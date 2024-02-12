Biden's Cognitive Shrinkflation

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, and special guest Emma Camp react to the announcement that President Joe Biden will not be prosecuted for mishandling classified documents and parse a fresh batch of speech gaffes underpinning his apparent cognitive decline.

00:29—Quick reactions to last night's Super Bowl LVIII

06:10—Special counsel will not prosecute Joe Biden in classified documents case.

26:06—House Republicans attempt to tie foreign aid spending bill to domestic border crisis.

35:12—Weekly Listener Question

44:48—Congressional Budget Office delivers latest bleak report on future U.S. economic outlook

52:26—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Joe Biden's No Good, Very Bad Day," by J.D. Tuccille

"Nice Old Man," by Liz Wolfe

"Trump's Alleged Defiance and Deceit Distinguish His Handling of Secrets From Biden's," by Jacob Sullum

"Americans Unhappy With Politicians They'll Soon Vote Back Into Office," by J.D. Tuccille

"Biden's Bizarre 'Shrinkflation' Nonsense," by Eric Boehm

"Elizabeth Warren's 'Shrinkflation' Rant Is an Incredible Exercise in Blame Shifting," by Christian Britschgi

"The Real Student Loan Crisis Isn't From Undergraduate Degrees," by Emma Camp

"The Bankruptcy of Bidenomics," by Peter Suderman

"Border Bill Blows Up," by Robby Soave

"The Good and the Bad of the Senate Border Bill," by Fiona Harrigan

"'Zero Illegal Crossings' Is an Unattainable Goal for the Border," by Fiona Harrigan

"Peter Meijer: Can the GOP Change?" by Zach Weissmueller and Liz Wolfe

"Can Free Markets Win Votes in the New GOP?" by Stephanie Slade

"How Oregon Became a Linchpin for the Country's Drug Policies," by Maia Szalavitz

"A Study Finds 'No Evidence' That Decriminalization Boosted Drug-Related Deaths in Oregon," by Jacob Sullum

"Alcohol Prohibition Was a Dress Rehearsal for the War on Drugs," by Nick Gillespie

"Federal Government Will Borrow Another $20 Trillion in the Next Decade," by Eric Boehm

"Surging Immigration Will Reduce Deficits by $1 Trillion," by Eric Boehm

"How Increasing Immigration Can Reduce the Deficit," by Eric Boehm

"Debate: The U.S. Should Increase Funding for the Defense of Ukraine," by Cathy Young and Will Ruger

Reason's archive on "border crossings"

"Open Borders in America: A Look Back and Forward," by Ed Krayewski

"Politicians Need To Stop Pretending the National Debt Is Sustainable," by Veronique de Rugy

"Requiem for a Redneck: Mojo Nixon, 1957–2024," by Michael J. Socolow

"Oh, Mojo," by Matt Welch

"A Joe Biden (War on) Christmas," by Nick Gillespie, Meredith Bragg, and Austin Bragg

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve