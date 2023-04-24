What Does Tucker Carlson's Sudden Schism With Fox News Mean?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, Katherine Mangu-Ward is back alongside editors Matt Welch, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman as they contextualize Fox News' defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems and Tucker Carlson's sudden departure from the network.

01:20: Fox News' defamation settlement

15:55: BuzzFeed News shuts down

29:55: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News

44:35: Weekly Listener Question

53:54: Elon Musk and rapid unscheduled disassembly

50:20: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"The Fox/Dominion Settlement Highlights the Importance of Discovery in Proving 'Actual Malice,'" by Jacob Sullum

"In a $788 Million Defamation Settlement, Fox News Admits That It Spread False Claims About Election Fraud," by Jacob Sullum

"Fox's Excuses Reinforce Dominion's Defamation Case," by Jacob Sullum

"Tucker Carlson on The Daily Caller, His Infamous Jon Stewart Debate, and Walking out of the Ron Paul Convention," by Michael C. Moynihan

"Tucker Carlson Describes the Capitol Riot as 'Mostly Peaceful Chaos.' Is He Wrong?" by Jacob Sullum

"Does Tucker Carlson Get Anything Right About Libertarians?" by Matt Welch

"Tucker: The Man and His Dream," by Matt Welch

"The Death of BuzzFeed News Was a Facebook Murder-Suicide," by Robby Soave

"Democrats Threaten Matt Taibbi With Jail Time Over Twitter Files Testimony," by Robby Soave

