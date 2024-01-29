Politics Created the Border Crisis

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman weigh in on the unfolding situation along the U.S.-Mexico border and reckon with the recent deaths of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan.

01:14—Border crossing disputes at U.S.-Mexico border

19:49—U.S. soldiers killed in Jordan

29:12—Weekly Listener Question

37:39—White House halts natural gas export terminals

44:22—New Hampshire primary post-game

47:22—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"The Twisted Logic of Greg Abbott's Border Policy," by Fiona Harrigan

"Death in Jordan," by Robby Soave

"Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Doubles Down on Dangerous Claim That Immigration Is 'Invasion,'" by Ilya Somin

"Massive Migrant Reduction," by Liz Wolfe

"The War on Terror Zombie Army Has Assembled," by Matthew Petti

"The Killing of 3 American Troops Was an Avoidable Tragedy," by Matthew Petti

"Does Biden Need Congressional Authorization for His Strikes Against the Houthis?" by Ilya Somin

"What Javier Milei Could Teach Democrats and Republicans About Capitalism," by Veronique de Rugy

"Free Markets Are the Best and Fastest Way to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions," by Ronald Bailey

"Capitalism Makes You Cleaner," by Matt Welch

"Independents Hate the Trump-Biden Rematch," by Matt Welch

"Goodbye to Haley the Hawk," by Liz Wolfe

"New Hampshire Takes Us Closer to a Trump-Biden Rematch," by Christian Britschgi

