TikTok and How Congress Treats Americans Like 'Unruly Children'

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman scrutinize recurrent attacks on the social media app TikTok from the federal government and reiterate the delusional nature of government subsidies on goods and services across the economy.

0:56: TikTok under attack

21:55: Government subsidies don't create affordability.

33:09: Weekly Listener Question

47:46: Former President and presidential candidate Donald Trump lists his vision for America

52:07: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"TikTok Is Not a National Security Threat," by Milton Mueller and Karim Farhat

"TikTok Admits It's as Clueless on Teens as the Rest of Us," by Bonnie Kristian

"Indiana Lawsuit Accuses TikTok of Fraud, Calls the App a 'Chinese Trojan Horse'," by Joe Lancaster

"Decades of Subsidies Have Made the Essentials of Middle-Class Life Increasingly Difficult To Afford," by Peter Suderman

"Don't Cancel Student Debt," by Emma Camp and Danielle Thompson

"Marc Andreessen: What the World Needs Most Is More Elon Musks," by Katherine Mangu-Ward and Nick Gillespie

"View Masters," by Nick Gillespie

The Political Orphanage podcast

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

