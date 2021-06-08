Reason Roundup

The FBI Secretly Ran an Encrypted Messaging Service To Conduct the Same Old Drug War Stings

Plus: ACLU identity crisis, Texas bans vaccine rules, and more...

|

zumaamericassixteen191102(1)
(Andrew Kuhn/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Is your encrypted messaging app being monitored by the FBI? Newly unsealed court documents show that the federal law enforcement agency for years ran an encrypted communications service called Anom.

"The FBI opened a new covert operation, Operation Trojan Shield, which centered on exploiting Anom by inserting it into criminal networks and working with international partners, including the Australian Federal Police ("AFP"), to monitor the communications," reads to a May 18 affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Nicholas Cheviron. The FBI, AFP, and their developer source "built a master key into the existing encryption system which surreptitiously attaches to each message and enables law enforcement to decrypt and store the message as it is transmitted."

Starting in 2018, the FBI collected "encrypted messages of all of the users of Anoms with a few exceptions (e.g., the messages of approximately 15 Anom's users in the U.S. sent to any other Anom device are not reviewed by the FBI)," it says. Since October 2019, the FBI has catalogued "more than 20 million messages from a total of 11,800 devices (with approximately 9,000 active devices currently) located in over 90 countries."

Most of this monitoring seems to have been in service of the sniffing out drugs. In the affidavit's "small but representative sample of the criminal content" reviewed, all messages were related to cocaine or narcotics.

Authorities began announcing the results of the operation—including 700 houses searched and more than 800 arrests—at a Tuesday morning press conference in The Hague.

Calvin Shivers of the FBI called it "a shining example of what can be accomplished when international law enforcement partners from around the world work together and develop state-of-the-art investigative tools to detect, disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations." Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, deputy director for operations of Europol, said the Anom operation was "one of the largest and most sophisticated law enforcement operations to date in the fight against encrypted criminal activities." Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it "struck a heavy blow against organized crime … around the world."

But for a global spy enterprise with seemingly unprecedented to criminal communications—spanning tens of millions of messages on thousands of devices reviewed by more than 9,000 cops in 16 countries—the results actually seem … rather lackluster? Internationally, the operation seized 250 guns, 55 cars, and $48 million in cash and cryptocurrency, plus 22 tons of marijuana and marijuana resin, eight tons of cocaine, and two tons of methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Basically, it was a big old Drug War bonanza, dressed up in fancy tech tools.

FREE MINDS

The ACLU's identity crisis. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) was once known for defending the free speech rights of those with views outside the mainstream. But in recent years, that's been changing. The organization "has emerged as a muscular and richly funded progressive powerhouse in recent years, taking on the Trump administration in more than 400 lawsuits," notes The New York Times. "But the organization finds itself riven with internal tensions over whether it has stepped away from a founding principle—unwavering devotion to the First Amendment."

FREE MARKETS

Hypocrisy on display in Texas. The same politicians and crowds who complained loudly about governments telling private businesses they had to take certain pandemic-related precautions (like requiring masks) are now cheering governments telling private businesses they cannot take other pandemic-related precautions. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott just signed a law saying that businesses can't even ask potential customers about vaccination status.

"This actually is the toddler's conception of freedom libertarians get wrongly accused of holding: 'I'm free to do what I please without regard for others; you're free to indulge me, because I might feel less free if you get to make choices too,'" commented the Cato Institute's Julian Sanchez. 

"Bad enough that he'd tell business owners how to run their shops, but he's doing it to pander to people who are keeping the pandemic going," tweeted conservative blogger and editor Allahpundit.

Why is it so hard for most political figures and their tribes to let people make their own decisions and to apply the same standards of liberty for things they personally agree with to things they don't? Everyone being in a rush to use government force to push their preferred agendas is how we get the hyper-partisan, crush-or-be-crushed mentality that drives so much of our political dysfunction today.

QUICK HITS

• "The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to consider a challenge to the men-only military draft," NPR reports.

• The Court also rejected a challenge to vaping regulations.

• Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D–Mass.) plan to close the "tax gap" doesn't add up.

• The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new Alzheimer's treatment.

• Would-be refugees get a kinder, gentler stay-the-fuck-out from the Biden administration:

• Louisiana lawmakers vote to lessen penalties for marijuana. "If signed into law, the bill would reduce criminal penalties for possession of marijuana not exceeding 14 grams," reports The Hill. "In instances where the offender possesses up to that amount, they will be fined no more than $100. The law would apply to cases where the offender is on their first conviction or any subsequent conviction."

NEXT: A New Kind of Cannabis License in Colorado

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Newly unsealed court documents show that the federal law enforcement agency for years ran an encrypted communications service called Anom.

    Pretty sure the Playpen servers were a federal law enforcement low point, so this idea isn’t much of a stretch.

  2. But the organization finds itself riven with internal tensions over whether it has stepped away from a founding principle—unwavering devotion to the First Amendment.

    Wait, are they still pretending to neutrally defend all individual liberties? That wouldn’t be very woke.

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      The First Amendment triggers me because it implies some Amendments came before others. Please stop pushing your hate agenda.

      1. Don't look at me!

        All amendments matter.

        1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

          That’s white supremacy! Only the 13th Amendment matters! And it should be interpreted that all work constitutes involuntary servitude! And that Congress can enact any legislation to enforce my rights not to work and be taken care of indefinitely by the government to prevent said work.

          #13Matters

  3. MP

    Why is it so hard for most political figures and their tribes to let people make their own decisions

    Legislators gotta legislate.

    1. Jerryskids

      Are we still impeaching Earl Warren and calling for the repeal of the Civil Rights Act that prohibits discrimination against Negroes?

    2. Spiritus Mundi

      I thought the word tribe is hate speech now.

  4. “But the [ACLU] finds itself riven with internal tensions over whether it has stepped away from a founding principle—unwavering devotion to the First Amendment.”

    I’m glad to see the ACLU is moving toward the First Amendment position advocated by Reason contributor Noah Berlatsky.

    #LibertariansForRethinking1A
    #BringBackBerlatsky

  5. The same politicians and crowds who complained loudly about governments telling private businesses they had to take certain pandemic-related precautions (like requiring masks) are now cheering governments telling private businesses they cannot take other pandemic-related precautions.

    Thus is the back swing and follow through of government club wielding. Everyone ends up cracked on the head at some point.

    1. Don't look at me!

      … telling private businesses they cannot take other pandemic-related precautions.
      Because it’s over. And it’s nobody’s business if I got the shot or not.

      1. I agree. And any establishment asking the question will not get my business.

        1. Rich

          “Wait! Don’t leave! I was just making small talk!”

        2. JesseAz

          The problem is we have already seen the CDC pressure cruise industries to adopt the vaccine cards. You are eopening things up to pressure to force a behavior a private business should have no business pursuing. There used to be a concept of privacy that libertarians endorsed.

          The allowance for things like this is what eventually chips away to things like Chinas social credit score.

        3. bevis the lumberjack

          Which is the way it ought to be, fist.

          But to tell a business that they can’t require things of their customers isn’t right either.

          You have freedom, they have freedom, we all have freedom. That’s the way it should work.

          1. JesseAz

            Once again. You can’t condone anti libertarian actions under the guise of private business. Industry doesn’t act in a vacuum. We have already seen the cdc attempt to influence the travel industry over these cards. Privacy should be championed by all libertarians. Requiring medical information for a market exchange unrelated to the information is a violation of privacy.

            The biggest mistake libertarians made is believing only influence and power of government is corruptible. This belief leads to soft fascism.

            Here abbot is just defending an individuals privacy.

          2. Don't look at me!

            Do you think the cruise industry was going to require vaxx info because freedom or the cdc could shut them down?

      2. Jefferson's Ghost

        While I understand your sentiment, it’s still a private business, on private property, and said business gets to set its own rules. Just as many restaurants have “dress codes” and don’t have to serve customers who don’t comply.

        (Note, personally, I would be disinclined, these days, to visit a business which insisted I mask up, and I flatly refuse to patronize businesses with dress codes, and always have.)

        1. JesseAz

          Again. Youre ignoring the concept of privacy. The exchange of dollars for a good does not requires me giving up medical history.

          Allowances for this type of behavior gives government a means to influence behaviors that should not be allowed.

          Actions are not done in a vacuum. Again, see cruise industry and cdc pressure.

          1. bevis the lumberjack

            You can protect your privacy by not getting on the damn boat.

            1. JesseAz

              So your answer is to divest from entire segments of markets under government influence in order to maintain your individual privacy.

              No thank you.

          2. Jefferson's Ghost

            That’s not asking you to give up anything, JesseAz. Just insisting you wear a mask when you are on somebody else’s property.

            And might want to review exactly what HIPAA actually does:
            “Employee and Visitor Screenings:
            A Privacy Guide for US Employers Dealing with COVID-19”

            https://www.bakermckenzie.com/en/insight/publications/2020/03/employer-and-visitor-screenings-a-privacy

            1. JesseAz

              No, Abbots order is in regards to vscxine cards, not masks.

              1. JesseAz

                Vaccine*

        2. JesseAz

          As an example…

          Think about Operation Chokepoint where federal regulators used threats of risks to audits to stop banks and payment processors from funding gun and Marijuana businesses.

          Now understand how easy it would be for the cdc to warn a bank about lending money to a business that doesn’t follow their guidance. Now to get loans a business is forced to utilize these passports.

          1. Jefferson's Ghost

            Oh, I am not fooled into thinking that certain disreputable players will use political pressure to help them gain their own ends, and that some will won’t concede to their pressure. But that doesn’t negate somebody else’s property rights.

            1. JesseAz

              Property rights are not an absolute freedom. A private business owner can t shoot a customer for advertising a competitor on their shirt and then point to a sign saying no competition on these premises.

              Your argument is far too simplistic.

              Private companies can collude in anti market behaviors. Libertarians don’t go aww shucks, can’t do anything, they protest and fight the anti market collusion.

              In this case stop the future collusion prior to it being a problem.

              Sometimes an individuals right trumps the business. In this case it is privacy.

      3. chemjeff radical individualist

        And it’s nobody’s business if I got the shot or not.

        It is if the property owner decides to make it his/her business.

        1. JesseAz

          Soft fascism does seem to be a favorite of yours.

          1. Social Justice is neither

            Hard fascism seems to be his style, but he’ll settle for the leftist totalitarianism he can get.

        2. American Mongrel

          Now do aids or abortions

          1. chemjeff radical individualist

            What about it?

  6. Bad enough that he’d tell business owners how to run their shops, but he’s doing it to pander to people who are keeping the pandemic going…

    Wait, what?

    1. Rich

      It’s a pandermic.

  7. Illocust

    Good on Abbot, the law removes the ability for people to sue a company for not engaging in health theater. I’m so glad I’m moving back to the state.

    1. Illocust

      Also, please make sure if you are going to be complaining about this that you couch all your complaints in the context that businesses that do not engage in the theater will find themselves on the wrong side of both other state’s government’s and the federal government’s club. You don’t want to be disingenuous after all.

    2. raspberrydinners

      Oh, so you like authoritarianism when it’s your guy eh?

      It shouldn’t be the government’s purview to tell a business how it should be ran. Isn’t that the entirety of the libertarian ethos?

      If you don’t want to tell them if you’re vaccinated or not, then go somewhere else. Or if you refuse to show them a card, then mask up. It’s their right as a business proprietor to run it as they see fit.

      1. JesseAz

        I know. Protecting the privacy of an individual is the most authoritarian thing ever.

      2. Don't look at me!

        It’s their right as a business proprietor to run it as they see fit.
        You have obviously never ran a business.

      3. Illocust

        Oops looks like you forgot to read the second post, and as your post does not take into account that the federal government is using their powers to force businesses to take measures they would not otherwise take, it can be disregarded for refusing to look at the issue in context.

    3. bevis the lumberjack

      I’ve lived in Texas for 45 years. Abbott can go to hell.

      He’s perfectly fine signaling to the base over the vaccine, but do we do anything at all about the massive failure of the grid? Nope. In that instance business gets to make its choice with no government pressure.

      It’s almost as if Abbott prefers to expose his citizens to risk. Unfortunately the Democrats will nominate an opponent who is even more distasteful. Mcconaughey is looking better every day.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist

        Abbott and DeSantis are trying to be the next Trump. Do nothing of substance and spend all time getting media attention virtue signaling to the base.

  8. Why is it so hard for most political figures and their tribes to let people make their own decisions and to apply the same standards of liberty for things they personally agree with to things they don’t?

    Ah, the double edged sword of public accommodation.

  9. The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to consider a challenge to the men-only military draft…

    The men-only part, not the government servitude part.

    1. Rich

      Yep. And it really should be “challenge to the *gender-specific* draft”.

    2. creech

      Here’s one real example of systemic gender discrimination. Try getting away with something like this if you are a private employer.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion

        Hooters

  10. The Encogitationer

    In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott just signed a law saying that businesses can’t even ask potential customers about vaccination status.

    I’m waiting for a private business that asks customers to wash hands after using the restrooms. Too many people were obviously not raised to do so and it didn’t take even after COVID-19 struck.

    1. Don't look at me!

      You don’t get Covid from a couple drops of piss on your hands.

      1. Jerryskids

        If you’re peeing on your hands when you go to the bathroom, you’re doing it wrong.

        1. Rich

          If you’re doing it right, the drops of piss should bounce onto your shoes.

          1. Don't look at me!

            No matter how much you shake and dance,
            the last two drops go in your pants.

    2. bevis the lumberjack

      For what it’s worth my wife was in a restroom with Jane Fonda once. Ms Fonda does not wash her hands after using the restroom.

  11. The Court also rejected a challenge to vaping regulations.

    Since the justices are unelected, maybe the cases they must consider should be voted by the public instead.

  12. JesseAz

    Harris interview yesterday.

    “Do you have any plans to visit the border?” Holt asked.

    “At some point, you know, we are going to the border, we’ve been to the border,” Harris claimed. “So this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

    “You haven’t been to the border,” Holt responded.

    “And I haven’t been to Europe,” Harris responded.

    Hot off the heels of the Guatemalan president blaming Biden for the border crisis.

    1. Jerryskids

      You forgot the part where Harris started cackling after she said she hadn’t been to Europe.

    2. creech

      Her performance boosts my confidence that she won’t be elected President in 2024. Assuming, of course, that 10 year olds, and the dead, don’t get to vote, nor do truck loads of mail in ballots with 95% Harris votes suddenly show up in Purple States.

      1. Longtobefree

        2024 elections will be done by a Facebook algorithm, with the results announced two days before the old election day. Technology can speed things up, and give a sure and fair result.

      2. JesseAz

        Shes the most popular VP of all time.

    3. Sevo

      “At some point, you know, we are going to the border, we’ve been to the border,” Harris claimed. “So this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

      Is she channeling droolin’ Joe?

  13. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new Alzheimer’s treatment.

    Is it the Pfizer shot or the Moderna shot?

    1. Rich

      It’s the Bezos shot.

  14. Rich

    Why is it so hard for most political figures and their tribes to let people make their own decisions and to apply the same standards of liberty for things they personally agree with to things they don’t?

  15. Would-be refugees get a kinder, gentler stay-the-fuck-out from the Biden administration…

    Cue the BLM-LGBT+ peace sign adorned bomber jpg.

  16. JesseAz

    Last year Colorado revised their covid each count down 30%. Earlier this year the government revised child covid deaths down 40%. Now a county in California decided to take a look and revised their covid death toll down 25%.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/ca-county-cuts-covid-death-toll-by-25-after-reevaluation-deaths-clearly-not-caused-by-virus

    But keep panicking.

  17. In instances where the offender possesses up to that amount, they will be fined no more than $100.

    Phew. I was worried the state wouldn’t still get paid.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion

      Almost makes it not worth the hassle of the paperwork. Almost.

      – LA Police Union.

  18. JesseAz

    One of the most popular pages on Facebook was a pro Isreal prayer page. During the last Hamasaki bombing the page was flooded with millions of anti Semitic comments such as death to Jews and a call for a new holocaust. Facebook quickly took action… by deleting the page.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/popular-pro-israel-prayer-group-still-under-permanent-facebook-ban-after-it-was-targeted-with-hate-comments

    Now before the “muh private business” idiots start… the page had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on advertisements for the page per the group spokesman. Removing the page for the actions of others is probably not in their ToS rules. Not refunding the money spent to boost the page is likely a violation of contract.

    1. JesseAz

      Autocorrect is censoring Hamas. What a weird autocorrect.

  19. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

    I think Kamala Harris forgot to wink and nod as she was saying don’t come.

    “Don’t come. But if you do we’ll let you in, take care of you while you wait to be processed, turn you loose after that to wait for your asylum hearing, rubber stamp that approval and then you’re in permanently. But don’t come.”

    1. Don't look at me!

      Don’t come? Why did I bother taking off my pants?

      1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

        (Puts envelope to forehead) Don’t come.

        (Opens envelope) What is the advice Kamala Harris gave to both Guatemalans and Willie Brown?

        1. Longtobefree

          (Puts envelope to forehead) Lassie, Rin Tin Tin, Kween Kamala.
          (Opens envelope) Name two movie stars and a dog.

  20. JesseAz

    Tom Elliott
    @tomselliott
    NYT/MSNBC’s
    @MaraGay
    : In Long Island last weekend, I saw “dozens of American flags,” which was “just disturbing”

    https://mobile.twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1402218237048279041

    1. Don't look at me!

      American flags in America? Crazy.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege

        “Essentially the message was clear: ‘This is my country. This is not your country. I own this.’”

        That’s right, we are on different sides. That’s why you and your allies are constantly crying about “divisiveness” when you don’t get your way.

        You’re not a fellow American. You don’t even like this country.

        You’re the enemy. And like ancient Rome, it’s simply a matter of time before that conflict turns hot. The only question is whether it lasts years or decades.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist

          Team Blue likes this country so much they want to change it into another country.
          Team Red likes this country so much that they ignore the parts that they don’t like.

  21. Rich

    “I believe if you come to our border, you will be turned back.”

    “To be fair, though, I also believe we can deficit-spend trillions of dollars with impunity.”

  22. chemjeff radical individualist

    Well, maybe there is hope after all. The Qanon crowd is starting to realize that maybe it was a grift all along.

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/qanon-at-a-crossroads-as-leaders-try-to-rein-in-the-crazy

    1. Don't look at me!

      Daily beast
      Qanon “leaders”

      LOL at the gullibility.

      1. JesseAz

        Jeff doesn’t realize he is BlueAnon

  23. JesseAz

    China has been deliberately destroying evidence regarding the covid issue.

    https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/coronavirus-cause-china-research-evidence-destroyed-a9495856.html

    This on top of the media being supplicant to a single source disputing the lab leak hypothesis for Fauci and the media by the name of Peter Daszak.

    1. Don't look at me!

      Fauci is guilty as sin.

  24. Jerryskids

    Nat Hentoff, nearly 30 years ago in Free Speech For Me But Not For Thee, lashed the ACLU for backing away from the defense of the Skokie Nazis when it cost them too much in terms of donors and donations. The defense of free speech was not a hill the ACLU was willing to die on and once they admitted that their survival as an organization was more important than the principles they were founded on, well, “now we’re just haggling over the price”, as they say.

  25. JesseAz

    J.D. Tuccille
    @JD_Tuccille
    Why not let businesses set their own rules and encourage customers to make their own decisions as to which establishments to visit? That’s how free societies work.

    Hey Tucci… the business can still require masks. No business should be able to demand private medical information. That’s not a libertarian take.

    1. Lord of Strazele

      So private schools should be banned from requesting vaccination records from prospective students?

      1. chemjeff radical individualist

        It is darkly amusing to see how much the modern right has started to turn against private property rights.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege

          Not as funny as you suddenly being in favor of presenting medical records to wolf down your next step to appearing in My 600-Pound Life, while whining that waddling into the DMV to get an ID is too onerous.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist

            When you have nothing but personal insults, that says something.

            1. Red Rocks White Privilege

              That’s about the best your lefty-boo simping deserves.

        2. JesseAz

          First, schools should require the covid vaccine nor the flu vaccine.

          Second a temporary exchange of cash for goods isnt the same as a 9 month 8 hour a day engagement of people.

          The fact you had to go that for for an example where it may be valid is amusing.

          1. bevis the lumberjack

            How about measles? Can they require that vaccine? Abbott’s public universities do.

      2. Don't look at me!

        Yes.

        1. Lord of Strazele

          What about dress codes at schools? Should private schools be banned from requiring uniforms?

        2. chemjeff radical individualist

          This is truly Toddler Libertarianism.

          “You can’t tell me what to do!”

      3. American Mongrel

        Shut up jake

      4. Red Rocks White Privilege

        How do you feel about voter ID, Jacob?

        1. Lord of Strazele

          Who the fuck is Jacob?

          It’s a convenient way to identify people but using ids shouldn’t preclude those without ids from filling out affidavits so they can vote.

          1. Red Rocks White Privilege

            LOL, don’t act like you didn’t powerlevel yourself last week, Jacob:

            grrizzly
            June.4.2021 at 10:13 pm

            Sullum, don’t ever stop wearing your mask in order to protect your sickly wife. I was practically never wearing one in the last 14 months, let alone now. And I will not get vaccinated. Stay scared.

            It’s a convenient way to identify people but using ids shouldn’t preclude those without ids from filling out affidavits so they can vote.

            So, you have a double standard. Got it.

            1. Red Rocks White Privilege

              In response to grizz’s comment, which was an OP:

              Lord of Strazele
              June.5.2021 at 7:32 am

              You’re confused if you think I give a shit about you.

      5. JesseAz

        Hey sullum.

    2. Rich

      No business should be able to demand private medical information.

      “Ah, but we’re demanding *public health* information.”

    3. raspberrydinners

      They’re not demanding shit. Same as complying with a dress code isn’t “demanding” anything.

      If you want in, play by the rules set forth. If you choose not to, then go somewhere else. You’re free to give your info or not and they’re free to tell you to go fuck yourself if you don’t comply with rules, same as any other business rule throughout history.

      I’m with chemjeff- amazing how the right is so against private businesses asserting their rights now.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist

        It’s only a matter of time until we see Jesse et al. start chanting “property is theft!”

        1. JesseAz

          Lol. God damn you are sad and pathetic. You’ve already admitted you’re a fan of fascism where the government influences people through corporations. This is another example.

          Please advocate for Chinas social credit systems next.

      2. JesseAz

        Apparently all of the fake libertarians here have completely ignored an individual right to privacy.

        Simplistic thinking by sophists is why the big L party is a failure.

  26. chemjeff radical individualist

    Well here we go. The right-wing alternative to critical race theory and the 1619 project: It’s the 1836 project and “patriotic education”.

    https://www.kltv.com/2021/06/07/governor-greg-abbott-signs-laws-including-promoting-patriotic-education/

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      I wonder if “patriotic education” will include telling the full story of the connection between slavery and Texas’ independence from Mexico.

      https://www.texasmonthly.com/being-texan/how-leaders-texas-revolution-fought-preserve-slavery/

      1. Longtobefree

        I think that lesson is two days after reviewing how many “native americans” owned slaves, and how many slaves were owned by blacks.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege

          Notice what future heart attack victim chemtard omitted from the link he posted:

          Promote awareness among Texas residents of the following as they relate to the history of prosperity and democratic freedom in Texas:
          Texas history, including the indigenous peoples of Texas, the Spanish and Mexican heritage of Texas, Tejanos, the Texas War for Independence, annexation of Texas by the United States, and Juneteenth;
          The founding documents of Texas:
          The founders of Texas; and
          State civics;

          Nothing really here to object to, but introduce the word “patriotism” and his triggers go into DEFCON 1 from the screeching of his lefty boos.

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege

        If it’s one thing that fatass liberaltarians hate, it’s patriotism.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist

          Patriotism is fine, as long as it is not used as a pretext to whitewash history. Look at the Texas Monthly article that I posted. Predictably, some reactionary nutjob decided to comment to the article that the article was “anti-Texas”. As if being “pro-Texas” was to only believe in the good parts and ignore the bad parts. That is the poisonous fruit of patriotism when it is used as a substitute for rational thinking.

          1. Red Rocks White Privilege

            Patriotism is fine, as long as it is not used as a pretext to whitewash history.

            Posted once again, since your fat is apparently causing glaucoma:

            Promote awareness among Texas residents of the following as they relate to the history of prosperity and democratic freedom in Texas:
            Texas history, including the indigenous peoples of Texas, the Spanish and Mexican heritage of Texas, Tejanos, the Texas War for Independence, annexation of Texas by the United States, and Juneteenth;
            The founding documents of Texas:
            The founders of Texas; and
            State civics;

            But all that aside, rejecting dialectical approaches to history and refusing to sponsor its own subversion should be the standard of any state entity invested in its own survival.

            Look at the Texas Monthly article that I posted.

            “Well, that’s certainly, the anti-1836 Project’s take on things.”

            Texas Monthly is a far-left liberal rag out of Austin, and their “reporting” is about as objective as MSNBC’s.

      3. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

        So factual accuracy about the cause of the Texas Revolution in the State of Texas….but the causes of the American Revolution can be determined by however Nikole Hannah-Jones feels about them for the rest of America?

        The 1619 Project is “truth” without the need of facts. Or maybe just enough facts so that no once can call it fiction.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist

          Let’s have factual accuracy there too. But that means treating historical figures *as they really existed*, and not as the hagiographies pretending to be American history would like them to be.

    2. JesseAz

      Where on that project does it demand people see others by immutable characteristics and demonize a group for their ancestors?

  27. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1402238727347490820?s=19

    JUST IN – Vendor that runs the constituent services platform for many of US House offices hit by a ransomware attack (Punchbowl News)

  28. buckleup

    ENB hates actual policing, you know investigating, finding perps, gathering evidence, etc. Fucking liberaltarians lost their way and are groping for something anything.

    1. I don’t know if you were around back a few years when she fabricated a story that she was detained by the Secret Service and the cops at the republican national convention. It was sone of the most ridiculous, cockamamie “content” that has ever appeared here.

      But she can’t help herself though; she’s a straight-up compulsive, pathological liar.

  29. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/ZubyMusic/status/1401829497301786629?s=19

    There are people who STILL believe that all these authoritarian, illogical, anti-scientific measures are simply Daddy Government trying to protect them from a lethal virus. ????

    It’s truly embarrassing at this point.

    There are several dead giveaways that this is primarily about control and money, rather than public health and wellbeing.

    If you haven’t clocked this yet, then you deserve to be subjugated. ????

    But the rest of us don’t.

    A few giveaways:

    – suppression of cheap, effective treatments
    – absence of widespread antibody testing
    – push for ongoing PCR tests + masking, even for immune
    – only private PCR tests accepted for travel
    – no immunity test prior to vaxx
    – push to vaxx the immune & ultra low risk
    – curfews, outdoor mask mandates, and other arbitrary, unscientific ‘rules’
    – tons of irrational international travel rules to make it expensive, confusing, and painful
    – expensive ‘quarantine hotel’ packages
    – intentionally vague and fear inducing communication
    + more

    Wake up.

    Lol. I didn’t even mention that they shut the gyms (even outdoor ones) for months on end…

    When there was no evidence that gyms were a major source of transmission…

    For a virus that primarily kills overweight people…

    You can’t make it up.

    If you travel abroad, you’re supposed to quarantine upon return, even after you’ve taken 2-4 tests that all show a negative result (these tests cost ~£100 each).

    How is that logical, unless it’s just about money and control?

    It’s not. And you know it.

    1. raspberrydinners

      Imagine what a snowflake you must be when this is “oppression” and about “control.”

      I’m pretty sure you need to go live in the woods somewhere and disconnect entirely. It’s not good for your health.

      1. Don't look at me!

        Bootlicker.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist

          Sociopath.
          Toddler.
          Idiot.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist

      Yes, Nardz. The response to the Covid virus was a giant worldwide conspiracy deliberately intended to inflict dictatorial control on everyone merely using this virus as a pretext. We know this must be the case because it sounds exactly like the plot of a B-rated movie.

      1. Longtobefree

        It is also exactly what happened, and continues.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist

          Sure, right. “Oh look, here’s this virus. Now’s our chance to seize total control! MWAHAHA!” Do you even realize how cartoonishly absurd your conspiracy theories sound?

      2. Don't look at me!

        Pay no attention to the 30% -40% downward adjustment of death tolls.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist

          What are you even talking about.

    3. American Mongrel

      “For a virus that primarily kills overweight people”

      Im not sure how true this is. 75% of americans are overweight or obese. That doesnt make the 78% of covid deaths stat as interesting as it initially sounds.

      You know what I find more interesting? The # of east asians that have died compared to every other demographic. Im not just talking china. Last time I checked, NYC had more deaths than China, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Phillipines and vietnam combined. Only 8% of deaths worldwide have been in all asians, and that is with India jacking up the count.

      I should probably check the stats for samoa, since theyre the fattest country on earth and asian.

      Another useless (to youze) anecdote which makes me suspect bioweapon even more, is that I know two chinese/white couples that the white spouse tested positive for covid, yet their chinese spouses didnt.

  30. Ken Shultz

    Back during the passage of Proposition 8 in California (2008), which banned gay marriage in the state, there was a lot of hand-wringing among progressives about black and Latino attitudes towards gay marriage. Regardless of whether Proposition 8 would have passed without the increased turnout from those groups, the fact was that they were more culturally conservative on the issue of gay marriage than the average Californian. Ultimately, the local progressives decided to blame it all on “breeders” and Mormon money from outside the state (like they were the Russians interfering in the 2016 election), but the question remained–what are social justice warriors to do about unwoke blacks and Latinos?

    That issue of unwoke minorities hasn’t gone away.

    “The CONCACAF Nations League final in Denver between the United States and Mexico was marred by unruly fan behavior that included objects thrown onto the field and a brief pause in the game because of fans using an anti-gay chant.

    The pause occurred during the final moments of the second half before the game went to extra time in the U.S. men’s national team’s 3-2 win. Referee John Pitti resumed the match after three minutes as players on both sides pleaded with the crowd to stop using the chant.

    The controversial chant is used by some fans at Mexico national team and Liga MX games — as well as in other Latin American countries — and is aimed towards opposition goalkeepers as they are running up to take goal kicks.”

    —-ESPN

    https://www.espn.com/soccer/concacaf-nations-league/story/4401690/usmnt-mexico-nations-league-final-halted-for-anti-gay-chant-by-fans

    I’ve attended soccer games in Mexico at big stadiums and small. When they introduced the visiting team’s players, one by one, the fans typically scream the same slur for a homosexual at them in unison. I’ve seen the chant against goalies they’re talking about here. This isn’t something Mexican fans do when they get out of control. This is what Mexican fans do. I think this raises questions about whether speech codes might prove to be inherently racist. If the people who are most likely to be impacted by any given official policy are minorities, hasn’t that always meant the policy was racist in the past?

    1. Nardz

      I went to an ATL United game a few years ago, at GA Tech stadium before MBS opened, and was in a section behind one of the goals which was predominantly Hispanic.
      Following their lead, every opponent goal kick was preceded by the crowd chanting “oooooooooooooh-PUTO” as he booted it.
      ATL won 4-2

      1. Ken Shultz

        It may be an aspect of the culture of Latin America that social justice warriors don’t like, but it does appear to be part of the culture.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Machismo

        We’re talking about discriminating against them with speech codes because of their culture. What are progressives going to say? It’s okay to be a part of that culture, so long as you don’t express it publicly?

        That’s racist AF.

  31. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/Malcolm_fleX48/status/1402255701284687880?s=19

    It’s funny because if Kamala would have been to the Border, she at least would have gotten a better welcome than she got at Guatemala.

    How bad is it when Lester Holt begins to question a national level Democrat? [Link]

  32. Homple

    “Bad enough that he’d tell business owners how to run their shops, but he’s doing it to pander to people who are keeping the pandemic going,” tweeted conservative blogger and editor Allahpundit.

    A governor is using covid policy to tell businesses how to run their shops! When did this starrt?

    To the Libertymobile, Reason!

  33. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1402259693913972737?s=19

    i like how the red salute is a core component of the messaging

    lol communism [link]

  34. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/WhitlockJason/status/1402234408120238080?s=19

    China-influenced journalism: Describe one of the most complex issues in American history in 6 words. The request guarantees a lack of substance. The people who would respond to this type request are devoid of substance. Dumb question invites dumb people. #Pulitzer

    “@NatGeo
    Ten years ago, @michele_norris launched the Race Card Project, which asks people to describe their feelings on race in just 6 words. She thought few would respond. Here are some of the responses—out of half a million so far—that she’s received. [Link]”

  35. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1402270499703509004?s=19

    BREAKING: CCP imposes police lockdown of Nanjing Normal University after student protests [video]

Please to post comments