it all reveals about the Democrats' 2024 agenda. How should we state-power skeptics and liberty appreciators view that agenda?

We invited Jane Coaston to discuss all that with us this week. She's a contributing opinion writer at The New York Times and a former politics reporter at Vox, and she exhibits self-described "libertarian tendencies."

Sources referenced in this episode: