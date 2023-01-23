Where Does Big Tech End and Government Start?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie discuss the Facebook Files, which revealed the considerable influence the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wielded in regard to what users were allowed to say on Meta platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

0:55: The CDC silenced COVID-19 dissent on Facebook.

27:25: Weekly Listener Question

36:53: National School Choice Week

55:09: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"How the CDC Became the Speech Police," by Robby Soave

"Inside the Facebook Files: Emails Reveal the CDC's Role in Silencing COVID-19 Dissent," by Robby Soave

"Emails Show CDC Policed COVID Speech on Facebook. Live with Robby Soave, Nick Gillespie, and Zach Weissmueller," by Zach Weissmueller and Nick Gillespie

"Inside the CDC's Campaign To Police COVID Speech," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"The Biggest Education Innovation Is Growing Use of School Choice," by J.D. Tuccille

"Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids, But Not Yours," by J.D. Tuccille

"School Choice Is a Noble Cause," by John Stossel

"Does School Choice Help Students Learn? All Signs Point To Yes," by Nick Gillespie

"N.Y. Can't Teach Kids To Read on $30,000 a Year," by Nick Gillespie and Regan Taylor

"Watch Elizabeth Warren Lie About Her Son's Private School Education," by Nick Gillespie and John Osterhoudt

"It Can Happen Here," by Arnold Kling, David R. Henderson, and Maurice McTigue

