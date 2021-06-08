A New Kind of Cannabis License in Colorado

From 4:20 p.m. on April 1 through 4:20 p.m. on April 20, Colorado—the first U.S. state to implement recreational marijuana legalization for adults—auctioned the use of 14 cannabis-themed license plate numbers, including "BONG," "STASH," and "TEGRIDY," the last of which is a reference to the fictional cannabis farm featured in a 2018 episode of South Park. The priciest plate was "ISIT420," which sold for $6,630.