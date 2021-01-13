Section 230

Mike Masnick: In Defense of Section 230 and a Decentralized Internet

Techdirt's founder wants to give end users, not politicians and tech giants, more control over what we can say and see online.

|

mike masnick
(Joel Sage, Wikimedia)

One of the few things that Donald Trump and Joe Biden agree on is their shared hatred of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which gives ISPs and website operators legal immunity from most user-generated content. 

Donald Trump vetoed the defense spending bill in December because the legislation didn't include language "terminating" Section 230 and Joe Biden has said that "Section 230 should be revoked, immediately." Conservative Republicans such as Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) and progressive Democrats such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) have called for its reform or repeal. 

Sometimes called "the internet's First Amendment" and "the 26 words that created the internet," Section 230 is widely accused of, on the one hand, allowing Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social-media giants to squelch conservative voices and, on the other hand, fueling the spread of misinformation and disinformation that allowed Donald Trump to win the 2016 election. Critics also charge that Section 230 enables all sorts of social ills, from QAnon conspiracy-mongering to the global sex-trafficking of children.

Enter Mike Masnick, the 46-year-old entrepreneur and analyst behind the influential website Techdirt and the digital think tank the Copia Institute. Where others are constantly talking about how to restrict and regulate the internet and tech giants to conform to one ideological vision or another, he champions protocols and practices that he thinks would lead to a more-decentralized internet and culture, including expanding Section 230 immunity, the use of encryption, and the sorts of tools that give end users more power to control what they say and see online.

Nick Gillespie spoke with Masnick about what current debates over social media get drastically wrong, how free speech is simultaneously both empowered and imperiled by politicians here and abroad, and why a more-decentralized internet is not just possible but preferable to what we have now.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. SQRLSY One
    January.13.2021 at 5:12 pm

    OPEN QUESTIONS FOR ALL ENEMIES OF SECTION 230

    The day after tomorrow, you get a jury summons. You will be asked to rule in the following case: A poster posted the following to social media: “Government Almighty LOVES US ALL, FAR more than we can EVER know!”

    This attracted protests from liberals, who thought that they may have detected hints of sarcasm, which was hurtful, and invalidated the personhoods of a few Sensitive Souls. It ALSO attracted protests from conservatives, who were miffed that this was a PARTIAL truth only (thereby being at least partially a lie), with the REAL, full TRUTH AND ONLY THE TRUTH being, “Government Almighty of Der TrumpfenFuhrer ONLY, LOVES US ALL, FAR more than we can EVER know! Thou shalt have NO Government Almighty without Der TrumpfenFuhrer, for Our TrumpfenFuhrer is a jealous Government Almighty!”

    Ministry of Truth, and Ministry of Hurt Baby Feelings, officials were consulted. Now there are charges!

    QUESTIONS FOR YOU THE JUROR:

    “Government Almighty LOVES US ALL”, true or false?

    “Government Almighty LOVES US ALL”, hurtful sarcasm or not?

    Will you be utterly delighted to serve on this jury? Keep in mind that OJ Simpson got an 11-month criminal trial! And a 4-month civil trial!

  2. Alex_Murri
    January.13.2021 at 5:18 pm

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.13.2021 at 5:23 pm

    Sometimes called “the internet’s First Amendment”

    Stupidly called “the internet’s First Amendment”. By any account of what the internet has clearly become, section 230 is either what’s made the major platforms so censorious, or at best, has nothing to do with ‘freedom of speech’ but is only a liability shield that has no effect on the climate of speech in that it’s an inert law that does nothing meaningful to protect it.

    I am categorically against blocking private platforms from having the right to block user activity. However, the level and type of censorship, the lying, the violations of their own Terms of Service agreements with their users, and the collusion with other market actors to block competitors has become sickening, and there may be a case to keep section 230, but simply consider facebook and twitter no longer ‘platforms’ but instead reclassify them as publishers.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.13.2021 at 5:56 pm

      there may be a case to keep section 230, but simply consider facebook and twitter no longer ‘platforms’ but instead reclassify them as publishers.

      I honestly find it ridiculous that it’s been so dishonestly framed as an either/or prospect. Reclassifying Facebook/Twitter/YouTube as publishers, which is what they are clearly doing now, in no way guts Section 230 as a whole. A class-action suit for the TOS violations you listed would be fine as well, but let’s be real, Lionel Hutz is the only lawyer who’s going to take that lawsuit in this political climate.

      The only way the Tech Trust gets broken up at this point is if they do something that pisses off the left so badly that even hundreds of millions in political palm-greasing isn’t enough to smooth things over.

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.13.2021 at 5:25 pm

    Serious question – could a social media platform be created with blockchain technology? It seems to me that something sufficiently distributed would be near impossible to shut down, or to globally block someone.

    1. SQRLSY One
      January.13.2021 at 5:34 pm

      Good question, but who writes the software for it, for what reason? If there’s no money to be made doing it, who will do it, and why? Open source writers of software, just doing it for kicks, and to help the public? Kinda like (I think) the “PGP” “Pretty Good Privacy” writer a while back? Maybe? COULD work… Maybe!

      As soon as anyone, anywhere, makes a dollar off of it, Government Almighty will get down their pants! That’s my best bet! Just like with “private wallets” that hold Bitcoin, if I have that one right!

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        January.13.2021 at 5:36 pm

        Linux started as open source, why can’t this?

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          January.13.2021 at 5:41 pm

          When AWS violates their own terms of service to deplatform Parler at a competitor’s behest, and gets away with it, what does open source have to do with anything?

          1. Unicorn Abattoir
            January.13.2021 at 5:43 pm

            something sufficiently distributed

      2. SQRLSY One
        January.13.2021 at 5:41 pm

        Linux indeed, good point… Sad to say, this kind of software is NOT something I can do, or anyone that I know of… May we can find one, and fund it via Kickstarter or some such?

        1. Unicorn Abattoir
          January.13.2021 at 5:44 pm

          I’m not expecting to find someone in the commentariat, I just wonder if it’s possible.

          1. SQRLSY One
            January.13.2021 at 5:52 pm

            I’m 99.99999% sure that this is possible, yes. I write a certain flavor of software totally unrelated to this. I am so paranoid ID-wise (who am I, don’t wanna get DOXXED) that I don’t even care to ID what software I can write. But yes, I see NO reason why your ID could NOT work!

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.13.2021 at 5:40 pm

    I used to appreciate Section 230, until I realized it was only created to hit sideways at stupid judicial decisions which made it “necessary”.

    I don’t support repealing Section 230, but if the choice is between doing the right thing by simply undoing those stupid court decisions, and using Section 230 to encourage big tech censoring, fuck. I’d just as soon 230 died.

    I also don’t support any anti-monopoly legal action, because there are no natural monopolies, only government-created ones. But if big tech gets away with destroying Parler to please their new master in Washington, and doesn’t get sued into oblivion for breaking their own terms of service and for ganging up on a competitor, then they deserve whatever Washington does to them, and I will shed no tears and not defend them.

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.13.2021 at 5:43 pm

    No, Nick, anybody can censor anybody. “Censor” is not a government-only sport, The First amendment only applies to government, but censorship is a perfectly cromulent word for describing how left wing big tech panders to the Democrats by destroying a common competitor.

  7. AddictionMyth
    January.13.2021 at 5:57 pm

    I agree with all of this. But the problem is that people want to be censored. Why? Because first of all it gives a convenient excuse for cowardice: “I tried to fight for Trump online but they banned me.” When in fact, they tweeted a reply to Bernie or AOC and got their ass handed to them repeatedly.

    More importantly, censorship provides a handy excuse for insurrection: “I tried to speak out online but they banned me so now we must resort to violence.” I’ve seen many people who are intentionally offensive and obnoxious online and wear their banned, dead avatars as badges of honor.

    I’ve been suspended and banned many times, including here on Reason. (Thank you Reason in advance for not banning me today for advocating free speech!) But I dusted myself off and kept fighting.

    Today the war is fought not with guns and cowardice in the street, but online with intellect and bravery. If you’d like a demonstration, do let me know:

Please to post comments