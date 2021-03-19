Free Speech

Government Censorship Is the Worst Cancel Culture of All

Politicians on the right and the left are coming for your free speech.

|

dreamstime_l_76042410
(Fanatic Studio/Gary Waters/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Newscom)

Almost a year to the day that Louisville police officers killed Breonna Taylor during a no-knock raid, the Kentucky Senate passed a bill which makes it a crime to insult and taunt cops. If S.B. 211 becomes law, you could get up to three months in jail and a $250 fine if you flip off the fuzz in a way "that would have a direct tendency to provoke a violent response from the perspective of a reasonable and prudent person."

It's just one example of a slew of proposed new laws that are chilling free speech. While freethinkers are rightly worried that private online platforms such as Amazon, Twitter, and Facebook are increasingly—and often arbitrarily—cracking down on speech for political reasons, the much graver threat comes from governments at all levels seeking to ban or compel speech. 

If Amazon won't stock your book, you can still hawk it at Barnes & Noble or on your own site, but when the government says no, there's nowhere else to go.

Earlier this year, lawmakers in Kentucky also introduced legislation that "would make a user entitled to damages if a social media platform deletes or 'censors' religious or political posts." Conservatives who rightly yelled bloody murder when Christian bakers were forced to make cakes for same-sex weddings are now trying to stop social media platforms from running their businesses the way they see fit.

In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed legislation that would ban Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms from suspending the accounts of political candidates. They would face fines of up to $100,000 a day and the new law would also allow regular users to sue platforms for damages if they feel they've been treated unfairly.

Similar legislation has been proposed in Oklahoma, North Dakota, and Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said, without citing actual evidence, that conservative viewpoints are being systematically silenced. "Pretty soon," he promises, such supposed censorship is "going to be against the law in the state of Texas." That law, S.B. 12, is poised to pass the state Senate.

Back in the pre-internet days, you could count on conservative Republicans to scream about the need to regulate sex and drugs on TV and in music but these days they seem to want social media companies to do no moderating of content. So maybe that's progress.

At the same time, liberal Democrats, who themselves used to scream about violent video games, are pushing for more regulation of speech they don't like. In Colorado, a proposed law would create a "digital communications commission" that would investigate platforms to make sure they don't allow "hate speech," "undermine election integrity," or "disseminate intentional disinformation, conspiracy theories, or fake news"—all exceptionally vague terms that aren't even defined in the legislation. The commission would have the ability to order changes in the way platforms operate.

At the national level, two congressional Democrats—Rep. Anna Eshoo (D–Calif.) and Rep. Jerry McNerney (D–Calif.)—have sent letters to the heads of Comcast, Verizon, Dish, and other cable and satellite companies demanding to know why such private services carry Fox News, Newsmax, and other supposed purveyors of "misinformation." As Reason's Robby Soave put it, the letter "was an act of intimidation." It's a rare week when high-wattage politicians such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) or Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas) don't threaten Big Tech with some sort of reprimand because they don't like what's popular on Facebook or Twitter.

The good news is that laws seeking to control individuals and platforms are blatantly unconstitutional because they compel the speech of private actors and because Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act allows broad discretion in running websites and platforms. When challenged in court, they'll almost certainly be struck down.

The bad news is that the laws just keep coming, because politicians of all stripes want to control speech in a way that favors their agendas and they don't care about whether a law respects the First Amendment.

We should loudly criticize platforms for kicking people off in arbitrary ways that diminish our ability to freely argue and disagree about politics and culture. We want more participation, not less. But it's even more important to recognize private citizens' and businesses' right to freely associate with whomever they want.

I find it disturbing as hell that a member of the band Mumford & Sons felt compelled to cancel himself for the "pain he caused" after saying he liked a book by the controversial journalist Andy Ngo. I'm deeply bothered that eBay has delisted old copies of Dr. Seuss books and that Amazon, which once aspired to sell every book in print, sees fit to drop titles that rub some activists the wrong way. I'm outraged that Twitter and Facebook banned Donald Trump essentially for being an asshole.

But far worse than such private cancel culture is when politicians tell us we don't have a right to insult cops, or when they're the ones setting the rules about what we must prohibit—or allow. That way madness lies and it makes the online outrage of the day look absolutely trivial by comparison.

NEXT: The Media Got It Wrong: Police Captain Didn’t Say the Atlanta Spa Killer Was Having a ‘Bad Day’

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.19.2021 at 5:49 pm

    “The bad news is that the laws just keep coming, because politicians of all stripes want to control speech in a way that favors their agendas and they don’t care about whether a law respects the First Amendment.”

    So, Reason compiles a giant list of the ways in which free speech has come under attack and, yet again, conspicuously fails to mention the fact that Douglass Mackey is, at present, being prosecuted by the DOJ and is facing ten years in a federal prison for the unspeakable crime of posting memes.

    Social media bickering and the cancel culture olympics are troubling trends but — to be clear — absolute child’s play compared to the government attempting to imprison a man for posting content that rubbed it the wrong way … four (4) years after the fact. This is the most blatant example of a politicized prosecution in violation of the First Amendment that we have seen in decades. This type of prosecution is completely unprecedented.

    Where is the libertarian outrage? Why does this not matter?

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      March.19.2021 at 5:53 pm

      Libertarians tend to be opposed to violating people’s rights, including the right to vote.

      1. Moonrocks
        March.19.2021 at 6:10 pm

        You just violated my right to vote with that comment. When are you getting swatted at 1 AM?

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          March.19.2021 at 6:25 pm

          So I fraudulently posed as a member of a campaign telling you how to vote in an invalid manner, with the intent of persuading you not to vote in a valid manner? Really? Wow that was a lot of work for one sentence.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.19.2021 at 6:27 pm

            Professor Volokh’s analysis is available here:

            https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/douglass-mackey-ricky-vaughn-memes-first-amendment

            Ignore chemjeff. He is a troll.

          2. chemjeff radical individualist
            March.19.2021 at 6:27 pm

            That should be “tricking”, not persuading.

            If Mackey had only persuaded people not to vote, it would be one thing. That would be totally protected speech. KMW does that sort of thing all the time.

            But he didn’t. He fraudulently deceived people into thinking they had voted, when they really hadn’t.

            1. Geiger Goldstaedt
              March.19.2021 at 6:28 pm

              Professor Volokh’s analysis is available here:

              https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/douglass-mackey-ricky-vaughn-memes-first-amendment

              Ignore chemjeff. He is a troll.

      2. Dreama Simino
        March.19.2021 at 6:25 pm

        The right to vote is a positive right that does not derive from the non-aggression principle and is therefore of no concern whatsoever to libertarians as a philosophical matter, but merely a practical concern of the citizen of a particular jurisdiction.

        And that aside posting a joke telling people they can vote by SMS does not violate anyone’s right to vote.

        Not only are you not a libertarian, but you’re also incredibly stupid.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          March.19.2021 at 6:48 pm

          Mackey himself did not regard it as a joke. Read the complaint. It was a completely serious attempt to suppress the vote among certain demographics that he thought would be likely to vote for Hillary. If Mackey himself didn’t think it was a joke, why are you thinking it was a joke?

          And it does constitute depriving someone of their right to vote because those who were deceived were tricked into not voting on Election Day. It is no different in principle than if someone stole a completed absentee ballot from your mailbox. You thought you had voted in a valid manner, but in reality, your vote was never recorded, because of the thief. If it is illegal to steal physical votes in this way, it should be illegal to steal votes virtually via memes.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.19.2021 at 6:50 pm

            Here is Professor Volokh’s analysis.

            https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/douglass-mackey-ricky-vaughn-memes-first-amendment

            Anybody interested in a detailed legal analysis of the issues and facts should refer to this post. A discussion of the unprecedented nature of the current prosecution is also included.

            Ignore chemjeff. He is a troll.

          2. Dreama Simino
            March.19.2021 at 7:03 pm

            Mackey himself did not regard it as a joke. Read the complaint. It was a completely serious attempt to suppress the vote among certain demographics that he thought would be likely to vote for Hillary.

            So then he is being prosecuted for his motivation rather than the actual language he used? I know you are a Canadian with only the vaguest possible comprehension of American jurisprudence, but motivation does not constitute a crime, although thanks to little Eichmanns like yourself it is commonly used in the enhancement of sentencing for a crime that otherwise did take place. Posting dishonest information on the internet is not a crime.

            And it does constitute depriving someone of their right to vote because those who were deceived were tricked into not voting on Election Day.

            Their right to cast a vote on election day was not affected by their falling for a joke on the internet and failing to exercise that right anymore than my right to vote on election day was affected by my reading Katherine Mangu-Ward’s piece on not voting and deciding not to vote on election day. Unless you attempt to vote when you are otherwise eligible to do so and are prevented from doing so by a government or private agent who has the power to compel you, your right to vote has not been violated. Beating someone up outside the polling station is depriving them of their right to vote. A poll worker turning away an eligible voter when they arrive to cast a vote is depriving them of their right to vote. Telling someone an obvious lie such as “Did you know that you can vote telepathically? Just think of your favorite candidate at 3:00 PM on October 19th and your vote will be cast” is not depriving them of their right to vote, even if they foolishly attempt to vote by telepathy.

            Let’s also reiterate one more time that Mr. Mackey is not being charged with “depriving someone of their right to vote”, which isn’t even an enumerated crime in the United States code.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      March.19.2021 at 5:54 pm

      Why don’t you tell us why you think attempting to steal people’s votes through fraudulent speech should be a form of protected speech.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.19.2021 at 6:02 pm

        Your deceitful description — the same deceitful description you repeat ad nauseum every time I bring up the subject — does not comport with the facts of the case, it does not comport with the legal elements of the statute under which Mackey is being charged, and it does not comport with the charges themselves.

        You are defending the government prosecuting someone for their speech under a statute that has never been used for such purposes and, which, in fact, does not contain any provision authorizing the prosecution.

        Professor Volokh agrees:

        https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/douglass-mackey-ricky-vaughn-memes-first-amendment

        You, on the other hand, have no idea what you are talking about.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          March.19.2021 at 6:11 pm

          What I am opposing, is using outright fraud to deprive people of the right to vote. Are you?

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.19.2021 at 6:15 pm

            If you do not understand the law, and do not understand the facts, and are not willing to assess the ramifications of the government’s position in light of the law and the facts, you are not equipped to have any discussion on this subject.

            Your present attempt at sea lioning for lack of a cogent response is noted.

            In case you do not understand what sea lioning is, this link should help:

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sealioning

            1. chemjeff radical individualist
              March.19.2021 at 6:19 pm

              What I am opposing, is using outright fraud to deprive people of the right to vote. Are you?

              1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                March.19.2021 at 6:20 pm

                See above response.

                1. chemjeff radical individualist
                  March.19.2021 at 6:21 pm

                  Right, so you are in favor of using fraud to deprive people of the right to vote. So much for ‘election integrity’.

                  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                    March.19.2021 at 6:22 pm

                    See above response.

      2. JoeJoetheIdiotCircusBoy
        March.19.2021 at 6:07 pm

        this is a pretty moronic argument chemjeff. please define “attempting to steal people’s votes”? what the hell does that mean?

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          March.19.2021 at 6:19 pm

          I’ll be happy to. What Douglass Mackey did, was conspire with a bunch of his loser buddies in 2016 to post memes, targeted at certain demographics that he thought would vote for Hillary, that encouraged them to “vote by text” or “vote by hashtag”, so that they would not cast a legal vote, thereby depressing voter turnout. Those that were tricked into thinking they had cast a legitimate “vote by text” would therefore not show up on Election Day and were therefore robbed of their right to vote.

          They were not just ordinary memes either, some slapdash editing of some well known picture, they were deliberately constructed to look like they came from the Hillary campaign. Here’s one of them:

          https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/tasneemnashrulla/ricky-vaughn-twitter-troll-arrested-election-interference

          So he posed as an agent of Hillary’s campaign encouraging her supporters to “vote” via an invalid method.

          Mackey’s defenders here, like GG above, want to pretend that this is some authoritarian impulse by the Evil Democrats to throw someone in jail who merely said mean things about Hillary. No, no it wasn’t. It was about robbing people of their right to vote and that’s wrong.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.19.2021 at 6:21 pm

            This is copy pasta. Ignore the troll.

        2. chemjeff radical individualist
          March.19.2021 at 6:21 pm

          Here is the FBI complaint against Mackey:

          https://www.justice.gov/opa/press-release/file/1360816/download

          So read it for yourself and judge whether you think what Mackey did was protected speech or not.

          Note that gaslighters like GG above will never tell you truthfully about what Mackey actually did, they instead construct a narrative of unjust oppression and demand that you accept it at face value.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.19.2021 at 6:21 pm

            Ignore the troll.

            1. chemjeff radical individualist
              March.19.2021 at 6:24 pm

              That would be you, GG, who instead tries to gaslight people with naked assertions and narrative pushing, no facts, no evidence, and insults instead.

              Why don’t you try to defend why you think Mackey’s speech should be regarded as protected speech, even though it is clearly fraudulent and attempts to deprive people of the right to vote.

              Oh right, you have no interest in constructing an argument, only in pushing an oppression narrative.

              1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                March.19.2021 at 6:26 pm

                Here is Professor Volokh’s analysis.

                https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/douglass-mackey-ricky-vaughn-memes-first-amendment

                Anybody interested in a detailed legal analysis of the issues and facts should refer to this post.

                Ignore chemjeff. He is a troll.

                1. chemjeff radical individualist
                  March.19.2021 at 6:38 pm

                  Go ahead and read Prof. Volokh’s analysis. It is very good.

                  I disagree with him, in that he does not immediately regard violation of someone’s rights to be an “injury”. I think libertarians ought to regard ANY violation of ANYONE’S rights to be a type of injury, just not necessarily a physical one. Fraudulent speech that deprives people of their rights should not be protected speech.

                  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                    March.19.2021 at 6:44 pm

                    It is very good. And, if you had actually read it, you would realize that the things you are posting have no support in the facts, or the law.

                    Here is Professor Volokh’s analysis.

                    https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/douglass-mackey-ricky-vaughn-memes-first-amendment

                    Anybody interested in a detailed legal analysis of the issues and facts should refer to this post.

                    Ignore chemjeff. He is a troll.

              2. Dreama Simino
                March.19.2021 at 6:34 pm

                You project more than fucking IMAX my dude.

                Why don’t you try to defend why you think Mackey’s speech should be regarded as protected speech, even though it is clearly fraudulent and attempts to deprive people of the right to vote.

                Because there is no element of fraud in his speech, nor did anything he said or posted deprive anyone of their right to vote. Which it should be noted, is different from their actual ability to cast a vote. Which he also didn’t violate. If someone failing to vote because of something they read constituted fraud and deprivation of the right to vote – which it should be noted is not an actual offense in any criminal statute in the United States of America – then every political ad would be a violation of the law as would Reason’s annual navel-gazing think pieces encouraging people to stay at home, a handful of which can be found by searching the following titles and authors:

                “It’s OK Not to Vote”, 10.31.2018, by Katherine Mangu-Ward
                “Your Vote Doesn’t Count”, November 2012, by Katherine Mangu-Ward
                “Please Don’t Vote”, 10.3.2014, David Harsanyi
                “Not Voting and Proud”, 11.2.2004, Brian Doherty
                “Not Voting? Don’t Worry About It”, 11.4.2014, Peter Suderman

                1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                  March.19.2021 at 6:37 pm

                  Correct.

                  Indeed, this is a point that Professor Volokh raises as well:

                  It’s not obvious that deceiving someone into voting in an invalid way qualifies as “injur[ing]” or “oppress[ing].” But if the statute does cover deception, then there’s nothing in the text limiting such deception to speech about the mechanics of voting. Alleged lies about the government or national security or the economy could also be prosecuted, if the government thought they were intended to discourage people from voting. Some might applaud that, on the theory that the law should do more to punish political lies generally. But as we saw above, many courts are quite skeptical about general bans on lies in elections.

                  https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/douglass-mackey-ricky-vaughn-memes-first-amendment

                  1. chemjeff radical individualist
                    March.19.2021 at 6:42 pm

                    Hey, GG, when are you going to get around explaining why you think fraudulent speech that deprives people of their rights should be considered protected speech?

                    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                      March.19.2021 at 6:45 pm

                      Here is Professor Volokh’s analysis.

                      https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/douglass-mackey-ricky-vaughn-memes-first-amendment

                      Anybody interested in a detailed legal analysis of the issues and facts should refer to this post.

                      Ignore chemjeff. He is a troll.

                2. chemjeff radical individualist
                  March.19.2021 at 6:39 pm

                  Because there is no element of fraud in his speech

                  He fucking posed as an agent of Hillary’s campaign. That is what made it fraudulent.

                  I agree that if all he did was post tweets telling people not to vote, then that should be protected speech.

                  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                    March.19.2021 at 6:42 pm

                    “He fucking posed as an agent of Hillary’s campaign. That is what made it fraudulent.”

                    None of this is alleged by the government. You are making up facts.

                    Ignore chemjeff. He is a troll.

                    1. chemjeff radical individualist
                      March.19.2021 at 6:44 pm

                      I posted the meme above. Read it for yourself. He used Hillary’s hashtags, Hillary’s campaign logo, Hillary’s slogans, Hillary’s website, and even an image of Hillary herself in one of the memes. He was clearly trying to deceive people into thinking that Hillary’s campaign had authorized “vote by text”.

                    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
                      March.19.2021 at 6:46 pm

                      Here is Professor Volokh’s analysis.

                      https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/douglass-mackey-ricky-vaughn-memes-first-amendment

                      Anybody interested in a detailed legal analysis of the issues and facts should refer to this post.

                      Ignore chemjeff. He is a troll.

                3. chemjeff radical individualist
                  March.19.2021 at 6:40 pm

                  If someone failing to vote because of something they read

                  That is NOT what he was conspiring to do.

                  He wasn’t attempting to PERSUADE people not to vote. He was trying to DECEIVE people into voting in an invalid way, so that they would not vote in a valid way. That is a very important difference.

                  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                    March.19.2021 at 6:45 pm

                    Here is Professor Volokh’s analysis.

                    https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/douglass-mackey-ricky-vaughn-memes-first-amendment

                    Anybody interested in a detailed legal analysis of the issues and facts should refer to this post.

                    Ignore chemjeff. He is a troll.

                  2. Dreama Simino
                    March.19.2021 at 6:53 pm

                    With you around to impute motives it’s a wonder we even need a criminal justice system.

                    Regardless, posting obviously dishonest information is not a crime just because some very stupid people act upon it. That’s why proprietors of The Onion and The Babylon Bee are not in prison, despite the best efforts of little Eichmanns like yourself to effectuate that as public policy. That you are incredibly stupid and may not comprehend your local, provincial and national voting rules does not implicate anyone else when you fall for a joke.

                    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                      March.19.2021 at 6:54 pm

                      Well said.

                    2. chemjeff radical individualist
                      March.19.2021 at 7:04 pm

                      So fraudulent speech should be protected speech? That’s news to most libertarians out there.

    3. JoeJoetheIdiotCircusBoy
      March.19.2021 at 6:06 pm

      Dude. Geiger, we’ve talked about this. All reason staffers wake up each and every day with the sole purpose to specifically not talk about the exact things that you find important when they are trying to make a point. Just accept it and relish it. Their whole day revolves around making sure you are unhappy and stay outraged. That’s pure power my man. Lean into it.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.19.2021 at 6:11 pm

        You are probably right.

      2. Dreama Simino
        March.19.2021 at 6:36 pm

        Hey cool, sarcasmic has started yet another sockpuppet account.

  2. Bob1062
    March.19.2021 at 5:49 pm

    The ministry of truth. A new cabinet position.

  3. chemjeff radical individualist
    March.19.2021 at 5:52 pm

    Yup. If a private institution decides to ban you from its platform, you always have other alternatives – other platforms, other institutions, or create your own. But if the government decides to ban you from ALL platforms, then you have nowhere else to go.

    That is why all of these attempts to regulate social media are, at best, shortsighted, and at worst, downright dangerous. Moderation decisions should be left up to the platforms, and, ultimately, the users, when they choose which platforms to patronize.

    ALL of these attempts to decide which ideas get banned or restricted on social media, and which ones don’t, suffer at least in some part to being too vague. Who decides what is a bona-fide “political viewpoint”? After all even Reason censors things like child porn. Would child porn now be considered a “political statement” since organizations like NAMBLA exist? Would censoring child porn become, ironically, illegal? Who is to judge? The same with “hate speech” or “interfering with elections”. Who is to decide what the line is between “acceptable” or “unacceptable” behavior? Libertarians have a simple rule: if it violates people’s rights, then it is unacceptable, otherwise the government should get out of the way. That’s the way it ought to be.

    1. buckleup
      March.19.2021 at 5:55 pm

      Twitter is already under fire for leaving up child porn identified by the victim and hiding behind section 230.

      Twitter and their execs are criminals. That requires government action.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        March.19.2021 at 5:58 pm

        Don’t worry. Once that Texas law passes, some enterprising troll will post child porn calling it a political statement, and then what?

        1. Dreama Simino
          March.19.2021 at 6:36 pm

          Then you and shreek can finally beat off in peace?

    2. Dreama Simino
      March.19.2021 at 6:41 pm

      Now square that with president Trump being disallowed from using the Twitter site tools to ban people from his personal Twitter feed because the court decided that Twitter is a platform for official government communication. That sounds a lot like government regulation of a private platform to me, and yet oddly I do not recall you shitting your pants about it.

      While you’re at it you can explain why a social media company can coordinate with banks, payment processors, domain registrars, and web hosting providers to prevent market participation by competing companies and non-profit organizations as well as individuals. Something something “if they decide to ban you from ALL platforms, then you have nowhere else to go.” Unlike “stealing the right to vote”, restraint of trade is an actual tort.

      Let me guess:

      jUSt sTarT YoUR oWN inTeRNEt!!!!!!!!!!

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        March.19.2021 at 7:05 pm

        While you’re at it you can explain why a social media company can coordinate with banks, payment processors, domain registrars, and web hosting providers

        Why is “coordination” such a horrible thing? Isn’t that just a manifestation of freedom of association?

  4. Cal Cetín
    March.19.2021 at 6:00 pm

    “While freethinkers are rightly worried that private online platforms such as Amazon, Twitter, and Facebook are increasingly—and often arbitrarily—cracking down on speech for political reasons, the much graver threat comes from governments at all levels seeking to ban or compel speech. ”

    There’s a governmental angle to social-media censorship. Consider the public pressure they’re putting on these companies to censor stuff. And who knows how many calls and backroom meetings are going on in private between these companies and government officials. Don’t forget the revolving door between these companies and the government, either.

    And that’s just this country, these are worldwide enterprises facing censorship pressures from governments all over the globe.

    1. Dreama Simino
      March.19.2021 at 6:44 pm

      The court literally told Twitter that it had to withhold its own page management tools from Donald Trump. By all means let’s now begin shitting our pants 4 years later about the prospect of a private company being told what to do by the government.

  5. Ben_
    March.19.2021 at 6:03 pm

    It must be sad for Nick to be on the same staff with all the other shallow, unprincipled Reason writers.

    1. Dreama Simino
      March.19.2021 at 6:45 pm

      In the same way it’s sad that the pope has to associate with all those Catholics, I guess.

  6. TangoDelta
    March.19.2021 at 6:03 pm

    “have a direct tendency to provoke a violent response from the perspective of a reasonable and prudent person”

    I’d argue that a reasonable and prudent person has absolutely no reason to give even the slightest hint of a fuck about the opinion of some random yahoo who flipped them off or said “Yo mama!” When did cops become such snowflakes.

    Clearly people need to read more philosophy from Richard Feynman. I’d suggest starting with What Do You Care What Other People Think?

    1. Rich
      March.19.2021 at 6:07 pm

      I’d argue that a reasonable and prudent person has absolutely no reason to give even the slightest hint of a fuck about the opinion of some random yahoo who flipped them off or said “Yo mama!”

      This. Or any fuck-giving might take the form of “Namaste” or “Having a bad day, there, Buddy?”

  7. Rich
    March.19.2021 at 6:04 pm

    At the national level, two congressional Democrats—Rep. Anna Eshoo (D–Calif.) and Rep. Jerry McNerney (D–Calif.)—have sent letters to the heads of Comcast, Verizon, Dish, and other cable and satellite companies demanding to know why such private services carry Fox News, Newsmax, and other supposed purveyors of “misinformation.”

    A classic example of “Eshoo obfuscation”.

  8. Dreama Simino
    March.19.2021 at 6:22 pm

    Getting rid of 230 is an attack on free speech just like getting rid of the Violence Against Women act is an attack on gender equality.

    Tell me, did America lack free speech for first 209 years of the republic before the 1996 Communications Decency Act was signed into law (and subsequently ruled unconstitutional in its entirety with the sole exception of Section 230)?

    Reverting to the state of the law prior to 25 years ago is not equivalent to sending people to jail for saying things the government doesn’t like regardless of how hard you try to equate the two. Free speech is not affected by Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. At all.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.19.2021 at 6:55 pm

      A+

Please to post comments