Sex Trafficking

Is Matt Gaetz a Child Sex Trafficker? Here's What the Law Actually Says.

Not all sexual misdeeds are sex trafficking.

|

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

On Tuesday night, The New York Times alleged that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.) is "under investigation over possible sex trafficking" of a minor. Gaetz has denied the allegations and spun some accusations of his own, involving a former federal prosecutor attempting to extort his family.

According to "three people briefed on the matter," Gaetz "is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him," the Times reported. "Investigators are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, the people said."

The Times doesn't go into any more specifics about Gaetz's alleged relationship or how the activity described constitutes sex trafficking. But on Fox News last night, Gaetz denied traveling with a 17-year-old ("people can look at my travel records and see that that is verifiably not the case," he told Tucker Carlson) or having a relationship with a 17-year-old ("that's totally false," Gaetz said).

Gaetz went on to say that he was being extorted by people demanding $25 million from his dad "in exchange for making horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away."

For more than a decade, sex trafficking has occupied a central place in modern crime panic and fears for child safety. To many, it conjures images of abduction, smuggling across borders, confinement, and physical violence. As a legal matter, it needn't actually involve any of these things. No matter which version we go by, however, it's hard to see how the conduct alleged in this case—while morally suspect and quite possibly a violation of some criminal laws—qualifies.

The federal prohibition on sex trafficking (18 U.S. Code § 1591) specifically relates to commercial sex—a.k.a. prostitution—involving force, fraud, or coercion and/or people under age 18. Passed in 2000 and expanded every few years since, it implicates anyone who "recruits, entices, harbors, transports, provides, obtains, advertises, maintains, patronizes, or solicits by any means a person" knowing that force, threats of force, fraud, or coercion "will be used to cause the person to engage in a commercial sex act, or that the person has not attained the age of 18 years and will be caused to engage in a commercial sex act." Commercial sex act is defined under federal law as "any sex act, on account of which anything of value is given to or received by any person."

Some have argued that if Gaetz paid for someone he was having sex with to travel with him, this constitutes commercial sex. But the key thing when it comes to "commercial sex acts"—whether we're talking about activity between consenting adults or activity that would qualify as criminal sex trafficking—is that any payment must be in exchange for sex. The payment needn't be a direct monetary exchange, but it must be quid pro quo.

If two adults go on a trip together, one of them pays for the plane tickets and hotel room, and the pair winds up having sex, that is not considered commercial sex. Nor is it commercial sex if someone buys a date dinner or some sort of gift and later that night the pair hooks up. And, obviously, if an adult pays for a 17-year-old to travel with them and no sexual activity takes place, that is not commercial sex, either.

But what about the activity alleged here: an adult paying for a 17-year-old to travel with him and also engaging in a sexual relationship with her?

That certainly could run afoul of a number of criminal laws. However, prosecution for child sex trafficking seems unlikely unless it could be proved that paying for the girl's travel was explicitly conditioned on her engaging in sexual activity, or that money or something else of value was specifically promised in return for these sex acts.

Saying that what Gaetz is accused of isn't child sex trafficking doesn't mean it's perfectly fine behavior for a member of Congress or that it shouldn't be condemned. But our modern tendency to describe any and all morally suspect and/or criminalized sexual activity as sex trafficking leads us not to moral righteousness but moral panic.

It's how we get masses of people believing insane conspiracy theories like those spread by QAnon, in which the highest levels of government and business are supposedly controlled by child sex traffickers who harvest kids' blood. It's how we get oodles of nonsensical Facebook memes about traffickers trailing people around supermarkets. It's how we end up with dangerous laws like the 2018 Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA), which criminalizes online speech surrounding consensual sex and makes it more difficult for workers in commercial sex sectors to stay safe. And it's how we end up with ever more police, FBI, and ICE stings targeting all forms of sex work, which ruin lives and drive up arrests and incarceration without actually protecting anyone.

None of this is to say that a man who is in his thirties "dating" a teenager is something to be condoned. Most people can probably agree that it is, at the very least, creepy. Many people would agree that it crosses a moral line. And depending on where the relationship took place, it could also violate a number of criminal laws.

In D.C., the age of sexual consent is 16 (meaning a sexual relationship between an adult man and a 17-year-old girl would be legal). But the age of sexual consent in many states (including Florida) is age 18, so an adult having sex with a 17-year-old in these places would be guilty of statutory rape (a state-level crime). And if state, country, or territorial lines were crossed, prosecution under a federal law known as the Mann Act is also possible.

The Mann Act of 1910—which is distinct from the federal prohibition on sex trafficking passed this century—prohibits bringing anyone, including adults, across state lines "with intent that such individual engage in prostitution, or in any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense."

This law—which once banned helping someone cross state lines for any "debauchery" or "immoral purposes"—has a dark history of being used against interracial couples, LGBTQ people, immigrants, immodest women, and others whom authorities considered de facto suspect. It also became a catchall tool to justify federal police surveillance and action. Today, it is still used in cases where no force, fraud, coercion, or minors are involved and can be levied against adult sex workers who travel in pairs or aid each other with travel plans.

In addition to crossing borders for prostitution purposes, the Mann Act also bans an array of other acts, some involving minors and some not. One section bans the transportation of minors across state lines "with intent that the individual engage in prostitution, or in any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense." If the Times report on Gaetz's relationship and activities is true, it's this part that seems like the most applicable federal statute (provided the age of consent in any of the areas traveled to was above 17). It's perhaps the only applicable federal statute unless the feds want to argue that paying for the travel constitutes engaging in a commercial sex act.

The New York Times does not say what statutes Gaetz is allegedly suspected of violating, but it does report that it "is part of a broader investigation into a political ally of his, a local official in Florida named Joel Greenberg, who was indicted last summer on an array of charges."

Where this investigation—and Gaetz's counterclaims—will ultimately lead is anyone's guess. But for now, it seems like prime example of how sex trafficking allegations have become a catchall to capture all sorts of perceived sexual misconduct.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Commenter_XY
    March.31.2021 at 12:40 pm

    The New York Times does not say what statutes Gaetz is allegedly suspected of violating…

    So in other words, a pure smear job. Sounds about right for the Old Grey Hag.

    1. fixiy
      March.31.2021 at 12:47 pm

      1. fixiy
        March.31.2021 at 12:49 pm

  2. ThomasD
    March.31.2021 at 12:42 pm

    The article headline and text call it an “inquiry” while the caption to a photo says “investigation ”

    So, exactly what is it?

    1. ThomasD
      March.31.2021 at 12:43 pm

      Oh, it’s a hit job.

      So of course a resident journolister will run with it.

    2. JesseAz
      March.31.2021 at 12:49 pm

      Inquiry means someone called the DoJ about something. Like say a blackmailer would do seeking money. Investigstion would imply actual evidence of said event and active investigation ongoing.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        March.31.2021 at 1:26 pm

        Jesse, remember Sydney Powell making a total fool of you all? Still waiting on your apology for calling everyone who doubted her “retards”.

        Don’t let that happen again, man. At least wait for the evidence to come out before you start stanning for a possible rapist of minors.

  3. Ken Shultz
    March.31.2021 at 12:45 pm

    Trump associates are child sex pervs, and that’s why the Democrats should bail out the states, pass gun control, and implement the Green New Deal.

    That’s how “logic” works in the minds of progressives. Don’t let facts get in the way of the narrative.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      March.31.2021 at 1:00 pm

      How about this:

      Trump associates are child sex pervs (your assertion), and Team Blue has terrible ideas, therefore, don’t support either team.

      1. mad.casual
        March.31.2021 at 1:08 pm

        I’m sure the disingenuousness of quoting Ken’s assumed suppositions as fact will convince people you’re right.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          March.31.2021 at 1:15 pm

          Right, I get it. Only Ken is allowed to use Ken’s assumptions.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      March.31.2021 at 1:12 pm

      Shh! Don’t say anything bad about Republicans! They are fighting against the Evil Democrats. You don’t want to undermine the fight against socialism, do you?

  4. JesseAz
    March.31.2021 at 12:47 pm

    It was like it was just yesterday reason was arguing children should be freely mutilated by doctors for gender dysphoria if adults and teens agreed.

  5. fixiy
    March.31.2021 at 12:48 pm

  6. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    March.31.2021 at 12:49 pm

    masses of people believing insane conspiracy theories like those spread by QAnon, in which the highest levels of government and business are supposedly controlled by child sex traffickers who harvest kids’ blood.

    The Trump Cult actually believes this shit.

  7. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    March.31.2021 at 12:54 pm

    What is it about Florida that attracts the GOP perverts?

    Gaetz, Trump, Mark Foley, the Falwell preacher that likes to watch pool boys fuck his wife, Fat Rush Limbaugh (Praise Be Unto Him), and Skeletor.

  8. ragebot
    March.31.2021 at 12:56 pm

    Not saying I think it is OK but if every 30 something year old man who had sex with a teenager was charged the courts would not be able to do much else. Kinda like pot laws, they are basically ignored in places where it is illegal. Just as an aside my understanding is grown men having sex with teens is much more common in minority communities than straight white males.

    Really hard to see this as anything but a smear job from what I know so far.

  9. Moonrocks
    March.31.2021 at 12:57 pm

    It’s all just a debunked conspiracy theory. Probably disinformation from the Russians.

  10. Lord of Strazele
    March.31.2021 at 1:04 pm

    Former Tax collector Joel Greenburg in Seminole County Florida was best buds with Rep. Gaetz.

    A federal judge today agreed to re-schedule the trial of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg from March to mid-June and estimated it could last as long as three weeks.

    Maddow reveals that among other things, Greenburg was caught for using his tax collector badge to pull over a woman for speeding and impersonating a police officer.

    Later he was caught trying to stalk his republican primary opponent, even making a fake twitter account in his opponent’s name, and making posts about being a ‘proud segregationist’ to smear him.

    When police arrived at his house, they found that he had been stealing people’s i.d.s from his office when people applied for new driver’s licenses. Then, he changed the licenses to have his photo, so he could travel undercover, which he did so he could traffic minors…. Sound familiar?

    More:

    The probe of Gaetz reportedly stemmed from the investigation of Greenberg, who faces a slew of charges including sex trafficking of a child. He is currently slated to stand trial in June.

    The Times report noted that many details of the Gaetz probe remain unclear, including how the congressman allegedly met the girl. The encounters allegedly occurred about two years ago and the investigation began in the final months of the Trump administration under then-Attorney General William P. Barr, the report said.

    Greenburg, I’d imagine, will have to sing like a canary to get some kind of reduced sentence for the multiple felonies not limited to impersonating an officer, stealing identities, using cryptocurrency for illegal purposes, transporting minors, and of course sex trafficking….

    Greenberg resigned as tax collector in June, after he was arrested at his home by federal agents. He faces 14 charges, including allegations that he stalked a political opponent, illegally used a state database to create fake IDs and sex trafficked a minor.

    And oops! and EWWWW!

    Federal prosecutors charge that Greenberg used his access as an elected official to a confidential state database to look up information about a girl between the ages of 14 and 17 with whom he was engaged in a “sugar daddy” relationship.

    Greenberg also is charged with producing “a false identification document and to facilitate his efforts to engage in commercial sex acts,” according to federal indictments filed with the U.S. Attorney’s office in August.

    Several former employees told the Orlando Sentinel that Greenberg often mentioned how he and Gaetz were close friends, and that the congressman would often visit him at his Lake Mary home.

    https://m.dailykos.com/stories/2021/3/30/2023691/-Rachel-Maddow-reveals-Florida-official-indicted-for-sex-trafficking-implicates-Matt-Gaetz

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      March.31.2021 at 1:13 pm

      Shh! You are not allowed to say mean things about Republicans around here. Because they are fighting against Evil Democrats. Anything bad you say about Republicans, even if it’s true, just undermines the fight against socialism!

  11. John F. Carr
    March.31.2021 at 1:10 pm

    Massachusetts also upgraded to scary new words for pimping within the last couple decades.

  12. Cal Cetín
    March.31.2021 at 1:15 pm

    “If the Times report on Gaetz’s relationship and activities is true”

    I’ll need a bit more than the Times’ say-so before I believe these charges.

  13. Moderation4ever
    March.31.2021 at 1:22 pm

    I have noted the term “smear job” in comments with regard to the story on Matt Gaetz and I suggest that is wishful thinking. This investigation started in the former President’s DOJ header by William Barr. While the former President will hold a grudge, Gaetz was a strong supporter and this is unlikely a case of pay back. It is also worth noting that Gaetz is getting little support. He was on Tucker Carlson show yesterday to address the issue and Tucker provided no cover in his comments. Gaetz’s big problem is his association with a local county tax collector who will drag him down. This is not the case of a “smear job” but rather the Congressman being a “nitwit”.

    As to the issue in the article how much better is it to be charged with statutory rape rather than sex trafficking. Either way Gaetz is finished.

  14. Jerryskids
    March.31.2021 at 1:24 pm

    I heard a rumor that Matt Gaetz fucked a chicken but I’m not clear on the details of the bestiality laws in Florida, can we get a lengthy explainer on that?

    By the way, Reason just this morning stated as fact that Matt Gaetz was under investigation, i.e. without the usual disclaimer of “according to sources”, which seems to me an actionable defamation of character if it turns out that Matt Gaetz is not in fact under investigation. I can’t help but wonder why ENB is still going with the “according to sources” disclaimer if Reason knows for a fact that Matt Gaetz is indeed under investigation.

