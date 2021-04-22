Section 230

How Press Freedom—and Section 230—Led to Derek Chauvin's Conviction

Imagine a world in which media outlets were unable or afraid to post video of police and other authorities acting reprehensibly.

(Darnella Frazier, screen cap)

When Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts of killing George Floyd, it was a victory not just for justice but for free speech—a freedom currently threatened by a bipartisan coalition of federal legislators.

That's the compelling argument made by Michael Socolow, a communications and journalism professor at the University of Maine:

It was the culture and tradition of U.S. civil liberties and media freedom that played an essential role in protecting Frazier's ability to record and retain possession of the video, and the capability of commercial corporations to publish it.

Had the same events transpired in China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Singapore or elsewhere, nobody might ever have learned of Floyd's fate.

Socolow appreciates how the ubiquity of cell phones and other recording devices has made it easier to capture official malfeasance, but he stresses that the real difference-maker is citizens' ability to distribute what they capture over platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. These sites are protected by Section 230, the 1996 law that gives websites legal immunity for most user-generated content while also giving them maximum latitude to moderate content as they see fit. Section 230 is often called the "26 words that created the internet" and "the internet's First Amendment."

Socolow notes that both Joe Biden and Donald Trump have called for the repeal or evisceration of Section 230, as have such strange bedfellows as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.), Ted Cruz (RTexas), Josh Hawley (R–Mo.), and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Socolow also tells a fascinating story from a century ago. In Minneapolis (of all places), Jay Near, the rabidly anti-Semitic editor of The Saturday Press, thought the police were part of a Jewish cabal. Near and his partner were blocked under Minnesota's "public nuisance law" from publishing their admittedly fact-free and defamatory charges, but they ended up winning a landmark Supreme Court case. In Socolow's words, the Court ruled that "the U.S. Constitution allowed the abuse of press freedom in order to protect the most vibrant and robust public discussion possible."

Modern press freedom was born with that decision, says Socolow. "Had Minnesota's Public Nuisance Law survived Near's challenge," he writes, it "very well might have prevented publication of [Darnella] Frazier's video [of Chauvin murdering George Floyd]. Those images could easily have been deemed 'obscene,' or a 'malicious' or 'scandalous' incitement to violence." Under Section 230, he adds,

defamatory accusations, negligent misrepresentation, intentional nuisance, dangerous misinformation and even content intended to incite emotional distress can be posted without Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or other companies being sued or held civilly liable.

For better or worse, Section 230 establishes media freedom across the internet in the U.S. And it is this law, built on the traditions of media freedom, that allowed Darnella Frazier—and all citizens who follow in her footsteps—to stand up to the government in ways previously unimaginable.

Publishers and individuals can be sued for libelous and false allegations once they are made public, but the onus is heavily stacked against presumptively banning such speech, especially when it involves public officials. Socolow's account shines a harsh light on government actors' attempts to limit what can be shared online: It's not about protecting the little people, but those in power.

As Socolow concludes,

The direct line from Minneapolis in the 1920s to Minneapolis in the 2020s is the notion that protecting people's rights promises to foster an active, aware and engaged citizenry—and that violating those rights by repressing or censoring information is deeply anti-American.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Apollonius
    April.22.2021 at 3:33 pm

    Imagine a world where the media were honest and trustworthy.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.22.2021 at 3:40 pm

      Walter Cronkite is dead.

  2. Talcum X
    April.22.2021 at 3:35 pm

    “Imagine a world in which media outlets were unable or afraid to post video of police and other authorities acting reprehensibly”

    Imagine a world where the media doesn’t act reprehensibly.

    1. daveca
      April.22.2021 at 3:39 pm

      I try. Every time I turn on Networthless TV, that illusion is destroyed.

      Back Benching morons.

      The most Fake show on TV is the Real and network TV is nothing but Police State violence. They portray that the only answer to every problem is some Cop murdering someone with a gun

      Guess where this all came from?

      TEE VEE!!

  3. Illocust
    April.22.2021 at 3:35 pm

    So if we didn’t have section 230, 30+ people would still be alive, 1000 of innocent people would not have suffered 2 billion in property damage, and an innocent man would still be walking free…… Explain to me how this article is supposed to convince anyone to support section 230?

    1. daveca
      April.22.2021 at 3:44 pm

      Lying is not a comment. Twisted reframing is neither

      1. Illocust
        April.22.2021 at 3:55 pm

        I take it my mocking rephrasing of the article that made clear just how a ridiculous premise the article was based on, hit a nerve? Well don’t blame me. Blame the dummy that tried to spin the speech that led to 30+ people being murdered, as a reason to support their pet issue.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      April.22.2021 at 3:59 pm

      an innocent man would still be walking free

      A cop so confident in his authority that he allowed himself to be filmed kneeling on a live man for 7 minutes and a dead man for 2 minutes. The only question was to what degree he was culpable. The jury’s answer was ‘all of them’.

  4. Nardz
    April.22.2021 at 3:41 pm

    Is this where Nick shills for communism again?

  5. daveca
    April.22.2021 at 3:42 pm

    The Citizen in the street gets the videos.

    What means the Cops, their corrupt Employers (City, County, State) and the Ultry Corrupt Judicial system that un Constitutionally created the Police State can no longer hide behind IS that very Media coverage

    When its so blatant that NBCCMSABCPMSLSD can no longer deny it, ITS BAD.

    Famous Quote:

    Who was it that said:

    “Police are murdering people in the streets without Due PRocess?

    Not MLK
    NOT BLM

    FIRST PRESIDENT GEORGE WASHINGTON. Read the Constitution documents.

    They had to kill Englands police to gain their freedom.

  6. Ben_
    April.22.2021 at 3:42 pm

    This is a silly take. Imagine a world where people didn’t grasp at straws so desperately to make a point.

    1. daveca
      April.22.2021 at 3:45 pm

      Lying is not a comment. You did neither prove, nor give any evidence whatsoever of your arbitrarily contradictory point of “no it isnt”

      No it isnt is the Liars favorite Meme.

      1. daveca
        April.22.2021 at 3:46 pm

        If you think cops murdering people in the streets is “silly take” then youre “mentally Ill.

      2. Vulgar Madman
        April.22.2021 at 4:11 pm

        A difference of opinion is a lie now?

  7. Nardz
    April.22.2021 at 3:44 pm

    https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1385315736151896071?s=19

    The Democrats are nakedly enacting a power grab in this country, and the Very Smart People still think they’ll be amenable to reason.

  8. BigGiveNotBigGov
    April.22.2021 at 3:47 pm

    Every government goober should have a citizen with a camera in their face every minute of their workday.

    “I want the government to shrink in the wash. I want it both cleaner and smaller, please.” ~ PJ O’Rourke

    Public scrutiny is the laundry detergent of government.

  9. Nardz
    April.22.2021 at 3:47 pm

    Now do LeBron James threatening a man for saving a teenage girl’s life, then playing the victim.

  10. JeremyR
    April.22.2021 at 3:47 pm

    This is a very strange take, since it’s the government that was wanting to convict him and leading the mob that wanted to lynch him. The defense was the underdog.

    A better example would be the recent media harassment and firing of donors to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense fund. Which was only disclosed by someone hacking and releasing the data for the funding site (which is an obscure one, since the big ones like GoFundMe won’t touch non-woke causes).

    Twitter banned any discussion of Hunter Biden’s laptop because it was supposedly hacked (even though it wasn’t), meanwhile data taken from a hacked source used to attack just regular people who happen to be unwoke is perfectly fine.

    So what’s the point of Section 230, then? Tech will censor conservatives regardless

  11. Rubbish!
    April.22.2021 at 3:49 pm

    And still we wonder, who killed Ashli Babbit?

  12. 7.62
    April.22.2021 at 3:50 pm

    What? If we abolish section 230 we get Chinese style censorship? That’s what this article seems to imply. How would the repeal of 230 suppress the publication of the video?

    Can someone make that connection for me?

  13. Nardz
    April.22.2021 at 3:54 pm

    https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1385282512113516546?s=19

    An elaborate nationally televised funeral for a man who choked a woman, robbed her a gun point, and sexually assaulted her while stealing her rent money

    “@NBCNews
    LIVE: Mourners gather in Minneapolis for the funeral of Daunte Wright, who was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop. [Video]”

  14. buckleup
    April.22.2021 at 3:55 pm

    Two men’s lives ruined, and you’re touting the failed section 230 and social media as some kind of panacea. Libertarians are idiots.

    The heat would have been a lot less without the hot takes and utter steaming bullshit perpetrated by the media and idiots using social media all day.

  15. Ken Shultz
    April.22.2021 at 3:57 pm

    “Imagine a world in which media outlets were unable or afraid to post video of police and other authorities acting reprehensibly.”

    Mr. Gillespie, um, media outlets are the single most hated group of people in polite society–and that’s according to Gallup.

    https://news.gallup.com/poll/321116/americans-remain-distrustful-mass-media.aspx

    Just before the election in November of 2020, 89% of Republicans, 27% of Democrats, and 64% of Independents had little or no faith in the media to report the news fairly and accurately–and media outlets haven’t done anything to redeem themselves since then. Now, it’s probably even worse.

    If the fate of Section 230 depends on the extent to which the American people have sympathy for media outlets, Section 230 is doomed. Want to save Section 230? Try to get people to imagine a world in which average Americans couldn’t argue about these things because Section 230 was gone.

    Repealing Section 230 will actually help the biggest and baddest media outlets–and that’s a great reason to keep it. Repealing Section 230 will make it much harder for average Americans to say what they want to say and have it heard, and that is why average people should support Section 230.

    1. Illocust
      April.22.2021 at 4:08 pm

      That’s a losing battle though. Section 230 protects censorship and censors. Having it repealed would mean engaging in censorship opens you up to liability. The options would be checking everything before it was posted, or behaving as a platform not a content curator. The average American would see an increase in their ability to speak freely.

  16. Briggs Cunningham
    April.22.2021 at 3:57 pm

    We live in that world. See the media’s coverage of the Capitol Police shooting of Ashlie Babbit. They won’t even give the officer’s name much less do anything to bring him to account for what was clearly a horrible shoot. The fact that the media will publish police wrong doing when their corporate and political masters think it is to their advantage, doesn’t mean what Gillespie is trying to claim here.

  17. Nardz
    April.22.2021 at 3:57 pm

    https://twitter.com/zerosum24/status/1385299741899165703?s=19

    Breaking: BLM stormed the Oklahoma Capitol building yesterday during house session over GOP bill protecting drivers fleeing riots, police from doxxing. [Video]

  18. Mickey Rat
    April.22.2021 at 3:59 pm

    Unless it is the New York Post publishing a critical story on Hunter Biden.

    Project Veritas publishing a piece critical of mainstream media outlets being in bed with the Democrats.

    Anyone on YouTube who dares to question the CDC or WHO narratives on the pandemic.

    There are plenty of instances, just in the past year where people have been shut down from speaking for commenting on the questionable behavior of the authorities. We do not live in a world where free speech is tolerated unless it serves a leftist agenda.

    1. Briggs Cunningham
      April.22.2021 at 4:05 pm

      Or is a journalist with a tape of Planned Parenthood admitting they sell body parts for profit. You really have to kind of admire the sheer gall and shamelessness of this article. How could anyone type such driven with a straight face?

  19. Dillinger
    April.22.2021 at 4:09 pm

    >>Imagine a world in which media outlets were unable or afraid

    you people may literally be the *most* unable and afraid

  20. Nardz
    April.22.2021 at 4:11 pm

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nbc-deceptively-edits-911-call-video-fatal-police-shooting-involving-knife-wielding-teen

Please to post comments