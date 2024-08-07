Chase Oliver: Q&A With the Controversial Libertarian Party Candidate

Today's guest is the Libertarian Party's candidate for president Chase Oliver, who wants to phase out Social Security and Medicare for younger Americans, create a 21st century version of Ellis Island, and get the government out of bedrooms and boardrooms. A longtime antiwar activist, he also wants to bring American troops home and slash the Pentagon's budget. Despite such ultralibertarian positions, a number of high-profile Libertarian Party figures and state parties have declined to endorse him because he is not part of the national party's Mises Caucus and he believes that the nonsurgical transitioning of minors should be decided by doctors, parents, and kids without the state intervening. Reason's Nick Gillespie talks with Oliver about misunderstandings surrounding his opposition to mask and vaccine mandates, how he first encountered the Libertarian Party at a gay pride event, and why he thinks millennials and Gen Z are particularly ready to listen to libertarian ideas after constantly being lied to by boomers like Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

0:00— Introduction

1:29— Economic policy & entitlement reform

11:45— Immigration reform

19:55— COVID-19 policy

22:21— A message to younger voters

24:20— The cases for and against Kamala Harris

28:21— How Libertarians can appeal to Millennials & Gen-Z

29:52— The case against Trump and Vance

32:07— Are Millennials cynically attached to institutions?

33:29— Libertarian Party conflicts

36:12— Ad: Students For Liberty

37:44— A libertarian view on trans issues

44:59— Being the first openly LGBTQ national candidate

46:55— LNC's unusual collaboration with RFK Jr.

51:05— Uptick in Gen-Z LGBTQ identification

53:32— Oliver's political evolution

56:53— Foreign policy: Ukraine, Israel, and China

1:04:40— Could Trump or Harris turn more libertarian?

Today's sponsor:

Students for Liberty (SFL). Are you a freedom-loving college student seeking a platform to amplify your voice? Then you need to check out Students for Liberty, a global hub for liberty-loving students like you. With members in over 100 countries, empower yourself and others to champion freedom. Visit StudentsForLiberty.org to discover how you can join their movement and contribute to building a freer future.