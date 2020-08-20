Reason Roundup

Kamala Night at the DNC: The Party Anoints Harris and Brags About Biden's Crime Bill

Plus: Court rules for Robert Kraft in massage parlor video case, Trump talks QAnon, and more...

|

(Sipa USA/Biden for President via Sipa/Newscom)

Crowning Kamala Harris. Former President Barack Obama stole the show on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, reminding Americans that while his words might sometimes be empty, he is very, very good at delivering them. Obama was initially supposed to offer the night's closing speech after Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris talked, but the former president chose to speak before Harris as a symbolic "passing the torch" gesture. The media and the Democratic base have been eating it up.

"It's Kamala's party now," declared Politico.

Hold on tight—with Harris' history of flip-flopping to suit voter moods, it's going to be a bumpy and unpredictable ride.

As it stands, Harris is currently painting herself as a criminal justice reformer. Last night, a voiceover introducing Harris even described her as having fought "to end mass incarceration."

That would be news to the countless Californians she fought to lock up or keep locked up. As we noted last year, Harris's record as a "progressive prosecutor" is one of continually cracking down harder on "quality of life crimes" like drug use, prostitution, and truancy.

Criminal justice confusion

Overall, Democrats seem confused about which way they want to go on law and order issues.

The 2020 convention has seen some nods to "racial justice," policing, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Black Lives Matter, but only in a prop sort of way. There's been no substantive talk on criminal justice policy and policing reform, and no indication that a Biden-Harris administration would be anything different than business as usual on that front. Even as Democrats make nods to change, Harris, Biden, and other prominent party members speak of new arrest and incarceration regimes they want to put in place—for guns, for speech, for sex, and more.

Out of one side of their mouths, they talk of ending racist and discriminatory policing and our over-reliance on jails and prisons to solve social problems—and almost certainly would support some minor but still important reforms on this front. But out of the other side of their mouths, they push policies that would lead to more surveillance, more legal tools to use against Americans, more ways to extract fines from people and cage them, more reason for contact between law enforcement and those they're policing, and more opportunities for violence, abuse, and targeted harassment of ethnic, racial, religious, and sexual minorities, and others who historically have borne the brunt of U.S. criminal law.

(The quintessential example of this is how anti-"hate crime" statutes are now being used to escalate punishments against people who commit an offense against police or their property, even inadvertently, or vandalize something with an anti-police message.)

Joe Biden and the Violence Against women Act

During Wednesday's night's DNC proceedings, various voiceovers and speakers mentioned Joe Biden's role in the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act—widely considered one of the biggest policy disasters in modern U.S. history and a huge driver of our country's mass incarceration problem. Of course, they didn't mention the crime bill by name, just one specific part of it: The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). But despite its nice-sounding intentions, several aspects of the VAWA were just as problematic as the rest of the cursed legislation.

Along with the Jacob Wetterling Act, a component of the '94 crime bill that required the creation of sex offender registries, the VAWA "laid the foundation of the current, overwhelmingly carceral—and increasingly overwrought—response to sexual violence," write Judith Levine and Erica Meiners in their new book, The Feminist and the Sex Offender. It "answered feminist demands for more law enforcement but ignored their pleas for more services for survivors, funding the former over the latter two to one," and "married anti-violence feminists to the violent state."

Among VAWA's "chief provisions were mandatory arrest in domestic violence situations—including dual arrests if the cops couldn't figure out who the aggressor was—and 'no drop' prosecution, which prohibited the alleged victim from retracting charges," they point out. "In some jurisdictions, the district attorney began to subpoena women to testify against their partners or jails them until they comply. By 2013, a Queens, New York, prosecutor told Time magazine that less than a quarter of victims cooperated. Moreover, child protective services sometimes charge mothers with neglect or 'failure to supervise' for allowing the children to witness their mother's abuse."

Before domestic-violence specific bills came into fashion in the 1980s and '90s, people who abused their spouses and partners were simply arrested and prosecuted under general battery and assault laws. There was probably room for improvement (though the idea that sexist cops simply didn't care is way overblown). But the need to Do! Something!—driven by faulty research, well-funded feminist campaigners, and a whole lot of moral panic—led to massive new interventions in people's lives even when they didn't want it and to more abuse victims being arrested and jailed along with their abusers. There's also strong evidence that policies promulgated by VAWA were likely to lead to more abuse, especially for already disadvantaged groups.

(Aya Gruber's new book, The Feminist War on Crime, is a great place to read more about all this. I also plan to write about the failures of the VAWA in more detail at Reason very soon.)

Biden's heart was probably in the right place here. But like so many "helpful" '90s crime laws, his policies ended up putting more people in danger and shuffled more Americans into the state's web of surveillance and control. And while the VAWA may make Democrats feel all warm and fuzzy, their choice to repeatedly highlight it (not just last night but as part of Biden's whole campaign) shows neither Biden nor the rest of them have learned much since the 1990s.

powerful Pandering and—Perhaps—a Small signal of positive change

Joe Biden, Protector of Women fits in well with the general theme of last night's spectacle, which was full of generic odes to the Power of Women while simultaneously portraying the government as their necessary and true protector.

Speakers including Harris highlighted how hard U.S. women had to fight to be allowed to vote (codified in the 19th Amendment 100 years ago this week) and ways in which the government—long ago and still today—have been the biggest oppressors of women and minorities. I guess the DNC expects us to believe Biden-Harris will be the exception. But we've seen no indication of that from their long political pasts.

In any event, last night's DNC—which was hosted by actress Kerry Washington and included speeches from Hillary Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.)—was thin on substance but rife with generic pandering to women. But a few moments of non-schmaltz did manage to eek through, including heartfelt videos featuring children and families caught up in Trump's crackdown on immigrants.

Of course, Democrats, including the Obama administration, have a lot to answer for on immigration policy, too—and the DNC immigration videos were also a reminder of this. One featured 11-year-old Estela, whose mom was deported in 2018, reading a letter to Trump. But Estela's mom "was first deported during the Clinton administration, then flagged for deportation again under the Obama-Biden administration," notes the Washington Times.

But maybe, just maybe, the Trump administration's unending exposure of our immigration system's horrors and progressives' growing concern about them could actually lead to growth here.

"The issue where it was apparent Democrats have come the farthest in four years was immigration—the policy area that might be least hospitable to abstractions after four years of Donald Trump," notes Slate.

QUICK HITS

Politics 2020:

• "The 2020 election represents an ongoing demonstration that America's governing apparatus is trapped in the embrace of the rotting corpses of once-dynamic political organizations," writes J.D. Tuccille. "Democratic and Republican Party hearts and minds may have died, but they refuse to loosen their grip on political office—and on voters."

• Jeb Bush wants the president to "kick Q'anon supporters' butts."

• Here's what Trump had to say about the sex-trafficking conspiracy theorists:

• A number of anarchist pages and accounts were reportedly kicked off Facebook yesterday:

• Facebook is also cracking down on Q-Anon accounts.

• For Reason TV, Qinling Li talks to transgender activists fighting for sex work decriminalization in Washington, D.C., and New York City.

• School reopening decisions are being driven by teachers unions and politics, not public health, writes Reason's Corey A. Deangelis.

• An appeals court said Florida can't use secret surveillance recordings against Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other workers and customers caught up in 2019 massage parlor prostitution stings.

• Reason Senior Editor Brian Doherty casts doubt on Democrats' latest round of gun control dreams.

NEXT: Thursday Open Thread

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    August.20.2020 at 9:32 am

    …while his words might sometimes be empty, he is very, very good at delivering them.

    And that’s all we ask of our president.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      August.20.2020 at 9:53 am

      What about sexual fantasies?

      1. Jerryskids
        August.20.2020 at 10:11 am

        You aren’t fooling anybody with that Earth Skeptic sock puppet, Rufus. Keep your sick Justin Trudeau fantasies out of this.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      August.20.2020 at 10:10 am

      Hello.

      How can you dig anything put out by Harris and her maniacal giggle?

      I can picture her preparing torture tools with that giggle.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    August.20.2020 at 9:34 am

    Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.

    Mueller saw to that.

    1. The White Knight
      August.20.2020 at 10:04 am

      Guess Trump has no personal agency.

      1. JesseAz
        August.20.2020 at 10:08 am

        LOL. I’ve been telling you that for 3 days. Can you fucking have an original thought?

      2. JesseAz
        August.20.2020 at 10:08 am

        Wait, Tulpa made you say this, didn’t he.

        1. Mother's lament
          August.20.2020 at 10:15 am

          Lol, TWK is probably banging the keyboard with his head right now.

      3. R Mac
        August.20.2020 at 10:18 am

        Caw caw!

      4. Fist of Etiquette
        August.20.2020 at 10:23 am

        Hey, the Democrats made a show of crying when McConnell stated his priority was to make Obama one-term. Trump is just as justified making a similar complaint.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    August.20.2020 at 9:36 am

    Democratic and Republican Party hearts and minds may have died, but they refuse to loosen their grip on political office—and on voters.

    The quest for power and control is all that was ever there.

    1. John
      August.20.2020 at 9:39 am

      Trump is the first President since Reagan who actually tried to keep some of the promises he made to get elected. Yet somehow that means the “hearts and minds of the two parties have died” whatever that means.

      I loath that sort of snide bullshit. I don’t like the Democrats and thinks a good number of them have gone batshit crazy. But, I don’t think their hearts and minds have died. They just disagree with me. It takes an incredible amount of self importance and narcissism to go through life thinking everyone who disagrees with you has quit being a full human being.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        August.20.2020 at 9:55 am

        Aided by tribal politics and industrialized partisanship. Getting easier all the time.

        1. John
          August.20.2020 at 10:00 am

          That and the internet. The internet gives you access to creatures like our resident pedophile posting below and the various other leftist troll accounts. If the only Democrat you ever interacted with were the ones who post here, it would be awfully easy to see Democrats as something other than human.

      2. Overt
        August.20.2020 at 10:27 am

        “Trump is the first President since Reagan who actually tried to keep some of the promises he made to get elected”

        Thank god. Otherwise we’d have some massive federal programs called No Child Left Behind and Obamacare.

        1. John
          August.20.2020 at 10:33 am

          Bush never said a fucking word about NCLB when he campaigned in 00 or 04. Bush would have never gotten the nomination much less the White House if he had said he planned to let Ted Kennedy fun US education policy. And Obama never said shit about Obamacare. It wasn’t he won the election that he decided that no crisis should go to waste and was going to destroy the healthcare system.

          Your two examples are exactly what I am talking about.

    2. What's that smell?
      August.20.2020 at 9:52 am

      This is my biggest complaint about the D’s they seem to want to control more than R’s They want to micromanage commerce. government and your life. Some of it is for profit some to feed the power boner.
      The current lockdown/mask dictate is proof of their perversion and power, it’s purpose is two-fold; blame the pandemic on Trump (think Bush and Katrina) and keep Biden hidden from the public.
      They have field generals in state government, academia, and the media and foot soldiers in BLM, Antifa, and college campuses

      1. John
        August.20.2020 at 9:54 am

        See the link below about DiBlasio’s wife. They want that control because it creates more opportunity for graft and corruption.

      2. Earth Skeptic
        August.20.2020 at 9:57 am

        Don’t forget the masses of Ds (and Rs) that WANT to be controlled and told what to do. And, of course, like seeing others told what to do.

  4. Lord of Strazele
    August.20.2020 at 9:37 am

    There’s been no substantive talk on criminal justice policy and policing reform,l

    Except the Democrats have passed legislation in Congress reforming police action and Pelosi mentioned all the legislation which so much better than “talking about it”. You can know a mfer by his enemies and the cop hate our fucking guts even more than cops hate libertarians.

    1. John
      August.20.2020 at 9:43 am

      The Democrats haven’t passed shit. They have done nothing that changes anything. Sorry, voting for a bill that you know will die in the Senate and never become law doesn’t count. Meanwhile, Trump in a single executive order did more to reform police than the Democrats have done in 50 years. The Democrats controlled the White House for 8 years with the Chocolate Jesus and didn’t do a single fucking thing to reform the police or the justice system. Trump got the first step act through Congress and did literally everything he legally could via executive order.

      It looks to me like the last thing Democrats want is any reform or improvement. If they did that, they couldn’t use it as a wedge issue to motivate morons like you.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    August.20.2020 at 9:38 am

    Joe Biden, Protector of Women fits in well with the general theme of last night’s spectacle, which was full of generic odes to the Power of Women while simultaneously portraying the government as their necessary and true protector.

    Time to dust off that Life of Julia graphic. Democrats know that women at heart want to feel simultaneously powerful and cared for.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      August.20.2020 at 10:00 am

      And occasionally ravished, I mean “raped”, by some he-man type.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    August.20.2020 at 9:38 am

    Jeb Bush wants the president to “kick Q’anon supporters’ butts.”

    Or, you know, accept their votes.

    1. John
      August.20.2020 at 9:45 am

      So a bunch of private citizens believe in some kookie things. It says everything you need to know about Bush’s or anyone else upset about this towards freedom and government power. People believe things I don’t like, the government needs to put a stop to it and we need to “kick their butts”.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        August.20.2020 at 10:02 am

        If we excluded all crazy, irrational, ignorant, and delusional people from the political process, that might leave just a few dozen.

        1. John
          August.20.2020 at 10:04 am

          And the crazies end up being right more often than you would think.

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege
        August.20.2020 at 10:07 am

        Trump’s response wasn’t any different than what Democrat politicians have been saying about Antifa for the past 2.5 months. “I don’t know much about them, but I understand where they’re coming from.”

        If we’re going to do “both sides” here, noting that each side isn’t going to do much to put their screws on their extreme wings, so long as that wing actually votes for them, seems rather obvious. At least, for now, the QAnon kooks haven’t been rioting, shooting people, and trying to get innocent people fired from their jobs and kicked out of schools.

        1. Moonrocks
          August.20.2020 at 10:22 am

          Not quite. The Democrat response to Antifa was to deny its very existence and paint anything to the contrary as a kooky conspiracy theory. To achieve the equivalent, President Trump would have had to say something along the lines of “There’s no such thing as QAnon supporters, and any assertion to the contrary is a conspiracy theory meant to denigrate the good people protesting against pedophiles in government”.

      3. JesseAz
        August.20.2020 at 10:10 am

        Democrats courted the 9/11 truthers for years. Nobody complained for the most part.

      4. The White Knight
        August.20.2020 at 10:10 am

        Trump isn’t just passively letting them believe kooky things. He actively endorses Loomer, a prime QAnon kook. It’s legitimate for other Republicans to ask him to not do that, for the sake of Republican Party credibility.

        1. Nardz
          August.20.2020 at 10:19 am

          Lol

          The least credible poster here with advice on “credibility”

        2. John
          August.20.2020 at 10:19 am

          THe Democrats actively promote BLM and Antifa. How many buildings has Loomer burned down or people has she shot?

          Loomer is a kook who doesn’t even hold office. The Democrats have members of Congress who are open Anti Semites and rising stars in the party in Omar. The Democrats also have DA’s and in the case of Keith Ellison, a state AG and former chair of the DNC who openly support and refuse to prosecute Antifa. Joe Biden has multiple aides who donated to a fund that bailed Antifa rioters out of jail.

          Antifa and BLM are the mainstream of the Democratic Party today. They are as much of a part of the Democratic Party as the SA was of the Nazi party. They are nothing but the armed wing of the DNC. But hey, you keep lying and pretending some woman no one has ever heard of and is running for Congress is totally the same thing.

        3. Mother's lament
          August.20.2020 at 10:19 am

          Like you give a shit about preserving Republican Party credibility.
          Fucking concern troll.

          1. JesseAz
            August.20.2020 at 10:31 am

            You know… this may actually be the return of neutral Mikey. Sounds like his bullshit. Especially with the no meaning, join quora type shit.

        4. R Mac
          August.20.2020 at 10:23 am

          Caw caw!

        5. JesseAz
          August.20.2020 at 10:27 am

          “I don’t know much about the movement, other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate.”

          How funding dare trump not recognize an internet conspiracy. Lol.

          Loomer is running in a D+8 district whose D candidate is proposing terrible policies far more harmful than someone who has repeated internet rumors fuckwit. Is Loomer proposing legislation based on QAnon? No? Who the fuck cares. Your side has a plethora of crazy conspiracies. Guam tipping over. 9/11 truth bullshit. Green new deal. Antifa being fake. Etc etc.

          1. R Mac
            August.20.2020 at 10:39 am

            No no, he does think they’re fake, he just thinks the people that say they are antifa that commit violence aren’t really antifa.

  7. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    August.20.2020 at 9:39 am

    “But maybe, just maybe, the Trump administration’s unending exposure of our immigration system’s horrors and progressives’ growing concern about them could actually lead to growth here.”

    Exactly. The best thing to happen in the past few years is that the Democratic Party has almost completely embraced the open borders agenda promoted by billionaires like Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch.

    #VoteBidenForOpenBorders
    #ImmigrationAboveAll

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    August.20.2020 at 9:39 am

    I don’t know much about the movement, other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate.

    At once transparent and opaque.

    1. Don't look at me!
      August.20.2020 at 9:43 am

      It’s an art.

    2. The White Knight
      August.20.2020 at 10:12 am

      Leader of the Free World, Troll in Chief. Sigh.

      1. Mother's lament
        August.20.2020 at 10:21 am

        I’m so happy he upsets you.

        1. R Mac
          August.20.2020 at 10:26 am

          So many trivial things upset him. Bless his heart.

      2. JesseAz
        August.20.2020 at 10:32 am

        make up your fucking mind. Do you want a king like figurehead or not?

    3. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.20.2020 at 10:31 am

      At once transparent and opaque.

      How gouache.

  9. H. Farnham
    August.20.2020 at 9:40 am

    “Biden’s heart was probably in the right place here.”

    True… he has a heart for power and authority coupled with a skill for reading the political winds.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      August.20.2020 at 10:12 am

      But where were his hands?

    2. The White Knight
      August.20.2020 at 10:13 am

      To be fair, Biden is not that good at reading political winds.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    August.20.2020 at 9:41 am

    Facebook’s removal of anarchists and antifascists today has seen the deletion of pages…

    Look, do you want Facebook to meddle in elections or to not let elections be meddled with? MAKE UP YOUR MINDS.

  11. JesseAz
    August.20.2020 at 9:41 am

    DNC convention was so popular they had to reimage some of their live stream participants into multiple boxes… needing just 30 boxes filled.

    https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/08/20/so-thats-how-they-do-it-six-votes-from-three-voters-demonstrated-in-harris-zoom-speech/

    1. Don't look at me!
      August.20.2020 at 9:46 am

      Surprised they found 27 people.

      1. JesseAz
        August.20.2020 at 10:12 am

        Me too. Biden almost got 3000 earlier in the year. Must have been a really boring convention.

        https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-bidens-awkward-virtual-happy-hour-livestream-attracted-just-2800-viewers

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    August.20.2020 at 9:42 am

    Facebook is also cracking down on Q-Anon accounts.

    Jesus fucking Christ, do we really think Q-Anon is moving any needles?

    1. John
      August.20.2020 at 9:46 am

      No. But Facebook’s lawyers finally convinced them that hosting Antifa pages that were organizing riots and other interstate crimes was probably a very bad idea. They couldn’t just kick off Antifa. They had to kick off someone on the right as well to try and look even handed.

    2. Mother's lament
      August.20.2020 at 9:52 am

      Scare tactic du jour. “Russians” was getting old.

  13. JesseAz
    August.20.2020 at 9:42 am

    Massachusetts now forces all public school students to get the flu vaccine or be kicked out of school..

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/08/19/the-first-state-orders-all-students-to-receive-flu-vaccine-by-the-end-of-the-year-n2574706

    1. John
      August.20.2020 at 9:47 am

      A vaccine that doesn’t cover the dreaded WuFlu and wasn’t required before. What changed?

      1. The White Knight
        August.20.2020 at 10:27 am

        They stated their rationale in the article: “preserve healthcare resources”

        Enforcement of public health measures, including requiring vaccinations, is one of the most legitimate functions of government.

        And it’s not just some liberal cause. I believe it was just yesterday that Trump was arguing that immigration from Mexico should be blocked because they have a poor record on vaccination. (I don’t know if that is actually true, but it’s not important to the point that vaccination is a legitimate government function in the eyes of conservatives.)

        1. John
          August.20.2020 at 10:31 am

          With regard to regular flu, nothing has changed since last year. So, either they were negligent before or are taking an unneeded precaution now. They owe the public an explanation of which that is.

        2. JesseAz
          August.20.2020 at 10:35 am

          4000 kids died last year. The choice to get a vaccine was theirs and their families. There are 56 million school age children.

          You are an authoritarian.

    2. Don't look at me!
      August.20.2020 at 9:47 am

      That should stop the Covid in its tracks.

    3. Earth Skeptic
      August.20.2020 at 10:15 am

      Clever. Since the flu provides an annual “pandemic” event, the MA elites can continue deploying emergency powers forever.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    August.20.2020 at 9:44 am

    …Qinling Li talks to transgender activists fighting for sex work decriminalization in Washington, D.C., and New York City.

    The currently unassailable power of the transgendered should make this doable.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      August.20.2020 at 10:17 am

      Transgender sex workers? To hell with decriminalization. How about some truth in advertising requirement?

      1. Nardz
        August.20.2020 at 10:21 am

        ^

  15. JesseAz
    August.20.2020 at 9:45 am

    DeBlasios wife has spent 1.5 billion over 5 years for the government department created out of thin air for her. The spending includes basically payments for a political staff so she can run for Brooklyn president next year off of the government dole. 2/3rds of the money is unaccounted for. Most of the “public measures” she oversees lack informational updates on goals, spending, and accomplishments. I see a future president in this one.

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/08/19/despite-a-massive-budget-crisis-de-blasios-wife-maintains-a-staff-with-a-hefty-pricetag-n810714

    1. John
      August.20.2020 at 9:50 am

      Scratch any dedicated socialist and you will find an ordinary bum and thief. For all the talk about “the people”, it always ends up with the people’s money going into the pocket of the socialists.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        August.20.2020 at 10:18 am

        The Proletariat need someone to look up to.

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege
        August.20.2020 at 10:22 am

        Reminds me of that montage in “American Gangster” where Frank Lucas is handing out turkeys to people in Harlem, all while his drug product is playing a huge role in tearing the community down even further than it already was.

    2. Trifrozion
      August.20.2020 at 10:33 am

      Tammany Hall 2.0

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    August.20.2020 at 9:45 am

    School reopening decisions are being driven by teachers unions and politics, not public health…

    Almost like public education is a jobs program.

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    August.20.2020 at 9:46 am

    An appeals court said Florida can’t use secret surveillance recordings against Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other workers and customers caught up in 2019 massage parlor prostitution stings.

    But if investigators want to continue to get off to it, knock yourselves out.

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      August.20.2020 at 9:46 am

      Also, that was just last year?

    2. Mother's lament
      August.20.2020 at 10:28 am

      Why the hell does Robert Kraft need to go to a rub-and-tug to get his rocks off?
      Can’t he afford a mistress or a hot tub full of top-shelf call girls anymore?

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    August.20.2020 at 9:48 am

    …Brian Doherty casts doubt on Democrats’ latest round of gun control dreams.

    But keep pushing it, by all means. 2016 should remind them that a presidential election isn’t a lock when you fundamentally misunderstand middle America.

  19. JesseAz
    August.20.2020 at 9:49 am

    I like how trump is getting castigated for not knowing about QAnon like that is a bad thing. Meanwhile democrats are running on a platform of systematic racism, anti racism, white fragility, the lies of hands up don’t shoot, etc. They are pushing the conspiracy if the USPS. 3 yeara of Russian collusion based off a debunked Dossier. They claim all 170k civil deaths are trumps fault while praising Cuomo. 83 nights of riots and a doubling of murders in major cities is called peaceful protests…

    But yes, let’s focus on a statement tbe lresident doesn’t know what QAnon is. That’s the important thing.

    1. John
      August.20.2020 at 9:52 am

      QAnon is the most important thing ever, yet the President and indeed most of the country has no idea what it is. Yeah, that makes sense.

      1. Mother's lament
        August.20.2020 at 9:55 am

        This election’s Pepe the frog.

    2. lap83
      August.20.2020 at 10:04 am

      If you want to make crackpot conspiracies less popular maybe don’t act like their weirdo loser proponents are important dangerous rebels who said too much already.

      1. John
        August.20.2020 at 10:06 am

        That is a good point. Maybe qanon does have a point.

        1. Nardz
          August.20.2020 at 10:26 am

          I’m unclear as to what is meant when people say “qanon kooks”?
          What are these crazy beliefs they have?
          Because if we’re talking about the existence of a Deep State and powerful social circles engaging in child sex/prostitution/trafficking…

          Maybe white knight will explain what’s so crazy about their “beliefs”

      2. Moonrocks
        August.20.2020 at 10:24 am

        Maybe that’s the play. Leftist media trying to increase the popularity of a conspiracy theory with the right so that they have something to talk about.

  20. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    August.20.2020 at 9:50 am

    More bad economic news.

    Jeff Bezos has accumulated more wealth this year ($77.2 billion) than Charles Koch has in his entire life ($56.9 billion).

    As Koch / Reason libertarians, we reject the idea that the economy should work only for the benefit of a select few billionaires. Instead, we demand an economy that works for all billionaires.

    #HowLongMustCharlesKochSuffer?

    1. Don't look at me!
      August.20.2020 at 9:58 am

      All billionaires matter.

  21. John
    August.20.2020 at 9:53 am

    https://twitter.com/RichardReichle/status/1295926923357552640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1295926923357552640%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpjmedia.com%2Fcolumns%2Fstephen-kruiser%2F2020%2F08%2F20%2Fthe-morning-briefing-dnc-night-3-trumps-twitter-feed-was-my-favorite-speech-of-the-night-n810553

    Governor of Maine insists food servers where the cone of shame. I guess she is worried they might lock their stitches or something.

    1. Don't look at me!
      August.20.2020 at 10:03 am

      Send you virus laden breath into an upwards plume
      to spread it further in the room.

  22. lap83
    August.20.2020 at 9:54 am

    “I am excited that we live in a world where a black woman like me can be a powerful leader”

    I suggest working on your low self esteem before deciding who you’re going to vote for. Just a thought.

    1. John
      August.20.2020 at 9:56 am

      In the past only white men could throw innocent people in jail and only white women could whore their way into important jobs. Today, a black woman can do all of that and more.

    2. JesseAz
      August.20.2020 at 10:14 am

      It worked for Obama. How many I’s and Me’s were in his speech last night?

  23. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    August.20.2020 at 9:55 am

    Steve Bannon indicted by US Attorney.

    The Trump Crime Family lives on. What is this? 9-10 indictments and 8 convictions?

    Obama – no convictions.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      August.20.2020 at 9:57 am

      Another bombshell.
      This is the tipping point.
      The walls are closing in.
      It’s the beginning of the end.

    2. John
      August.20.2020 at 9:58 am

      Trump fired Bannon. He hasn’t worked for Trump in years. Meanwhile, one of the deputy general counsels of the FBI under Obama pled guilty yesterday to lying to the FISA court to renew the warrant against Carter Page. Even when given a free pass, the Obama Administration still managed to bounce a blank check.

      1. JesseAz
        August.20.2020 at 10:16 am

        Clinesmith was also on team Mueller.

        But Buttplug has Manafort for something that happened almost a decade before trump. Roger Stone for a process crime. A low level staffer in Papadopolous with a minor process crime where he forgot a date, spent all of a week in jail.

        I mean, that says it all right there. Fabricating evidence means nothing, we have low level process crimes and stuff that happened before Trump ran for President!

        Meanwhile he still ignores actual evidence of Hillary’s campaign doing what they accuse Trump of.

    3. Mother's lament
      August.20.2020 at 10:03 am

      Chuck Colson of Watergate fame was sentenced to prison for possessing a single FBI file on a political rival.
      But a President used the Director of the FBI, the Deputy Director of the FBI, the Chief of the Counterespionage Section of the FBI, the Director of the CIA, the Director of National Intelligence, and members of the Justice Department and the State Department to gather dirt on members of the opposition political party in an effort to ensure his former Secretary of State wins the Presidency?

      But: Obama – no convictions
      Funny that.

      If only John Dean had used active duty CIA and FBI people to spy on Nixon’s political opponents instead of the retired Hunt and Liddy.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        August.20.2020 at 10:09 am

        FISA warrants were obtained because Trump Tower was operating as a US outpost for the Kremlin.

        Trump and team are treasonous. They traded future favors to Putin for election inteference.

        1. John
          August.20.2020 at 10:13 am

          FISA warrants were obtained because Trump Tower was operating as a US outpost for the Kremlin.

          That is a complete fucking lie. Under oath everyone admitted there was no basis to believe any Russia collusion. Andrew McCabe admitted before Congress that there was no basis for the warrents. The FISA Court wrote a blistering opinion saying they had been lied to and there was no basis for the warrents.

          Everyone here knows the truth. So, stop telling lies that everyone knows to be lies you worthless pedophile piece of shit. I see you got banned again and have a new screen name. Stop fucking posting child porn links you sick garbage.

        2. JesseAz
          August.20.2020 at 10:16 am

          LOL. And Reason prefers to talk about QAnon.

        3. Earth Skeptic
          August.20.2020 at 10:22 am

          What about the space aliens and Elvis?!!!

        4. Mother's lament
          August.20.2020 at 10:31 am

          So your rebuttal is to make shit up.
          For a fifty-center you’re a total failure.

  24. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    August.20.2020 at 9:58 am

    Senate committee made criminal referral of Trump Jr., Bannon, Kushner, two others to federal prosecutors
    The Intelligence Committee detailed its concerns in a letter to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., in June 2019, an official said.     NBC/WSJ

    DRAIN THE SWAMP OF THIS TRUMP TRASH!

    1. John
      August.20.2020 at 10:02 am

      The walls are closing in!!!

      Don’t you ever get tired of being retarded and believing everything the media feeds you? You still believe you are going to get Trump one of these days. It would take a heart of stone not to laugh at losers like you. It really would.

    2. Mother's lament
      August.20.2020 at 10:07 am

      So a pack of highly partisan coup plotters “made criminal referral”?

      Yeah, that was totally legit, lol.
      Who are you even trying to kid, you ban evading piece of shit.

    3. JesseAz
      August.20.2020 at 10:18 am

      Let me guess, you’ve only read the Vox headlines on the 962 page Congressional report. It doesn’t say what you think it says.

    4. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.20.2020 at 10:27 am

      The desperation, just like the thirst for small children, is wafting off of you like heat from asphalt in the summertime.

      1. John
        August.20.2020 at 10:29 am

        I have a feeling that people are starting to think Trump is going to win. J.D. Turcille’s article yesterday about how everyone hates both parties reeked of the sort of desperation you are talking about. Trump is going to win but that is just because everyone hates these horrible parties. That article had all the emotional maturity of a 8th grade girl who just got jilted by her boyfriend.

  25. Jerryskids
    August.20.2020 at 10:01 am

    This morning on NPR I heard a little fluff piece on Kamala Harris about how she gave a shout-out to her sisters in AKA, her college sorority. Seems that AKA’s motto is “Service To All Mankind” so of course the lady talking about how wonderful Kamala is just had to go there – she actually said that with Kamala’s history of public service, she’s the embodiment of that slogan about serving others.

    Are you fucking kidding me? “Kamala” and “service” are two words you never want to use in the same sentence because everybody knows Kamala got her start in politics by servicing Willie Brown. How fucking tone deaf do you have to be to start yapping about Kamala’s record of “service”? Goddamn! You gotta get a new word cause you sure as hell can’t use that one!

    1. John
      August.20.2020 at 10:03 am

      They think that because they won’t say it, no one else will. They really live in that big of a bubble.

    2. Don't look at me!
      August.20.2020 at 10:05 am

      It’s a cookbook!

    3. Moonrocks
      August.20.2020 at 10:14 am

      I don’t know about all mankind, but I heard the service she gave to Willie Brown at least was legit.

    4. Nardz
      August.20.2020 at 10:31 am

      I’m a little surprised AKA let her join

  26. creech
    August.20.2020 at 10:02 am

    Shocked to see a Fox and Friends interview this morning at a cafe in Long Branch, NJ. After the first guy, a Trump supporter, they turned to a woman who said she was a Democrat but leaving the party and
    “I’m for Jo Jorgenson” – shocked it didn’t get edited out.

    1. Mother's lament
      August.20.2020 at 10:10 am

      Going from the Dems to Jo Jorgenson isn’t really much of an ideological move.

    2. Moonrocks
      August.20.2020 at 10:16 am

      From the Republican perspective this is good, and it’s good that Jorgenson is pandering to the left. Taking votes away from Democrats is exactly half as good as bringing votes to Republicans, and half is better than zero.

  27. What's that smell?
    August.20.2020 at 10:06 am

    Off topic but a serious question. Why isn’t Reason or any other outlet beside Fox covering (or at least mentioning) the Portland assault and the Clinesmith guilty plea?
    In Portland a man came to the rescue of a transgender woman who was being robbed and beaten. He was chased down by protesters jumped in his truck while being assaulted, crashed, drugged out beaten again and knocked out by a blind-side roundhouse kick. With the vic been a trans women this should be red meat for the mass media. The problem? The good Samaritan is white, the attacker is black and well known BLM activist.
    I’m not on social media, those of you who are please, PLEASE send that message wide and far. This cannot be buried.

    1. John
      August.20.2020 at 10:11 am

      The contrast between reason’s coverage of a single day of rioting in Charlottesville, where they lost their collective shit about the evil “alt right” for weeks and it’s coverage of months of rioting and violence in Portland is pretty stark. Basically, reason doesn’t give a shit about far left violence. It won’t endorse it the way Jo Jorganson will, but they won’t condemn it either. They will just pretend it doesn’t exist or at most write some “but both sides are just as bad” false equivalence when confronted with it. In Charlottesville, Antifa showed up and started a riot during the course of which some nut alt right guy ran his car through the crowd. Reason refused to blame Antifa for starting the riot and creating the conditions that brought that act on, and even refused to condemn to cops for not acting and stopping the riot before someone got hurt. Nope, it was all about the evil “alt right”. The left, in reason’s view is never responsible for anything.

    2. Mother's lament
      August.20.2020 at 10:13 am

      Why isn’t Reason or any other outlet beside Fox covering (or at least mentioning) the Portland assault and the Clinesmith guilty plea?
      You just listed all the reason’s why.

    3. Sevo
      August.20.2020 at 10:29 am

      Why no coverage of the Portland protest? Well, it’s just some peaceful youths ‘resisting’ Trump, right?

      “Portland protesters set fire to county government building”
      […]
      “PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.
      The fire at the Multnomah Building damaged the county government’s office of community involvement, where Oregon’s first gay marriage took place and where protective gear has been distributed to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury…”
      https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/police-declare-riot-portland-amid-ongoing-protests-72463294

  28. Rufus The Monocled
    August.20.2020 at 10:12 am

    The projection was off that charts with Barry.

    Wonder what Michael thought of it.

  29. Ken Shultz
    August.20.2020 at 10:15 am

    The shape of the stimulus bill has changed dramatically.

    The Democrats in the House were proposing $3.5 trillion in spending with $1 trillion of that to bail out the states.

    The Republicans in the Senate were pushing a $1 trillion bill that would send $150 billion to the states IF IF IF they used it to reopen their schools.

    The White House ended that whole discussion. The alternative to the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion stimulus plan is no longer the $1 trillion plan pushed by the Republicans in the Senate. The alternative to the Democrats’ plan is nothing–and the Democrats in the House who are running for reelection in districts that voted for Trump in 2016 are getting really nervous. If the Democrat in your district can’t stuff your pockets with cash in a crisis, what’s the point of voting for the Democrat?

    In that spirit, 100 House Democrats just sent a letter to Nancy Pelsoi demanding that she put up a skinnier deal for a vote:

    “We cannot keep saying take it or leave it because we know very well at this point the Senate has left it,” said Rep. Cindy Axne (D., Iowa). “I’m calling on Speaker Pelosi to bring up a revised federal aid package when the House is in later this week to continue our efforts to secure a deal that will help the millions of Americans still in need.”

    . . . .

    The new proposal, referred to as the skinny bill, is expected to cost about half of the earlier $1 trillion legislation, in an effort to appease GOP senators worried about the price tag of the federal government’s efforts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

    . . . .

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) previously estimated that roughly 20 Senate Republicans opposed the earlier, $1 trillion package and might not be amenable to any additional funding.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/next-steps-on-coronavirus-stimulus-package-divide-both-parties-11597839370?

    This is all because President Trump extended unemployment benefits bypassing Congress. Let me be clear, if what he did wasn’t unconstitutional because Congress ceded their authority to the president in past bills, then they should take that authority back. President Trump’s actions on unemployment have been compared to President Obama’s unconstitutional actions on DACA, but I’m starting to think of it more like President Obama’s unconstitutional assassination of Osama bin Laden.

    I don’t want the president to do anything unconstitutional, but assuming Sullum’s arguments about the unconstitutionality of assassinating Osama bin Laden were absolutely correct, if you feel compelled to violate the Constitution on something, make it on something like killing Osama bin Laden . . . or maybe make it about preventing the Democrats from bailing out the outrageous unfunded pension obligations of California, Illinois, and the state of New York.

    Republicans in the Senate might have capitulated to spending $1 trillion to bail out the states if that were the price of making sure the unemployed in their state kept collecting unemployment benefits through election day in November. And constitutional or unconstitutional, the reason they no longer feel compelled to consider the Democrats’ outrageous $3.5 trillion bill is because President Trump extended unemployment benefits without any input from the Democrat controlled House.

    Like I said, if you feel compelled to violate the Constitution, please make it on something like killing a $3.5 trillion spending bill.

    1. Ken Shultz
      August.20.2020 at 10:20 am

      P.S. Where are our resident dweebs to complain that the two parties are just like each other because neither of them are fiscally conservative libertarian capitalists? I know you’re out there.

      1. Moonrocks
        August.20.2020 at 10:28 am

        To be fair, they have a point specifically when it comes to spending. There’s a practical difference between spending around $6 trillion and only spending $3 trillion in total on bailing us out of a government induced economic disaster, but there’s little difference in principle.

        I completely agree that the Republicans are still the lesser evil on spending because they’re trying to drive the speed limit as they’re driving off the cliff, but unfortunately they’re driving us off the cliff all the same.

        1. Moonrocks
          August.20.2020 at 10:30 am

          Put another way, as long as Republicans are in charge, there’s still a hope of somehow getting out of this mess in the future, whereas the Democrats will leave us without such hope. It’s just that Republicans aren’t getting us out of the mess right now.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.20.2020 at 10:32 am

      And constitutional or unconstitutional, the reason they no longer feel compelled to consider the Democrats’ outrageous $3.5 trillion bill is because President Trump extended unemployment benefits without any input from the Democrat controlled House.

      He basically took whatever leverage they might have had and tossed it in the trash, and they know he’s going to gleefully take any credit for another TrumpBux bill they might pass.

  30. Sevo
    August.20.2020 at 10:17 am

    “Indigenous Activists in Myanmar Clash With UN Over Proposed Park”
    […]
    “The proposed park, intended for conservation, could displace residents of 225 villages and disrupt their largely agrarian lifestyle….”
    https://thediplomat.com/2020/08/indigenous-activists-in-myanmar-clash-with-un-over-proposed-park/

    How dare those people make a livelihood when we can turn this into a ‘green’ park for eco-tourists to feel good about themselves?

    1. John
      August.20.2020 at 10:24 am

      There is a BBC series on Amazon called Dangerous Roads. In it, various Brit celebrities drive these super dangerous roads all over the world. One of the episodes is about a road in Nepal. They get to the end of this road and it turns into a footpath. The government is in the process of extending the road. The only opposition to it is from the various mountain climbers who come to Nepal and are angry that what has been a footpath to the base of Everest will now be a road a good part of the way. The people who live there want the road for things like being able to get to a doctor by a car or a bus rather than walking or on a donkey. The mountaineers, who are all rich westerners, couldn’t give a shit less about that. How dare these people stop living in isolated poverty. Don’t they know their place?

  31. Sevo
    August.20.2020 at 10:23 am

    “California could soon require ethnic studies class for high school graduation”
    […]
    “SACRAMENTO — Aniyah Story, a junior at Oakland High School, says she’s always felt like an outsider reading textbooks about American history in class.
    She rarely sees positive depictions of people who look like her, a person of Black and Filipina descent. What’s more, Story says, the unsavory facts of history are repeatedly glossed over to emphasize a “Eurocentric” viewpoint and minimize the enslavement of people of color…”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/article/California-could-soon-require-ethnic-studies-15496843.php?cmpid=gsa-sfgate-result

    So can these poor people take ‘whining’ instead of math?

    1. Ken Shultz
      August.20.2020 at 10:27 am

      Does her textbook have anything in it about the 16,233 dead and 47,166 wounded American soldiers who paid the price to liberate the Philippines from Japanese domination?

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philippines_campaign_(1944%E2%80%931945)

      1. creech
        August.20.2020 at 10:36 am

        There’s a lot of evidence, however, that the U.S. didn’t need to invade the Phillippines, by passing it instead. But MacArthur needed to be placated so Marshall green lighted it.

      2. John
        August.20.2020 at 10:36 am

        Or how her Spanish ancestors enslaved the natives of the Philippines.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Spanish_slavery_in_the_Philippines

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.20.2020 at 10:35 am

      She rarely sees positive depictions of people who look like her, a person of Black and Filipina descent.

      Frankly, it’s because there aren’t any important Black/Filipina mutts to speak of in American history.

  32. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.20.2020 at 10:25 am

    The media and the Democratic base have been eating it up.

    Isn’t “the media” and the “Democratic base” the same thing?

  33. John
    August.20.2020 at 10:27 am

    A school district in Tennessee is trying to force parents to sign a form they won’t monitor their children’s virtual classes. I think “fuck off” would be too weak of a response to this bullshit.

    https://tennesseestar.com/2020/08/15/rutherford-county-schools-tell-parents-not-to-monitor-their-childs-virtual-classrooms/

  34. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.20.2020 at 10:34 am

    Joe Biden and the Violence Against women Act

    What did Creepy Uncle Joe do this time? Oh wait, you’re talking about something else. Nevermind.

  35. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.20.2020 at 10:37 am

    “It’s Kamala’s party now,” declared Politico.

    And she’ll cry if she wants to.

  36. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.20.2020 at 10:39 am

    But despite its nice-sounding intentions, several aspects of the VAWA were just as problematic as the rest of the cursed legislation.

    I bought 2 droids from a VAWA a while back…

  37. Earth Skeptic
    August.20.2020 at 10:40 am

    That’s pretty much the past 50 years in the American west.

    With the caveat that industrial tourism has ruined some of the Holy Sites more than mining and ranching ever did. See Moab, UT.

Please to post comments