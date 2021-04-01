Reason Roundup

Violent Crime in Baltimore Plunges After City Ditches Prosecution of Prostitution, Drug Possession, Other Minor Offenses

Plus: The "infrastructure plan" that isn't, the Institute for Justice challenges cash seizures at airports, and more...

|

(Baltimore Police Department/Facebook)

Decarceral experiment in Baltimore gets results. After a year of foregoing prosecution of certain nonviolent misdemeanor crimes, Baltimore has seen a serious drop in violent crimes and property crimes, too. Between March 2020 and March 2021, violent crime in Baltimore dropped 20 percent and property crime dropped 36 percent. Homicides were also down slightly (13 fewer compared to the previous year).

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced in March 2020 that her office would dismiss all pending charges for drug possession, prostitution, trespassing, open container, public urination, paraphernalia possession, attempted distribution of drugs, and minor traffic offenses. It would also stop prosecuting new cases for these offenses—a decision born out of the desire to thwart COVID-19 spreading through jails.

Mosby's office dismissed 1,423 pending cases and dismissed 1,415 warrants related to these offenses between March 2020 and March 2021. Now, the change will be permanent.

"The police are going to follow what they've been doing for the past year, which is not arresting people based on the offenses I mentioned," Mosby said at a March 26 press conference. "Clearly, the data suggest there is no public safety value in prosecuting low-level offenses."

Of course, it doesn't necessarily follow that halting prosecution of some nonviolent offenses actually caused Baltimore's widespread drop in violent and property crimes. For instance, the pandemic and business and school shutdowns alone could explain the decline. But the fact that the pandemic and shutdowns have corresponded to rising violent crime rates in many other U.S. cities casts doubt on their power to explain Baltimore's decrease in both nonviolent and violent offenses.

In any event, Baltimore authorities are keen to continue the experiment. "We leave behind the era of tough-on-crime prosecution and zero tolerance policing and no longer default to the status quo to criminalize mostly people of color for addiction," said Mosby in a statement. "We will develop sustainable solutions and allow our public health partners to do their part to address mental health and substance use disorder."

Mosby's office will be partnering with Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc. and other community groups, including the Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP) Baltimore, to help provide a range of services to those who need them.

"The decision not to prosecute drug and nonviolent misdemeanor crimes meant a huge paradigm shift for police, Commissioner Michael Harrison said in an interview," according to The Washington Post. "Officers who made drug arrests saw prosecutors dismissing the charges at the jail, and so the arrests mainly stopped. Mosby said there were 80 percent fewer arrests for drug possession in Baltimore in the past year."

Overall incarceration in the city of Baltimore "is down 18% during COVID and the data reveals there has been a 39% decrease in people entering the criminal justice system compared to this time last year," the city says.

A study from the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office and Johns Hopkins University researchers found that of the 1,431 people whose charges or warrants were dismissed at the start of Baltimore's criminal justice experiment, only five were rearrested for any crime. In addition:

The data showed that 911 calls about drug use, public intoxication and sex work (a proxy for public concern) did not increase following the policy; rather, from March – December 2020, there was a 33% reduction in calls mentioning drugs and a 50% reduction in calls mentioning sex work compared to the prior 2 years.

Professor Susan Sherman of Johns Hopkins says, "The fact that we saw drops in 911 calls and recidivism for these offenses shows us that communities are less impacted by these announcements than one might assume. The trend is different for other offenses during that time period. The policy is therefore making a positive impact on communities."

FREE MINDS

The Institute for Justice (IJ) can move forward with a case challenging cash seizures at airports by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents. From IJ:

When travelers go online to find out whether it is legal to fly with cash, the government tells them that there are no restrictions on traveling with any amount of money on domestic flights. What it does not tell flyers is that, upon seeing cash, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screeners will detain them and turn them over to law enforcement, who will take their money without any cause for suspicion and without filing any criminal charges.

Now, a Fourth Amendment, class action lawsuit filed by the Institute for Justice (IJ) to end these unconstitutional practices by the TSA and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will move forward in federal court after a judge rejected the government's motion to dismiss.

FREE MARKETS

President Joe Biden's "infrastructure plan" is just another omnibus spending and regulation measure. The $2 trillion proposal from the president would "force non-union workers to pay union dues even in states that have explicitly said that's not mandatory," as Eric Boehm pointed out in yesterday's Reason Roundup. It would allocate $10 billion for a Civilian Climate Corps, $174 billion in subsidies for electric vehicles, $12 billion for community colleges, and $25 billion "to help upgrade child care facilities and increase the supply of child care in areas that need it most." Some $5 billion would go to violence prevention initiatives. And that's only some of the spending unrelated or tangentially related to infrastructure.

In terms of spending on infrastructure, Biden's plan is less concerned with what works and more concerned with launching a massive jobs creation program, as Reason's Christian Britschgi notes:

The president said in his speech today that his American Jobs Plan would replace the 10 most economically significant bridges in the country, but otherwise omitted details about what specific projects he'd like to fund.

Biden's transportation infrastructure plans are "vague because the focus is all on the second-order effects of transportation, not on actual transportation," says Adrian Moore, vice president of research at the Reason Foundation. "It's all about what's going to happen for equity or climate change or suburban development."

Indeed, one can see that in the very name of the American Jobs Plan, the title of which does not mention infrastructure. That's more than a rhetorical point. The focus on jobs, and particularly unionized American jobs, means that Biden's $2 trillion spending plan will buy a lot less infrastructure than it otherwise could.

QUICK HITS

• More on the Matt Gaetz saga, from me, from the Washington Examiner, and from The Daily Beast.

Reason's Peter Suderman serves up weird, delicious cocktail recipes:

• New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the state's new marijuana legalization measure into law yesterday.

Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler corrects the record on a repeated Biden claim about the new Georgia voting law:

• "Police investigators say Michael Forest Reinoehl, a Portland, Oregon, activist wanted for killing another man during ongoing street battles in that city last summer, likely shot at police before he was killed by a fugitive task force in Lacey, Washington, last September," reports Reason's C.J. Ciaramella.

• Psychology professor Kevin Nadal and the Anti-Defamation League's Steven Freeman debate hate crime laws on the excellent Jane Coaston podcast, The Argument.

NEXT: Biden's Infrastructure Plan Would Overturn 'Right-To-Work' Laws in 27 States

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2021 at 9:32 am

    Decarceral experiment in Baltimore gets results.

    Criminal justice industrial complex just started down a slippery slope.

    1. gaoxiaen
      April.1.2021 at 9:47 am

      Thank whatever deity that you believe in. Or not.

    2. Brian
      April.1.2021 at 10:42 am

      But what about the Rule Of Law?

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2021 at 9:34 am

    It would also stop prosecuting new cases for these offenses—a decision born out of the desire to thwart COVID-19 spreading through jails.

    More resources for prosecuting the unmasked? THERE MUST BE BALANCE.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2021 at 9:35 am

    Let the doxxing and threats begin:

    Who Are the Jurors in the Derek Chauvin Trial?
    The jurors bring to the table a range of views about race and policing, some forged by long life experience and some formed after the death of George Floyd.
    https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/30/us/chauvin-trial-jurors.html?smid=tw-nytimes&smtyp=cur

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.1.2021 at 9:56 am

      What about their lived experiences?

    2. Cronut
      April.1.2021 at 10:04 am

      “Nice life you got there. Be a shame if anything happened to it.”

    3. JesseAz
      April.1.2021 at 10:23 am

      The same rag that gave anonymity to the “resistance” in the trump administration.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2021 at 9:35 am

    We leave behind the era of tough-on-crime prosecution and zero tolerance policing and no longer default to the status quo to criminalize mostly people of color for addiction…

    Hey, if it takes playing the race card to sell this, go for it.

    1. MP
      April.1.2021 at 10:33 am

      It makes me cringe, but at least the polices are objectively race neutral, even if all of the PR reeks of CRT language.

    2. Brian
      April.1.2021 at 10:45 am

      “We found better things to do” just sounded too honest.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2021 at 9:36 am

    Officers who made drug arrests saw prosecutors dismissing the charges at the jail, and so the arrests mainly stopped.

    I can’t imagine what nails they’ll manufacture to replace the hammering itch.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.1.2021 at 9:57 am

      Lock up your dogs.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2021 at 9:37 am

    ‘She’ is the brother’s widow Crackhead Hunter was fucking. Natalie is her daughter.

    EXC: Hunter Biden’s Texts Confirm Gun Was Taken, Left In Dumpster – ‘Police, FBI, Secret Service Came On Scene’.
    https://thenationalpulse.com/news/exc-hunter-bidens-texts-confirm-gun-was-taken-left-in-dumpster-police-fbi-secret-service-came-on-scene/

    She has told people that I was sexually inappropriate with Natalie and thatʼs why I wasnʼt allowed in the house. She my MY THERAPIST that when in was clean and she dad a breakdown and left me for 4 days and wouldnʼt even pick up her phone. Nm y therapist told me she had been traumatized by what Hallie said. Hallie say sshe did not. Letʼs call my therapist and ask for my own piece of mind. She has told me that she wonʼt defend me she wont support me she wont allow me to interfere with her children and her life because in her exact words their is “NO USʼ”- you do you iʼll do me.

    …She stole the gun out of my truck lock box and threw in a garbage can full to the top at Jansens. Then told me it was my problem to deal with. Then when the police the FBI the secret service came on the scene she said she took it from me because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and that she was afraid for the kids.

    …I have not been “allowed” to live with the kids for over a year now. She has told them i abandoned them. She has told them others I am a bad influence that I endanger their health that Iʼve been sexually inappropriate with Natalie that I have physically abused her that I have e emotionally abused her that I am abusive to everyone around me and that she knows that If Natalie were allowed to come visit me I would be “walking around naked watching porn masturbating and doing drugs in front of her”. NATALIE IS NOT EVEN ALLOWED TO VISIT me if Naomi my 25 yer old brings her she is only allowed alone with me if my father is there. How devastating is that, how completely and utterly demoralized ashamed do you think the makes me feel. HOW IS IT POSSIBLE THAT THE WHOLE MY WORLD believes im an unfit uncle and cant be trusted alone my children. Even with Naomi or her sister liz present. What permanent sir do you think Natalie now carries.

    1. JesseAz
      April.1.2021 at 10:27 am

      He also admitted to drug use in those texts.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        April.1.2021 at 10:43 am

        He took pictures of himself with a crack pipe.

        1. JesseAz
          April.1.2021 at 10:45 am

          Well. He has a habit if losing those in rental cars. So wanted proof of ownership.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2021 at 9:38 am

    Los Angeles agency votes for $36M police funding boost as crime surges
    https://nypost.com/2021/03/27/la-agency-votes-for-36m-police-boost-as-crime-surges/

    Officials in Los Angeles voted this week to re-fund their police amid an upswing in crime.

    Less than a year after “defund the police” fervor swept across major cities from coast to coast, Los Angeles County Metro, the region’s public transportation agency, voted Thursday to boost police funding by $36 million.

    The vote passed 12-0, including a “yea” from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a major advocate of defund the police measures, who chairs the board.

    The money will go toward the agency’s law-enforcement contracts with the Los Angeles Police Department, Long Beach Police Department and Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department.

    Los Angeles has been among the nation’s leading communities in efforts to defund the police.

    The city council voted last July to slash $150 million from the LAPD budget, while voters in November approved a measure to devote 10 percent of the city’s general fund to non-police public safety measures.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.1.2021 at 9:38 am

      Minneapolis to spend $6.4 million to hire more police

      1. Ra's al Gore
        April.1.2021 at 9:39 am

        Minneapolis to spend $6.4 million to hire more police
        https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/minneapolis-to-spend-2464-million-to-hire-more-police/ar-BB1dDs6B

        An unprecedented numbers of officers quit or went on an extended medical leave — many for PTSD claims — after Floyd’s death, rioting that led to the burning of a police precinct, and calls to end the city’s Police Department.

        In the months since then, some residents have demanded city leaders to hire additional officers, saying they’re waiting longer for responses to emergency calls amid a dramatic uptick in violent crime. Others have encouraged elected officials to end the department, saying police haven’t proven effective at reducing crime.

        1. Rich
          April.1.2021 at 9:48 am

          residents have demanded city leaders to hire additional officers, saying they’re waiting longer for responses to emergency calls amid a dramatic uptick in violent crime.

          “Get Marilyn Mosby on the phone, stat!”

  8. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.1.2021 at 9:38 am

    #BidenBoom update.

    In 2021 Democrats have raised the minimum wage by: $0.00 / hour

    In 2021 Reason.com benefactor Charles Koch’s net worth has increased by: $4.71 billion

    After falling out of the global top 20 last year because of Drumpf’s high-tariff / low-immigration policies, Mr. Koch is now the 14th richest person on the planet. He’ll easily reenter the top 10 by the end of the year as I’ve been predicting.

    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback

  9. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2021 at 9:40 am

    Has American Liberalism Abandoned Free Speech? Interview With Thomas Frank
    https://taibbi.substack.com/p/has-american-liberalism-abandoned-d72
    Frank addressed the “clampdown mania” of the Internet era, expressing puzzlement over a change in how Democrats look at the speech issue now, versus how traditional liberals almost unanimously viewed the issue in the not-so-distant-past.

    “Criticism, analysis, mockery, and protest: these were our weapons,” he wrote. “Censorship and blacklisting were, with important exceptions, the weapons of the puritanical right.”

    To say the piece didn’t go over as he expected is an understatement. Although some liked it, he was stunned by the reaction from people he once considered political allies. “People were like, ‘Fuck you, Frank!’” he says, half-laughing.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.1.2021 at 9:42 am

      The biggest drama queen has the most power. Wonder system for society.

      Journalists Are “Centering” Their “Trauma” Because It Enables Them To Acquire Power
      https://mtracey.substack.com/p/journalists-are-centering-their-trauma

      On March 28, Washington Post journalist Felicia Somnez posted a Twitter thread describing the intense trauma she said she’d endured over the past year. An editorial policy imposed by the paper’s management had greatly exacerbated this trauma, she alleged, causing her to burst into tears during a recent therapy session and frequently lapse into spells of “vacant staring.” Somnez, a Harvard graduate in her 30s who holds one of the most prestigious journalism jobs in the country, spoke of being “silenced” by her editors, which in turn kicked her “trauma response” into overdrive and worsened her condition further. She declared that the new crop of young journalists now beginning at the Post “deserve better” than how she’d been treated, particularly on account of their being so “diverse, talented and relentless in their fight for equity.”

      If any of these buzzwords and/or phrases sound familiar, it’s because their usage now dependably instigates a swift capitulatory reaction from the people who run legacy media institutions. The editorial policy adjustment that Somnez had demanded be effectuated did in fact get effectuated, within a matter of hours. Her elaborately confessional Twitter thread — a well-worn tactic by this point — worked fantastically. Whatever the merits of the proposed policy adjustment at issue (and she may well have been on sound footing in demanding it), no one can dispute that her chosen self-advocacy approach achieved what she set out to achieve. Because increasingly, as this episode once again demonstrated, the key to coaxing stodgy old editors into acquiescence is to publicly “call them out” using a now-familiar punchy, emotionally inflammatory rhetorical style.

      We can just take Somnez at her word and grant that this professional adult journalist genuinely did undergo the debilitating trauma she described, vacant staring spells and all. It’s impossible to judge the precise veracity of these trauma-related claims anyway, given how inextricable they are with the interior mental state of the individual in question. So we’ll have to just accept that Somnez being “attacked online,” as she put it, really did result in the kind of extraordinary psychological turmoil she says she experienced. (Here’s some additional background information on the other alleged sources of Somnez’s trauma.) What can be judged, however — and what has to be judged given its rapidly increasing prominence in public life — is the wider impact of the rhetorical style used so adroitly by Somnez. Because it very clearly gets results. Call it therapeutic trauma jargon.

      Elite journalists such as Somnez are deploying this rhetorical style with escalating intensity as they mount an initiative (starring themselves, naturally) to highlight the scourge of what they call “online harassment” and/or “online violence.” An article last week in Vanity Fair — which upon publication received a raft of borderline-tearful plaudits for being So Important And So Necessary Right Now — details the painful travails of professional adult journalists who claim, among other things, that they are “afraid to open Twitter” due to all the terrifying harassment that occurs on the site. I’m going to repeat the full phrase “professional adult journalists” multiple times for emphasis, as it’s important to bear in mind that we’re talking about people in their 20s and 30s who are largely alumni of elite colleges and possess other highly-sought-after elite credentials. They wield astronomically more influence in society than the average schlub could ever dream of.

      1. American Mongrel
        April.1.2021 at 9:43 am

        Enjoy the matriarchy. It has worked wonders for the black community.

      2. Longtobefree
        April.1.2021 at 10:01 am

        Nobody likes a whiner.

        (well, that too is gone)

        1. Cronut
          April.1.2021 at 10:37 am

          Everybody loves a whiner these days.

      3. Cronut
        April.1.2021 at 10:37 am

        I’m so tired of the word “trauma.” Imagine having your head so far up your own ass, that you think feeling bad about mean tweets is trauma.

        Words have no meaning anymore.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2021 at 9:40 am

    What it does not tell flyers is that, upon seeing cash, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screeners will detain them and turn them over to law enforcement, who will take their money without any cause for suspicion and without filing any criminal charges.

    Hey, if you have any cash at all why aren’t you chartering flights. SUSPICIOUS.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.1.2021 at 10:00 am

      I don’t know you could blow up a plane with cash.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2021 at 9:42 am

    Now, a Fourth Amendment, class action lawsuit filed by the Institute for Justice (IJ) to end these unconstitutional practices by the TSA and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will move forward in federal court…

    It will be entertaining to see what twisted logic a federal court uses to justify unjustifiable theft.

    1. Rich
      April.1.2021 at 9:45 am

      Oh, that’s easy. “The money was potentially earmarked for funding terrorist activity.”

      1. Longtobefree
        April.1.2021 at 10:02 am

        “They looked like a republican”.

      2. Cyto
        April.1.2021 at 10:03 am

        The courts just ruled that you can’t sue police officers for violating your first amendment rights even though they were specifically trained that the exact actions they took were violations of your first amendment rights. The reasoning? Because nobody had successfully been sued before for the exact same offense. That’s right, even though the courts had already ruled on the constitutionality of their actions, they had not done so in the context of qualified immunity.

        The courts actually ruled that qualified immunity applies up until the moment that a court rules that qualified immunity doesn’t apply, expanding their already ludicrous position that qualified immunity applies even when police do something illegal and unconstitutional as long as courts have not ruled in a similar case prior.

        1. Anomalous
          April.1.2021 at 10:41 am

          If a reporter were to ask Kamala Harris if she plans to end qualified immunity and she laughs herself to death, would it be an assassination?

  12. American Mongrel
    April.1.2021 at 9:42 am

    It doesnt follow at all that choosing not to arrest and prosecute low level crimes will reduce more serious crimes. There is no possible case to be made for that.
    However, it does show that letting the small stuff slide does not cause serious crimes to increase. They should probably focus on that angle instead.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.1.2021 at 10:01 am

      Crime went down because everyone died from the China virus.

      1. Longtobefree
        April.1.2021 at 10:02 am

        How can you rob someone who has lost their job?

    2. Moonrocks
      April.1.2021 at 10:30 am

      Maybe the “small stuff” shouldn’t be crimes in the first place?

    3. Robert Ore
      April.1.2021 at 10:40 am

      It does follow to a certain extent.

      We had a local case where a guy was arrested for carrying a box cutter (he was a stocker at a local super market). The box cutter was 100% legal, but they arrested him anyway for possession of a “dangerous weapon”. Take the guy to jail, process him and he can’t make bail.

      So then, he obviously can’t go into work the next day. Doesn’t matter, when he does make bail, the supermarket fires him(don’t want to employ a guy who carries around “dangerous weapons”-even though it was the super market that issued him the box cutter in the first place).

      Now with an arrest record, and pending trial, no one will higher him. How does he pay his rent? He doesn’t. Now he’s homeless. No money. No job.

      What employment opportunities do you thing he turns to? He turns to petty theft and selling drugs, then more and more brazen acts of theft and home break-ins. Of course, he gets arrested again.Now that he’s fully instituted into the system, his crimes become more violent.

    4. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.1.2021 at 10:49 am

      It may, arresting one crew of drug dealers in the city leaves a power vacuum open on what was their turf inviting rival gangs to fight over control of that territory.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2021 at 9:43 am

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1377594801969827845.html

    At the same time the Left was sneering at ordinary people for being too obsessed with money and materialism, they were using gigantic amounts of money – much of it pilfered from us through taxes and gov’t spending – to destroy our society and remake it in their image.
    For all their pious sermons about the Evil Dollar and rising above material concerns to achieve spiritual fulfillment, leftists are the most money-grubbing people in the world. Their “movement” is fueled by mountains of cold hard cash, not popular appeal.
    One suspects the decades of leftist sermons against the sins of money and materialism were largely intended to make gullible middle-class people stop valuing their income and assets, making it easier for the Left to seize them. And seize they did, on a staggering scale.
    Left-wing extremist ideas have never been popular, not even when reduced to infantile babble about giving people “free stuff” paid for by taking gold and gems from the buried treasure vaults of the Evil Rich. Those ideas are forced upon society by spending titanic sums of money.
    It took TRILLIONS in government and private spending to create the neurotic, degenerate, vicious, hapless society you see all around you today. Left-wing ideas didn’t catch fire and spread through the grassroots. They were forced on us at a cost of five figures per American.

  14. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.1.2021 at 9:44 am

    In college I learned one of the most outrageous examples of the WAGE GAP is in professional sports. Fortunately we now have a feminist President who wants to do something about it.

    In the @espn interview, @POTUS Biden also says it’s time for women athletes to be paid on or with male athletes: “I don’t think it’s right, I don’t think it’s fair.”

    Women athletes are just as skilled as men and it’s time their paychecks reflect that.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. Cyto
      April.1.2021 at 10:04 am

      Nate the lawyer does a good job of laying out the facts on this one.

      https://youtu.be/LLeAWuRbObQ

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.1.2021 at 10:07 am

      I now identify as a woman basketball player.

  15. Commenter_XY
    April.1.2021 at 9:44 am

    Oh please….Baltimore was a shithole city before this idiot Mosby; all Mosby did was to accelerate the diarrheal decline through her incompetence. But hey, yet another shit-ass blue city in a shit-ass blue state. Nothing new there.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2021 at 9:44 am

    For years the New Orleans DA targeted recanting witness with perjury charges, so people who lied at trial never came forward to admit it.

    Louisiana prosecutors have got to be the worst in the land (sub-federal).

    1. American Mongrel
      April.1.2021 at 9:49 am

      The outcome of this is positive, but people who lied and had others sent to prison because of their lies absolutely deserve to be punished.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        April.1.2021 at 9:56 am

        They absolutely do, but there’s a greater justice to be served. Blackstone’s ratio and all that.

        Do you think the previous DA’s goal was to hold those people accountable or to preserve a win? My ignorant of the specifics guess is the latter.

        1. Cyto
          April.1.2021 at 10:06 am

          Harry Connick senior won the landmark Case that said that systematically violating the accused rights by withholding exculpatory evidence did not allow for the piercing of prosecutors’ immunity.

          Prosecutors down there are national heroes. (If you are a prosecutor)

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2021 at 9:49 am

    More on the Matt Gaetz saga, from me…

    Gender traitor excusing child trafficking! And yeah, what a weird story all around.

    1. Moonrocks
      April.1.2021 at 10:32 am

      It’s a saga now? When is that debunked Russian disinformation conspiracy threatening our democracy’s unity that was the Hunter Biden laptop going to become a saga?

  18. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2021 at 9:51 am

    https://twitter.com/Oilfield_Rando/status/1377391006753038336

    I expected this gun bill to be bad.

    It’s far, far worse. A line in the sand.

    Here’s what’s in H.R. 127.

    …If you want to possess a firearm or ammunition, a psych evaluator has to talk to your current AND any ex spouses, and 2 other family members or associates.

    Your ex can disqualify you from your second amendment rights.

    …All firearms nationwide must be registered within 3 months.

    A database of all of them shall be created.

    The United States military shall have access to the database.

    …If you are granted a firearms license, you must also purchase $800 annual firearms insurance.

    If you do not purchase insurance and are in possession of firearms, you face 10-20 years in prison and a $50-$100,000 fine.

    …10-15 years in prison and $50-100,000 fine if you got any .50 cal ammo laying around.

    1. Cyto
      April.1.2021 at 10:08 am

      “shall not be infringed”

      I don’t think the word “infringed” means what they think it means.

      Or maybe they’re confused about the meaning of the word “not.”

      1. Ra's al Gore
        April.1.2021 at 10:14 am

        Broke: you’re being paranoid; we’re not coming for all your guns.
        Woke: Thank God we lied to get what we want.

        1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          April.1.2021 at 10:46 am

          Progressivism, the new religion of peace.

          Quran 2:225;
          “Allah will not call you to account for thoughtlessness in your oaths, but for the intention in your hearts”.

    2. Michael Ejercito
      April.1.2021 at 10:17 am

      And I thought they were worried about mass incarceration….

    3. Don't look at me!
      April.1.2021 at 10:35 am

      Think of all the money this will raise!

    4. Rich
      April.1.2021 at 10:44 am

      Here’s another tidbit.

      The Attorney General shall make the contents of the database accessible to all members of the public

      What could possibly go wrong?

  19. Geiger Goldstaedt
    April.1.2021 at 9:51 am

    Less testing, less cases. Less prosecuting, less crimes.

    See how that works?

    Just imagine … when everything is legal, there will be no crime at all. MAGIC!

    1. Jerryskids
      April.1.2021 at 10:08 am

      C’mon man, the statistics clearly show they’re mostly peaceful violent crimes.

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.1.2021 at 10:10 am

      Except guns. Those will be illegal.

    3. JesseAz
      April.1.2021 at 10:35 am

      This graph shows the decrease is a decrease from the spike after Freddie. Lol.

      https://www.macrotrends.net/cities/us/md/baltimore/crime-rate-statistics

  20. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2021 at 9:51 am

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the state’s new marijuana legalization measure into law yesterday.

    He promised the state’s drug enforcement task forces a big kiss as compensation for their loss.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2021 at 9:52 am

    NBC’s Lester Holt Declares It Is Not Necessary To ‘Always Give Two Sides Equal Weight And Merit’
    https://dailycaller.com/2021/03/31/nbc-lester-holt-two-sides-equal-weight/

    1. Cyto
      April.1.2021 at 10:10 am

      This simple concept is unequivocally true.

      When one is covering homeopathy, it is not necessary to give equal weight to scientific evidence and to the claims of homeopaths. Nor is it a journalistic requirement that one give equal weight to believers in Bigfoot and to scientists who point to evidence. One would not seriously propose that flat Earth proponents be given equal weight with NASA scientists when discussing the shape of the Earth.

      The distinction comes when we start talking about when to apply this maxim.

  22. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2021 at 9:52 am

    In this interview, Biden repeats a Four-Pinocchio claim about the new Georgia law: “You are going to close a polling place at 5 o’clock when working folks just get off.” Nope, that’s not in the law. Fact check here

    Honeymoon is over.

    1. Longtobefree
      April.1.2021 at 10:04 am

      The groundwork for Kween Kamala taking over begins.

      1. Cyto
        April.1.2021 at 10:12 am

        I don’t know about Kamala, but it is quite clear that old Joe isn’t running things. Half the time he doesn’t even seem to know what his administration’s policy is.

        We used to make a lot of fun of Bush for merely being a puppet and for Cheney actually running things.

        But it is pretty clear that the officials in the Obama White House viewed Obama as the face of the organization but themselves as the true power. This became apparent as we saw memoranda leaked from non-political appointees who were angered that Trump did not follow their instructions. Now that we are back to normalcy with Biden in the White House, one wonders who is actually calling the shots on a day-to-day basis.

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.1.2021 at 10:11 am

      Didn’t use the word lie.

  23. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2021 at 9:53 am

    https://twitter.com/VenturaReport/status/1377376253242605570

    On my flight to Houston from McAllen,TX , mostly migrants on my flight spotted with these folders that have city destinations written on them with flight times, also written on the other side “I do no speak English what plane do I need to take?”

    1. Longtobefree
      April.1.2021 at 10:06 am

      Well, at least you know they have been checked for the Communist Chinese Virus and no one testing positive is allowed out in the world, right?

      1. Don't look at me!
        April.1.2021 at 10:12 am

        Literal superspreaders.

  24. Jerryskids
    April.1.2021 at 9:57 am

    The question isn’t whether Major League Baseball is going to support moving the All Star game out of Georgia, it’s whether the City of Atlanta is going to support moving the All Star game out of Georgia. They’ve got big plans for arranging BLM protests and they’re going to hate wasting the opportunity to showcase the fact that Atlanta is just as progressive as Seattle and Portland and Milwaukee but they may agree that sacrifices have to be made.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.1.2021 at 10:20 am

      The Dems are fighting the corporationz that are withdrawing support from the GOP and giving it to the Dems.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2021 at 10:02 am

    https://twitter.com/JaniceDean/status/1376986459287207940

    One year ago today the USNS Comfort ship arrived in New York Harbor.
    @NYGovCuomo
    decided not to use it and instead piled over 9,000 covid infected patients into nursing homes. #neverforget

    1. Mother's Lament
      April.1.2021 at 10:24 am

      But the indoctrinated psychotics who identify with the establishment think that Trump somehow killed 300,000 and that Cuomo deserves an Emmy.

  26. Philosorapture
    April.1.2021 at 10:12 am

    Isn’t this “Reason”? For a second I thought it “Correlation as Causality”. Murders aren’t down. And the police are specifically not pursuing crime as before, not just “non-violent” crime. That is only the STATED policy. The police themselves say they are afraid to pursue crimes in many cases. I guess in cities where the police aren’t arresting violent protestors, assaults at riots are going down too. Amazing. It doesn’t do anyone a service to try to add a “benefit” to not prosecuting “personal choice” crimes that doesn’t exist. It just delegitimizes the idea.

  27. The Encogitationer
    April.1.2021 at 10:15 am

    Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced in March 2020 that her office would dismiss all pending charges for drug possession, prostitution, trespassing, open container, public urination, paraphernalia possession, attempted distribution of drugs, and minor traffic offenses.

    Wait a minute: Trespassing and public urination are lumped in with victimless vices? That makes no sense. Trespassing and public urination violate private property rights and public urination could pose a biohazard threat, not to mention dispense noxious smells.

    What if someone trespassed on Marilyn Mosby’s property and publicly urinated on it? What would she say then? I know, this is basic reciprocity ethic taught to todlers, but it’s evidently strange to Baltimorans.

    I guess Baltimorans live like “Tarzan Boy.”
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_r0n9Dv6XnY

    1. Cyto
      April.1.2021 at 10:24 am

      I never understood open container laws. I can’t even imagine how that can pass constitutional muster. (Under the philosophy that specific powers are granted to the government, rather than the government having all encompassing power that is limited by a constitution.)

      Drugs and prostitution are also crimes of consent and there is a strong argument against such things.

      But trespassing? So now we can just camp out in the local mall overnight? That seems pretty dumb.

      And minor traffic offenses? Now we’re just going to run stop signs and drive the wrong way down one way streets? I can’t see how that could possibly cause any harm to others.

      And public urination? Really? So her position is that it is just fine for me to pee on the carpet at the bank?

      I am all for finding a balance that prevents lower ranking officials from abusing their power in pettyways that end up oppressing the poor and powerless. but perhaps we should put a little bit more thought into things before we take action, okay?

  28. Mother's Lament
    April.1.2021 at 10:20 am

    Chocolate.
    Banana.
    Irish whiskey.
    Negroni.
    Trust me.

    I don’t know why everybody keeps saying that Suderman is secretly gay.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.1.2021 at 10:20 am

      Megan wears the pants and strap on in that household.

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.1.2021 at 10:38 am

      I will not be drinking at his house.

  29. JesseAz
    April.1.2021 at 10:20 am

    Overall incarceration in the city of Baltimore “is down 18%

    So is there less crime or similar less prosecutions?

    Also is the decrease against a 10 year average or merely compared to the spine in crime after Freddie Grey?

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/baltimores-crime-spike-raises-both-police-and-civilian-fear/

    1. JesseAz
      April.1.2021 at 10:21 am

      Spike*

    2. Gray_Jay
      April.1.2021 at 10:35 am

      It would be amazing if true. Other cities, like Chicago, Memphis, and others, have seen horrifying rises in violent crime over the last two years, but Baltimore’s violent crime has dropped? And they’re also engaging in heavy de facto decriminalization—not just for drug crimes, but malum in se crimes like theft and assault? So that previously violent people aren’t being incarcerated, but are set free to continue their criminal lifestyle.

      My suspicion is that they’re not a tremendous outlier, and that Baltimore no longer deserves to be called Bodymore. My suspicion is that they’re cooking the books, and ENB is silly enough to take their claims at face value.

      I also know that Brandolini’s Law applies. Hopefully someone who does study criminology as their day job, and isn’t a paid propagandist, can cut a wake through what I suspect is a lake of bullshit.

  30. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    April.1.2021 at 10:21 am

    I posted a comment on the Rommelmann article yesterday that got trolled by the pants-shitter that stalks me through the comments.

    https://reason.com/2021/03/31/we-have-followed-proper-channels-and-theyre-not-working-dispatch-from-minneapolis/#comment-8834412

    My comment was meant to provide some anecdotal evidence that even people exposed to actual white supremacist rhetoric in their youth can easily overcome those prejudices. Knowledge washes away ignorance, but so many lefties are simply spreading more ignorance.

    My atheist father reviled his grandfather, who drug him, as a child, to Klan meetings. I only exist because the love between my father and his best friend during his time in the Navy, who happened to be black, was strong enough that Crawford risked his life hiking out and then leading medics back to his paralyzed buddy after they were caught in an underwater explosion that killed the other half of their 4-man team because they came under fire when they attempted to surface after setting charges on a bridge.

    Trolling such a personal story is pathetic. When it is done by someone with a mind completely closed due to prejudice, the irony inherent in ‘progressive’ ideology is exposed. Intolerance of intolerance is just more intolerance. It will never move society forward.

    1. KillAllRednecks
      April.1.2021 at 10:40 am

      We have no reason to believe a liar like you.

      Your family are Klan members. Your church is racist.

      Your grandfather was at least christian. The klan was a christian terrorist group.

      Your church lies and you lie. You’re probably a klan member Chuck.

      Kill all the mormons!

    2. Gray_Jay
      April.1.2021 at 10:45 am

      That’s a hell of a story, Chuck. And testament to how the Armed Forces were one of the very first means of breaking down cultural segregation in our society.

      Arguing with someone like the person who socks all of those characters like KAR, is a waste of time. They’ll never change their mind; either because they’re paid not to, or they’re simply too stupid to entertain the possibility that they may be wrong. Hateful garbage who, in the past, would be that weird guy nobody liked in town or at work. Modern communications allow them to spread their idiocy beyond their pathetic little bar stool or flophouse.

      (Abusing them sure can be entertaining to read though.)

    3. KillAllRednecks
      April.1.2021 at 10:46 am

      “Trolling such a personal story is pathetic”

      Goddamn you’re pathetic. If you don’t want your klan member relatives called out DONT MENTION IT MORON!

      “When it is done by someone with a mind completely closed due to prejudice, the irony inherent in ‘progressive’ ideology is exposed. Intolerance of intolerance is just more intolerance. It will never move society forward.”

      It is ironic because you’re the one with a closed mind. You refuse to acknowledge your church’s lies or your lies. A quick Google(or whatever fascist search engine you use) will quickly show you the book of Abraham has been discredited and Smith was a pervert con artist.

      I don’t speak for anyone other than myself. This has nothing to do with “progressives.” It’s about stopping evil fascists like you.

      Enjoy your stay in hell bigot

  31. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2021 at 10:22 am

    China, on the other hand, can keep doing whatever the fuck it wants.

    Urgent Policies Needed To Steer Countries To Net Zero, Says IEA Chief
    https://news.slashdot.org/story/21/03/31/2035202/urgent-policies-needed-to-steer-countries-to-net-zero-says-iea-chief

    Birol called on the U.S. to lead the way on setting out a national plan, called a nationally determined contribution (NDC), for cutting emissions strongly in the next 10 years. He also urged governments to put in place strong policies to discourage drivers from buying SUVs, which make up nearly half of all cars sold in key economies.

    1. Cyto
      April.1.2021 at 10:39 am

      There was some weirdness yesterday about using some form of social justice environmental credit score to enforce this. Basically, all of the major financial players are pledging that they will enforce environmental targets via their lending and finance practices.

      That’s not…. Ominous….

      1. Gray_Jay
        April.1.2021 at 10:50 am

        They want you to be a serf, with themselves as manorial lords. It isn’t enough to own half of the world’s wealth. These fuckers want it all. Or close enough to all.

        They don’t care—in fact, it’s a feature!—if the bullshit they spray to convince you that the above state of affairs is great for you, is logically inconsistent.

        China generated more electric power from coal, than the US did in its entirety. But we’re the problem.

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.1.2021 at 10:41 am

      People shouldn’t be allowed to buy things they want.

  32. jennie
  33. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2021 at 10:24 am

    So, am I racist for not being 100% convinced Deshawn Watson is innocent, or a misogynist for not being 100% convinced of his guilt?

    Discuss.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      April.1.2021 at 10:25 am

      According to the left, yes.

      1. KillAllRednecks
        April.1.2021 at 10:48 am

        Nice strawman.

        Most “progressives” I know are waiting for all the facts, but find it hard to believe so many women would make up allegations like this.

        Do all conservatives hate blacks and gays like you do?

    2. Cyto
      April.1.2021 at 10:27 am

      Is his lawyer Jewish? Because true, false, or some combination thereof, I’m absolutely convinced that his lawyer is a shyster shakedown artist and truly the worst actor in this drama.

      If he is Jewish, does that make me anti-semitic, even if I don’t know who the lawyer is?

    3. Nardz
      April.1.2021 at 10:38 am

      Deshaun probably isn’t 100% innocent or 100% guilty, but it appears to be exactly what I posted about it a few weeks ago – though I admit the chances of him being 100% innocent are greater than those of him being guilty.
      Buzbee is basically an Avenetti clone.

    4. Moonrocks
      April.1.2021 at 10:38 am

      Depends. Which party do you swear allegiance to?

    5. Don't look at me!
      April.1.2021 at 10:43 am

      Never heard of the guy.

  34. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    April.1.2021 at 10:25 am

    Negroni.

    Fucking racist, Suderman.

    1. KillAllRednecks
      April.1.2021 at 10:50 am

      You belong to a racist church moron

  35. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2021 at 10:30 am

    https://twitter.com/Grahmptr/status/1377384787552333824

    BREAKING : Arizona Senate leadership announced it has hired a team of independent auditors to complete a comprehensive, full forensic audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, including a hand recount of all ballots.

    1. Cyto
      April.1.2021 at 10:37 am

      Hand recount… Not helpful.

      Audit of the chain of custody and authenticity of the ballots, on the other hand….

      1. JesseAz
        April.1.2021 at 10:40 am

        They have made claims they will do a sample telephone audit of those who voted like the Voter Integrity Project did.

    2. JesseAz
      April.1.2021 at 10:40 am

      This took 3 months as Maricopa election board fought them in court to allow the audit.

  36. Cyto
    April.1.2021 at 10:34 am

    What is the deal with all of the sock puppets here lately?

    We’ve always had our fair share of trolls. Some, seemingly mentally ill. Some seemingly paid to push an agenda and manned by multiple people.

    But lately it is quite the blizzard. Is this organic? Or is there a push by NGO’s underway?

    1. JesseAz
      April.1.2021 at 10:41 am

      Sqrsly is going through some things.

    2. Sevo
      April.1.2021 at 10:50 am

      Dunno but the newest asshole has joined sqrlsy as the second auto flag/refresh.

  37. KillAllRednecks
    April.1.2021 at 10:35 am

    That cocktail sounds like shit. People should be free to drink it though.

    If the mormons had their way booze would be illegal. They want to expand the war on drugs. They’re fascists and Nazis.

    Libertarian and mormon are oxymorons. They’re big govt social conservatives.

    They’re too arrogant and dumb to realize they’re wrong. They will never stop, so we must stop them.

    Slaughter the mormons. Even mormon children because most will grow up to become Nazis.

    1. JesseAz
      April.1.2021 at 10:41 am

      Hi wk.

      1. Weigel's Cock Ring
        April.1.2021 at 10:50 am

        I still think there’s a small chance that he could Matt Welch.

        1. KillAllRednecks
          April.1.2021 at 10:51 am

          I highly doubt the reason staff cares what an inbred, uneducated, bigoted hillbilly like you thinks.

          Fuck off fascist

    2. Mother's Lament
      April.1.2021 at 10:49 am

      Why new facts often don’t matter once a belief system has been established. We’re going to see a lot of this as information about the George Floyd incident and the November election slowly trickle out:

      https://www.thenewneo.com/2021/03/31/why-new-facts-often-dont-matter-once-a-belief-system-has-been-established/

      “For a lot of Democrats, I don’t think [they regard lies such as Biden’s as] even lying, in the sense of knowingly telling an untruth.
      They believe it.
      They’ve worked themselves into such a state of hatred toward Republicans that the master truth–that Republicans are white supremacists attempting to establish a white supremacist dictatorship–makes all details irrelevant.

      As in my anecdote above about giving water to voters–those who raged at me never referred to the specific fact at issue, but just battered away at the master truth.
      There is no doubt whatever in my mind that they believe it.”

      I think Mac is correct for most rank-and-file Democrats. Leftists and especially leftist leaders operate somewhat different and might be aware of the true truth, as it were, but for them the ends justify the means.
      What are their ends?
      Some believe they actually will be benefiting humanity by taking power, but others are just in it for the power.

      I have no idea what the proportions are, but that’s the division I see.

  38. Union of Concerned Socks
    April.1.2021 at 10:35 am

    Violent Crime in Baltimore Plunges After City Ditches Prosecution of Prostitution, Drug Possession, Other Minor Offenses Stops Policing, And Measuring, Violent Crime

    Fixed.

  39. Sevo
    April.1.2021 at 10:37 am

    “AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers”
    […]
    “WASHINGTON – In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.
    EPA Administrator Michael Regan, in an Associated Press interview, said the “reset” of the Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee will return EPA to its time-honored practice of relying on advice from a balanced group of experts. He is clearing out the two important panels, although current members can apply for reinstatement…”
    https://www.ksat.com/news/politics/2021/03/31/new-epa-chief-committed-to-restoring-scientific-integrity/

    A return to the ‘we don’t need to consider the costs of what we decree’ crowd.
    Thanks, TDS-addled shits!

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.1.2021 at 10:45 am

      Isn’t there always a purge after a coup?

  40. Mother's Lament
    April.1.2021 at 10:40 am

    New documents filed in the George Floyd case give new information about the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s findings in Floyd’s autopsy.
    Handwritten notes of a law enforcement interview with Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, say Floyd had 11 ng/mL of fentanyl in his system. “If he were found dead at home alone and no other apparent causes, this could be acceptable to call an OD. Deaths have been certified with levels of 3,” Baker told investigators.
    In another new document, Baker said, “That is a fatal level of fentanyl under normal circumstances.” But then Baker added, “I am not saying this killed him.”

    The Democrats who control Minneapolis and Minnesota knew this. The Democrats who control Portland and DC knew this. But they had their rioters destroy cities and terrorize citizens, because Trump.

  41. sarahmath
    1. Don't look at me!
      April.1.2021 at 10:47 am

      Bots are getting a little too gabby.

  42. PeeDub
    April.1.2021 at 10:44 am

    Really disappointed this post wasn’t headed with a picture of Bunny in Hamsterdam.

